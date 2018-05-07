Damn immigrants

As Cats well know I’ve loathed foreigners ever since I became a citizen myself. Not only do they come here and take our jobs, marry our women, buy our houses, and breathe our air, but now it seems they smoke cigarettes too. Immigration is all a conspiracy to make our public health officials look like idiots.

The Cancer Council’s Mr [Paul] Grogan said Big Tobacco had also benefited from increased migration of males from “high-smoking nations” to Australia.

The continued profitability of the tobacco industry and increased number of actual smokers in Australia has nothing – nothing I tell you – to do with the failed plain packaging policy and tax gouging excise increases over the past few years. No. It’s foreign smokers.

Well here are some numbers from Tobacco In Australia:

(Those data are from the National Household Drug Survey). This is how the authors of that table interpret their results (emphasis added):

In each of the survey years from 2004 onwards, people who were born outside Australia were significantly less likely to be regular smokers than those born in Australia (controlling for age and sex). In 2001, there was no significant difference between groups. In all years, the prevalence of smoking was significantly higher in households in which the main language spoken at home was English, compared with those who mainly spoke a language other than English at home, again controlling for age and sex.

Here is some sciency stuff from the Health Promotion Journal of Australia:

After adjusting for covariates, relative to native‐born respondents, there was no difference in the odds of smoking for English speaking countries immigrants, while immigrants from non‐English speaking countries had lower odds of smoking.

Now I think all that contradicts what the Cancer Council is claiming.