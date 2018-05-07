Doing the work

Although it was reported a while ago:

Bernie Sanders was asked to leave a hippie commune in 1971 for “sitting around and talking” about politics instead of working,

And one wonders why the parties of the left love Bernie Sanders and his policies. No work or effort required. Welfare, universal income, transfer payments. Why work when you can complain while living off the toil of others.

