Doing the work

Although it was reported a while ago:
Bernie Sanders was asked to leave a hippie commune in 1971 for “sitting around and talking” about politics instead of working,
And one wonders why the parties of the left love Bernie Sanders and his policies. No work or effort required. Welfare, universal income, transfer payments. Why work when you can complain while living off the toil of others.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
BS gets paid now for talking BS.
Im not surprised to read that in Sanders CV. Most people grow out of such meanderings. I guess a few make a career of it. Not unlike Marx himself in some ways.
Trump was kicked out of every American bank for being a lying con artist.
Bernie was looking for the B ark
btw… is heee a troll infestation?
In Australia we have the ABC.
…yet ended up being President. Bernie is still doing what he always has.
At some time in his life sanders must have got off his ass and committed some act that enabled hilarity and the central committee of the decromats to threaten exposure if he opposed the party candidate hilarity . The speed with which he withdrew after all the communists got behind him , indicates how serious the offence was , jail time I suppose , his silence during the campaign was evidence he was ordered to keep quiet. Or else _
Nooooooo …. really,………………….. communists and assorted lefties wouldn’t act like that now, would they Monty?
There’s no history of it is there?
You’re not only on the wrong side, you are on the evil side, Monty.
There is no excuse.
Even hippies have standards. Not the American left though.
I saw this one a few days ago:
Facebook Co-Founder Chris Hughes Wants Universal Basic Income
You can see why he picked the very lefty New Republic to rescue. And you can see why that failed. These people have no idea whatsoever. Already with the welfare levels we have there’s a large cohort of people who are prepared to live on a low income, supplement it with a little entrepreneurial agriculture maybe, and go surfing every day. Or have their eyes glued 24/7 to Spacechook on their phones.
And why would the rich stay to have their pockets picked? Already there’re indications of a mass migration from the Left Coast to Texas in response to Trump removing federal tax deductibility of state income tax. Poor bubs! They now can’t freeload on the rest of the US.
Maybe Mr Hughes and Mr Sanders can sit around together and talk politics all day after they’re committed to a mental institution, if one still exists.
FMD. Too lazy for a hippie commune.
Ahahahahahaha.
Monty, Trump and Bernie aren’t that different.
Here are examples of both progressive and conservative media discussing this very point. You can google plenty more examples if you’re honestly interested which speaks volumes about how obvious it is since even the utterly hopeless mainstream media has picked up on it.
Basically if you like Bernie then there’s no reason not to like Trump.
And ofcourse if you like Trump there’s no reason not to like Bernie…
Yes you couldn’t make it up.
Beyond parody!
Nice to see there is still life in Australia at this time of day. 9 am in Budapest, a stunning mild sunny day dawns over the Blue Danube. Not very blue at present due to recent rain.
Slight difference from Bernie, Trumpie has built a multi billion dollar empire of functioning organisations and declared an end to the war on coal and over-regulation. And a few other things.
Along with Jerry Brown.
You are speaking in riddles Peter.
Well maybe. What’s known about his finances doesn’t really look like any other multi-billion success story and I’m in the camp that thinks he’s just a trust fund baby who probably would be even richer if he kept more of his daddy’s money in a high interest saving account instead of playing at business.
He certainly doesn’t strike me as a competent business leader with his peevish, childish, thin skinned and all round amateurish behaviour. No, I think he is just playing a business man on TV and too many people have been taken in by this schtick. Including him.
If you really believe that then I’m a Nigerian prince who is about to come into his inheritence and if you could just lend me some tens of thousands of dollars until my 21st birthday, etc, etc.
Seriously though, Trump is running a far-left, anti-trade, anti-immigrant, trillion dollar infrastructure plan spending, incoherent foreign policy and with many roles still not filled, all round incompetent administration that is actually investigating him for a made up crime of “collusion”, while actual crooks are doing the TV show circuit promoting their books.
It’s basically another Obama term but not as coherent and far, far more incompetent.
Sorry Rafe, I know you want the tide to be turning and so do I but the fact is: it ain’t happening and the way things are, it’s not going to be happening even in our childrens lifetimes. Wishful thinking about the fiddling-around-the-margins this shit-show of an administration might do is … well … just wishful thinking.