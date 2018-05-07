Liberty Quote
It is a good thing for an uneducated man to read a book of quotations.— Winston Churchill
-
-
Monday Forum: May 7, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
The bad Touch
hello
Podium
Bwonze !!!
3 posts at the same time. wow.
Lookey lookey here.
Pipped in a photo.
But where’s my participati0n wibbon.
woohoo!
It wasn’t developers who killed off the Aussie pub. They banned smoking, stuffed them with pokies and TVs and decorated them like Christopher Skase’s billiards room. When I first started going to pubs, there were still old blokes at the public bar drinking 5s (money in front of them, being taken and changed by the barmaid without instructions), women were in the lounge and the only noise you heard was that rumble of voices and laughter – not the yelling imbeciles on Channel Nine. Having banned smokes and plucked 0.5 out of their smarmy arses, the do-gooders than shut down pub rock, mandated Boy Scout closing times and forced entry policies that make the old East German checkpoints look casual.
Australian pubs were killed by urban leftists who hate Australians.
Mueller is squirming as two more judges are giving him curry for inadequate homework:
Mueller would prefer not to
So when the Russian lobbyists had the temerity to defend the charges against them, and press for discovery, Mueller requested a delay – which the judge has denied. The clock runs out Wednesday: lay in popcorn!
Judge Ellis is on the case
I’d say Mueller is in a lot of trouble with this: Manafort was his biggest catch. Add these to the third judge requiring the FBI to hand over all potentially exonerating material about Flynn and the whole thing could come very messily unravelled just in time for the 2018 elections. Ouch.
In the team on my break.
Made it into the starting lineup
having been alerted to a new fred I claim top twenty
Interesting commentary that Mueller and co are the first prosecutors in history to claim before a court that the defendant may not have been properly served an indictment after the defendant has voluntarily showed up in court to answer the charges as filed.
Didn’t have time yesterday but mUnter posted that the judge “did not have jurisdiction”.
Oh?
If the judge does not have jurisdiction that means only one thing … that Mueller’s Keystones have lodged their own indictment in the wrong court.
Mueller’s game of dredging up minor misdemeanours and/or interviewing subjects for days and gleaning a minor inconsistency which is then “lying to the FBI” looks to have hit the rocks.
Jeez, you’d love to have been a fly on the wall when Mueller was told that Concord were voluntarily showing up in court to defend the charges!
Add:
high taxes,
relatively high wages and on-costs,
high energy prices ( every noticed how much electricity it takes to run a hospitality business ),
compliance with various edicts on RSA, pokies etc
Why bother when you can stay home and crack a cheerful drop from Dan Murphy’s and engage in pleasant discussion on The Cat.
From the Oz. The knuckle draggers of the Meat Worker’s Union, having been largely responsible for the foundation of the live trade in the first place – pricing onshore processing off the market – now are getting all precious about Australian industry and Australian jobs.
mUnty is as captured by the Left as a black Chicago Democrat in the tenements. Please Peanut Head and your union cronies please, please save me.
The nightmares continue. I was at the Sydney Writers Festival disguised as Junot Diaz and surrounded by aspiring young female writers eager to “progress their careers” and I didn’t want to molest any of them.
UK High Court decision due on coroner´s controversial `cab-rank´ system for burials
The policy stipulates that no death will be prioritised based on the religion of the deceased or their family by either the coroner or her officers.
Sam Grodzinski QC told the court there was evidence from J3wish and Muslim leaders that the policy has caused “widespread distress” among faith communities.
UK High Court orders coroner to ditch ‘cab rank’ system for burials and give Muslims and J3ws priority because of their ‘deeply held beliefs’
‘Rather, as a matter of rigid policy, it requires the coroner and her officers to leave out of account altogether the requirements of J3wish and Muslim people in relation to early consideration of and early release of bodies of their loved ones.’
Lawyers argued at a hearing last month that it ignores ‘deeply held beliefs’ of certain religious communities which require their dead to be buried as soon as possible.
They said Ms Hassell’s stance is unlawful and breaches the Human Rights Act and the Equality Act.
20th Battalion A.I.F
Paul Kelly and Denis Shanahan looking good.
Can’t have slaves communicating with each other, socialising, honing a culture, and talking about politics or the state of the world.
They didn’t count on the internet……………………….
But it was still worth it in their eyes.
It’s a cultural war success for the left.
There’s no denying that. See Blair’s Aunt Moira’s Yabby Test, leftists ruin everything.
Just putting it out there:
Aldi is all out of ersatz Jats crackers in Melbourne’s south eastern suburbs, and possibly elsewhere.
it may explain aspects of the weekend open fred.
Beat me to it Bruce, but those two proceedings are interesting on two counts …
(1) Re Manafort. ‘Iz ‘Onner Ellis has basically told Mueller’s lackeys that he (the judge) – and he alone – will determine if the pursuit of Manafort was within the purview of Mueller’s brief to investigate Wussian interference in the 2016 election, with strongly expressed doubts that it does. I think Ellis is going to do one of two things … either grant a permanent stay of the case if Mueller refuses to produce sufficient evidence that his coverage extends to, say, Manafort’s 2006 tax return, or, tell Mueller that he needs to send Manafort’s file back to the DoJ to be dealt with as an unrelated tax/money transfer investigation (which basically kills it as a “Twump gotcha” investigation). Ellis has given Mueller 14 days to put up or shut-up;
(2) Re the Wussians. The judge in that instance has basically cornered Mueller by telling him that you can’t file an indictment and then, three months later, call “barley – we’re not ready”. He has given Mueller until Wednesday to proceed.
Both judges, I think, have got very close to calling contempt on Mueller and his lackeys.
The days of Mueller throwing (ahem) trumped up indictments against non-citizens around like confetti and playing the verbal interview gotchas are over.
Trump will now not submit to a verbal interview (which kills the “perjury/lying to the FBI” trap stone-dead. This means Mueller will have carry through on his leaked hint to issue a subpoena, which will have to stick to his brief … Trump can take the fifth on anything which precedes the campaign, anything during the transition phase and anything whilst he is in office. He can also invoke Executive privilege not to answer, and he can also re-assert his right to fire and hire and express a lack of confidence in public officials.
For example questions about the firing of Comey and co are not admissible.
Bruce, great summary of the Mueller debacles.
He is an absolute clown.
Only the progressives could expect a new, kinder,gentler,gender neutral World of…
Bayonet training.
Of course. Bugmen insist that no white peoples have any beliefs at all.
As for the rest of you dead people…cough up!
Illinois coroner to poor: Pay $1000 or county keeps remains
I don’t think he’s quite thought this one through. Maybe he should build a bigger morgue…
Sounds like Sharon has been in phone-world for years herself.
No, it’s not in the least bit surprising.
Aww, c’mon, you guys. That squirrel was hilarious!
Gab
#2704872, posted on May 7, 2018 at 12:50 pm
Aww, c’mon, you guys. That squirrel was hilarious!
I thought it was too, Gab
You’re a pal, FT. 🙂
It was indeed Gab.
Indeed Gab, the link has been forwarded to my daughter. 🙂
I was hoping to put you lot in a better mood, is all. New thread, no more war stories!
Top 50?
Err, no, they don’t. They elect incompetent labor governments when it’s the latter’s turn to completely stuff the economy.
But hey, who needs incompetent labor/greenfilth goat rodeos when you have the Waffleroach Coalition Team™ to implement the former’s policies for them, eh, m0nty, you drooling dunderhead.
Lol.
Don’t downplay the role of Angry Balcony Muppets in the untimely death of pubs.
I can just picture the Albert Park Pub now. Back in the day, we young ‘uns would wander across often to be welcomed into the Ladies’ Lounge by the same old bunch of troopers every time. A dingy, uncared for space, but the gals didn’t seem to mind. Protocol forbade the ‘comforts’ of the main bar. String bags of shopping at their feet, couture a la mode; there was always some intangible which brought two disparate parties together to enjoy one another’s company.
Great, angry piece by Paul Collits on failed states — not the places where they worship Marx, Allah or Thunder God Bongo but Vic, NSW, Qld, SA and all the rest.
https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/qed/2018/05/failed-states/
Says the sock.
Cheers!
Question 1 :-
Don’t get any ideas from that squirrel pole, Gab.
I know where you’re going with this, possophobe.
Gab
#2704879, posted on May 7, 2018 at 12:56 pm
I was hoping to put you lot in a better mood, is all. New thread, no more war stories!
I came in late yesterday and it was more like war than war stories.
Filmed at m0nty’s distraction squirrel sanctuary, no doubt.
LOL Spot on, CL!
See, this is genuine trolling.
So dumb you know he’s just looking to stir, or troll.
You can have a giggle at it.
Trolling is not truly believing the allies were the war criminals of WW2……..
That’s traitorous anti western propaganda pushing.
A line was crossed.
That’s not a war room, egg. THIS is a war room!
There are also the instances when the coroners have come back in the morning and found some of the freezer doors with female corpses ripped off their hinges, the inhabitant battered around the face and with legs pried apart, and some deceased Achmed in there with a frozen angry smile.
Ha, ha.
It is boarded up and derelict now, no doubt awaiting approval for a block ‘o flats (sorry, “boutique apartments” with a classy Frenchy sounding name).
The Post Office next door has fallen to the developers, with the world’s most wanky and expensive “grocers” in the ground floor.
Warning sign … when the “butchers” wear straw-boaters and blue and white striped aprons (sans blood) you know that the only thing which is likely to be slaughtered in there is your MasterCard.
Australian pubs were killed by urban leftists who hate Australians.
One beer and you’re over the limit. We’ve all stopped smoking and the fucking pokies, Keno, big screens and beeping meal electronic things are enough to induce epilepsy.
And a pot of piss costs more than two tallies at the takeaway.
Why bother.
Good stuff, areff, reading that was enough to conjure up images of various idiots I was keen to have forgotten, including good ol’ Tezza “the testicle” Griffiths. Thank goodness Barry “I Chinese, I blow you up” Morris was not mentioned.
HBB at 1221
mUnty is as captured by the Left as a black Chicago Democrat in the tenements. Please Peanut Head and your union cronies please, please save me.
Not for nothing do I call m0nty the “running dog lackey of the left fascist establishment”.
Out of all of these Mueller set-ups, I hope one of them results in Alexander Downer being subpoenaed as a witness.
That bumbling fool would totally embarrass himself in the box when having to answer straight questions about his “scoop” on George Papadopolous.
He would start out thinking he was on friendly turf (or at least superior to the Yanks) and be gradually dissected by a half decent counsel.
LOL. They are indeed a unique addition to the ambience.
You mean Clinton Associate Alexander Downer.
ABC:
But…
If I spent more than I earn, I don’t have a “revenue problem”, I have a spending problem.
The ABC routinely publishes pieces which assume that all our money belongs to the government.
Pleeeeease let this happen. It would run a close second to watching Lord Waffleworth’s concession speech on election night.
Harsh, but fair.
Well, at the risk of being accused of deploying a tautology, I think the full title is “Clinton Associate & Slimy Xunt Alexander Downer”.
The fat fucking private-school prefect must have thought he was up for some cushy posting with the Crimton Foundation after she won.
Justice!
Pubs are dying everywhere.
The fun police drive up and back, taking note of number plates, and lerking in the shadows.
They send teams in, armed with high viz and guns, to make sure no one is getting a double.
The liquor licencing come in without guns, but armed in fluorescent clothing and clipboards to make sure no one is having any fun and no one is being served more than they deem appropriate.
You may exercise in a Gym, drink coffee in a café, but what the bloody hell do you think you’re doing, drinking alcohol in a pub?
Oh no, a fire extinguisher is out of date!
The cost of millions of other compliances, some stated above, put the cost of a can at half your weekly wage, and soon smoking outside will be banned, and anyway, don’t take your scotch and coke out the door to sip while smoking……………………WHAT WERE YOU THINKING?
Get those tits covered up young lady, because although you are serving IN THE FRONT BAR OF A PUB, you’re not being family friendly at all.
Oh (this I have experienced many times) and the ACOUSTIC DUO has the bar manager sweating.
He’s making circles around the act and the room.
He has a gadget in his hands that reads the decibels.
Musicians must be seen and not heard.
The lovely old bint that just moved in next door (who’s dog constantly yaps) complained about the noise of the music to the council.
It’s interfering with her watching the price is right.
One more complaint, and the whole thing will be closed down.
Australia, you’re standing in it.
Poor man’s Christopher Pahn.
Government to spend $24bn to ease city congestion.
Immigration accelerator remains flat to the floor.
We are governerned by idiots.
Roger.
#2704912, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:30 pm
Government to spend $24bn to ease city congestion.
Immigration accelerator remains flat to the floor.
We are governerned by idiots.
Roger, is that $24bn to not build roads? (Asking for a friend from Victoria)
We are governed by U.N. compliant criminals and traitors.
Nothing less.
They said Ms Hassell’s stance is unlawful and breaches the Human Rights Act and the Equality Act.
But prioritising cases purely on the basis of the religion of the deceased and their family is OK under said Act.
The English are becoming second class citizens in their own country.
Will Lucy’s new roads have a live third rail so she doesn’t have to stop to re-charge the Tesla?
Message for Des Deskperson:
What was the Mishima book you read? I’ve had a look at his catalogue but can’t work out which one is the autobiography. I’m interested in reading it.
Or any other Cats who can help?
I think I mentioned the lovely ambiance of our little on site pub.
In a bar about 20 x 30 there are, last time I counted 18 nanny/scold signs reminding me of penalties and other wowserisms.
In 4 years here weve had exactly 5 people who’ve blown numbers before work.
Smoking bans and “compliance” but hey, Monty informs us government has no influence on businesses or the economy, and hes never been wrong before has he?
From the Oz. Stick a fork in it Australia, you’re just about done.
Pubs may be dying everywhere, but I go much more than I used to as a youngster (now the kids can buy their own drinks) and thoroughly enjoy the great environment they create.
But what the hell is that with no doubles of spirits? 1 shot is a dribble in the glass. I have whisky at home and pints at the pub.
There’s a skill in running a small Pub successfully.
Kicking the boarders out and building more bars upstairs, and installing a TAB and Pokies downstairs instead of looking after the regulars, hasn’t proved to be a winning proposition.
Downer.
Pyne.
Apart from booze, has anything good ever come out of South Australia?
This bloke could write a piece about toilets and make it edifying:
Phil0sopher and distinguished anti-Leftist Sir Roger Scruton on the significance of traditional roofs and windows and the cultural vandalism of modern architecture.
Hans Heyson paintings?
Yes, it was funny – although I did get the impression the squirrel might have been a professional.
If there was any justice in the world that Tom Bollard would be fumbling for nuts at the end of a lubricated pole and the squirrel would get a gig at the ABC.
“modern architecture” is a contradiction in terms. I notice some massive neo-brutalist concrete boxes are under construction near Central Station just off the Sleazy Hills side of the railway lines. They make a soviet mausoleum look like the Guggenheim.
Anyone know what the f*ck they are?
The cops use kid gloves on the Africans because they’re Clan oriented.
Inflict serious damage on one, and every cop in Victoria will need a suit of armour and eyes in the back of his or her heads.
Pacific Islanders, Sicilians, Calabrians, and Arabs are no different.
If they joined the Police Force to inflict violence, Abos and YT are all that’s left.
Leigh
The thing is, in May 2016, Killary was supposed to romp in to the White House.
The Daily Caller had a piece about the Papadopoulos-Downer meeting a while back, obviously sourced from the Papadopoulos side.
It is just bizarre.
What the point of Downer meeting this drip was after a chain of odd connections is plain strange and after hopes of a post-diplomacy fat Clinton Money Laundering Foundation job had evaporated in the bitter tears of the election in November 2016 – the real purpose remains opaque.
All the paperwork on the Australian side is probably embargoed for the next thirty years.
I was surprised the other day when the SBS evening news bulletin began a story on gay marriage in Australia by brightly announcing that since the law changed, “hundreds” of gay couples had ‘married’. HUNDREDS?! Is that all? And that presumably represents a pent-up backlog of gay betrothals, released when the legal dam broke. (Or should that be dyke?) All that fuss for a lousy few hundred ‘marriages’? Maybe the actual number of gay marriages will become one of those statistics that Cannot Be Said, like the number of abortions each year.
At a recent dinner in a rural pub outside Darwin, one of my lady friends was charged $13.50 for a glass of wine.
Apparently because it was “out of a bottle.” The “house wine” was $8.50.
Meal was good, but if they think they can make their profits this way they are making a mistake. Next time she apparently is having a glass of wine before the meal at home, and another at home afterwards.
Yes, cuckoo, but now all the poofs know that the rest of us love them and approve of buggery.
Would it be Confessions of a Mask?
Get ready for Hillary, Sydney.
This Fri night.
Plus a side of Gillard & Leigh Sales.
Tickets 495 bucks a pop.
See you all there.
https://www.thegrowthfaculty.com/event.php?eventId=a1JD000000ABCQyMAP&promoCode=FinancialStandardMelb
How curiously incurious.
Not a mention of Gillard flinging a lazy 1/2 a billion to the mob she was made chairthing of after politics.
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2018/may/06/growing-wave-of-feminist-energy-julia-gillard-on-clinton-ardern-and-metoo
Gillard was speaking at a sold-out Sydney writers’ festival session on power, gender and authority, in conversation with the ABC journalist Laura Tingle.
During the wide-ranging, hour-long conversation, Gillard discussed the role of gender in the leadership of Hillary Clinton, Theresa May and Jacinda Ardern, the latest research on unconscious bias and her life after Australian politics.
Gillard has recently returned from London where she launched the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership sponsored by Kings College London. She is the institute’s inaugural chair. She also chairs the Global Partnership for Education in the UK and Beyond Blue in Australia.
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/national-affairs/education/julias-gillards-global-partnership-for-education-falls-short-on-funding/news-story/4cfe21add373595f501678919aff78f6
Fould things cant get their trotters out of the mire can they?
…
Tingle asked Gillard how gender had affected Clinton’s failed 2016 US presidential bid. The two leaders have worked closely together in recent times and have become friends, and Gillard will talk alongside Clinton at events in Sydney and Melbourne next week.
..
That’s the place that shut down a talk on free speech recently on the grounds it would be contentious.
Kings used to be a reputable college once, by London standards.
TE – Pubs once didn’t have costs now that must be covered by wine charge?
Or the lifestyle statistics of people with aids.
Like know thy customer. In my youth I used to hit the same pub with a few friends. We developed quite a reputation for engaging in noisy arguments but the bar staff seemed to enjoy the entertainment as we became increasingly drunk and playful.
We were welcome there, so welcome that by the time we walked in the door and reached the bar they often had our drinks ready. How many pubs can you walk into today where the bar staff know you that well?
http://herwigphoto.com/soviet-bus-stops/
There’s a great coffee table book, available on limited edition, if you want a nice talking point or something to make your foyer more inviting.
Maybe the actual number of gay marriages will become one of those statistics that Cannot Be Said, like the number of abortions each year.
What will be more revealing, and therefore probably kept quite, will be the rate of divorce.
I am more of a wine person than a beer person, but that said I rarely buy wine in pubs – and I am here thinking more of the restaurant areas.
One of the problems is that the wine I would buy would not be drunk that often, so it would have been opened probably a week before.
Unless it is one of those places where they put xenon in the bottles to stop it oxidising.
Oh, and there is a pub in Orange which keep my favourite champagne without it seeming to have time to go flat.
Strange model Australia has gone with re pubs.
In a recent visit to the UK, I was struck by how the pub is very much a central feature of life in towns and cities and villages. People standing outside drinking; smoking, a few musicians now and then. Inside, lots of people talking, drinking etc. Many seem to call in for a glass or two before catching a train or bus home. The buildings themselves were interesting: often many hundreds of years old and all that time a pub. Lots of character.
The Oz model often seems to be a rectangular building built on a razed site. No character; often has a bottleshop attached. No one drinking outside. No smoking anywhere. Music if it once was a feature was either shatteringly loud, as was the acoustics of the building, making conversation inside difficult. Plus as has been said above, lots of noise from the ubiquitous pokies. Drinks are very expensive and the service is often slow.
So why not stay at home and drink?
Heh. I saw the report on Nine news at 11:30am.
Guess which adjective was left out?
The footage was quite carefully edited too.
There’s a great coffee table book,
You read all the classics Tel. I dont know how you do it.
You can get wine on tap in some establishments and it’s quite acceptable; it certainly doesn’t taste like cask wine.
Sydney pubs once were tied to breweries.
Lionel Murphy changed pubs?
Cuckoo – I read the synopsis of each book he authored and none seem to be what Des was talking about. Confessions of a mask doesn’t seem to be the book Des referred to.
Just watch out for Statler and Waldorf in the stalls.
Top Enders watch “escape to the country” sometimes ,English city people wanting to buy homes in villages to escape the city. One stipulation is the village must have a good pub they seem to go there to socialise and have drinks and food ,nice looking buildings too. Women and kids seem to be welcome too. Playgrounds for the kids to socialise ,not sitting in the car with a raspberry drink and a packet of chips like they used to here . Seems the pub has always been an English Social centre ..
Warning sign … when the “butchers” wear straw-boaters and blue and white striped aprons (sans blood) you know that the only thing which is likely to be slaughtered in there is your MasterCard.
Again, back in the day LL, Mr Adams the butcher always stood in his demesne on a carpet of sawdust at least an inch thick. His huge chopping block was deeply curved into the centre from the edges. This parabola was of such perfection that the blowflies used to bring their skateboards.
GM old butcher shops wouldn’t pass today’s rules.
110th! 🎉
In a recent visit to the UK, I was struck by how the pub is very much a central feature of life in towns and cities and villages. People standing outside drinking; smoking, a few musicians now and then. Inside, lots of people talking, drinking etc. Many seem to call in for a glass or two before catching a train or bus home. The buildings themselves were interesting: often many hundreds of years old and all that time a pub. Lots of character.
English pubs in summer are second to none, just brilliant.
Unfortunately barbarians with their jihad and sharia law will condemn all this to history.
It may surprise people but police have no duty of care to protect people let alone property, yet police are at the forefront to prevent people arming themselves for self-defence.
It may surprise people but police have no duty of care to protect people let alone property, yet police are at the forefront to prevent people arming themselves for self-defence.
The police have diligently worked themselves into a position, where come any sort of revolution, they will be executed with no small amount of delight.
The two leaders have worked closely together in recent times and have become friends
Muff rubs under the sheets post event
The elite who are actually in positions to implement their will have absolutely no attachment to the institutions.
We have the most mirthless, constipated people deciding what ‘fun’ may be had – simply because they really think they are that enlightened.
It is indeed a morose business to contemplate how vibrant and confident European civilisation once was, and how much they have lost.
rickw
The revolutionaries will have to battle their way past the marauding gangs of heavily armed crims first, to get to the cops bunkered down in their stations.
Voters have allowed politicians to change police to ineffectualness.
Buy the bottle.
Don Perignong NV?
The smart move.
Leigh Lowe and mayfly talk of the Albert Park pub reminded me ,back in the good ole six o’clock closing days ,one winter evening I was there with three mates one of whom was in RAAF uniform ,Australians were allowed to wear uniforms proudly in those benighted days . It was closing time ,the RAAF guy wanted a bet on the trots so we headed for the SP bookie . There was a lane behind the cinema that went through to the a]station, off the lane was a cul de sac where the bookie operated ,if it was raided the punter s could scatter through the backyards of the houses which lined the cul de sac . We innocently headed for the lane ,the cockie on watch only saw three tall young men in civies and one in uniform wearing a visor cap and long coat like a copper,he gave the alarm we innocently went-to down the cul de sac , it was totally empty ,apart from the boards hanging on the fences giving fields and odds . My mate who lived near there was told to “never do that again “ in no uncertain terms . Sad to hear it’s slipping into gangrene territory used to be some great working class people there including the ladies shelling peas in the lounge bar.
Sydney Boy, try Sun and Steel: Art, Action and Ritual Death.
Off to Bethlehem today.
It’s a half hour down the street, but in Palli territory so I need a passport.
Walked 11 kilometres in the Old City yesterday. Mount of Olives, over the Kidron and up through one of the gates. Halfway along the Via Dolorosa, in the market, is the point where the first century city ends and we are “outside the walls”.
All trace of that time long ago has fled, built over, pulled down and burned. All that remains is the western wall, women to one side, men to the other.
Reds.
Also, they are generally stored in the bar and can get quite warm.
I make no bones about being obnoxiously finicky. I doubt anyone who lacks my quirks misses them – they can quite happily quaff away.
That’s terrible, where do the LGBTQIA’s go?
Off to Bethlehem today.
It’s a half hour down the street, but in Palli territory so I need a passport.
Walked 11 kilometres in the Old City yesterday. Mount of Olives, over the Kidron and up through one of the gates. Halfway along the Via Dolorosa, in the market, is the point where the first century city ends and we are “outside the walls”.
All trace of that time long ago has fled, built over, pulled down and burned. All that remains is the western wall, women to one side, men to the other.
Cool! Keep the updates coming!
Joining Oprah’s book club was one of the best things I did.
Thanks for the reports, Calli. Are you wearing a headscarf and long dress in accordance with local customs?
Yes, Gab, it was funny and very innocent. I had no idea you had such a nice sense of humour. 😁
Happy Birthday Karl: Top 10 Goals Of Marx’ Manifesto Accomplished In America
Victory For Christian Couple Barred By Canadian Government For Adopting A Child Because The Oppose The LGBT, Courts Rule In Favor Of The Couple
The couple filed a discrimination case against Alberta in November 2017 after they were told by a government casework supervisor that their religious beliefs, which state that marriage is solely a union between one man and one woman, were incompatible with the adoption process.
Aaron Manton, spokesman for the Minister of Children’s Services, had argued at the time that Canada believes that “every adoptive child deserves a safe, healthy, loving and inclusive home.”
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms reported in a press release on Wednesday that the couple, who were not named, won their case against the Alberta government after it was found that the initial ban violated the couple’s rights.
Paris Mayor Backs Communist Party Plan to Turn Public Park into Migrant Camp
Communist Party councillors elected to the Council of Paris have demanded that part of the Bois de Boulogne park be allocated for asylum seekers to set up a new shelter, with the support of Mayor Anne Hidalgo.
US Christian who refuses to pay taxes until abortion is defunded has first big win in court
This newsletter will bring you the latest news from Scrutopia, concerning some of the activities, thoughts and inspirations of Sir Roger Scruton and the Scruton Family.
https://mailchi.mp/a11d2316573a/4dxue1xf97-1434341
His writing on Conservatism is mandatory reading for all Conservatives.
Would not hurt any libertarians either.
Diverse socialist paradise of Sweden
4 Somalis [email protected] a 13yr old girl until she started bleeding, then continued the [email protected] & filmed it
By “safe, healthy and loving,” he means a home that bans the adopted child from having a mother or a father. In other words, he’s saying that a “safe, healthy and loving” home is one where the child will be institutionally abused from day one.
If you see Aaron Manton today, punch him in the face. Then kick him in the balls.
To quote Steven Wright …
“Have you noticed that, no matter where you are, it is always room temperature?”
Yeah, but stewed red is never great.
Same as, about 5-10 years ago, hipster waiters running wine bars took great delight in telling you – in their superior waiter tone – that champagne should be served “close to room temperature”.
Sure, you don’t want it freezing cold, but is shouldn’t be warm either.
That fad lasted about six months.
More bollocks from the Green world:
THE TIMES
Vacuum packed: the 1220km/h goods train
Transporting people through enclosed vacuum tubes at 1220km/h, hyperloop technology promises to revolutionise the way we travel in the next decade.
Now a British firm of architects plans to transform the way goods are delivered as well as passengers by designing a new generation of pods capable of moving cargo at the speed of flight, but with a fraction of the expense and pollution.
Foster + Partners has teamed up with Virgin Hyperloop One, one of the two consortiums developing the technology, and the ports operator DP World to develop the first intercontinental hyperloop shipping route, connecting Asia, the Middle East and Europe. They hope to have three “production systems” in service by 2021.
“If you look at the history, whenever there’s a new transportation technology, it’s usually the cargo that comes first,” Stefan Behling, head of studio at Foster + Partners, said. “People want to see the technology proven and now it can be proven through cargo.”
Hyperloop technology uses magnetic levitation to lift and propel small dart-like capsules through a tube containing a near vacuum.
Foster + Partners’ plan would enable delivery from vast warehouses to consumers many hundreds of miles away, without the pollution associated with airfreight, and at much the same price per kilogram as a lorry. Drones would then be used to complete the last leg of the journey and the system would be powered by renewable energy and produce no direct emissions.
A report published last November by the Department for Transport’s science advisory council said that a hyperloop between London and Edinburgh would have a “transformative impact” on the economy and cut journey times between the capital and Scotland to 50 minutes but concluded that technical challenges remained.
The Times
“…the system would be powered by renewable energy and produce no direct emissions.”
So it will be hooked up to a wind farm? What happens when there is no wind?
It draws power from a battery? How is the battery made? How much energy to make the wind turbine?
Or perhaps it’s a pumped hydro scheme. Given they are a net loss – they take more energy to pump up than can be gained coming down – where is the energy coming from?
And does one drive to this place to put one’s box on the hyperloop?
hyperloop technology promises to revolutionise the way we travel in the next decade.
So lacking in detail as to be a completely ridiculous article.
Looks like Pickering has a beaut cartoon on Shrillary and the Ranga. If I was clever I would try and post it.
I’ll leave it to Tom.
Blair has also posted a cartoon re Gillard/Clinton – by the great one:
https://twitter.com/Attila_the_Hunk/status/993307828352794624
The pub of today?
There’s a pub on the city fringe that’s been there forever. Hadn’t been past it for a long time. Got caught at a red light right outside the pub. Looked across. No-smoking signs even in the small outdoor area on the pavement. Looked in. There was a 20-something man at one table rocking the pram next to him. On another table there were 2 yuppie women. The atmosphere was more in keeping with a library or a creche.
they get split down the middle
Just when you feel like giving up, Jason Day comes good to lift the spirits. 10 under with three to play. Hits one in the water at 16, still makes par. Finishes 12 under to win by two.
I’ve got all the letters worked out except the last one. What does the A stand for?
I’ll try. Linky
I can see Clover doing the same for Hyde Park.
Arseholes.
LGBG – Ladies, gentleman, boys and girls.
I will not be deterred.
Government to spend $24bn to ease city congestion.
Malcolm’s all over the airwaves saying Daniel Andrews rang to thank him. Let that sink in for a moment. Australia’ hardest left premier rang to thank the “enemy” for giving the CFMEU all that free money. If the next Newspoll doesn’t have Malcolm and his coalition 10 points behind then I’m going to stop trusting polls.
Pool for washing and nearby empty building could house the poor seekers.
I’ve got all the letters worked out except the last one. What does the A stand for?
My guess would be “ambivalent” or “arsist” (is that a word?).
LGBTQIA
There should be an “O” for “Other”.
TopEnder – any hints on where this pub is? I was on holidays with most of the famille recently (down Coolum way) and we got to talking about our favourite places in Darwin – split between the Sailing Club, the Cool Spot, and the Casuarina Club. All for different reasons but the unifying theme was they’re all family-orientated places that make you feel welcome. Granted none of us drink when we’re at the Cool Spot – but DSC and CasClub are both affordable.
There has been a large influx of wankers into Darwin over the past 20 years – mainly the taxpayer funded public service & ABC class. $13.50 glasses of wine in some place outside the city limits is aimed at them. Territorians (long term and recent) are not stupid. (Fair enough – doesn’t describe how PeeWees survives – and veering over into other posts I can only imagine what Roger Scruton would think of that place – like the Mess at RAAF Darwin with worse acoustics….you know what I mean.)
The Seekers.
CL, you are getting soft. Pick yourself up, man.
Politico – The Howards Spring Tavern.
Dunno why it would be so expensive – it’s basically a series of windowless boxes with aircon in the middle of the bush.
‘Perverts’ is much more descriptive than ‘LGBTQIA’ and includes peedos who seem to have missed out.
He said Rural, I’d guess Humpty Doo.
Has Des turned up yet? It’s just that I received a magical email from my department’s Secretary this morning calling us all to arms in the great new independent review of the APS. The PM has six priorities for the review. Priorities 2-6 make complete sense – advice, policy, programs, service to the citizenry – that kind of thing.
But priority number one? That is utterly, barking mad. See – the Prime Minister’s expectations are that the APS should: drive innovation and productivity in the economy. If there are two market created and driven imperatives in our economy that the APS is more antithetical towards….well, I wouldn’t believe it. The greatest impediment to innovation is the bureaucracy. The greatest wrecker of innovation is also the bureaucracy.
And now over to Des.
Collectivists have lumped them all together, even though Lessos and poofs general despise each other.
.05 has destroyed pubs especially in the bush. But Dr Fred has revealed a root cause. The frozen pea. On the old n days sheilas would shell peas in the ladies lounge and have a shandy of an afternoon. Men might be swilling sevens on the tiles. The frozen pea whilst saving shelling labour removed the excuse for shelling and shandy so the little woman stayed at home and grew sour and wizened early on. Lionel Murphy then made divorce easy so many more women called time on the job. So the humble frozen pea destroyed two piers of our culture the pub and marriage. Now you can’t get a double rum and raspberry but a chap can marry another chap. I hope this is our nadir.
Des – Howard Springs Tavern? Interesting. Maybe it was a May Day Luncheon for some NTPS networking group. Or the Darwin Festival management team were having a planning day. (Hopefully the team from E&Y won’t be too kind when the next budget blow out comes along.) But….interesting.
I could be converted to being a feminist I suppose. SBS Viceland tomorrow morning 0150-0215. Femen: Sextremism in Canada. Their objective is to destroy patriarchy, their weapons are bare breasts. FEMEN ‘sextremists’ now set up shop in more than ten countries, but only have one active branch in North America.
Could have a Q&A type lotto to guess how many nice pairs there’ll be. I’ll get in early and guess 0.
Pickles – I like your frozen pea theory. It is similar to my theory linking raw sugar to climate change (on the basis that only someone f***ing stupid enough to believe raw sugar was better for you than white sugar would believe the global warming nonsense).
Would it not be the case that sexually, poofs and lessos are the most distant from each other?
Why are they in the same victim group?
Sore tongue is not the same as a sore arse.
Bugger it, (excuse me)We should have a few more minority victim groups collectively grouped.
Is it restricted to women or can it apply to the full alphabet?
I have the answer for the PS.
Get out of the fucking way.
It’s a communidy, Struth.
Wasn’t that one of Gough Whitlam’s brainfarts?
Struth – I know a lady who preferred ladies and gentleman who preferred gentlemen who were previously both at the extreme end(s) of their sexual instincts – looks, tastes, grooming, behaviour – the whole nine yards. They didn’t count on chemistry getting in the way. 15 years down the track (since meeting) they are happily married, living in the burbs, with three children. And still enjoy a regular root.
Not an uncommon story in my experience.
Do you think this could be Malcolm making a joke? The APS by it’s nature is a bunch of rule-following arse-coverers. Innovation is something they live in terror of. There aren’t any rules telling you how to do it, and if someone else does it, it changes the rules for everything else.
Leigh/ZKTA – yes, it’s a very stupid thing for the Prime Minister to have said. But, you know, there’s a pattern there. On a serious note the other priorities are exactly what an APS is supposed to be good at. Guess they just couldn’t help gilding the lily.
Now we have seen Trump in action, (and so has Malcom and the so called Liberal party) this left wing bullshit budget filled with the same wankery and smoke blowing as usual is going to be extra hard to take.
It is going to say…we’re having a laugh.
More bullshit than a feedlot, the media and pollies may find people have turned right off.
No one gives a rats about fine tuning the instruments in the Titanic’s band.
Agenda 2030 is the goal, and they will not stray for a second.
Passengers should head to the life rafts very soon.
The captain is a goose.
the Prime Minister’s expectations are that the APS should: drive innovation and productivity in the economy.
In the immortal words of captain Blackadder
“Immediate resignation and suicide”
Yawn. I already gave you all a heads up, twice, that you could go and face Hillary instead of just belly-aching here.
For $195.
Disingenuous of you to only mention the VIP seating.
Venezuela: Ive made a terrible mistake of monumental proportions…
Mexico: Hold my Beer…
‘Amlo’: the veteran leftwinger who could be Mexico’s next president
On the campaign trail, Amlo, who is a friend of Jeremy Corbyn and his Mexican wife, Laura Álvarez, has pledged to wrest back control of the oil industry, explore an amnesty for those involved in Mexico’s devastating drug war, and challenge the country’s powerful and thieving “mafias”.
…
Amlo has sought to assuage such fears by naming a team of highly educated experts as his cabinet and promising business leaders there will be “no expropriations, no nationalisations” if he wins.
…
From Tabasco, Amlo’s political quest eventually took him to the nation’s capital. In 2000 he was elected Mexico City’s mayor vowing to “put the poor first, for the wellbeing of all”.
His administration proved popular: the left has crushed opponents in subsequent Mexico City elections. He subsidized subway fares, provided stipends for senior citizens and single mothers and built elevated expressways.
Can we haz wall?
Stuck on the old fred taking to myself.
Gab, I love your slippery squirrels. And there are certainly possibilities for slippery possum adaptations.
You might be interested in Best Man’s strategy for keeping possums off of – and drowning in – the rainwater tank. He put a piece of loose fitting poly pipe over the rainwater pipe, then fixed it in place with a screw so that it didn’t slide down to the tank. When a possum sauntered over the pipe and encountered the rotating sleeve, it ended up very quickly on the ground.
No more dead possums in the rainwater.
Farmer Gez
#2704922, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:41 pm
John Hewson on Sky calling for the end of live exports. No tax cuts for the taxpaying sheep either.
Pity we can’t export his treacherous old carcass.
Note the ink stains.
ZKTA,
From PGA:
PGA President, Tony Seabrook today applauded the announcement by Premier, Mark McGowan in support of the live sheep export industry. “Mr McGowan has shown real leadership in calling on industry to fix the problem rather than supporting the radical approach of banning all live sheep exports.” Mr Seabrook said. “This industry is worth over $250 million to Western Australian producers and the cessation of the trade would have repercussions all the way from the waterfront to the bush.” Mr Seabrook said “I look forward to the McCarthy report being released on Friday and working with Government and Exporters to make the industry stronger in the future. “The PGA agrees with the Premier that we need to try to fix the problems rather than close the industry down,” Mr Seabrook said.
John Hewson Sussan Ley don’t care how many people’s livelihoods are destroyed
just like that
urban bugmen
One for Calli since she’s walking the ground!
Expert disease detective unravels mysterious illness that killed famed 12th century sultan
An interesting question is whether Saladin’s devout practice of Sunni Islam meant he didn’t drink booze – which can potentially protect against bacterial infections like typhoid, as Paul advised to Timothy.
Teh Dumb Trump666 where there’s smoke there’s fire with hush money – John Bannon
‘Teflon Trump’.
Yawn.
Boy, 13, regains consciousness after parents sign papers to donate his organs:
Harvard’s decision in the 1960s to pronounce ‘brain death’ as the mark of death was premature, and a guess, egged on by the new procedure of transplantation and the need to supply organs to patients. Who know how many people have had their recovery terminated by doctors looking to save another patient. The only sure mark of death is putrification, but when you need a healthy organ for donation, well, you know the story.
The one huge problem with capitalism is that it produces excessive surplus and there’s more than enough to go around.
And Bill?
If there is a leader out there, somewhere in the world, Canada is looking for you!
Is Aunty’s former Fact Checker beginning to crack?
I didn’t know all of that.
History really does show that doctors need to be vigorously regulated.
Many of them are benign sociopaths, IMO.
Thanks for the link. Someone seems to have explained the facts of life to Mark McGowan.
Rae = Troll = Nemkat
The travesty that was the last Open Fred was due to people responding to this Trollius Faecus, and the sock Nemkat on the other end of that particular double dildo.
It is not its fault – it’s simply what it does. (eg The poem of the snake, as told by Trump)
So please, do not engage with it.
And heed the advice of the Wise & Mighty Baldrick:
DO NOT FEED THE TROLL….SCROLL THE TROLL!!!
DO NOT FEED THE TROLL….SCROLL THE TROLL!!!
DO NOT FEED THE TROLL….SCROLL THE TROLL!!!
DO NOT FEED THE TROLL….SCROLL THE TROLL!!!
Off to Bethlehem today.
It’s a half hour down the street, but in Palli territory so I need a passport.
Walked 11 kilometres in the Old City yesterday. Mount of Olives, over the Kidron and up through one of the gates. Halfway along the Via Dolorosa, in the market, is the point where the first century city ends and we are “outside the walls”.
Gosh Calli – this takes me back to about 1987 – just before the 1st Intifada, I think. I went to Israel (sans family) seeking some sort of epiphany – but recall encountering a lot of pesky Arab kids along the Via Dolorosa trying to sell dirty postcards!
At that time there was a small chapel with an inscription from the Gospels (John, I think) – “Not my will, but Thine”. I took that as a small reproof & went home chastened.
Even so, I figured God has a sense of humour. After taking a small phial of water from the Jordan River (for Christening of my daughter at a later stage) – I found that a long term wart on my right hand had disappeared. Miracle indeed!
Oh yes – & another lesson learned when I was annoyed with the rowdy behaviour of Fijian tourists in a small chapel near the supposed site of the Sermon on the Mount. Their leader suddenly called them to order & they sang a hymn in divine unison with the voices of angels. I wept.
JC
#2705070, posted on May 7, 2018 at 5:57 pm
The one huge problem with capitalism is that it produces excessive surplus and there’s more than enough to go around.
This surplus also funds the scum who want to destroy capitalism and Western Civilisation.
If they had to grub out yams in the field and kill wild beasts to survive……….
Something similar happened in Melbourne with Anglican Archbishop Dr.David Penman.
IIRC, his transplanted heart was giving out, and the Doctors put a heap of pressure on a woman whose sister was a in a coma, and also a potential donor for Penman, to sign her life away.
The woman stayed strong, her sister woke up, and the woman took legal action against the hospital.
That was around 1990, no idea how that turned out.
ZKTA,
Yes, some small cause for hope. My last sale of wether weaners still took a hiding at Muchea a couple of weeks ago.
For the non rural, non WA readers PGA is the Pastoralists and Grasiers Association.
Radar scans show there are no secret rooms in King Tutankhamun’s burial chamber
Good News for Richo’s head-in-a jar:
Scientists Have Reanimated Disembodied Pigs’ Brains
There are times I’m not sorry to be out of it all. I used to be in the Eastern Wheatbelt, which was marginal country, and difficult enough, but when you got the bloody Greens honking on about “You need a social license to farm” and “partners in setting standards in your farming enterprise”, well, that was the last straw.
‘docile’?
I remember a most satisfactory occasion in maybe 1977 when the farming boys went to the WA ports and loaded the fucking sheep themselves because the wharfies wouldnt’ while a meatworker was sitting in the way.
They loaded in about a quarter the time the wharfies would do it, too my informant said.
Here’s more:
And we have libertarians now dizzy with the prospect of legalizing euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide.
There is a real disconnect between the primary producer (ZK2A & RobK and there are at least 2 more I think whose handles I cannot accurately remember) and the meat processing industry. I put the blame for this squarely on the union movement.
With an eye only for the wage of the meat worker the unions have lost sight of the reality that an export trade must compete with the costs of offshore meat processing industries. That, at first glance, might not appear to make value adding Australian processed product competitive. However, I would think, that with a more enlightened union approach, there are still opportunities.
Gab – obviously others watch your links – I sent mine to my sisters.
And the last OT nearly made me give up on OTs.
It was like watching a mob of drunks at a goat rodeo/Mitre 10 closing day sale.
Who says crime doesn’t pay?
Paging Mr Richardson, Mr Graham Richardson. Please pick up the yellow courtesy phone in the Lobby.
Presumably they hide all the tables of scalpels, saws, forceps and ice boxes, and the teams of surgical dismantlers, behind a large curtain so as not to inspire the
victimcustomer with any second thoughts.
Winston Smith
#2705086, posted on May 7, 2018 at 6:24 pm
Gab – obviously others watch your links – I sent mine to my sisters.
And the last OT nearly made me give up on OTs.
It was like watching a mob of drunks at a goat rodeo/Mitre 10 closing day sale.</em
And the worst part was that Birdie raised the tone (before he was smited by the Doomlord).
COM,
I would think, that with a more enlightened union approach, there are still opportunities.
For sure, but as ZK2A points out, the live trade was re-invigorated because of Union actions. The thing that pissed me off was my 200 x-bred lambs would have gone to the box meat trade anyway.
Bruce of Newcastle
#2705089, posted on May 7, 2018 at 6:36 pm
And we have libertarians now dizzy with the prospect of legalizing euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide.
Presumably they hide all the tables of scalpels, saws, forceps and ice boxes, and the teams of surgical dismantlers, behind a large curtain so as not to inspire the victim customer with any second thoughts.
No doubt this is playing a large factor – think of the money that can be made.
Bruce – how could they be put down without “spoiling the meat” so components can be used?
I think the Chinese method was a bullet to the head if they wanted heart/lungs etc.
At this stage, that’s not really a goer…..
Yes. So I clicked x at the top tab and Bob was my male parent’s sibling.
Expert disease detective unravels mysterious illness that killed famed 12th century sultan
There will be none of that forensic nonsense with our own Native bros and sisters. You never know what might turn up. Remains mourned, wept over, and a source of constant agitation until safely squirrelled away.
Vicki
#2705076, posted on May 7, 2018 at 6:02 pm
Lovely post, Vicki. Thank you.