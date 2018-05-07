Monday Forum: May 7, 2018

  Some History
    Lookey lookey here.

  Leigh Lowe
    Pipped in a photo.
    But where’s my participati0n wibbon.

  C.L.
    IN the past three years alone time has been called permanently at more than 70 pubs — beer taps turned off, fridges emptied and bars shuttered forever.

    Social groups are warning the big money on offer from commercial developers for Sydney hotel properties and changing community habits means the Aussie corner pub is at risk of extinction.

    It wasn’t developers who killed off the Aussie pub. They banned smoking, stuffed them with pokies and TVs and decorated them like Christopher Skase’s billiards room. When I first started going to pubs, there were still old blokes at the public bar drinking 5s (money in front of them, being taken and changed by the barmaid without instructions), women were in the lounge and the only noise you heard was that rumble of voices and laughter – not the yelling imbeciles on Channel Nine. Having banned smokes and plucked 0.5 out of their smarmy arses, the do-gooders than shut down pub rock, mandated Boy Scout closing times and forced entry policies that make the old East German checkpoints look casual.

    Australian pubs were killed by urban leftists who hate Australians.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    Mueller is squirming as two more judges are giving him curry for inadequate homework:

    Mueller would prefer not to

    This past February Special Counsel Robert Mueller brought the dramatic indictment against Russian actors allegedly responsible for interference in the 2016 presidential election. … I don’t think anyone (including Mueller) anticipated that any of the defendants would appear in court to defend against the charges. Rather, the Mueller prosecutors seem to have obtained the indictment to serve a public relations purpose, laying out the case for interference as understood by the government and lending a veneer of respectability to the Mueller Switch Project.

    It is no surprise that [Mueller has] failed to respond to Concord’s discovery requests. They don’t even acknowledge Concord has appeared in the case to contest the charges. Gerstein reports that Judge Friedrich “sided with Concord and said the arraignment will proceed as scheduled Wednesday afternoon.”

    So when the Russian lobbyists had the temerity to defend the charges against them, and press for discovery, Mueller requested a delay – which the judge has denied. The clock runs out Wednesday: lay in popcorn!

    Judge Ellis is on the case

    Yesterday, Team Mueller appeared in Judge T.S. Ellis’ courtroom, the case against Paul Manafort having landed there. I would have paid admission to be present.

    From the Reuters account:

    A federal judge on Friday sharply criticized Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s criminal case in Virginia against President Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and openly questioned whether Mueller exceeded his prosecutorial powers by bringing it.

    Ellis complained that the bulk of that August memo he has received was highly redacted.

    He directed Mueller’s office to take two weeks to consult with U.S. intelligence agencies to see if they will sign off so that he can personally review a sealed, unredacted version of the memo.

    Dreeben told him the redacted portions did not pertain to the Manafort case.

    “I’ll be the judge,” Ellis said.

    I’d say Mueller is in a lot of trouble with this: Manafort was his biggest catch. Add these to the third judge requiring the FBI to hand over all potentially exonerating material about Flynn and the whole thing could come very messily unravelled just in time for the 2018 elections. Ouch.

  Mark A
    In the team on my break.

  Carpe Jugulum
    Made it into the starting lineup

  The Barking Toad
    having been alerted to a new fred I claim top twenty

  stackja
    Smartphones becoming health issue: study
    Australian Associated Press
    37 minutes ago

    Smartphone addiction is affecting productivity, emotional wellbeing and relationships, a study of young Australians has found.

    The Deakin University study of almost 400 undergraduate students found a third felt anxious if they were unable to regularly check their phones.

    Forty per cent felt lost without it, 34 per cent lost sleep due to time spent on their devices and more than half were on their phones when they should be doing other things.

    Lead researcher Dr Sharon Horwood said the findings were surprising, and added weight to suggestions problematic smartphone use is becoming an increasingly prevalent public health issue.

    “There’s no doubt that smartphones have changed the way we do things, and given that around 88 per cent of Australian have smartphones, we must feel as though we get something good from using them,” she said.

    “However, when usage becomes excessive it can result in a range of negative outcomes including low mood, reduced physical fitness, sleep deprivation and poorer academic performance.”

    Dr Horwood said smartphone use becomes problematic when it begins to impact on daily functioning, including productivity, relationships or physical or emotional heath.

    Fear of missing out, or FoMO, is one theory for why people can become overly reliant on their phones as they feel the need to constantly stay online and connected via social media.

    Another major factor is the design of the phone and apps, which are “deliberately addictive” to entice users to stay on them as long as possible.

    But Facebook and Instagram were only part of the story, with the study finding the mindless checking of smartphones out of habit rather than need, and entertainment use, such as watching videos or web browsing, was more closely linked to problematic use than using social media.

    Dr Horwood said personality was a strong predictor of problematic use, with the study identifying participants with higher levels of neuroticism and lower levels of conscientiousness.

    “One explanation could be that individuals high in neuroticism tend to rely on their smartphones to obtain social and emotional reassurance from relationships,” she said.

    “Whereas conscientious people are characterised by a willingness to delay short-term gratification in order to achieve other goals in work, education, health and wellbeing.

    “The thing to keep in mind is that broad personality traits such as neuroticism and conscientiousness influence the way we think and see the world generally, not just in relation to how we use technology.”

    The study was published in the journal Computers in Human Behavior.

  Leigh Lowe
    Interesting commentary that Mueller and co are the first prosecutors in history to claim before a court that the defendant may not have been properly served an indictment after the defendant has voluntarily showed up in court to answer the charges as filed.

    Meanwhile, this is probably the first time in the history of litigation that a plaintiff (here, prosecutor) has told a court that it may not have obtained good service of process on a defendant that has appeared to defend the case on the merits. Mueller to Court: We didn’t really mean it, Judge! We had no idea they might actually show up!

    Didn’t have time yesterday but mUnter posted that the judge “did not have jurisdiction”.
    Oh?
    If the judge does not have jurisdiction that means only one thing … that Mueller’s Keystones have lodged their own indictment in the wrong court.
    Mueller’s game of dredging up minor misdemeanours and/or interviewing subjects for days and gleaning a minor inconsistency which is then “lying to the FBI” looks to have hit the rocks.
    Jeez, you’d love to have been a fly on the wall when Mueller was told that Concord were voluntarily showing up in court to defend the charges!

  Myrddin Seren
    Australian pubs were killed by urban leftists who hate Australians.

    Add:
    high taxes,
    relatively high wages and on-costs,
    high energy prices ( every noticed how much electricity it takes to run a hospitality business ),
    compliance with various edicts on RSA, pokies etc

    Why bother when you can stay home and crack a cheerful drop from Dan Murphy’s and engage in pleasant discussion on The Cat.

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    NATIONAL BREAKING NEWS
    Labor not rushing to end live sheep trade

    Matt Coughlan
    Australian Associated Press
    11:52AM May 7, 2018
    Save

    Labor is focused on ending live sheep exports if it wins government, despite moves from rogue Liberal MPs and the Greens to bring forward phasing out the trade.

    Unions are also ramping up opposition to industry practices after further revelations of cruelty to animals and dire conditions for workers on live export ships.

    Labor’s agriculture spokesman Joel Fitzgibbon said he would consider former Liberal cabinet minister Sussan Ley’s bill to end live exports, but “deep and meaningful” reform was his focus.

    “I’m less focused on what’s happening in the immediate (future) in the parliament,” Mr Fitzgibbon told Sky News.

    He said Labor wanted to work with sheep farmers to transition out of the trade, but refused to put a timeline on when live sheep exports would end.

    “The last thing farmers and the industry more broadly want is a stop-dead date,” Mr Fitzgibbon told Sky News on Monday.

    New footage emerged over the weekend of crew onboard the Emanuel Exports-chartered Awassi Express clearing decomposing sheep carcasses.

    International Transport Workers’ Federation president and Maritime Union of Australia national secretary Paddy Crumlin said the barbaric practices showed the industry was failing community expectations.

    “Sadly, the utterly disgraceful treatment of animals onboard live export vessels is often mirrored by the equally dismal treatment of seafarers, and this new footage is a terrifying reminder of what life can be like at sea when workers have no rights,” Mr Crumlin said.

    “It’s a living hell.”

    The Australian Meat Industry Employees Union wants to see a shift to onshore processing.

    From the Oz. The knuckle draggers of the Meat Worker’s Union, having been largely responsible for the foundation of the live trade in the first place – pricing onshore processing off the market – now are getting all precious about Australian industry and Australian jobs.

  H B Bear
    Voters feel comfortable to vote in Liberal when times are good as long as they pump up the middle class like Howard did but, when things turn bad, they turn to Labor to rescue them.

    mUnty is as captured by the Left as a black Chicago Democrat in the tenements. Please Peanut Head and your union cronies please, please save me.

  Shy Ted
    The nightmares continue. I was at the Sydney Writers Festival disguised as Junot Diaz and surrounded by aspiring young female writers eager to “progress their careers” and I didn’t want to molest any of them.

  zyconoclast
    #2704850, posted on May 7, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    UK High Court decision due on coroner´s controversial `cab-rank´ system for burials

    The policy stipulates that no death will be prioritised based on the religion of the deceased or their family by either the coroner or her officers.

    Sam Grodzinski QC told the court there was evidence from J3wish and Muslim leaders that the policy has caused “widespread distress” among faith communities.

    UK High Court orders coroner to ditch ‘cab rank’ system for burials and give Muslims and J3ws priority because of their ‘deeply held beliefs’

    ‘Rather, as a matter of rigid policy, it requires the coroner and her officers to leave out of account altogether the requirements of J3wish and Muslim people in relation to early consideration of and early release of bodies of their loved ones.’

    Lawyers argued at a hearing last month that it ignores ‘deeply held beliefs’ of certain religious communities which require their dead to be buried as soon as possible.

    They said Ms Hassell’s stance is unlawful and breaches the Human Rights Act and the Equality Act.

  Baldrick
    20th Battalion A.I.F

    Poole, Daniel (1882–1959)
    On 7 September 1917, Poole took part in the battle of Menin Road, Belgium. Near Westhoek on 20 September, noticing an enemy machine-gun which had come into action after the barrage and first wave had passed, Poole rushed the post single handed, captured the gun, killed the crew and took prisoner a large number of men emerging from the pill-box. But for this action many casualties would have been caused and the advance held up. Although the battalion recommendation was for award of the Victoria Cross, for what Bean called ‘reckless leadership’, Poole received a Bar to his D.C.M. On the same day he was again wounded.

  H B Bear
    Paul Kelly and Denis Shanahan looking good.

  struth
    #2704856, posted on May 7, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    Australian pubs were killed by urban leftists who hate Australians.

    Can’t have slaves communicating with each other, socialising, honing a culture, and talking about politics or the state of the world.

    They didn’t count on the internet……………………….
    But it was still worth it in their eyes.
    It’s a cultural war success for the left.

  harrys on the boat
    Australian pubs were killed by urban leftists who hate Australians.

    There’s no denying that. See Blair’s Aunt Moira’s Yabby Test, leftists ruin everything.

  Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2704858, posted on May 7, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    Just putting it out there:

    Aldi is all out of ersatz Jats crackers in Melbourne’s south eastern suburbs, and possibly elsewhere.

    it may explain aspects of the weekend open fred.

  Leigh Lowe
    Beat me to it Bruce, but those two proceedings are interesting on two counts …
    (1) Re Manafort. ‘Iz ‘Onner Ellis has basically told Mueller’s lackeys that he (the judge) – and he alone – will determine if the pursuit of Manafort was within the purview of Mueller’s brief to investigate Wussian interference in the 2016 election, with strongly expressed doubts that it does. I think Ellis is going to do one of two things … either grant a permanent stay of the case if Mueller refuses to produce sufficient evidence that his coverage extends to, say, Manafort’s 2006 tax return, or, tell Mueller that he needs to send Manafort’s file back to the DoJ to be dealt with as an unrelated tax/money transfer investigation (which basically kills it as a “Twump gotcha” investigation). Ellis has given Mueller 14 days to put up or shut-up;
    (2) Re the Wussians. The judge in that instance has basically cornered Mueller by telling him that you can’t file an indictment and then, three months later, call “barley – we’re not ready”. He has given Mueller until Wednesday to proceed.
    Both judges, I think, have got very close to calling contempt on Mueller and his lackeys.
    The days of Mueller throwing (ahem) trumped up indictments against non-citizens around like confetti and playing the verbal interview gotchas are over.
    Trump will now not submit to a verbal interview (which kills the “perjury/lying to the FBI” trap stone-dead. This means Mueller will have carry through on his leaked hint to issue a subpoena, which will have to stick to his brief … Trump can take the fifth on anything which precedes the campaign, anything during the transition phase and anything whilst he is in office. He can also invoke Executive privilege not to answer, and he can also re-assert his right to fire and hire and express a lack of confidence in public officials.
    For example questions about the firing of Comey and co are not admissible.

  C.L.
    #2704863, posted on May 7, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Bruce, great summary of the Mueller debacles.
    He is an absolute clown.

  cynical1
    Only the progressives could expect a new, kinder,gentler,gender neutral World of…

    Bayonet training.

  C.L.
    #2704869, posted on May 7, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    UK High Court orders coroner to ditch ‘cab rank’ system for burials and give Muslims and J3ws priority because of their ‘deeply held beliefs’

    Of course. Bugmen insist that no white peoples have any beliefs at all.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    UK High Court orders coroner to ditch ‘cab rank’ system for burials and give Muslims and J3ws priority because of their ‘deeply held beliefs’

    As for the rest of you dead people…cough up!

    Illinois coroner to poor: Pay $1000 or county keeps remains

    Adams County Coroner James Keller says the policy started after the state, which for years has faced billion-dollar deficits and unpaid bills, announced it was too broke to pay for indigent funerals and burials — shifting the cost to funeral homes and county coroners.

    I don’t think he’s quite thought this one through. Maybe he should build a bigger morgue…

  C.L.
    #2704871, posted on May 7, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    Smartphone addiction is affecting productivity, emotional wellbeing and relationships, a study of young Australians has found…

    Lead researcher Dr Sharon Horwood said the findings were surprising.

    Sounds like Sharon has been in phone-world for years herself.
    No, it’s not in the least bit surprising.

  Gab
    #2704872, posted on May 7, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Aww, c’mon, you guys. That squirrel was hilarious!

  Fat Tony
    Gab
    #2704872, posted on May 7, 2018 at 12:50 pm
    Aww, c’mon, you guys. That squirrel was hilarious!

    I thought it was too, Gab

  36. Gab
    Gab

    You’re a pal, FT. 🙂

  Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2704877, posted on May 7, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    Indeed Gab, the link has been forwarded to my daughter. 🙂

  Gab
    #2704879, posted on May 7, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    I was hoping to put you lot in a better mood, is all. New thread, no more war stories!

  Percy Porcelain
    when things turn bad, they turn to Labor to rescue them

    Err, no, they don’t. They elect incompetent labor governments when it’s the latter’s turn to completely stuff the economy.

    But hey, who needs incompetent labor/greenfilth goat rodeos when you have the Waffleroach Coalition Team™ to implement the former’s policies for them, eh, m0nty, you drooling dunderhead.

  cohenite
    #2704882, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    Leigh Lowe

    Interesting commentary that Mueller and co are the first prosecutors in history to claim before a court that the defendant may not have been properly served an indictment after the defendant has voluntarily showed up in court to answer the charges as filed.

    Meanwhile, this is probably the first time in the history of litigation that a plaintiff (here, prosecutor) has told a court that it may not have obtained good service of process on a defendant that has appeared to defend the case on the merits. Mueller to Court: We didn’t really mean it, Judge! We had no idea they might actually show up!

    Lol.

  Percy Porcelain
    Australian pubs were killed by urban leftists who hate Australians.

    Don’t downplay the role of Angry Balcony Muppets in the untimely death of pubs.

  Geriatric Mayfly
    #2704884, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    I can just picture the Albert Park Pub now. Back in the day, we young ‘uns would wander across often to be welcomed into the Ladies’ Lounge by the same old bunch of troopers every time. A dingy, uncared for space, but the gals didn’t seem to mind. Protocol forbade the ‘comforts’ of the main bar. String bags of shopping at their feet, couture a la mode; there was always some intangible which brought two disparate parties together to enjoy one another’s company.

  areff
    Great, angry piece by Paul Collits on failed states — not the places where they worship Marx, Allah or Thunder God Bongo but Vic, NSW, Qld, SA and all the rest.

    https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/qed/2018/05/failed-states/

  egg_
    #2704886, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    Don’t downplay the role of Angry Balcony Muppets in the untimely death of pubs.

    Says the sock.
    Cheers!

  Leigh Lowe
    Gab

    I was hoping to put you lot in a better mood, is all. New thread, no more war stories!

    Question 1 :-

    Did the unfettered use of nucalear (sic) weapons in WW2 initiate the moral decline in the West which ultimately led to ball tampering?
    Discuss.

  C.L.
    #2704888, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    Don’t get any ideas from that squirrel pole, Gab.
    I know where you’re going with this, possophobe.

  Fat Tony
    #2704889, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    I was hoping to put you lot in a better mood, is all. New thread, no more war stories!

    I came in late yesterday and it was more like war than war stories.

  Percy Porcelain
    Aww, c’mon, you guys. That squirrel was hilarious!

    Filmed at m0nty’s distraction squirrel sanctuary, no doubt.

  egg_
    #2704891, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    I came in late yesterday and it was more like war than war stories.

  struth
    #2704894, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    when things turn bad, they turn to Labor to rescue them

    See, this is genuine trolling.
    So dumb you know he’s just looking to stir, or troll.
    You can have a giggle at it.
    Trolling is not truly believing the allies were the war criminals of WW2……..
    That’s traitorous anti western propaganda pushing.
    A line was crossed.

  Gab
    That’s not a war room, egg. THIS is a war room!

  Mother Lode
    #2704896, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    UK High Court orders coroner to ditch ‘cab rank’ system for burials and give Muslims and J3ws priority because of their ‘deeply held beliefs’

    There are also the instances when the coroners have come back in the morning and found some of the freezer doors with female corpses ripped off their hinges, the inhabitant battered around the face and with legs pried apart, and some deceased Achmed in there with a frozen angry smile.

  Leigh Lowe
    #2704897, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    Geriatric Mayfly

    I can just picture the Albert Park Pub now.

    Ha, ha.
    It is boarded up and derelict now, no doubt awaiting approval for a block ‘o flats (sorry, “boutique apartments” with a classy Frenchy sounding name).
    The Post Office next door has fallen to the developers, with the world’s most wanky and expensive “grocers” in the ground floor.
    Warning sign … when the “butchers” wear straw-boaters and blue and white striped aprons (sans blood) you know that the only thing which is likely to be slaughtered in there is your MasterCard.

  cynical1
    Australian pubs were killed by urban leftists who hate Australians.

    One beer and you’re over the limit. We’ve all stopped smoking and the fucking pokies, Keno, big screens and beeping meal electronic things are enough to induce epilepsy.

    And a pot of piss costs more than two tallies at the takeaway.

    Why bother.

  Percy Porcelain
    #2704900, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    Great, angry piece by Paul Collits on failed states

    Good stuff, areff, reading that was enough to conjure up images of various idiots I was keen to have forgotten, including good ol’ Tezza “the testicle” Griffiths. Thank goodness Barry “I Chinese, I blow you up” Morris was not mentioned.

  Boambee John
    HBB at 1221

    mUnty is as captured by the Left as a black Chicago Democrat in the tenements. Please Peanut Head and your union cronies please, please save me.

    Not for nothing do I call m0nty the “running dog lackey of the left fascist establishment”.

  Leigh Lowe
    Out of all of these Mueller set-ups, I hope one of them results in Alexander Downer being subpoenaed as a witness.
    That bumbling fool would totally embarrass himself in the box when having to answer straight questions about his “scoop” on George Papadopolous.
    He would start out thinking he was on friendly turf (or at least superior to the Yanks) and be gradually dissected by a half decent counsel.

  61. Percy Porcelain
    #2704903, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    beeping meal electronic things are enough to induce epilepsy

    LOL. They are indeed a unique addition to the ambience.

  jupes
    #2704904, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    Out of all of these Mueller set-ups, I hope one of them results in Alexander Downer being subpoenaed as a witness.

    You mean Clinton Associate Alexander Downer.

  Senile Old Guy
    ABC:

    As we move closer to Treasurer Scott Morrison’s third budget, what we do know is this — Australia has a revenue problem.

    But…

    Tax revenues have risen 26 per cent in Australia since the global financial crisis, from $310.3 billion in 2009 to $389.8 billion by 2016.

    If I spent more than I earn, I don’t have a “revenue problem”, I have a spending problem.

    The ABC routinely publishes pieces which assume that all our money belongs to the government.

  H B Bear
    Out of all of these Mueller set-ups, I hope one of them results in Alexander Downer being subpoenaed as a witness.

    Pleeeeease let this happen. It would run a close second to watching Lord Waffleworth’s concession speech on election night.

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2704908, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    Not for nothing do I call m0nty the “running dog lackey of the left fascist establishment”.

    Harsh, but fair.

  Leigh Lowe
    You mean Clinton Associate Alexander Downer.

    Well, at the risk of being accused of deploying a tautology, I think the full title is “Clinton Associate & Slimy Xunt Alexander Downer”.
    The fat fucking private-school prefect must have thought he was up for some cushy posting with the Crimton Foundation after she won.
    Justice!

  struth
    #2704910, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    Pubs are dying everywhere.
    The fun police drive up and back, taking note of number plates, and lerking in the shadows.
    They send teams in, armed with high viz and guns, to make sure no one is getting a double.
    The liquor licencing come in without guns, but armed in fluorescent clothing and clipboards to make sure no one is having any fun and no one is being served more than they deem appropriate.
    You may exercise in a Gym, drink coffee in a café, but what the bloody hell do you think you’re doing, drinking alcohol in a pub?
    Oh no, a fire extinguisher is out of date!

    The cost of millions of other compliances, some stated above, put the cost of a can at half your weekly wage, and soon smoking outside will be banned, and anyway, don’t take your scotch and coke out the door to sip while smoking……………………WHAT WERE YOU THINKING?

    Get those tits covered up young lady, because although you are serving IN THE FRONT BAR OF A PUB, you’re not being family friendly at all.

    Oh (this I have experienced many times) and the ACOUSTIC DUO has the bar manager sweating.
    He’s making circles around the act and the room.
    He has a gadget in his hands that reads the decibels.
    Musicians must be seen and not heard.
    The lovely old bint that just moved in next door (who’s dog constantly yaps) complained about the noise of the music to the council.
    It’s interfering with her watching the price is right.
    One more complaint, and the whole thing will be closed down.

    Australia, you’re standing in it.

  Leigh Lowe
    Out of all of these Mueller set-ups, I hope one of them results in Alexander Downer being subpoenaed as a witness.

    Pleeeeease let this happen. It would run a close second to watching Lord Waffleworth’s concession speech on election night.

    Poor man’s Christopher Pahn.

  Roger.
    Government to spend $24bn to ease city congestion.

    Immigration accelerator remains flat to the floor.

    We are governerned by idiots.

  Fat Tony
    #2704914, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    Roger.
    Government to spend $24bn to ease city congestion.

    Immigration accelerator remains flat to the floor.

    We are governerned by idiots.

    Roger, is that $24bn to not build roads? (Asking for a friend from Victoria)

  struth
    #2704915, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    We are governerned by idiots.

    We are governed by U.N. compliant criminals and traitors.
    Nothing less.

  Roger.
    #2704918, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    They said Ms Hassell’s stance is unlawful and breaches the Human Rights Act and the Equality Act.

    But prioritising cases purely on the basis of the religion of the deceased and their family is OK under said Act.

    The English are becoming second class citizens in their own country.

  Leigh Lowe
    #2704919, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    Will Lucy’s new roads have a live third rail so she doesn’t have to stop to re-charge the Tesla?

  Sydney Boy
    Message for Des Deskperson:

    What was the Mishima book you read? I’ve had a look at his catalogue but can’t work out which one is the autobiography. I’m interested in reading it.

    Or any other Cats who can help?

  thefrolickingmole
    #2704921, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    I think I mentioned the lovely ambiance of our little on site pub.
    In a bar about 20 x 30 there are, last time I counted 18 nanny/scold signs reminding me of penalties and other wowserisms.

    In 4 years here weve had exactly 5 people who’ve blown numbers before work.

    Smoking bans and “compliance” but hey, Monty informs us government has no influence on businesses or the economy, and hes never been wrong before has he?

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2704923, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    THE NATION
    African youths trash Melbourne rental property in wild party

    The Australian
    1:27PM May 7, 2018
    16
    Richard Ferguson
    Reporter
    Melbourne
    @RichAFerguson

    The owner of a short-term rental property trashed by African youths said police would not enter the property unless she could prove there was damage.

    A group of up to 150 African youths descended on the house in Melbourne’s west over the weekend, throwing furniture into the street and threatening neighbours.

    Footscray rental owner Kelly, who would not give her last name, said police had earlier told her not to enter the property.

    Kelly had been informed the group booking her house were from Adelaide, but the credit card used subsequently declined

    She had started getting messages about the out-of-control party at 11:30 at night.

    “I was under the understanding that … they were not tenants. Police strongly advised against entering the property,” she said.

    “The neighbours had advised us there were smashing sounds — it turns out they were smashing windows — but the police said if we would prove damage, we could go in.

    “But we couldn’t go in.”

    In an earlier interview, Kelly had told radio 3AW that police had said they were unable to intervene and save her home, because the guests had been invited to the party.

    “The police say because these guests, these tenants invited people to the house and they had a right to be there, and they were not able to enter the building,” Kelly told 3AW.

    “We all looked in while I could see my house, basically windows being smashed, massive holes in the walls, doors knocked through.

    From the Oz. Stick a fork in it Australia, you’re just about done.

  Chris
    Pubs may be dying everywhere, but I go much more than I used to as a youngster (now the kids can buy their own drinks) and thoroughly enjoy the great environment they create.

    But what the hell is that with no doubles of spirits? 1 shot is a dribble in the glass. I have whisky at home and pints at the pub.

  nemkat
    There’s a skill in running a small Pub successfully.
    Kicking the boarders out and building more bars upstairs, and installing a TAB and Pokies downstairs instead of looking after the regulars, hasn’t proved to be a winning proposition.

  feelthebern
    #2704926, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    Downer.
    Pyne.
    Apart from booze, has anything good ever come out of South Australia?

  81. stackja
    Hans Heyson paintings?

  82. Mother Lode
    #2704929, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    Aww, c’mon, you guys. That squirrel was hilarious!

    Yes, it was funny – although I did get the impression the squirrel might have been a professional.

    If there was any justice in the world that Tom Bollard would be fumbling for nuts at the end of a lubricated pole and the squirrel would get a gig at the ABC.

  Percy Porcelain
    the cultural vandalism of modern architecture

    “modern architecture” is a contradiction in terms. I notice some massive neo-brutalist concrete boxes are under construction near Central Station just off the Sleazy Hills side of the railway lines. They make a soviet mausoleum look like the Guggenheim.

    Anyone know what the f*ck they are?

  84. nemkat
    #2704931, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    The cops use kid gloves on the Africans because they’re Clan oriented.
    Inflict serious damage on one, and every cop in Victoria will need a suit of armour and eyes in the back of his or her heads.
    Pacific Islanders, Sicilians, Calabrians, and Arabs are no different.
    If they joined the Police Force to inflict violence, Abos and YT are all that’s left.

  Myrddin Seren
    #2704933, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    I think the full title is “Clinton Associate & Slimy Xunt Alexander Downer”.

    The fat fucking private-school prefect must have thought he was up for some cushy posting with the Crimton Foundation after she won.

    The thing is, in May 2016, Killary was supposed to romp in to the White House.

    The Daily Caller had a piece about the Papadopoulos-Downer meeting a while back, obviously sourced from the Papadopoulos side.

    TheDCNF is told that Papadopoulos was introduced to Downer through two intermediaries. An Israeli embassy official in London named Christian Cantor introduced Papadopoulos, who he previously knew, to Erika Thompson, a counselor to Downer who serves in the Australia’s London embassy.

    On May 4, 2016, Papadopoulos gave an interview to The London Times calling on Cameron to apologize to Trump over negative comments about the then-GOP candidate.

    Thompson reached out to Papadopoulos two days after that story appeared and said Downer wanted to meet with the young Trump aide. During the meeting, which TheDCNF is told Thompson attended, Downer ordered Papadopoulos to “leave David Cameron alone.”

    It is just bizarre.

    What the point of Downer meeting this drip was after a chain of odd connections is plain strange and after hopes of a post-diplomacy fat Clinton Money Laundering Foundation job had evaporated in the bitter tears of the election in November 2016 – the real purpose remains opaque.

    All the paperwork on the Australian side is probably embargoed for the next thirty years.

  86. cuckoo
    I was surprised the other day when the SBS evening news bulletin began a story on gay marriage in Australia by brightly announcing that since the law changed, “hundreds” of gay couples had ‘married’. HUNDREDS?! Is that all? And that presumably represents a pent-up backlog of gay betrothals, released when the legal dam broke. (Or should that be dyke?) All that fuss for a lousy few hundred ‘marriages’? Maybe the actual number of gay marriages will become one of those statistics that Cannot Be Said, like the number of abortions each year.

  Top Ender
    #2704936, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    At a recent dinner in a rural pub outside Darwin, one of my lady friends was charged $13.50 for a glass of wine.

    Apparently because it was “out of a bottle.” The “house wine” was $8.50.

    Meal was good, but if they think they can make their profits this way they are making a mistake. Next time she apparently is having a glass of wine before the meal at home, and another at home afterwards.

  DrBeauGan
    #2704938, posted on May 7, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    cuckoo
    I was surprised the other day when the SBS evening news bulletin began a story on gay marriage in Australia by brightly announcing that since the law changed, “hundreds” of gay couples had ‘married’. HUNDREDS?! Is that all? And that presumably represents a pent-up backlog of gay betrothals, released when the legal dam broke. (Or should that be dyke?) All that fuss for a lousy few hundred ‘marriages’? Maybe the actual number of gay marriages will become one of those statistics that Cannot Be Said, like the number of abortions each year.

    Yes, cuckoo, but now all the poofs know that the rest of us love them and approve of buggery.

  cuckoo
    What was the Mishima book you read? I’ve had a look at his catalogue but can’t work out which one is the autobiography. I’m interested in reading it.

    Would it be Confessions of a Mask?

  feelthebern
    Get ready for Hillary, Sydney.
    This Fri night.
    Plus a side of Gillard & Leigh Sales.
    Tickets 495 bucks a pop.
    See you all there.

    https://www.thegrowthfaculty.com/event.php?eventId=a1JD000000ABCQyMAP&promoCode=FinancialStandardMelb

  thefrolickingmole
    #2704941, posted on May 7, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    How curiously incurious.
    Not a mention of Gillard flinging a lazy 1/2 a billion to the mob she was made chairthing of after politics.
    https://www.theguardian.com/books/2018/may/06/growing-wave-of-feminist-energy-julia-gillard-on-clinton-ardern-and-metoo

    Gillard was speaking at a sold-out Sydney writers’ festival session on power, gender and authority, in conversation with the ABC journalist Laura Tingle.

    During the wide-ranging, hour-long conversation, Gillard discussed the role of gender in the leadership of Hillary Clinton, Theresa May and Jacinda Ardern, the latest research on unconscious bias and her life after Australian politics.

    Gillard has recently returned from London where she launched the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership sponsored by Kings College London. She is the institute’s inaugural chair. She also chairs the Global Partnership for Education in the UK and Beyond Blue in Australia.

    https://www.theaustralian.com.au/national-affairs/education/julias-gillards-global-partnership-for-education-falls-short-on-funding/news-story/4cfe21add373595f501678919aff78f6

    Fould things cant get their trotters out of the mire can they?


    Tingle asked Gillard how gender had affected Clinton’s failed 2016 US presidential bid. The two leaders have worked closely together in recent times and have become friends, and Gillard will talk alongside Clinton at events in Sydney and Melbourne next week.

    ..

  DrBeauGan
    Gillard has recently returned from London where she launched the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership sponsored by Kings College London.

    That’s the place that shut down a talk on free speech recently on the grounds it would be contentious.

    Kings used to be a reputable college once, by London standards.

  93. stackja
    TE – Pubs once didn’t have costs now that must be covered by wine charge?

  94. Entropy
    Mitch M.

    Maybe the actual number of gay marriages will become one of those statistics that Cannot Be Said, like the number of abortions each year.

    Or the lifestyle statistics of people with aids.

  95. Mitch M.
    There’s a skill in running a small Pub successfully.

    Like know thy customer. In my youth I used to hit the same pub with a few friends. We developed quite a reputation for engaging in noisy arguments but the bar staff seemed to enjoy the entertainment as we became increasingly drunk and playful.

    We were welcome there, so welcome that by the time we walked in the door and reached the bar they often had our drinks ready. How many pubs can you walk into today where the bar staff know you that well?

  Tel
    #2704946, posted on May 7, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    They make a soviet mausoleum look like the Guggenheim.

    http://herwigphoto.com/soviet-bus-stops/

    There’s a great coffee table book, available on limited edition, if you want a nice talking point or something to make your foyer more inviting.

  Roger.
    Maybe the actual number of gay marriages will become one of those statistics that Cannot Be Said, like the number of abortions each year.

    What will be more revealing, and therefore probably kept quite, will be the rate of divorce.

  Mother Lode
    #2704948, posted on May 7, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Apparently because it was “out of a bottle.” The “house wine” was $8.50.

    I am more of a wine person than a beer person, but that said I rarely buy wine in pubs – and I am here thinking more of the restaurant areas.

    One of the problems is that the wine I would buy would not be drunk that often, so it would have been opened probably a week before.

    Unless it is one of those places where they put xenon in the bottles to stop it oxidising.

    Oh, and there is a pub in Orange which keep my favourite champagne without it seeming to have time to go flat.

  Top Ender
    Strange model Australia has gone with re pubs.

    In a recent visit to the UK, I was struck by how the pub is very much a central feature of life in towns and cities and villages. People standing outside drinking; smoking, a few musicians now and then. Inside, lots of people talking, drinking etc. Many seem to call in for a glass or two before catching a train or bus home. The buildings themselves were interesting: often many hundreds of years old and all that time a pub. Lots of character.

    The Oz model often seems to be a rectangular building built on a razed site. No character; often has a bottleshop attached. No one drinking outside. No smoking anywhere. Music if it once was a feature was either shatteringly loud, as was the acoustics of the building, making conversation inside difficult. Plus as has been said above, lots of noise from the ubiquitous pokies. Drinks are very expensive and the service is often slow.

    So why not stay at home and drink?

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2704951, posted on May 7, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    African youths trash Melbourne rental property in wild party

    Heh. I saw the report on Nine news at 11:30am.
    Guess which adjective was left out?
    The footage was quite carefully edited too.

  RobK
    #2704952, posted on May 7, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    There’s a great coffee table book, 
    You read all the classics Tel. I dont know how you do it.

  Roger.
    #2704953, posted on May 7, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    You can get wine on tap in some establishments and it’s quite acceptable; it certainly doesn’t taste like cask wine.

  stackja
    #2704954, posted on May 7, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Sydney pubs once were tied to breweries.

  stackja
    #2704955, posted on May 7, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    Lionel Murphy changed pubs?

  Sydney Boy
    Cuckoo – I read the synopsis of each book he authored and none seem to be what Des was talking about. Confessions of a mask doesn’t seem to be the book Des referred to.

  egg_
    #2704957, posted on May 7, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    incoherent rambler
    Australia’s next eleven:

    Fred Lenin (cpt.)
    Areff (vc)
    egg and baldrick to open batting
    bowlers zk2a, topender (missile throwers)
    Arky, Stimp, Leigh Lowe, JC, calli

    Under Fred’s leadership and with sufficient financial support this wiley team will buy a win anywhere in the world.

    Just watch out for Statler and Waldorf in the stalls.

  Dr Fred Lenin
    #2704958, posted on May 7, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Top Enders watch “escape to the country” sometimes ,English city people wanting to buy homes in villages to escape the city. One stipulation is the village must have a good pub they seem to go there to socialise and have drinks and food ,nice looking buildings too. Women and kids seem to be welcome too. Playgrounds for the kids to socialise ,not sitting in the car with a raspberry drink and a packet of chips like they used to here . Seems the pub has always been an English Social centre ..

  Geriatric Mayfly
    #2704961, posted on May 7, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    Warning sign … when the “butchers” wear straw-boaters and blue and white striped aprons (sans blood) you know that the only thing which is likely to be slaughtered in there is your MasterCard.

    Again, back in the day LL, Mr Adams the butcher always stood in his demesne on a carpet of sawdust at least an inch thick. His huge chopping block was deeply curved into the centre from the edges. This parabola was of such perfection that the blowflies used to bring their skateboards.

  109. stackja
    GM old butcher shops wouldn’t pass today’s rules.

  rickw
    #2704966, posted on May 7, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    In a recent visit to the UK, I was struck by how the pub is very much a central feature of life in towns and cities and villages. People standing outside drinking; smoking, a few musicians now and then. Inside, lots of people talking, drinking etc. Many seem to call in for a glass or two before catching a train or bus home. The buildings themselves were interesting: often many hundreds of years old and all that time a pub. Lots of character.

    English pubs in summer are second to none, just brilliant.

    Unfortunately barbarians with their jihad and sharia law will condemn all this to history.

  cohenite
    Footscray rental owner Kelly, who would not give her last name, said police had earlier told her not to enter the property.

    Kelly had been informed the group booking her house were from Adelaide, but the credit card used subsequently declined

    She had started getting messages about the out-of-control party at 11:30 at night.

    “I was under the understanding that … they were not tenants. Police strongly advised against entering the property,” she said.

    It may surprise people but police have no duty of care to protect people let alone property, yet police are at the forefront to prevent people arming themselves for self-defence.

  rickw
    #2704968, posted on May 7, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    It may surprise people but police have no duty of care to protect people let alone property, yet police are at the forefront to prevent people arming themselves for self-defence.

    The police have diligently worked themselves into a position, where come any sort of revolution, they will be executed with no small amount of delight.

  The Barking Toad
    The two leaders have worked closely together in recent times and have become friends

    Muff rubs under the sheets post event

  Mother Lode
    #2704970, posted on May 7, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Unfortunately barbarians with their jihad and sharia law will condemn all this to history.

    The elite who are actually in positions to implement their will have absolutely no attachment to the institutions.

    We have the most mirthless, constipated people deciding what ‘fun’ may be had – simply because they really think they are that enlightened.

    It is indeed a morose business to contemplate how vibrant and confident European civilisation once was, and how much they have lost.

  Myrddin Seren
    #2704971, posted on May 7, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    rickw

    The police have diligently worked themselves into a position, where come any sort of revolution, they will be executed with no small amount of delight.

    The revolutionaries will have to battle their way past the marauding gangs of heavily armed crims first, to get to the cops bunkered down in their stations.

  stackja
    #2704972, posted on May 7, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    Voters have allowed politicians to change police to ineffectualness.

  118. jupes
    One of the problems is that the wine I would buy would not be drunk that often, so it would have been opened probably a week before.

    Buy the bottle.

  Leigh Lowe
    #2704975, posted on May 7, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    One of the problems is that the wine I would buy would not be drunk that often, so it would have been opened probably a week before.

    Don Perignong NV?

  Mother Lode
    #2704976, posted on May 7, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    Buy the bottle.

    The smart move.

  Dr Fred Lenin
    #2704977, posted on May 7, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    Leigh Lowe and mayfly talk of the Albert Park pub reminded me ,back in the good ole six o’clock closing days ,one winter evening I was there with three mates one of whom was in RAAF uniform ,Australians were allowed to wear uniforms proudly in those benighted days . It was closing time ,the RAAF guy wanted a bet on the trots so we headed for the SP bookie . There was a lane behind the cinema that went through to the a]station, off the lane was a cul de sac where the bookie operated ,if it was raided the punter s could scatter through the backyards of the houses which lined the cul de sac . We innocently headed for the lane ,the cockie on watch only saw three tall young men in civies and one in uniform wearing a visor cap and long coat like a copper,he gave the alarm we innocently went-to down the cul de sac , it was totally empty ,apart from the boards hanging on the fences giving fields and odds . My mate who lived near there was told to “never do that again “ in no uncertain terms . Sad to hear it’s slipping into gangrene territory used to be some great working class people there including the ladies shelling peas in the lounge bar.

  123. calli
    calli

    Off to Bethlehem today.

    It’s a half hour down the street, but in Palli territory so I need a passport.

    Walked 11 kilometres in the Old City yesterday. Mount of Olives, over the Kidron and up through one of the gates. Halfway along the Via Dolorosa, in the market, is the point where the first century city ends and we are “outside the walls”.

    All trace of that time long ago has fled, built over, pulled down and burned. All that remains is the western wall, women to one side, men to the other.

  Mother Lode
    Don Perignong NV?

    Reds.

    Also, they are generally stored in the bar and can get quite warm.

    I make no bones about being obnoxiously finicky. I doubt anyone who lacks my quirks misses them – they can quite happily quaff away.

  cohenite
    #2704983, posted on May 7, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    All that remains is the western wall, women to one side, men to the other.

    That’s terrible, where do the LGBTQIA’s go?

  126. rickw
    rickw

    Off to Bethlehem today.

    It’s a half hour down the street, but in Palli territory so I need a passport.

    Walked 11 kilometres in the Old City yesterday. Mount of Olives, over the Kidron and up through one of the gates. Halfway along the Via Dolorosa, in the market, is the point where the first century city ends and we are “outside the walls”.

    All trace of that time long ago has fled, built over, pulled down and burned. All that remains is the western wall, women to one side, men to the other.

    Cool! Keep the updates coming!

  Tel
    #2704985, posted on May 7, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    You read all the classics Tel. I dont know how you do it.

    Joining Oprah’s book club was one of the best things I did.

  DrBeauGan
    Thanks for the reports, Calli. Are you wearing a headscarf and long dress in accordance with local customs?

  129. DrBeauGan
    zyconoclast

    Yes, Gab, it was funny and very innocent. I had no idea you had such a nice sense of humour. 😁

  131. zyconoclast
    Victory For Christian Couple Barred By Canadian Government For Adopting A Child Because The Oppose The LGBT, Courts Rule In Favor Of The Couple

    The couple filed a discrimination case against Alberta in November 2017 after they were told by a government casework supervisor that their religious beliefs, which state that marriage is solely a union between one man and one woman, were incompatible with the adoption process.

    Aaron Manton, spokesman for the Minister of Children’s Services, had argued at the time that Canada believes that “every adoptive child deserves a safe, healthy, loving and inclusive home.”

    The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms reported in a press release on Wednesday that the couple, who were not named, won their case against the Alberta government after it was found that the initial ban violated the couple’s rights.

  zyconoclast
    Paris Mayor Backs Communist Party Plan to Turn Public Park into Migrant Camp

    Communist Party councillors elected to the Council of Paris have demanded that part of the Bois de Boulogne park be allocated for asylum seekers to set up a new shelter, with the support of Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

  Confused Old Misfit
    #2704998, posted on May 7, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    https://mailchi.mp/a11d2316573a/4dxue1xf97-1434341

    His writing on Conservatism is mandatory reading for all Conservatives.
    Would not hurt any libertarians either.

  C.L.
    #2705003, posted on May 7, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    By “safe, healthy and loving,” he means a home that bans the adopted child from having a mother or a father. In other words, he’s saying that a “safe, healthy and loving” home is one where the child will be institutionally abused from day one.

    If you see Aaron Manton today, punch him in the face. Then kick him in the balls.

  Leigh Lowe
    #2705005, posted on May 7, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    Also, they are generally stored in the bar and can get quite warm.

    To quote Steven Wright …
    “Have you noticed that, no matter where you are, it is always room temperature?”
    Yeah, but stewed red is never great.
    Same as, about 5-10 years ago, hipster waiters running wine bars took great delight in telling you – in their superior waiter tone – that champagne should be served “close to room temperature”.
    Sure, you don’t want it freezing cold, but is shouldn’t be warm either.
    That fad lasted about six months.

  Top Ender
    #2705006, posted on May 7, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    THE TIMES

    Vacuum packed: the 1220km/h goods train

    Transporting people through enclosed vacuum tubes at 1220km/h, hyperloop technology promises to revolutionise the way we travel in the next decade.

    Now a British firm of architects plans to transform the way goods are delivered as well as passengers by designing a new generation of pods capable of moving cargo at the speed of flight, but with a fraction of the expense and pollution.

    Foster + Partners has teamed up with Virgin Hyperloop One, one of the two consortiums developing the technology, and the ports operator DP World to develop the first intercontinental hyperloop shipping route, connecting Asia, the Middle East and Europe. They hope to have three “production systems” in service by 2021.

    “If you look at the history, whenever there’s a new transportation technology, it’s usually the cargo that comes first,” Stefan Behling, head of studio at Foster + Partners, said. “People want to see the technology proven and now it can be proven through cargo.”

    Hyperloop technology uses magnetic levitation to lift and propel small dart-like capsules through a tube containing a near vacuum.

    Foster + Partners’ plan would enable delivery from vast warehouses to consumers many hundreds of miles away, without the pollution associated with airfreight, and at much the same price per kilogram as a lorry. Drones would then be used to complete the last leg of the journey and the system would be powered by renewable energy and produce no direct emissions.

    A report published last November by the Department for Transport’s science advisory council said that a hyperloop between London and Edinburgh would have a “transformative impact” on the economy and cut journey times between the capital and Scotland to 50 minutes but concluded that technical challenges remained.

    The Times

    “…the system would be powered by renewable energy and produce no direct emissions.”

    So it will be hooked up to a wind farm? What happens when there is no wind?

    It draws power from a battery? How is the battery made? How much energy to make the wind turbine?

    Or perhaps it’s a pumped hydro scheme. Given they are a net loss – they take more energy to pump up than can be gained coming down – where is the energy coming from?

    And does one drive to this place to put one’s box on the hyperloop?

    hyperloop technology promises to revolutionise the way we travel in the next decade.

    So lacking in detail as to be a completely ridiculous article.

  The Barking Toad
    Looks like Pickering has a beaut cartoon on Shrillary and the Ranga. If I was clever I would try and post it.

    I’ll leave it to Tom.

  C.L.
    #2705010, posted on May 7, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    Blair has also posted a cartoon re Gillard/Clinton – by the great one:

    https://twitter.com/Attila_the_Hunk/status/993307828352794624

  Some History
    The pub of today?

    There’s a pub on the city fringe that’s been there forever. Hadn’t been past it for a long time. Got caught at a red light right outside the pub. Looked across. No-smoking signs even in the small outdoor area on the pavement. Looked in. There was a 20-something man at one table rocking the pram next to him. On another table there were 2 yuppie women. The atmosphere was more in keeping with a library or a creche.

  Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2705012, posted on May 7, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    All that remains is the western wall, women to one side, men to the other.

    That’s terrible, where do the LGBTQIA’s go?

    they get split down the middle

  143. dopey
    dopey

  144. DrBeauGan
    DrBeauGan

    That’s terrible, where do the LGBTQIA’s go?

    I’ve got all the letters worked out except the last one. What does the A stand for?

  145. stackja
    stackja

    The Barking Toad
    Looks like Pickering has a beaut cartoon on Shrillary and the Ranga. If I was clever I would try and post it.

    I’ll leave it to Tom.

    I’ll try. Linky

  cohenite
    #2705018, posted on May 7, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    zyconoclast

    #2704995, posted on May 7, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    Paris Mayor Backs Communist Party Plan to Turn Public Park into Migrant Camp

    I can see Clover doing the same for Hyde Park.

  stackja
    #2705019, posted on May 7, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    #2705016, posted on May 7, 2018 at 4:25 pm
    I’ve got all the letters worked out except the last one. What does the A stand for?

    The letters LGBTQIA refer to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, and asexual or allied. … Also becoming more prevalent is LGBTQIA, the “I” stands for “intersex” and the “A” for “asexual” and/or “allied.”

  cohenite
    #2705020, posted on May 7, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    What does the A stand for?

    Arseholes.

  incoherent rambler
    #2705021, posted on May 7, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    LGBG – Ladies, gentleman, boys and girls.

    I will not be deterred.

  Shy Ted
    #2705022, posted on May 7, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    Government to spend $24bn to ease city congestion.
    Malcolm’s all over the airwaves saying Daniel Andrews rang to thank him. Let that sink in for a moment. Australia’ hardest left premier rang to thank the “enemy” for giving the CFMEU all that free money. If the next Newspoll doesn’t have Malcolm and his coalition 10 points behind then I’m going to stop trusting polls.

  stackja
    #2705023, posted on May 7, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    cohenite
    Pool for washing and nearby empty building could house the poor seekers.

  Some History
    #2705024, posted on May 7, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    I’ve got all the letters worked out except the last one. What does the A stand for?

    My guess would be “ambivalent” or “arsist” (is that a word?).

  Some History
    #2705025, posted on May 7, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    LGBTQIA

    There should be an “O” for “Other”.

  PoliticoNT
    #2705026, posted on May 7, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    TopEnder – any hints on where this pub is? I was on holidays with most of the famille recently (down Coolum way) and we got to talking about our favourite places in Darwin – split between the Sailing Club, the Cool Spot, and the Casuarina Club. All for different reasons but the unifying theme was they’re all family-orientated places that make you feel welcome. Granted none of us drink when we’re at the Cool Spot – but DSC and CasClub are both affordable.

    There has been a large influx of wankers into Darwin over the past 20 years – mainly the taxpayer funded public service & ABC class. $13.50 glasses of wine in some place outside the city limits is aimed at them. Territorians (long term and recent) are not stupid. (Fair enough – doesn’t describe how PeeWees survives – and veering over into other posts I can only imagine what Roger Scruton would think of that place – like the Mess at RAAF Darwin with worse acoustics….you know what I mean.)

  cohenite
    #2705027, posted on May 7, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    Pool for washing and nearby empty building could house the poor seekers.

    The Seekers.

  dover_beach
    #2705028, posted on May 7, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    If you see Aaron Manton today, punch him in the face. Then kick him in the balls.

    CL, you are getting soft. Pick yourself up, man.

  Top Ender
    #2705029, posted on May 7, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    Dunno why it would be so expensive – it’s basically a series of windowless boxes with aircon in the middle of the bush.

  DrBeauGan
    #2705030, posted on May 7, 2018 at 4:47 pm

  159. struth
    #2705031, posted on May 7, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    TopEnder – any hints on where this pub is?

    He said Rural, I’d guess Humpty Doo.

  PoliticoNT
    #2705032, posted on May 7, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Has Des turned up yet? It’s just that I received a magical email from my department’s Secretary this morning calling us all to arms in the great new independent review of the APS. The PM has six priorities for the review. Priorities 2-6 make complete sense – advice, policy, programs, service to the citizenry – that kind of thing.

    But priority number one? That is utterly, barking mad. See – the Prime Minister’s expectations are that the APS should: drive innovation and productivity in the economy. If there are two market created and driven imperatives in our economy that the APS is more antithetical towards….well, I wouldn’t believe it. The greatest impediment to innovation is the bureaucracy. The greatest wrecker of innovation is also the bureaucracy.

    And now over to Des.

  161. struth
    #2705033, posted on May 7, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    ‘LGBTQIA’

    Collectivists have lumped them all together, even though Lessos and poofs general despise each other.

  162. Pickles
    #2705034, posted on May 7, 2018 at 4:58 pm

  PoliticoNT
    #2705035, posted on May 7, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Des – Howard Springs Tavern? Interesting. Maybe it was a May Day Luncheon for some NTPS networking group. Or the Darwin Festival management team were having a planning day. (Hopefully the team from E&Y won’t be too kind when the next budget blow out comes along.) But….interesting.

  164. Shy Ted
    #2705036, posted on May 7, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Could have a Q&A type lotto to guess how many nice pairs there’ll be. I’ll get in early and guess 0.

  Pickles
    #2705037, posted on May 7, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    Pickles – I like your frozen pea theory. It is similar to my theory linking raw sugar to climate change (on the basis that only someone f***ing stupid enough to believe raw sugar was better for you than white sugar would believe the global warming nonsense).

  166. struth
    #2705038, posted on May 7, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    Would it not be the case that sexually, poofs and lessos are the most distant from each other?
    Why are they in the same victim group?
    Sore tongue is not the same as a sore arse.
    struth

  167. cohenite
    #2705042, posted on May 7, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    Could have a Q&A type lotto to guess how many nice pairs there’ll be. I’ll get in early and guess 0.

    Is it restricted to women or can it apply to the full alphabet?

  Leigh Lowe
    #2705043, posted on May 7, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    the Prime Minister’s expectations are that the APS should: drive innovation and productivity in the economy.

    I have the answer for the PS.
    Get out of the fucking way.

  DrBeauGan
    #2705044, posted on May 7, 2018 at 5:05 pm

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2705047, posted on May 7, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    the Prime Minister’s expectations are that the APS should: drive innovation and productivity in the economy.

    Wasn’t that one of Gough Whitlam’s brainfarts?

  PoliticoNT
    #2705050, posted on May 7, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    Struth – I know a lady who preferred ladies and gentleman who preferred gentlemen who were previously both at the extreme end(s) of their sexual instincts – looks, tastes, grooming, behaviour – the whole nine yards. They didn’t count on chemistry getting in the way. 15 years down the track (since meeting) they are happily married, living in the burbs, with three children. And still enjoy a regular root.

    Not an uncommon story in my experience.

  172. DrBeauGan
    #2705052, posted on May 7, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    But priority number one? That is utterly, barking mad. See – the Prime Minister’s expectations are that the APS should: drive innovation and productivity in the economy.

    Do you think this could be Malcolm making a joke? The APS by it’s nature is a bunch of rule-following arse-coverers. Innovation is something they live in terror of. There aren’t any rules telling you how to do it, and if someone else does it, it changes the rules for everything else.

  struth
    #2705053, posted on May 7, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    Leigh/ZKTA – yes, it’s a very stupid thing for the Prime Minister to have said. But, you know, there’s a pattern there. On a serious note the other priorities are exactly what an APS is supposed to be good at. Guess they just couldn’t help gilding the lily.

  174. struth
    #2705054, posted on May 7, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    Now we have seen Trump in action, (and so has Malcom and the so called Liberal party) this left wing bullshit budget filled with the same wankery and smoke blowing as usual is going to be extra hard to take.
    It is going to say…we’re having a laugh.
    More bullshit than a feedlot, the media and pollies may find people have turned right off.
    No one gives a rats about fine tuning the instruments in the Titanic’s band.
    Agenda 2030 is the goal, and they will not stray for a second.
    Passengers should head to the life rafts very soon.
    The captain is a goose.

  thefrolickingmole
    #2705056, posted on May 7, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    the Prime Minister’s expectations are that the APS should: drive innovation and productivity in the economy.

    In the immortal words of captain Blackadder

    “Immediate resignation and suicide”

  Rae
    #2705057, posted on May 7, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    This Fri night.
    Plus a side of Gillard & Leigh Sales.
    Tickets 495 bucks a pop.

    Yawn. I already gave you all a heads up, twice, that you could go and face Hillary instead of just belly-aching here.

    For $195.

    Disingenuous of you to only mention the VIP seating.

  thefrolickingmole
    #2705059, posted on May 7, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    Venezuela: Ive made a terrible mistake of monumental proportions…

    Mexico: Hold my Beer…

    ‘Amlo’: the veteran leftwinger who could be Mexico’s next president
    On the campaign trail, Amlo, who is a friend of Jeremy Corbyn and his Mexican wife, Laura Álvarez, has pledged to wrest back control of the oil industry, explore an amnesty for those involved in Mexico’s devastating drug war, and challenge the country’s powerful and thieving “mafias”.

    Amlo has sought to assuage such fears by naming a team of highly educated experts as his cabinet and promising business leaders there will be “no expropriations, no nationalisations” if he wins.

    From Tabasco, Amlo’s political quest eventually took him to the nation’s capital. In 2000 he was elected Mexico City’s mayor vowing to “put the poor first, for the wellbeing of all”.

    His administration proved popular: the left has crushed opponents in subsequent Mexico City elections. He subsidized subway fares, provided stipends for senior citizens and single mothers and built elevated expressways.

    Can we haz wall?

  Delta A
    #2705061, posted on May 7, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    Stuck on the old fred taking to myself.

    Gab, I love your slippery squirrels. And there are certainly possibilities for slippery possum adaptations.

    You might be interested in Best Man’s strategy for keeping possums off of – and drowning in – the rainwater tank. He put a piece of loose fitting poly pipe over the rainwater pipe, then fixed it in place with a screw so that it didn’t slide down to the tank. When a possum sauntered over the pipe and encountered the rotating sleeve, it ended up very quickly on the ground.

    No more dead possums in the rainwater.

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2705062, posted on May 7, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    Farmer Gez
    John Hewson on Sky calling for the end of live exports. No tax cuts for the taxpaying sheep either.

    Pity we can’t export his treacherous old carcass.

    The latest brainfart from the Meat Employees Union, is that they will work with the animal activists and the Greenies to stop the live trade. Those animals will then be slaughtered , in Australia, by fully paid up members of the relevant union, and the carcasses exported, on vessels crewed by fully paid up members of the Maritime Union of Australia.

    The docile crowd of bastards have forgotten the circumstances, that led to the beginning of the live trade in the first place…

  RobK
    #2705064, posted on May 7, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    ZKTA,
    From PGA:
    PGA President, Tony Seabrook today applauded the announcement by Premier, Mark McGowan in support of the live sheep export industry. “Mr McGowan has shown real leadership in calling on industry to fix the problem rather than supporting the radical approach of banning all live sheep exports.” Mr Seabrook said. “This industry is worth over $250 million to Western Australian producers and the cessation of the trade would have repercussions all the way from the waterfront to the bush.” Mr Seabrook said “I look forward to the McCarthy report being released on Friday and working with Government and Exporters to make the industry stronger in the future. “The PGA agrees with the Premier that we need to try to fix the problems rather than close the industry down,” Mr Seabrook said.

  182. notafan
    #2705065, posted on May 7, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    John Hewson Sussan Ley don’t care how many people’s livelihoods are destroyed

    just like that

    urban bugmen

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2705066, posted on May 7, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    One for Calli since she’s walking the ground!

    Expert disease detective unravels mysterious illness that killed famed 12th century sultan

    Saladin may not be well known in the West, but even 800 years after his death, he remains famous in the Middle East. Born in 1137, he rose to become the Sultan of an enormous area that now includes Egypt, Syria, parts of Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and other regions of North Africa. He successfully led armies against the invading Crusaders and conquered several kingdoms. Historians have described him as the most famous Kurd ever.

    Even today, however, Saladin’s death remains a mystery. The illness began in 1193, when he was 56. After two weeks, the Sultan was dead. Some have speculated that fever was a prominent symptom of the illness.

    After closely examining a range of evidence about Saladin’s condition, Stephen J. Gluckman, MD, professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, has developed a diagnosis. Dr. Gluckman theorizes that typhoid, a bacterial disease that was very common in the region at the time, is the most likely culprit. Today of course, antibiotics could have greatly helped Saladin. But in the 12th century these medicines did not exist.

    Dr. Gluckman will deliver his diagnosis at the 25th annual Historical Clinicopathological Conference, held Friday, May 4 at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

    An interesting question is whether Saladin’s devout practice of Sunni Islam meant he didn’t drink booze – which can potentially protect against bacterial infections like typhoid, as Paul advised to Timothy.

  egg_
    #2705067, posted on May 7, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    Teh Dumb Trump666 where there’s smoke there’s fire with hush money – John Bannon
    ‘Teflon Trump’.
    Yawn.

  dover_beach
    #2705068, posted on May 7, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    Boy, 13, regains consciousness after parents sign papers to donate his organs:

    Trenton suffered seven skull fractures from the accident. His parents recalled doctors saying their son “would never be normal again.”

    “All I saw was a stretcher with his feet hanging out. He was dead a total of 15 minutes,” Trenton’s mother, Jennifer Reindl, told Fox 10. “When he came back, they said he would never be normal again. They told me the oxidation problems would be so bad to his brain, that he would be a vegetable if he even made it.”

    Trenton was barely breathing in the days following the crash, Fox 10 reported. His mother ultimately decided to sign papers to donate Trenton’s organs that would benefit five children who needed transplants.

    “Five kids needed organs that matched him,” Reindl said. “It was unfair to keep bringing him back, because it was just damaging his organs even more.”

    A day before doctors were going to take Trenton off of life support, the 13-year-old began showing signs of brain activity and movement. Trenton began breathing on his own and woke up speaking full sentences in late March, his mother wrote on a Facebook fundraising page.

    Harvard’s decision in the 1960s to pronounce ‘brain death’ as the mark of death was premature, and a guess, egged on by the new procedure of transplantation and the need to supply organs to patients. Who know how many people have had their recovery terminated by doctors looking to save another patient. The only sure mark of death is putrification, but when you need a healthy organ for donation, well, you know the story.

  JC
    #2705070, posted on May 7, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    The one huge problem with capitalism is that it produces excessive surplus and there’s more than enough to go around.

    How much is Hillary Clinton’s net worth?
    Hillary Clinton’s net worth stood at $45 million as of October 2017, according to Forbes.Oct 26, 2017

    And Bill?

    Bill Clinton’s net worth is $80 million. Jun 21, 2017

  Confused Old Misfit
    #2705071, posted on May 7, 2018 at 5:59 pm

  188. egg_
    #2705072, posted on May 7, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    ‘Teflon Trump’.

    Is Aunty’s former Fact Checker beginning to crack?

  C.L.
    #2705073, posted on May 7, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    Harvard’s decision in the 1960s to pronounce ‘brain death’ as the mark of death was premature, and a guess, egged on by the new procedure of transplantation and the need to supply organs to patients. Who know how many people have had their recovery terminated by doctors looking to save another patient. The only sure mark of death is putrification, but when you need a healthy organ for donation, well, you know the story.

    I didn’t know all of that.
    History really does show that doctors need to be vigorously regulated.
    Many of them are benign sociopaths, IMO.

  190. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2705074, posted on May 7, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    ZKTA,
    From PGA:
    PGA President, Tony Seabrook today applauded the announcement by Premier, Mark McGowan in support of the live sheep export industry

    Thanks for the link. Someone seems to have explained the facts of life to Mark McGowan.

  Fat Tony
    #2705075, posted on May 7, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    The travesty that was the last Open Fred was due to people responding to this Trollius Faecus, and the sock Nemkat on the other end of that particular double dildo.

    It is not its fault – it’s simply what it does. (eg The poem of the snake, as told by Trump)

    So please, do not engage with it.

    And heed the advice of the Wise & Mighty Baldrick:

    DO NOT FEED THE TROLL….SCROLL THE TROLL!!!
    DO NOT FEED THE TROLL….SCROLL THE TROLL!!!
    DO NOT FEED THE TROLL….SCROLL THE TROLL!!!
    DO NOT FEED THE TROLL….SCROLL THE TROLL!!!

  Vicki
    #2705076, posted on May 7, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    Off to Bethlehem today.

    It’s a half hour down the street, but in Palli territory so I need a passport.

    Walked 11 kilometres in the Old City yesterday. Mount of Olives, over the Kidron and up through one of the gates. Halfway along the Via Dolorosa, in the market, is the point where the first century city ends and we are “outside the walls”.

    Gosh Calli – this takes me back to about 1987 – just before the 1st Intifada, I think. I went to Israel (sans family) seeking some sort of epiphany – but recall encountering a lot of pesky Arab kids along the Via Dolorosa trying to sell dirty postcards!

    At that time there was a small chapel with an inscription from the Gospels (John, I think) – “Not my will, but Thine”. I took that as a small reproof & went home chastened.

    Even so, I figured God has a sense of humour. After taking a small phial of water from the Jordan River (for Christening of my daughter at a later stage) – I found that a long term wart on my right hand had disappeared. Miracle indeed!

    Oh yes – & another lesson learned when I was annoyed with the rowdy behaviour of Fijian tourists in a small chapel near the supposed site of the Sermon on the Mount. Their leader suddenly called them to order & they sang a hymn in divine unison with the voices of angels. I wept.

  Fat Tony
    #2705077, posted on May 7, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    JC
    The one huge problem with capitalism is that it produces excessive surplus and there’s more than enough to go around.

    This surplus also funds the scum who want to destroy capitalism and Western Civilisation.
    If they had to grub out yams in the field and kill wild beasts to survive……….

  nemkat
    #2705078, posted on May 7, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    Something similar happened in Melbourne with Anglican Archbishop Dr.David Penman.
    IIRC, his transplanted heart was giving out, and the Doctors put a heap of pressure on a woman whose sister was a in a coma, and also a potential donor for Penman, to sign her life away.
    The woman stayed strong, her sister woke up, and the woman took legal action against the hospital.
    That was around 1990, no idea how that turned out.

  RobK
    #2705079, posted on May 7, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    ZKTA,
    Yes, some small cause for hope. My last sale of wether weaners still took a hiding at Muchea a couple of weeks ago.
    For the non rural, non WA readers PGA is the Pastoralists and Grasiers Association.

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2705082, posted on May 7, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    ZKTA,
    Yes, some small cause for hope. My last sale of wether weaners still took a hiding at Muchea a couple of weeks ago.

    There are times I’m not sorry to be out of it all. I used to be in the Eastern Wheatbelt, which was marginal country, and difficult enough, but when you got the bloody Greens honking on about “You need a social license to farm” and “partners in setting standards in your farming enterprise”, well, that was the last straw.

  Chris
    #2705083, posted on May 7, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    The docile crowd of bastards have forgotten the circumstances, that led to the beginning of the live trade in the first place…

    ‘docile’?

    I remember a most satisfactory occasion in maybe 1977 when the farming boys went to the WA ports and loaded the fucking sheep themselves because the wharfies wouldnt’ while a meatworker was sitting in the way.

    They loaded in about a quarter the time the wharfies would do it, too my informant said.

  dover_beach
    #2705084, posted on May 7, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    I didn’t know all of that.
    History really does show that doctors need to be vigorously regulated.

    Here’s more:

    The Committee itself said that it wanted to redefine death for two main reasons. One reason was to reduce the burden of brain-dead patients—the cruelty of continued massive medical intervention and the impact on relatives—as well as the burden on other patients needing hospital beds already occupied by comatose patients. The other reason the Committee gave was that, if transplant surgery was to become a reality, doctors needed legal certainty about when they could or could not take organs from someone. Putting it bluntly, the Committee wanted clear guidelines so that no one could accuse transplant surgeons of taking organs out of people while they were still “alive”.

    Other commentators have said that the Committee wanted to ensure a supply of organs for transplantation. The reasons for this could either be altruistic—because surgeons wanted to be able to help people needing transplants—or for professional interest—because surgeons were enthused about this exciting new surgical opportunity and wanted to have a go at it.

    And we have libertarians now dizzy with the prospect of legalizing euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide.

  Confused Old Misfit
    #2705085, posted on May 7, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    There is a real disconnect between the primary producer (ZK2A & RobK and there are at least 2 more I think whose handles I cannot accurately remember) and the meat processing industry. I put the blame for this squarely on the union movement.
    With an eye only for the wage of the meat worker the unions have lost sight of the reality that an export trade must compete with the costs of offshore meat processing industries. That, at first glance, might not appear to make value adding Australian processed product competitive. However, I would think, that with a more enlightened union approach, there are still opportunities.

  Winston Smith
    #2705086, posted on May 7, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    And the last OT nearly made me give up on OTs.
    It was like watching a mob of drunks at a goat rodeo/Mitre 10 closing day sale.

  H B Bear
    #2705087, posted on May 7, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    Hillary Clinton’s net worth stood at $45 million as of October 2017, according to Forbes.Oct 26, 2017
    Bill Clinton’s net worth is $80 million. Jun 21, 2017

    Who says crime doesn’t pay?

  Myrddin Seren
    #2705088, posted on May 7, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    Who says crime doesn’t pay?

    Paging Mr Richardson, Mr Graham Richardson. Please pick up the yellow courtesy phone in the Lobby.

  205. Bruce of Newcastle
    Bruce of Newcastle

    And we have libertarians now dizzy with the prospect of legalizing euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide.

    Presumably they hide all the tables of scalpels, saws, forceps and ice boxes, and the teams of surgical dismantlers, behind a large curtain so as not to inspire the victim customer with any second thoughts.

  206. Fat Tony
    Fat Tony

    Winston Smith
    Gab – obviously others watch your links – I sent mine to my sisters.

    It was like watching a mob of drunks at a goat rodeo/Mitre 10 closing day sale.</em

    And the worst part was that Birdie raised the tone (before he was smited by the Doomlord).

  RobK
    #2705093, posted on May 7, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    COM,
    I would think, that with a more enlightened union approach, there are still opportunities.
    For sure, but as ZK2A points out, the live trade was re-invigorated because of Union actions. The thing that pissed me off was my 200 x-bred lambs would have gone to the box meat trade anyway.

  Fat Tony
    #2705094, posted on May 7, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    And we have libertarians now dizzy with the prospect of legalizing euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide.

    Presumably they hide all the tables of scalpels, saws, forceps and ice boxes, and the teams of surgical dismantlers, behind a large curtain so as not to inspire the victim customer with any second thoughts.

    No doubt this is playing a large factor – think of the money that can be made.

    Bruce – how could they be put down without “spoiling the meat” so components can be used?
    I think the Chinese method was a bullet to the head if they wanted heart/lungs etc.
    At this stage, that’s not really a goer…..

  Chris
    #2705095, posted on May 7, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    And the last OT nearly made me give up on OTs.

    Yes. So I clicked x at the top tab and Bob was my male parent’s sibling.

  Geriatric Mayfly
    #2705097, posted on May 7, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    Expert disease detective unravels mysterious illness that killed famed 12th century sultan

    There will be none of that forensic nonsense with our own Native bros and sisters. You never know what might turn up. Remains mourned, wept over, and a source of constant agitation until safely squirrelled away.

  Delta A
    #2705099, posted on May 7, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    Vicki
    Lovely post, Vicki. Thank you.

