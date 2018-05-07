Liberty Quote
Q&A Forum: May 7, 2018
Good evening from Budapest.
32 please
Good evenink!
I hereby return the pretty, sparkly chaps, all clean and ready for the next lucky winner! It was a pleasure to have the use of them for the week, although several of my horsey clients snorted and spooked at them. Some of their horses did likewise.
I’ll go 22 please Carpe.
18 please
From Black Lives Matter to Airbnb & even ISIS, there’s a new form of people power sweeping the globe. Tony Jones is joined by a panel of changemakers Tim Wilson, Linda Burney, Stanley Johnson, Leyla Acaroglu & Jeremy Heimans.
42 please Carpe
Konbanwa All
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Pete of Perth 32
RobK 22
Nomne 18
How did Air BnB get a guernsey?
Didn’t the ABC get the memo that the Left now disapproves of them?
44 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Pete of Perth 32
RobK 22
None 18
Cpt Seahawks 44
What a groan-worthy line-up!
12 again for me please, Carpe.
The Panel
Tim Willson – Buggery Fan & quasi leftist
Linda Burnley – Harpy & leftist
Stan Johnson – Greenie
Leyla Acroprop – green leftist
Jerry Heimans – green leftist
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Pete of Perth 32
RobK 22
None 18
Cpt Seahawks 44
Bushkid 12
15, please Carpe. The Linda Burney, who repeated all the old myths about the 1967 referendum? About not being counted in the census, or having her life controlled by the Flora and Fauna Act?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Pete of Perth 32
RobK 22
None 18
Cpt Seahawks 44
Bushkid 12
ZK2A 15
33 please Carpe San.
Looks like it’s a scotch from the outset this week.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Pete of Perth 32
RobK 22
None 18
Cpt Seahawks 44
Bushkid 12
ZK2A 15
Egg 33
16 please.
May I have 20 please, Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Pete of Perth 32
RobK 22
None 18
Cpt Seahawks 44
Bushkid 12
ZK2A 15
Egg 33
Classical Hero 16
Vic in Prossy 20
Ok Troops it’s that time again, so oil your bodies slap yourself with a halibut and;
llllleeetttsssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyy torrrruuuummmmbbbllleeeee
I’m guessing tonight will be the greentard edition.
53 please Carpe. Evening everyone.
Snowcone looks to have aged visibly.
1st question from a swampy who wants the dole raised so you can live on it
Peak stupid is coming
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Pete of Perth 32
RobK 22
None 18
Cpt Seahawks 44
Bushkid 12
ZK2A 15
Egg 33
Classical Hero 16
Vic in Prossy 20
Custard 53
Surprise surprise!!! Chris Richardson the ABCs go to economist is not a socialist apparently.
What a set up this is by the ABC. They have been bashing this drum all week.
How dismissive is Snowcone.
Jerry thinks stealing OPM off them is a great idea so the jobsworths can live well
We’ve got you book ended by progressive thought!!!!
Total gold. Finally Snowcone has a moment of self awareness.
Families don’t get $40 per day.
Linda is obviously passionate. And ignorant.
Burnley thinks chucking OPM at the welfare herd is fine.
Sorry I’m late, Cats. 25 please Jugulum.
I can live on $40 of other people’s money per day.
Basic income!
Can anyone seriously doubt that the ABC didn’t workshop this whole Newstart $40 thing from the very beginning with a view to showcasing on Q&A before the budget.
Union brudda!
She’s a vegetable?
Question – tax cuts to the banks are a subsidy
Oh my giddy aunt
Tony Jones. All your money are belong to us.
Tim is having to face a lot of head wind on OPM.
I am trying to picture Tim Wilson in a wedding dress. He is the bottom in his homosexual relationship…right?
Burnley doesn’t like tax cuts, apparently she is used to OPM as her own.
Spiders conspiracy theory has merit.
Jerry from getfvked has all these great ideas for stimulus and lifelong learning.
Jerry has no concepts of who will have to pay for it.
GetUp communist given a platform to spout Marxism on government broadcaster. This country is fucked.
I dont trust Get-Up Jeremy.
Close. She’s a Labor member of Parliament. She repeated all the dispelled myths about the 1967 referendum, during her opening speech in the House. My local member didn’t want to know – “We don’t want to give Ms Burney an excuse to play the race card.” Ms. Burney’s office told me “well, that’s what we were taught at school”, and didn’t believe some of us remembered the actual referendum itself..
leyla thinks tax is the levers of society and a way to influence outcomes.
leyla is a moron – don’t be layla
Fascism lives! A healthy round of applause.
Bint says taxation is what we use to modify society! Fmd.
Is the abbo woman drunk?
Can she talk any slower?
burney – if we didn’t have taxation we wouldn’t have schools and hospitals and all the things we need.
FMD
Leyland thinks tax is to influence consumer choice. F me.
If you dont pay tax, you can hardly get a cut.
Trying the noel pearson method of public speaking.
Tim…do gays pay their fair share of tax?
Tim is confusing and outraging them with basic economics.
I am wondering if Tim will wear white at this homo wedding.
I don’t miss paying tax in Oz i went from the top rate in Oz to 26% offshore
Is that Stan Johnson’s real hair???? My God he’s a daft old git!!!!
Still, if Tim cant talk about tax, what can he talk about.
……..that doesn’t need an answer.
Tony is spreading fake news. It’s not a maximum tax cut. It’s a $10.50 increase to the low income tax offset.
Jeremy sounds like that queer standup dude on abc.
Mother is Scottish. Father is half aboriginal. You do the math.
Leylas on to something. People should donate to fund their pet causes.
From an econics perspective this is the most pig ignorant panel
My IQ is going down just watching.
So a “social change maker” lectures us all about all things taxation.
FMD.
Next question – TrumpSatan666
Jerry is a retarded monkey spanker
Jeremy shows why the GetUp/Antifa thugs wear masks. Eminently punchable face.
Nu-power…..its a brave new world. In many respects people are still much the same. Its always been a dangerous world.
Jeremy needs to lay off the acid.
Putin666
Its the green-left weekly hour.
snowcone goes the Putin Wussia Wussia Wussia mode, jerry just ejaculated in his undies.
Tim looks like he’s putting on lots of weight. All those free meals!
Gays are not supposed to be fat.
Jeremy is laying the groundwork for Facebook to attack conservatives in the mid terms.
Whatever the Left condemn, they are up to their necks in.
The drunk part abbo woman appears to be retarded.
Putin and Boris rule the world?
If you put jerry in a white jumpsuit and turned him upside down he would make a perfect pot scrubber or dunny brush
You wouldn’t guess that Corbyn’s mob had their arses handed to them in the local government elections.
leyla is an angry bull dyke
Wow. There’s some radical thinking, for want of a word.
Butch really want to talk da Klimate Khange
Leyland is my least favourite muppet.
QuA is an urban bugman roundtable.
Leyla looks like Kim Wrong-un but he has a much greater commitment to freedom.
A schoolkid who isn’t old enough to vote wonders why they can’t effect change.
It’s because you are a fucking child you braces wearing yokel.
Leyla Jong Un still off on a tangent about da Klimate
Emojis are the currency of our age everyone.
Still waffling about da Nu-Power.
The average punter would be happy with affordable electric power.
Do Layla’s tools include the oily Douglas?
Bint who says climate change is a big threat also says we shouldnt frighten the young ones. Weird.
Linda off in the sixth dimension.
Wasnt Nu-power an unreputable fuel additive.
Bullying. Meddling in elections. Is she talking about Get Up?
Is that something similar to a Steely Dan?
I thought it was a 90’s heavy metal band.
Jeremy is an evangelical como.
Is that something similar to a Steely Dan?
I think it is like Dr Hook
He lives!
FMD Steven Hawking has been resurrected, as a NDIS tax hoover who wants a new apartment on the taxpayer tit.
NDIS will be bigger than NBN.
Wasnt Nu-power an unreputable fuel additive
I thought it was a 90’s heavy metal band. From Berlin.
Why couldn’t he get it to go;
Exterminate Exterminate Exterminate
Roll out is too fast!!! I thought it was too slow.
Snowcone is literally licking his lips cause he’s getting off on using another cameo guest to berate the economically sound.
With big Hair and womens makeup
Seriously Snowcone is a prick!!!!
One disability unit comming up.
Snowcone is trying to wedge Tim over Steven Hawkings voicebox.
The NDIS is not intended to assist the profoundly disabled. However it is absolutely great if you’re looking for a heavily subsidised holiday for you and your carer back in the hellhole you left in fear of your life.
From Berlin.
With big Hair and womens makeup
Reminds me I have a Steel Panther gig to attend this month, f yeah.
Why does jerry have a suit covered in dandruff?
Note: I used the word ‘literally’, above, in it’s literal sense. Not the way it’s used these days by morons.
Jerry never saw a bucket of OPM he didn’t like
Leyla Whoa Fat says something about a budget that is easy to use like facebook or instagram
My IQ just went down again.
Bint has switch to word salad mode.
I remember the late night TV granny phone sex ads when I was in Bremen 2003. Is tonights QANDA an improvement on those?
Leyla Wrong-Un understands that government is shit but she wants it to control all aspects of our lives.
No
This should be good. Coal.
He hasn’t met Trump.
Im a ludite?
The Demon Coal – how dare the lumpenproles want light, heating and cooling.
“Luddite”. Coal is newer than wind as a source of industrial power, dumb bint.
Linda hates coal because it is black.
FMD burnley is a dim bulb
Great setup and follow through, Carpe and Snoopy.
Im more technologically inclined but Burney calls me a ludite.. Idiot.
It’s times like these when I wish someone like Trump was on the Q&A panel to cut through the absolute bullshit tonight.
Tim is an electricity denier.
Tim goes climate quisling, leyla whoa fat has an orgasm
The UK ran for a few days on solar? Really?
Layland: useful idiot of the left.
No dear there are no proven non baseload sources of power that are cheap or reliable.
Those 2003 grannies sure would have wrinkled up by now.
Not the Britain ran for a day on solar bullshit. That’s the sort of crap that Get Up proffers all the time. Denmark ran on windmills between 2am and 4am in the morning one day during a storm crap.
I dont think even Trump could cut through this .
Brendan is by far the smartest person in the room.
A Glock 19 could
Judith Sloan is on next week – i may even try to stay sober.
You’ve been watching your betters. Bugmen rule.
Ok Troops – Interruptions came in at 17
The prize jackpots to next week.
Thanks Jugulum. Nite Cats.
Im done Troops & i’m off to soak my brain in paint stripper to remove the taint.
Oyasumi Nasai
Thanks, Carpe.
Thanks Carpe. ‘Nite all.
There is no way this show would survive one season on a privately owned tv broadcaster. It is complete shite.
Thanks Carpe, good night all.
So close.
Snoopy, what happen in the UK was that for a few days they didn’t use coal. But still more than 50% of the energy was supplied by fossil fuels, via gas. It’s a complete crock. With hydro and nuclear giving another 30%.
Lots of lols from Jerusalem. 😀
Leyla Acroprop? Oh my sides!