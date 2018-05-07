Q&A Forum: May 7, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, May 7, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
154 Responses to Q&A Forum: May 7, 2018

  1. Rafe
    #2705200, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Good evening from Budapest.

  3. Bushkid
    #2705205, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    Good evenink!

    I hereby return the pretty, sparkly chaps, all clean and ready for the next lucky winner! It was a pleasure to have the use of them for the week, although several of my horsey clients snorted and spooked at them. Some of their horses did likewise.

  4. RobK
    #2705208, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    I’ll go 22 please Carpe.

  6. egg_
    #2705214, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    From Black Lives Matter to Airbnb & even ISIS, there’s a new form of people power sweeping the globe. Tony Jones is joined by a panel of changemakers Tim Wilson, Linda Burney, Stanley Johnson, Leyla Acaroglu & Jeremy Heimans.

  7. Mark from Melbourne
    #2705219, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    42 please Carpe

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705220, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Konbanwa All

  9. nerblnob
    #2705221, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    How did Air BnB get a guernsey?

    Didn’t the ABC get the memo that the Left now disapproves of them?

  10. Cpt Seahawks
    #2705223, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    44 please Carpe.

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705224, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:19 pm

  12. Bushkid
    #2705225, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    What a groan-worthy line-up!

    12 again for me please, Carpe.

  13. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705227, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    The Panel

    Tim Willson – Buggery Fan & quasi leftist
    Linda Burnley – Harpy & leftist
    Stan Johnson – Greenie
    Leyla Acroprop – green leftist
    Jerry Heimans – green leftist

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705229, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:22 pm

  15. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2705231, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    15, please Carpe. The Linda Burney, who repeated all the old myths about the 1967 referendum? About not being counted in the census, or having her life controlled by the Flora and Fauna Act?

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705232, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:24 pm

  18. RobK
    #2705235, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Looks like it’s a scotch from the outset this week.

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705237, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:26 pm

  21. Vic in Prossy
    #2705239, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    May I have 20 please, Carpe?

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705240, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:29 pm

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705242, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Ok Troops it’s that time again, so oil your bodies slap yourself with a halibut and;

    llllleeetttsssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyy torrrruuuummmmbbbllleeeee

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705243, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    I’m guessing tonight will be the greentard edition.

  25. Peter Castieau
    #2705244, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    53 please Carpe. Evening everyone.

  26. egg_
    #2705245, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Snowcone looks to have aged visibly.

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705246, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    1st question from a swampy who wants the dole raised so you can live on it

    Peak stupid is coming

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705247, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Pete of Perth 32
    RobK 22
    None 18
    Cpt Seahawks 44
    Bushkid 12
    ZK2A 15
    Egg 33
    Classical Hero 16
    Vic in Prossy 20
    Custard 53

  29. Spider
    #2705248, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Surprise surprise!!! Chris Richardson the ABCs go to economist is not a socialist apparently.

    What a set up this is by the ABC. They have been bashing this drum all week.

    How dismissive is Snowcone.

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705250, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Jerry thinks stealing OPM off them is a great idea so the jobsworths can live well

  31. Spider
    #2705252, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    We’ve got you book ended by progressive thought!!!!

    Total gold. Finally Snowcone has a moment of self awareness.

  32. Snoopy
    #2705253, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Families don’t get $40 per day.

  33. Snoopy
    #2705254, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Linda is obviously passionate. And ignorant.

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705255, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Burnley thinks chucking OPM at the welfare herd is fine.

  35. Turtle of WA
    #2705256, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Sorry I’m late, Cats. 25 please Jugulum.

  36. Robber Baron
    #2705257, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    I can live on $40 of other people’s money per day.

  38. Spider
    #2705261, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Can anyone seriously doubt that the ABC didn’t workshop this whole Newstart $40 thing from the very beginning with a view to showcasing on Q&A before the budget.

  40. egg_
    #2705263, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Linda Burney, who repeated all the old myths about the 1967 referendum? About not being counted in the census, or having her life controlled by the Flora and Fauna Act?

    She’s a vegetable?

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705264, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Question – tax cuts to the banks are a subsidy

    Oh my giddy aunt

  42. Snoopy
    #2705265, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Tony Jones. All your money are belong to us.

  43. RobK
    #2705266, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Tim is having to face a lot of head wind on OPM.

  44. Robber Baron
    #2705267, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    I am trying to picture Tim Wilson in a wedding dress. He is the bottom in his homosexual relationship…right?

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705268, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Burnley doesn’t like tax cuts, apparently she is used to OPM as her own.

  46. Peter Castieau
    #2705269, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Spiders conspiracy theory has merit.

  47. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705272, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Jerry from getfvked has all these great ideas for stimulus and lifelong learning.

    Jerry has no concepts of who will have to pay for it.

  48. Robber Baron
    #2705273, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    GetUp communist given a platform to spout Marxism on government broadcaster. This country is fucked.

  49. RobK
    #2705277, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    I dont trust Get-Up Jeremy.

  50. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2705278, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    She’s a vegetable?

    Close. She’s a Labor member of Parliament. She repeated all the dispelled myths about the 1967 referendum, during her opening speech in the House. My local member didn’t want to know – “We don’t want to give Ms Burney an excuse to play the race card.” Ms. Burney’s office told me “well, that’s what we were taught at school”, and didn’t believe some of us remembered the actual referendum itself..

  51. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705281, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    leyla thinks tax is the levers of society and a way to influence outcomes.

    leyla is a moron – don’t be layla

  52. Snoopy
    #2705282, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Fascism lives! A healthy round of applause.

  53. RobK
    #2705283, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Bint says taxation is what we use to modify society! Fmd.

  54. Robber Baron
    #2705285, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Is the abbo woman drunk?

    Can she talk any slower?

  55. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705286, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    burney – if we didn’t have taxation we wouldn’t have schools and hospitals and all the things we need.

    FMD

  56. Cpt Seahawks
    #2705287, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Leyland thinks tax is to influence consumer choice. F me.

  57. RobK
    #2705288, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    If you dont pay tax, you can hardly get a cut.

  58. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705289, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Is the abbo woman drunk?

    Can she talk any slower?

    Trying the noel pearson method of public speaking.

  59. Robber Baron
    #2705290, posted on May 7, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Tim…do gays pay their fair share of tax?

  60. Turtle of WA
    #2705292, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Tim is confusing and outraging them with basic economics.

  61. Robber Baron
    #2705293, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    I am wondering if Tim will wear white at this homo wedding.

  62. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705294, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    I don’t miss paying tax in Oz i went from the top rate in Oz to 26% offshore

  63. Spider
    #2705295, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Is that Stan Johnson’s real hair???? My God he’s a daft old git!!!!

  64. RobK
    #2705296, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Still, if Tim cant talk about tax, what can he talk about.
    ……..that doesn’t need an answer.

  65. Snoopy
    #2705297, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Tony is spreading fake news. It’s not a maximum tax cut. It’s a $10.50 increase to the low income tax offset.

  66. RobK
    #2705298, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Jeremy sounds like that queer standup dude on abc.

  67. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2705299, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Is the abbo woman drunk?

    Mother is Scottish. Father is half aboriginal. You do the math.

  68. Snoopy
    #2705301, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Leylas on to something. People should donate to fund their pet causes.

  69. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705303, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    From an econics perspective this is the most pig ignorant panel

    My IQ is going down just watching.

  70. Peter Castieau
    #2705304, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    So a “social change maker” lectures us all about all things taxation.

    FMD.

  71. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705305, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Next question – TrumpSatan666

    Jerry is a retarded monkey spanker

  72. Snoopy
    #2705306, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Jeremy shows why the GetUp/Antifa thugs wear masks. Eminently punchable face.

  73. RobK
    #2705307, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Nu-power…..its a brave new world. In many respects people are still much the same. Its always been a dangerous world.

  74. Turtle of WA
    #2705308, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Jeremy needs to lay off the acid.

  76. RobK
    #2705310, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Its the green-left weekly hour.

  77. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705311, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    snowcone goes the Putin Wussia Wussia Wussia mode, jerry just ejaculated in his undies.

  78. Robber Baron
    #2705312, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Tim looks like he’s putting on lots of weight. All those free meals!

    Gays are not supposed to be fat.

  79. Turtle of WA
    #2705313, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Jeremy is laying the groundwork for Facebook to attack conservatives in the mid terms.

  80. Snoopy
    #2705315, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Whatever the Left condemn, they are up to their necks in.

  81. Robber Baron
    #2705316, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    The drunk part abbo woman appears to be retarded.

  82. RobK
    #2705317, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Putin and Boris rule the world?

  83. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705318, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    If you put jerry in a white jumpsuit and turned him upside down he would make a perfect pot scrubber or dunny brush

  84. Snoopy
    #2705319, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    You wouldn’t guess that Corbyn’s mob had their arses handed to them in the local government elections.

  86. RobK
    #2705321, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Wow. There’s some radical thinking, for want of a word.

  87. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705322, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Butch really want to talk da Klimate Khange

  88. Cpt Seahawks
    #2705324, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Leyland is my least favourite muppet.

  89. dover_beach
    #2705325, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    QuA is an urban bugman roundtable.

  90. Snoopy
    #2705326, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Leyla looks like Kim Wrong-un but he has a much greater commitment to freedom.

  91. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705327, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    A schoolkid who isn’t old enough to vote wonders why they can’t effect change.

    It’s because you are a fucking child you braces wearing yokel.

  92. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705328, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Leyla Jong Un still off on a tangent about da Klimate

  93. Cpt Seahawks
    #2705329, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Emojis are the currency of our age everyone.

  94. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705330, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Still waffling about da Nu-Power.

    The average punter would be happy with affordable electric power.

  95. Cpt Seahawks
    #2705332, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Do Layla’s tools include the oily Douglas?

  96. RobK
    #2705333, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Bint who says climate change is a big threat also says we shouldnt frighten the young ones. Weird.

  97. Snoopy
    #2705335, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Linda off in the sixth dimension.

  98. RobK
    #2705336, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Wasnt Nu-power an unreputable fuel additive.

  99. Spider
    #2705337, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Bullying. Meddling in elections. Is she talking about Get Up?

  100. Snoopy
    #2705338, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Do Layla’s tools include the oily Douglas?

    Is that something similar to a Steely Dan?

  101. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705340, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Wasnt Nu-power an unreputable fuel additive

    I thought it was a 90’s heavy metal band.

  102. RobK
    #2705341, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Jeremy is an evangelical como.

  103. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705343, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Do Layla’s tools include the oily Douglas?

    Is that something similar to a Steely Dan?

    I think it is like Dr Hook

  105. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705347, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    FMD Steven Hawking has been resurrected, as a NDIS tax hoover who wants a new apartment on the taxpayer tit.

  106. RobK
    #2705352, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    NDIS will be bigger than NBN.

  107. Cpt Seahawks
    #2705353, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Wasnt Nu-power an unreputable fuel additive

    I thought it was a 90’s heavy metal band. From Berlin.

  108. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705354, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Why couldn’t he get it to go;

    Exterminate Exterminate Exterminate

  109. Spider
    #2705356, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Roll out is too fast!!! I thought it was too slow.

  110. Turtle of WA
    #2705357, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Snowcone is literally licking his lips cause he’s getting off on using another cameo guest to berate the economically sound.

  111. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705358, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    From Berlin.

    With big Hair and womens makeup

  112. Spider
    #2705359, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Seriously Snowcone is a prick!!!!

  113. RobK
    #2705360, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    One disability unit comming up.

  114. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705361, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Snowcone is trying to wedge Tim over Steven Hawkings voicebox.

  115. Snoopy
    #2705362, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    The NDIS is not intended to assist the profoundly disabled. However it is absolutely great if you’re looking for a heavily subsidised holiday for you and your carer back in the hellhole you left in fear of your life.

  116. Cpt Seahawks
    #2705363, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    From Berlin.

    With big Hair and womens makeup

    Reminds me I have a Steel Panther gig to attend this month, f yeah.

  117. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705364, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Why does jerry have a suit covered in dandruff?

  118. Turtle of WA
    #2705365, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Note: I used the word ‘literally’, above, in it’s literal sense. Not the way it’s used these days by morons.

  119. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705367, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Jerry never saw a bucket of OPM he didn’t like

    Leyla Whoa Fat says something about a budget that is easy to use like facebook or instagram

    My IQ just went down again.

  120. RobK
    #2705368, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Bint has switch to word salad mode.

  121. Pete of Perth
    #2705369, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    I remember the late night TV granny phone sex ads when I was in Bremen 2003. Is tonights QANDA an improvement on those?

  122. Snoopy
    #2705370, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Leyla Wrong-Un understands that government is shit but she wants it to control all aspects of our lives.

  123. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705373, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    I remember the late night TV granny phone sex ads when I was in Bremen 2003. Is tonights QANDA an improvement on those?

    No

  124. RobK
    #2705374, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    This should be good. Coal.

  125. Snoopy
    #2705375, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Why does jerry have a suit covered in dandruff?

    He hasn’t met Trump.

  127. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705377, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    The Demon Coal – how dare the lumpenproles want light, heating and cooling.

  128. Turtle of WA
    #2705378, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    “Luddite”. Coal is newer than wind as a source of industrial power, dumb bint.

  129. Snoopy
    #2705379, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Linda hates coal because it is black.

  131. Turtle of WA
    #2705381, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Why does jerry have a suit covered in dandruff?
    He hasn’t met Trump.

    Great setup and follow through, Carpe and Snoopy.

  132. RobK
    #2705382, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Im more technologically inclined but Burney calls me a ludite.. Idiot.

  133. Spider
    #2705383, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    It’s times like these when I wish someone like Trump was on the Q&A panel to cut through the absolute bullshit tonight.

  134. Snoopy
    #2705384, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Tim is an electricity denier.

  135. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705385, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Tim goes climate quisling, leyla whoa fat has an orgasm

  136. Snoopy
    #2705386, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    The UK ran for a few days on solar? Really?

  137. Turtle of WA
    #2705387, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Layland: useful idiot of the left.

  138. RobK
    #2705388, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    No dear there are no proven non baseload sources of power that are cheap or reliable.

  139. Pete of Perth
    #2705389, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Those 2003 grannies sure would have wrinkled up by now.

  140. Spider
    #2705390, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Not the Britain ran for a day on solar bullshit. That’s the sort of crap that Get Up proffers all the time. Denmark ran on windmills between 2am and 4am in the morning one day during a storm crap.

  141. RobK
    #2705391, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    I dont think even Trump could cut through this .

  142. Snoopy
    #2705392, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Brendan is by far the smartest person in the room.

  143. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705393, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    I dont think even Trump could cut through this .

    A Glock 19 could

  144. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705395, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Judith Sloan is on next week – i may even try to stay sober.

  145. Snoopy
    #2705396, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    You’ve been watching your betters. Bugmen rule.

  146. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705397, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Ok Troops – Interruptions came in at 17

    The prize jackpots to next week.

  147. Turtle of WA
    #2705398, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Thanks Jugulum. Nite Cats.

  148. Carpe Jugulum
    #2705399, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Im done Troops & i’m off to soak my brain in paint stripper to remove the taint.

    Oyasumi Nasai

  150. RobK
    #2705403, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Thanks Carpe. ‘Nite all.

  151. Robber Baron
    #2705404, posted on May 7, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    There is no way this show would survive one season on a privately owned tv broadcaster. It is complete shite.

  153. classical_hero
    #2705460, posted on May 8, 2018 at 1:44 am

    So close.

    Snoopy, what happen in the UK was that for a few days they didn’t use coal. But still more than 50% of the energy was supplied by fossil fuels, via gas. It’s a complete crock. With hydro and nuclear giving another 30%.

  154. calli
    #2705497, posted on May 8, 2018 at 4:56 am

    Lots of lols from Jerusalem. 😀

    Leyla Acroprop? Oh my sides!

