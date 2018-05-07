Symbols of Soviet rule in Budapest

Memento Park displays the statutes which were put up during the communist rule in Hungary and taken down when the nation was liberated. The previous link has a catalogue of the works, this link has more informative pictures and details of the displays.
Displayed in the Park are 42 pieces of art from the Communist era between 1945 and 1989, including allegorical monuments of “Hungarian-Soviet Friendship” and “Liberation”, as well as statues of famous personalities from the labour movement, soldiers of the Red Army and other gigantic pieces: Lenin, Marx, Engels, Dimitrov, Captain Ostapenko, Béla Kun and other “heroes” of the communist world. A favourite with visitors is the Liberation Army Soldier. A hammer-and-sickle flag in its hand and a cartridge-disc machine pistol hanging in its neck make the statue complete. This 6-meter tall statue of the evil-eyed Soviet soldier once stood on the top of Gellért Hill in central Budapest, well-seen from every direction.
When facing it, the main entrance bears the image of a monumental classicist building. Looking behind it, though, it resembles a 12-meter high, under-propped communistic scenery ? a perfect introduction into the nature of dictatorship.
The words of architect Ákos Ele?d, the conceptual designer of Memento Park serve as its motto: “This Park is about dictatorship. And at the same time, because it can be talked about, described and built up, this Park is about democracy. After all, only democracy can provide an opportunity to think freely about dictatorship. Or about democracy, come to that! Or about anything!”
Go and have a look at the “House of Horrors” – the museum to the AVO Secret Police, in Buda Pest – it’s a slightly confronting experience – the replica of a T54 tank in the entrance hall, surrounded by photographs af all the Hungarians killed in the 1965 uprising is a little difficult to deal with, but you can’t really take Gen Snowflake, bawling about how hard done by they are, after that.
1965, FFS , 1956. Then go and have a look at the Parliamentary Building, pocked with bullet holes, where the secret police fired on an unarmed crowd, with automatic weapons, from the roof of the Ministry for Agriculture…That’s when the 1956 uprising began..
Momento Park is pretty cool. A highlight of our time there.
There is also a creepy movie about recruiting and training internal spies and informers.
You can get to sit in an old Trabant as well.
Hungarians have condemned Soviet and communist oppression, and rightly so. But they have started promoting Nazi collaborators, which isn’t any better.
