Another goner

The High Court has ruled against Kay Gallagher.

Labor senator Katy Gallagher has been thrown out of politics after the High Court found she was ineligible to sit in parliament.

The full bench of the High Court has ruled the ACT senator breached section 44 of the Constitution for failing to rescind her British citizenship before the 2016 election.

Let’s remind ourselves what Bill Shorten had to say about this last year:

The Labor Party has strict processes in place to ensure candidates are compliant with the Constitution. You can’t be nominated without going through these processes.

Hmmmmmmm. Calls for some music.

I suspect there will be a few byelections over the next few months.