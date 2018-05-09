Another goner

The High Court has ruled against Kay Gallagher.
Labor senator Katy Gallagher has been thrown out of politics after the High Court found she was ineligible to sit in parliament.
The full bench of the High Court has ruled the ACT senator breached section 44 of the Constitution for failing to rescind her British citizenship before the 2016 election.
Let’s remind ourselves what Bill Shorten had to say about this last year:
The Labor Party has strict processes in place to ensure candidates are compliant with the Constitution. You can’t be nominated without going through these processes.
I suspect there will be a few byelections over the next few months.
I think Labor has 3 lower house MP’s in similiar situations as Kay Gallagher.
Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving person. I’m sure they will try to get her back in at some point.
And Katy went to Uni then ALP.
Oh dear what a shame never mind. Astounding how many sodding foreigners seek to rule us.
Can’t we have the remainder declared honorary citizens of what remains of Islamic state, so they can be tactically neutralized or returned to a place befitting their nature?
Also it reads like she was hatched to mutate into a labor/greens apparatchik.
‘She was educated in Duffy, and at Melrose High School ‘
Duffy is not a school where I would expect to find too many working-class pupils. and Melrose High is rather more upmarket than the closer but yobbishly bogan Stromlo High.
‘In 1997, Gallagher’s fiancé, Brett Seaman (also a CPSU organiser), was killed in a cycling accident in Merimbula’
Many Canberrans trace the ACT Government’s manic and largely unreasonable obsession with cyclist rights and bicycle safety to this event,.
Having said that, I’ve met many union organisers who were far nastier and stupider than Gallagher.