Another goner

Posted on 11:04 am, May 9, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

The High Court has ruled against Kay Gallagher.

Labor senator Katy Gallagher has been thrown out of politics after the High Court found she was ineligible to sit in parliament.

The full bench of the High Court has ruled the ACT senator breached section 44 of the Constitution for failing to rescind her British citizenship before the 2016 election.

Let’s remind ourselves what Bill Shorten had to say about this last year:

The Labor Party has strict processes in place to ensure candidates are compliant with the Constitution. You can’t be nominated without going through these processes.

Hmmmmmmm. Calls for some music.

I suspect there will be a few byelections over the next few months.

This entry was posted in Hypocrisy of progressives, Politics. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Another goner

  2. mh
    #2706595, posted on May 9, 2018 at 11:19 am

    I think Labor has 3 lower house MP’s in similiar situations as Kay Gallagher.

  3. Slim Cognito
    #2706613, posted on May 9, 2018 at 11:31 am

    Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving person. I’m sure they will try to get her back in at some point.

  4. stackja
    #2706627, posted on May 9, 2018 at 11:39 am

    BS speaks BS.
    And Katy went to Uni then ALP.

    Gallagher was born and raised in the Weston Creek district of Canberra. She was educated in Duffy, and at Melrose High School and Canberra College (previously known as Stirling College), before completing a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Sociology at the Australian National University in 1990.[6]

    She was initially employed as a social worker, assisting with a community life skills project and working with children with disabilities. From 1994 to 1997, she worked as an advocate for People First ACT, a support and advocacy organisation for the intellectually disabled. Around this time, Gallagher became involved in the labour movement,[6] and took on a position with the Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU), first working as a case manager and then a national organiser.

    In 1997, Gallagher’s fiancé, Brett Seaman (also a CPSU organiser), was killed in a cycling accident in Merimbula. At the time, Gallagher was 13 weeks pregnant with her first daughter. An 86-year-old female pensioner narrowly escaped a jail term for dangerous and irresponsible driving for the crash. The union movement assisted Gallagher with the funeral and court case that followed the accident.[7]

    Gallagher is a classically trained cellist and despite time constraints still plays.[8]

    Katherine Ruth Gallagher (born 18 March 1970) is an former Australian politician, a former member of the Australian Senate, and the former Chief Minister of the Australian Capital Territory and member of the Australian Capital Territory Legislative Assembly from 2001 to 2014, representing the electorate of Molonglo for the Australian Labor Party.[4] She was also Minister for Health, Minister for Higher Education and Minister for Regional Development.

    On 5 December 2014 Gallagher announced she would resign from the territory parliament, and run to replace Kate Lundy in the Australian Senate. On 11 December 2014 she resigned as Chief Minister and Andrew Barr was elected as her replacement.[5] She was appointed to the Senate by the ACT Legislative Assembly on 25 March 2015, a day after Lundy’s formal resignation, and was formally sworn in on the 26th.[1]

  5. stackja
    #2706628, posted on May 9, 2018 at 11:40 am

    Codewords – The Dambusters
    http://www.thedambusters.org.uk › Operation Chastise
    Codewords. A code system was devised in order to relay messages back to Harris, Cochrane and Wallis at 5 group operations room at Grantham. A release of Upkeep would be signalled by the prefix Goner followed by a number indicating what had happened after the release of the weapon.
    Goner 1‎: ‎failed to explode Goner 2‎: ‎overshot dam
    Goner 3‎: ‎exploded more than 100 yards from d… Goner 4‎: ‎exploded 100 yards from dam

  6. H B Bear
    #2706685, posted on May 9, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    The union movement assisted Gallagher with the funeral and court case that followed the accident.[7]

    Wholly owned in other words.

  7. Habib
    #2706693, posted on May 9, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    Oh dear what a shame never mind. Astounding how many sodding foreigners seek to rule us.

    Can’t we have the remainder declared honorary citizens of what remains of Islamic state, so they can be tactically neutralized or returned to a place befitting their nature?

  8. egg_
    #2706709, posted on May 9, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    An 86-year-old female pensioner narrowly escaped a jail term for dangerous and irresponsible driving for the crash.

    Yup, dicing with death on a treadly.

  9. Habib
    #2706710, posted on May 9, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Also it reads like she was hatched to mutate into a labor/greens apparatchik.

  10. Des Deskperson
    #2706745, posted on May 9, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    ‘She was educated in Duffy, and at Melrose High School ‘

    Duffy is not a school where I would expect to find too many working-class pupils. and Melrose High is rather more upmarket than the closer but yobbishly bogan Stromlo High.

    ‘In 1997, Gallagher’s fiancé, Brett Seaman (also a CPSU organiser), was killed in a cycling accident in Merimbula’

    Many Canberrans trace the ACT Government’s manic and largely unreasonable obsession with cyclist rights and bicycle safety to this event,.

    Having said that, I’ve met many union organisers who were far nastier and stupider than Gallagher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *