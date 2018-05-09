Getting their priorities right

Which is the main story and which is the also ran?
TRUMP NUKES IRAN DEAL!
OBAMA REBUKE...
Israel Army On High Alert...
Bomb shelters opened in Golan Heights...
'Unusual Movement of Iranian Forces'...
Fateful days in Middle East...
Jerusalem to name city square in Trump's honor...
Best relations in decade...
I am shocked!
Playing 5D chess whilst juggling 8 skittles. To date his routine and method look sound. In amongst all the subversion, at least they’re likely hardened to it.
Never sure where Drudge stands on Trump… he used to be pro-Trump, and he’s still very anti-Left, but not quite the Trumper he used to be.
Meanwhile, the judge in the Manafort case wants to know what authority Mueller had for the investigation that led to charging Manafort.
Hurry, hurry with the innuendo. Things are getting uncomfortable for Mueller.
There’s a race on. Which will be destroyed first; the Republic or Mueller?
How cool a character is Trump?
Steve Kates: Hillary Clinton should be locked up over Uranium One despite zero evidence she was ever directly involved or a crime being committed at her level, why isn’t she in jail already?
Also Steve Kates: the media should shut up about the president’s personal fixer operating a $4M slush fund to (amongst other things) pay off a porn star with whom he cheated on his third wife, using six-figure deposits from a Russian mobster plus big corps who want to curry favour with him in antitrust actions.
As you are dealing with the media, the most important story is the Cohen revelation because it will turn out to be fake. The fact it is in the Drudge Report is neither here nor there.
The wheels are falling off already.
Mueller is a typical leftist crook ,he has the raving support of the other decromat criminals and the media licks his boots ,(perhaps they are scared he compiled dossiers on them like Hoover the crossdresser used to do ) this gives him confidence in the ability he thinks he has and he goes over the top ,as arrogant socialists do repeatedly . One day he was bound to come unstuck as he was compelled to go through the courts , some judges like full disclosure so the accused has a chance to get a fair trial .The “Russians” stuffed him by hiring lawyers who want full disclosure to defend their clients ,he needs adjournments so his co conspirators an he can try to concoct something like evidence ,hoping the judges and lawyers won’t see through it ,got news for you mueller , these guys are much smarter than you and your fellow liars is A failed aparatchik doesn’t stand a chance with these guys ,if you co operate they might let you share a cell with Comey instead of a 7 foot black mass murderer ,do the right thing, you might save your ass
.
Mmyes Snoopy, we should always take the word of a mob lawyer at face value.
Fred (2.45pm). You are on fire! That seven foot black mass-murderer thingy had me searching for a protective butt-plug…..just in case, I tell’s ya……
BTW; Has the ABC offerred you a spot on Planet America yet? If not; why not?
As I’ve already posted, the same “oligarch” gave hundreds of thousands to the Clinton Foundation.
Another nothing burger with the lot.
The connection between Mueller and Schneiderman is far more damning.
The fact that this allegation is made by Stormy’s lawyer suggests more trouble for the Mueller camp.
Who at the DOJ or the FBI has been talking out of turn, again?
Unlike the word of a hooker’s attorney.
Good as gold that is.
This is becoming convoluted I mean if you can’t trust the word of a lawtradesperson, who can you trust ?
m0nty
#2706854, posted on May 9, 2018 at 2:53 pm
Bit like taking the word of a pron star/prostitute’s lawyer at face value?
Again m0nty, running dog lackey of the left fascist establishment steps up to the wicket.
It’s funny that Trump promised to trash this crappy deal in 2016, but now that he has delivered, critics are going berserk. Things I’ve heard:
1. It’s the Joos! He’s doing what the Joos tell him!
2. It’s the Russians! He’s Putin’s puppet.
3. This is to distract from Stormy.
4. This is to distract from Mueller.
5. He just wants to undo Obama’s legacy.
6. What an idiot! This is going to mess up NK…
7. This is allowing Iran to make nukes.
8. He just wants another war. Because he’s a warmonger.
They’re the ones off the top of my head. None of them very convincing arguments. Indeed, none of them are actually arguments at all, which is how you can tell they’re full of shit. I mean, if they had an argument in there somewhere and just had this other stuff to embellish it a little, that’d be fine. Embellishment is normal… but they got nothing.
Speaking of Russian mobsters named Veksleberg…..
Emails show Clinton ties to Russian oligarch under investigation (Sept 12, 2016)
Destroying evidence and lying to the FBI? Hillary? Say it ain’t so.
I’m guessing the Dems aren’t too pleased that name has popped up again.
9. This will ruin the world’s economy!