Good thing ALP’s candidate vetting systems are sound

Labor senator Katy Gallagher found ineligible by High Court
Labor senator Katy Gallagher has been thrown out of politics after the High Court found she was ineligible to sit in parliament.
The full bench of the High Court has ruled the ACT senator breached section 44 of the Constitution for failing to rescind her British citizenship before the 2016 election.
I don’t believe the she’s ever had one before. She was a Community and Public Service Union officer before she entered politics. I’d dealt with her briefly and found her reasonable and rational. Colleagues who had a lot more to do with her agree. She would make a perfectly competent EL1 in some APS line agency.
So who would replace her? It would almost certainly have to be a woman, but female talent seems pretty light-on in ACT Labor. There’s ACT Minister Megan Fitzharris, who is reportedly being groomed to be Chief Minister some day, but lately she has copped a lot of stick over our incompetent and mismanaged ACT health and education services, so she might want to bail.
BTW, Megan was born and grew up in New Zealand.
Mr Leigh rejected that Labor MPs should provide documentation showing they are not dual citizens.
He said it was part of a game played by “right-wing extremists” who copied the tactics of a group of conservatives in the United States who claimed the former US president was born in Kenya.
“We have an absolutely transparent process and this call for the production of certificates is frankly the analogy of the US birther movement,” Mr Leigh told Sky News this morning.
“I don’t like right-wing extremists at the best of times but I particularly dislike them when they’re just playing derivative games.
“This is just them photocopying the right-wing strategies of the extremists in the United States who ran that extraordinary campaign to get Barack Obama to release his birth certificate.”
