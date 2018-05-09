One really must marvel at the ability of governments to chase their tails.
Jack up the taxes on something to the point where the risk adjusted price of the alternative is compelling and then, first act surprised and second seek to increase the risks of the alternatives.
Australia has amongst the highest cigarette prices in the world. Possibly the highest. Spartacus is not a smoker, but suspect there are those in Cat land who have a view.
Because of the high cost of cigarettes in the “regulated” market, the “unregulated” chop-chop has flourished. The response of the government to this threat, not to health, but to a loss of tax revenue is to claim that chop-chop is more dangerous than regular cigarettes and to throw tax compliance resources at the market.
Thus, in last night’s budget, the government announced it is creating the Illicit Tobacco Task Force. This taskforce will co-ordinate Operation Fag-Off and will seek to
recoup more than $3.5 billion by compelling tobacco importers to pay excise on point of importation.
Separate to this major government announcement, Australia’s own hedge fund manager John Hempton posted yesterday on his blog of his analysis of a company called Swedish Match. This is what Hempton wrote:
Swedish Match (a tobacco company with no cigarette brands) owns the world’s biggest match and lighter business.
…
Redheads and Cricket (part of the Swedish Match product portfolio) are totally dominant in Australia.
…
you are seeing 11 percent volume decline for matches, 23 percent decline for lighters. If you are a big tobacco investor your only reaction has to be oh f–k.
Spartacus’ message to the Illicit Tobacco Task Force is good luck with that $3.5 billion. Just don’t come back saying you did not have enough powers or resources.
It’s the robber politicians buying – courtesy of the taxpayer – nastier protection for their extortion racket. And it can get nastier still. The government is taking additional protection measures for its racket after 5 x 12.5% and 10 (2 per year) x smaller tax hikes (aligned to average male weekly earnings) plus 10 % GST. In the next 3 years there will be another 3 x 12.5% tax hikes and 6 x smaller tax hikes plus 10% GST.
Here’s an image that was posted years ago on another blog. At the time there was only ranting and raving by antismoking nut cases of outdoor smoking bans and $20 for a pack of cigarettes, both baseless, by the way. The image was posted as a joke in that surely people can see where the fanaticism of prohibitionism leads, that there were enough sensible people in government to prevent antismoking hysteria going down a path that can only get nastier and nastier.
https://imgur.com/jLzHtrD
In the years since that image was posted smoking has been banned outdoors – e.g., parks, beaches, university campuses; smoking has been banned indoors and outdoors at prisons that affects prisoners, prison staff and visitors; smoking has been banned at mental health facilities and where involuntary patients are forced to quit smoking on the spot at admission, amounting to torture. And a pack of cigarettes isn’t $20. It’s currently $26 and heading for $40 by 2020. And while the antismoking nut cases claim, as they only and always do, that everyone is just dandy with these measures, including smokers, there are serious detrimental consequences with all of these baseless measures.
It has gotten nastier and nastier. Surely by now we can see antismoking fanaticism (prohibitionism) for the tyranny that it is and has always been. So we have the answer. In Australia, there are no sensible people in government or opposition or in the political class at all. They have given this madness a “red carpet” ride for years. And they’ve even managed, at the prompting of the unelected, unaccountable WHO, to create an extortion racket* through baseless, ever-increasing tobacco taxes.
*The States are in on the racket, pocketing the GST on the extortionate taxes.
Scott Morrison:
He said the changes (tax cuts) were affordable and fair.
“Too much tax is too much tax,” he said.
“It’s money being pulled out of people’s pockets.
“You can’t be the government’s black [sic] cheque.
“It’s not spending. It’s about people being allowed to keep their own money. It’s not ours.”
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/its-not-our-money-morrison-defends-income-tax-cuts/ar-AAwW6rr
So “it’s not the government’s money”, “too much tax is too much tax” …… until it comes to baseless, sky-high extortionate taxes on tobacco. Then it is their money to be protected by a to-be-formed para-military force against anyone wanting to muscle-in or interfere with the government racket. Abominable.
And then there’s Cormann:
Cormann said the evidence was that the illegal sale of tobacco had “been an increasing problem that needs addressing and that’s what we’re doing”.
In the 2016 budget, the Turnbull government raised the tobacco excise by 12.5%.
Asked if this had contributed to the problem, Cormann replied that “there is always an element in the community that will seek to avoid paying their fair share of tax”.
“We’re always looking for ways to protect the revenue, we’re always looking for ways … to ensure revenue is paid as it must under our laws,” he said.
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2018/may/06/budget-crackdown-on-illicit-tobacco-aims-to-raise-36bn-over-four-years
Cormann completely evades the question that government activity has created a flourishing contraband market. He is not questioned, let alone grilled, at all that the political class was warned time and again that their harebrained massive tax hikes on tobacco would promote a contraband market. Rather, Cormann declares that the eye-wateringly high extortionate taxes on tobacco are “fair” and that anyone buying from the contraband market (avoiding being robbed blind by government) is a slacker avoiding paying their fair share of tax! And Cormann reiterates that what’s important now is to best protect the government racket. The utter gall of these government miscreants is staggering.
The comments by both Morrison and Cormann are far, far beyond obscene. We passed the “obscene” marker about 5 years ago. The law has been made an ass by these tosser politicians.
Australia has the highest tobacco prices.
The highest housing prices.
The highest power prices.
When all taxation is actually included, we are one of, if not the most heavily taxed people on earth, the proof being in the above prices are all caused by taxation.
We are one of the most socially regulated countries, and one of the most litigious on earth.
And yet we still shake our heads at the dumb Europeans and yanks, while we fall off a cliff, like the lemmings we are.
We are the next Venezuela, and the first anglosphere western country to succumb.
Petrl, diesel and LPG excise anyone?
Wot is the term for Hydrocarbon fuels imporeted or produced and sold without excise.
Alcohol, well you can, and I do, brew your own.
The Left have been undermining rule of law for quite a while.
Now we see the blowback.
The people going Galt aren’t the law abiding Christians and other righties.
The Galtists are lefties who have no respect for the law because their own side taught them that.
So now the lefties in government are playing guacamole with lefty pot growers and cigs importers.
Good luck with your social engineering SJW kiddies, your own side is white-anting you.
brew your own.
As i said on the previous post about tobacco; i dont see why you can’t grow your own. If the tax is adjusted so only the enthusiastic grew their own and consumption is allowed where others are uneffected, then I think the right balance is reached. No need for contraband busters. And some of these anti-tobacconists have the gall to speak of a civil society.
Tobacco growing in Australia requires a government licence. They used to be issued to commercial tobacco growers before the industry was wrecked by government. There is now no commercial tobacco growing in Australia. The government now does not issue any licenses. If you’re caught growing tobacco – even one plant – there is a massive fine and possible jail term involved. See following comment on King James I.
The Anti-Tobacco Racket: History Revisited
Anti-tobacco/smoking has had a long, sordid, 400+ year history. Pretty well all of the antismoking crusades have been prohibitionist, usually banning the sale/use of tobacco. There was one notable exception – King James I (‘tis he who commissioned the King James Bible translation) in the early-1600s. Jimmy did a few things. He penned the antismoking piece, “A Counterblaste To Tobacco”, a work loaded with inflammatory drivel written in ye olde English (He also penned a book on Daemonology). It was important to clearly indicate moral outrage because this provides the pretext for taking action on the tobacco “issue”. But Jimmy didn’t prohibit tobacco/smoking. Armed with the appearance of moral high ground, he banned the growing of tobacco in England and arranged for the importation of tobacco from Virginia, America. Banning the growing of tobacco in England reduced the risk of locally produced contraband. So, King Jim manufactured a monopoly on tobacco (entering through imports) in England. And didn’t Jimmy have a field day with the monopoly. He set a ration on the sale of tobacco per person and super-inflated the price of tobacco. He was robbing his tobacco-users blind. What a good “Christian” king. Unfortunately the racket had a limited life. The mass-scale robbery invited contraband. Tired of losing revenue to contraband, Jim eventually relented and lowered his price.
Fast-forward some 400 years to the island nation of Australia. Since the early-1900s, growing tobacco in Australia has required a government permit. The only ones issued these permits were tobacco companies.
Australia bought into the antismoking hysteria in the 1980s. The leaders of the current antismoking crusade are prohibitionists. Their goal, as it was in early-1900s America, is to destroy the tobacco industry. The prohibitionists have brought to the table the “moral outrage”. Having partnered with the prohibitionists, the moral outrage permits the government to act on the tobacco “issue”. The beginnings were small. The goal was to put the heat on the “evil” tobacco industry – banning of advertising, constantly referred to as the “merchants of death”, etc. By 2014, the tobacco companies have been chased out of Australia. The tobacco companies no longer contract tobacco growing and no longer manufacture tobacco products in Australia. All tobacco products are now imported into Australia. The growing of tobacco in Australia, based on early-1900s law, is effectively banned; tobacco-growing permits are not issued to individuals. If someone wants [legal] tobacco, they have to buy the officially-imported, government-tax paid stuff. The Australian government finds itself in a manufactured position not unlike King James. It has a monopoly on [imported] tobacco in Australia and has complete control over its price through excise tax. Unlike Jimmy, the government hasn’t even had to get its hands dirty sourcing imports. It uses tobacco companies as offshore growers/manufacturers that then import tobacco products into Australia. And, just like Jim, isn’t the Australian government having a field day with the monopoly. It just keeps jacking up the taxes on tobacco. It’s, again, mass-scale robbery.
It’s important to note the collusion between government and zealot prohibitionists. The prohibition sought this time is not the sale of tobacco but to effectively ban smoking in all the places that people typically smoke. Taxation is also a “punitive” tool. Important is that the same step is interpreted differently by prohibitionists and the government. Increased taxation is viewed by the zealots as a coercive tool to antismoking conformity, whereas the government views it as a means to increased revenue (through robbery). To maintain the appearance of a moral “high ground” the government needs the moral outrage of the zealots. It doesn’t matter if the moralizing zealots are constantly lying in their claims. All that matters is the moral outrage and the appearance of moral high ground. To keep the zealots on-side, it has to appease the antismoking whims of the zealots, e.g., smoking bans, plain packaging. In doing so, it legitimizes what are baseless claims by the zealots. The government can then claim that extortionate taxes, which it’s really interested in, are necessary to “help” people to quit and will receive full support from prohibitionists. The fact of the matter is that those who smoke are being fleeced by baseless, ever-increasing taxes. The government knows that most won’t quit smoking and it counts on increased revenue from tax hikes in its budget forecasts. It’s robbery based on the moral fraud of antismoking rhetoric. It’s a racket. Worse is that some of the zealot prohibitionists want kick-backs in the form of funding to further “educate” the public, advance their careers, and remain in comfortable employment.
This results in the utterly perverse situation that those who smoke are further and further marginalized through baseless antismoking laws, smoking deemed “unfit” for normal society while they’re also being robbed through ever-increasing extortionate taxes. Smokers are forced to pay for their own “denormalization” and further fleecing. And this is occurring not in the autocracy of 1600s England but in a one-time relatively free society like Australia where the government is supposedly a servant of the people (which includes those who smoke). It’s the government in its partnering with zealot prohibitionists that is conducting itself like a criminal entity.
Bring on the contraband.
“You can only kick a dog so many times, before he turns around and bites.”
– said some famous bloke…
The biting will, as is usual in Australia, take the bitten bureaucrat by utter surprise and their first thought will be “…but it was for their own good!”
It should be mentioned that voters who smoke have been stripped of choice at the ballot box. Both major political parties have the exact, same tobacco tax policies. It’s typically Labor – the supposed “workers party” – that first proposes tax hikes. After a week or 2 of whining about unfairness, the Liberals, tails between their legs, adopt the very same – in every regard – tobacco tax policy. They are being directed by outsiders (i.e., the WHO) through the government health bureaucracy. Our politicians are “owned” by the unelected, unaccountable internationalists and their agenda.
Here’s a cartoon at the time when Rudd (with Abbott in tow) proposed the first 4 x 12.5% increases in excise commencing in 2013. The same thing happened when Shorten proposed another 4 x 12.5% increases in excise commencing in 2017.
https://imgur.com/Zp9TUFX
The only option for smokers to voice their protest at the government robbery is an “alternative supply” market.
+1
The tobacco I purchase (for a friend, as i would never, ever break the law myself) is all made overseas and comes in brand-name packaging. Vietnamese Marlboros, unsmokable Chinese Ying Yyangs, Mexican mystery smokes. Clearly, these are smuggled not legally imported, as such products are not allowed to be sold.
So by slugging legal tobacco importers with more tax, Morrison will be forcing up prices by seeing this cost imposition passed along to consumers.
This dolt of a treasurer has just increased the market for low-cost smuggled fags, instituted a price-maintenance scheme for organised crime and done nothing to promote the public’s respect for the rule of law.
What a ninny.
Curiously, many of these same critics of tobacco are those proponents claiming we’ve lost the war on drugs and need to liberalize those regulations.
http://www.bbc.com/news/blogs-magazine-monitor-30949434
Above, a very popular brand in Melbourne’s West. Five years ago there was once shop — the local tobacconist — selling under-the-counter handrolled and homemade fags. $28 for 100 was the going rate. You couldn’t back then get tailor made fags that tasted like the legal variety.
One morning last year, just before they banned smoking at outdoor tables, the three tables outside my favourite local coffee shop were all occupied by smokers and not one had a legal packet on the table. Not one.
Now, within a three mile drive of my home, I can list seven stores selling good-quality under-the-counter smuggled smokes. No more rough as guts chop-chop.
You’d think the Treasurer for an alleged conservative party would understand market forces. Nut, no, not this one or this party.
This still involves the growth of government, so they see it as a win.