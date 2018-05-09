Suicide in painless

Trigger warning. This post is NOT about euthanasia.
In Spartacus’ misspent youth, he used to watch a television show called MASH over and over and over. It was a show about a mobile hospital during the Korean war.
Such a show would unlikely be able to be produced nowadays given its politically incorrect content – including suggestions of an imperial United States and the cultural crime of using non-Korean actors to play Korean characters.
The theme song of MASH was Suicide is Painless, a beautiful but melancholy ballad by Johnny Mandel. It was this song that came to Spartacus’ mind when digesting last night’s Commonwealth budget.
The last part of Suicide is Painless goes like this:
A brave man once requested me
To answer questions that are key
Is it to be or not to be
And I replied oh why ask me?
Suicide is painless
It brings on many changes
And I can take or leave it if I please
And you can do the same thing if you please
Spartacus will leave the analysis of the budget bits and bobs to others, but last night’s budget showed the following debt projection:
The above table shows the Commonwealth Government’s debt position. Spartacus will focus on the gross debt line because the contents of the “Investments, loans and placements” line are unclear. If for example that line includes the book value of the NBN, don’t believe it. If that line is meant to reflect the Future Fund, then where is the corresponding contingent liability for public servant unfunded superannuation liabilities.
But looking at the gross debt line, The pain grows stronger, Watch it grin. We are talking about a 7.2% increase in debt from FY18 to FY20. That is more that expected economic growth during the period and it assumes a near best case economic environment.
This charade will end either with an orderly deceleration or a major economic car crash. Unfortunately, Spartacus expects the latter.
Suicide may be painless for the person committing suicide. It’s not that painless for those left behind.
In 2007 NET debt was minus $40B ie less than zero. We had $40B in the kitty earning $1B/year in income
Bloody oath, it’s about gross government debt, Spartacus. What happened yesterday is that, after the Howard-Costello government’s elimination of ALL government debt, the Turnbull rabble have settled on SIX HUNDRED BILLION DOLLARS in gross government debt — around 40% of GDP — soaking up the equivalent of the current total Defence budget just paying interest. Adam Creighton:
Wait until the Liars (who ran up 60% 0f the debt before the Lieboral socialists went mad with the national credit card pretending to be Labor) break open the Treasury again: government debt will be ONE TRILLION DOLLARS — 60% of GDP — inside five years.
I’m sorry to break it to you, but MASH was one of the most politically correct shows of its day. While it predated the actual term “political correctness”, it pushed all the buttons you would expect in a left-liberal view of the Korean War.
You needn’t take my word for it – Dale Sherman in MASH FAQ: Everything Left to Know About the Best Care Anywhere (2016) refers to the series as “a show that has so often been accused of being ‘politically correct'”.
It is valid to add all State debt to fed debt, as voters in bankrupt states will demand federal bailout.
It is valid to add local government shire council debt as well.
And statuary authority debt.
We already have our trillion in debt.
Where it gets interesting is the unfunded liabilities, being debts incurred, but the bill not presented yet, but it is in the mail.
The infrastructure liabilities of the Big Australia mass population importation Rort are not included, but are very real.
Comrades.
The debt will be insignificant when a loaf of bread costs$50 000 Using the Zimbabwe model , the only thing we will get like the Zimbabweans , is Free Dom ,whatever that means , never paid for Dom in me life !
LOL, the Zimbabwe model had a loaf of bread at 2 or 3 $100,000,000,000,000 notes.