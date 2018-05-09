Suicide in painless

Posted on 9:59 am, May 9, 2018 by I am Spartacus

Trigger warning.  This post is NOT about euthanasia.

In Spartacus’ misspent youth, he used to watch a television show called MASH over and over and over.  It was a show about a mobile hospital during the Korean war.

Such a show would unlikely be able to be produced nowadays given its politically incorrect content – including suggestions of an imperial United States and the cultural crime of using non-Korean actors to play Korean characters.

The theme song of MASH was Suicide is Painless, a beautiful but melancholy ballad by Johnny Mandel.  It was this song that came to Spartacus’ mind when digesting last night’s Commonwealth budget.

The last part of Suicide is Painless goes like this:

A brave man once requested me
To answer questions that are key
Is it to be or not to be
And I replied oh why ask me?

Suicide is painless
It brings on many changes
And I can take or leave it if I please
And you can do the same thing if you please

Spartacus will leave the analysis of the budget bits and bobs to others, but last night’s budget showed the following debt projection:

The above table shows the Commonwealth Government’s debt position.  Spartacus will focus on the gross debt line because the contents of the “Investments, loans and placements” line are unclear.  If for example that line includes the book value of the NBN, don’t believe it.  If that line is meant to reflect the Future Fund, then where is the corresponding contingent liability for public servant unfunded superannuation liabilities.

But looking at the gross debt line, The pain grows stronger, Watch it grin.  We are talking about a 7.2% increase in debt from FY18 to FY20.   That is more that expected economic growth during the period and it assumes a near best case economic environment.

This charade will end either with an orderly deceleration or a major economic car crash.  Unfortunately, Spartacus expects the latter.

Suicide may be painless for the person committing suicide.  It’s not that painless for those left behind.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Suicide in painless

  1. Winston Smith
    #2706516, posted on May 9, 2018 at 10:14 am

    So what does the man in the street do with his super?
    Cashes it in and buys gold?
    Leaves it where it is?
    Stuffs the cash in a poly pipe and buries it?
    Sends it OS?
    Leaves Australia?
    Buys a tin shed in the bush and stocks it up?

    Obviously we are entering turbulent economic waters. So what to do?

  2. Helen
    #2706521, posted on May 9, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Leaves Australia?

    I have been told Vietnam is the place to go. But it looks like China is investing there, heavily – e propbs need a major recession to reset the clock – except gov addiction to stimulus.

    We need Trump.

  3. Neil
    #2706555, posted on May 9, 2018 at 10:38 am

    In 2007 NET debt was minus $40B ie less than zero. We had $40B in the kitty earning $1B/year in income

  4. Tom
    #2706574, posted on May 9, 2018 at 10:52 am

    Bloody oath, it’s about gross government debt, Spartacus. What happened yesterday is that, after the Howard-Costello government’s elimination of ALL government debt, the Turnbull rabble have settled on SIX HUNDRED BILLION DOLLARS in gross government debt — around 40% of GDP — soaking up the equivalent of the current total Defence budget just paying interest. Adam Creighton:

    Booming tax revenues and a fresh push to get spending under control have lopped $126 billion off the government’s future debt burden, helping shield the budget from a looming rise in global interest rates.

    For the first time since the fin­ancial crisis more than a decade ago, the government has pencilled in a fall in the actual dollar value of the federal government’s total debt, which is now expected to stand at $558bn by 2028 rather than the $684bn projected as recently as December.

    “It has been a long road back from where we started in 2013,” Scott Morrison said in his budget speech last night. “With the budget returning to balance, we will start paying down debt.”

    The budget deficit is expected to shrink from $18.2bn this year to a surplus — the first since 2008 — of $2.2bn in 2019-20, a year earlier than expected.

    “This year, government is no longer borrowing to meet recurrent spending — the first time in a decade,” the budget papers state in a document unusually bereft of new, vote-buying spending proposals in what could be an election year.

    Booming company tax collections on the back of elevated iron ore and coal prices, combined with strong jobs growth, are propelling the government back into the black earlier than envisaged, sharply reducing its future outstanding debts.

    “As a government, we have put constraints on how much we spend and how much we tax, to grow our economy and respon­sibly repair the budget,” the Treas­urer said.

    “Real expenditure growth remains below 2 per cent, the most restrained of any government in more than 50 years.”

    Closely watched growth in total government payments, expected to hit $484bn next financial year, has accelerated from 1.3 per cent three years ago to 3.1 per cent next year before dropping sharply to 0.2 per cent in 2020. Under Labor, spending growth had surged to 12.7 per cent in 2009 during the ­financial crisis and its aftermath.

    The stock of federal government debt, only a year ago projected to burst through $720bn by 2027, is now expected to peak at about $600bn from 2021 before steadily falling after 2026.

    Just less than 60 per cent of the government’s debt is held by foreigners, down from almost 80 per cent in 2012.

    The improvements will help scupper claims the Coalition has not been fulfilling its promise to pay down debt and bring about a “clear path to surplus” of at least 1 per cent of GDP “as soon as ­possible”.

    Government receipts, which include tax and income from government-owned corporations, are on track to swell from $445bn, or 24.3 per cent of national income this year, to 25.3 per cent by 2020, which would be the highest share since 2006.

    Government payments as a share of GDP are forecast to rise from 25.1 per cent of GDP to 25.4 per cent next year before dropping to 24.7 per cent by 2022, down from a record high since the 1970s of 25.9 per cent in the wake of the financial crisis.

    Next year, the government will pay about $18.5bn in interest before falling to $17.2bn by 2022. The government is expecting its 10-year borrowing costs to rise from just under 3 per cent to about 5 per cent over the next decade.

    “We have retained Australia’s international AAA credit rating from all agencies, one of only 10 countries in the world to do so,” Mr Morrison said.

    Standard and Poor’s has placed the government on “negative outlook”, which means it has considered stripping the government of its coveted AAA rating.

    Net debt, which cordons off a portion of the $141bn Future Fund and other financial assets, will peak at 18.6 per cent of GDP this year, falling to 3.8 per cent by 2029.

    Improved economic circumstances have added more than $35bn to government coffers over this and the next four years, about $20bn of which the government is putting towards paying down debt more quickly.

    Link.

    Wait until the Liars (who ran up 60% 0f the debt before the Lieboral socialists went mad with the national credit card pretending to be Labor) break open the Treasury again: government debt will be ONE TRILLION DOLLARS — 60% of GDP — inside five years.

  5. Paridell
    #2706694, posted on May 9, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    I’m sorry to break it to you, but MASH was one of the most politically correct shows of its day. While it predated the actual term “political correctness”, it pushed all the buttons you would expect in a left-liberal view of the Korean War.

    You needn’t take my word for it – Dale Sherman in MASH FAQ: Everything Left to Know About the Best Care Anywhere (2016) refers to the series as “a show that has so often been accused of being ‘politically correct'”.

  6. John Constantine
    #2706701, posted on May 9, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    It is valid to add all State debt to fed debt, as voters in bankrupt states will demand federal bailout.

    It is valid to add local government shire council debt as well.
    And statuary authority debt.

    We already have our trillion in debt.

    Where it gets interesting is the unfunded liabilities, being debts incurred, but the bill not presented yet, but it is in the mail.

    The infrastructure liabilities of the Big Australia mass population importation Rort are not included, but are very real.

    Comrades.

  7. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2706729, posted on May 9, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    The debt will be insignificant when a loaf of bread costs$50 000 Using the Zimbabwe model , the only thing we will get like the Zimbabweans , is Free Dom ,whatever that means , never paid for Dom in me life !

  8. Rohan
    #2706748, posted on May 9, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    The debt will be insignificant when a loaf of bread costs$50 000 Using the Zimbabwe model

    LOL, the Zimbabwe model had a loaf of bread at 2 or 3 $100,000,000,000,000 notes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *