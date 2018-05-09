Suicide in painless

Trigger warning. This post is NOT about euthanasia.

In Spartacus’ misspent youth, he used to watch a television show called MASH over and over and over. It was a show about a mobile hospital during the Korean war.

Such a show would unlikely be able to be produced nowadays given its politically incorrect content – including suggestions of an imperial United States and the cultural crime of using non-Korean actors to play Korean characters.

The theme song of MASH was Suicide is Painless, a beautiful but melancholy ballad by Johnny Mandel. It was this song that came to Spartacus’ mind when digesting last night’s Commonwealth budget.

The last part of Suicide is Painless goes like this:

A brave man once requested me

To answer questions that are key

Is it to be or not to be

And I replied oh why ask me? Suicide is painless

It brings on many changes

And I can take or leave it if I please

And you can do the same thing if you please

Spartacus will leave the analysis of the budget bits and bobs to others, but last night’s budget showed the following debt projection:

The above table shows the Commonwealth Government’s debt position. Spartacus will focus on the gross debt line because the contents of the “Investments, loans and placements” line are unclear. If for example that line includes the book value of the NBN, don’t believe it. If that line is meant to reflect the Future Fund, then where is the corresponding contingent liability for public servant unfunded superannuation liabilities.

But looking at the gross debt line, The pain grows stronger, Watch it grin. We are talking about a 7.2% increase in debt from FY18 to FY20. That is more that expected economic growth during the period and it assumes a near best case economic environment.

This charade will end either with an orderly deceleration or a major economic car crash. Unfortunately, Spartacus expects the latter.

Suicide may be painless for the person committing suicide. It’s not that painless for those left behind.

