The Regulator’s Bed

In Greek mythology, there was a character called Procrustes. Procrustes was one of the sons of Poseidon.

In this Greek myth, Procrustes offered a bed for the night to those who passed through his town on Mount Korydallos. But unbeknownst to the travelers, Procrustes was actually a bandit who took their money and then “modified” them so as they fit into his iron bed, the bed of Procrustes.

Those that were too tall for the bed had their legs cut to fit the bed. Those who were too short for the bed were “stretched” to fit into the bed. The aim of the game for Procrustes was to fleece those who passed of their money and to ensure that they were all of the the same height when he was done with them.

Is there a better metaphor for the contemporary regulator? Take the money off the businesses who come through, user charges of course, and then to torture them to ensure they are all as similar as possible.

The regulator’s dream is to have a single entity to regulate, but if that is not possible, to make sure all regulated entities look and behave as similar as possible. Competition. That’s for those sucker consumers. Regulators want standardisation.

But what about diversity you may ask. That’s necessary so as to have a diversity committee to get time away from actual work.

Procrustes bed or the Regulators bed. Myth or reality?

