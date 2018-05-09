Liberty Quote
I have never trusted sociologists to be consistently pro-freedom. It started out as a collectivist commie discipline and always will be.— Jason Soon
-
Recent Comments
- H B Bear on Two Italians walk into a bar
- Boambee John on The Regulator’s Bed
- None on Wednesday Forum: May 9, 2018
- H B Bear on Two Italians walk into a bar
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: May 9, 2018
- None on Wednesday Forum: May 9, 2018
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: May 9, 2018
- 2dogs on The Regulator’s Bed
- Bruce of Newcastle on Wednesday Forum: May 9, 2018
- Some History on Operation Fag-Off
- H B Bear on Monday Forum: May 7, 2018
- Procrustes on Two Italians walk into a bar
- André M. on Wednesday Forum: May 9, 2018
- jupes on Wednesday Forum: May 9, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: May 9, 2018
- rickw on Wednesday Forum: May 9, 2018
- cohenite on Wednesday Forum: May 9, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: May 9, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: May 9, 2018
- Procrustes on The Regulator’s Bed
- Some History on Wednesday Forum: May 9, 2018
- Shy Ted on Wednesday Forum: May 9, 2018
- OneWorldGovernment on Wednesday Forum: May 9, 2018
- The BigBlueCat on Operation Fag-Off
- Top Ender on Wednesday Forum: May 9, 2018
- AC on Q&A Forum: May 7, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: May 9, 2018
- Top Ender on Wednesday Forum: May 9, 2018
- John Constantine on Wednesday Forum: May 9, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: May 9, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Wednesday Forum: May 9, 2018
- The Regulator’s Bed
- Getting their priorities right
- Good thing ALP’s candidate vetting systems are sound
- Another goner
- Suicide in painless
- Operation Fag-Off
- Two Italians walk into a bar
- Diversity
- Marx and the coming of the socialist utopia
- The ABC versus the private sector
- Ghosts of Budgets Past
- Symbols of Soviet rule in Budapest
- Q&A Forum: May 7, 2018
- Costing climate change. Show us your workings!
- Doing the work
- Monday Forum: May 7, 2018
- A Quote Worth Noting
- Damn immigrants
- How funny is this?
- Is Butt-squad a new reality TV show …
- Pesky things, facts
- The Advisory Industrial Complex
- Stephen Clively: It’s time to allow the Australian Capital Territory legislate for assisted suicide
- Turnbull’s chosen energy supremo says wind is cheaper than coal
- Karl Marx: flawed visionary sowed seeds of clarity and chaos
- The Green Energy transition in Germany
- Marx and communism
- Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- You wish he were long forgotten but going stronger than ever
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: May 9, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Ooooh
Billionaire Soros drops $1.5 million into PAC supporting DA candidate Jones-Wright
Billionaire political activist George Soros continues to write six-figure political checks in the swing state of Florida ahead of the 2018 elections, the latest being a $250,000 drop to Forward Florida, a political action committee supporting Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum in his run for governor.
I dedicate this thread to our forefathers and s44 of the Constitution which is doing a great job of keeping Poms who want to fight the battles of 1950s Britain out of the Australian Parliament.
What a day to go through Maelbourne.
Truck breakdown in Burnley tunnel and gridlock due to marching morons.
The joint really is cactus.
The French polemist Eric Zemmour was sentenced to 5000 € fine for provocation to religious hatred by the Court of Appeal of Paris for having declared in September 2016 on television that it was necessary to give to Muslims “the choice between the France and Islam “said the French media.[GT]
The Court considered that his remarks “concerned Muslims in their entirety and constituted an implicit exhortation to discrimination”.
On September 6, 2016, in the program “C to You” on the public service channel France 5, Eric Zemmour had aroused outrage for making openly Islamophobic remarks.
The polemicist denounced an alleged “invasion”, materialized by “the innumerable French suburbs where many girls are veiled”.
Hey! Top 10?!
Podium?
Melbourne.
Melbournistan
Maelstrombourne
Ah Melbourne. Melbournistan one day, Mogadishu the next.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at a group of 300 French politicians and celebrities who demanded Muslims denounce anti-Semitic and anti-Christian Quranic verses.
Former President Nicolas Sarkozy, actor Gérard Depardieu and singer Charles Aznavour numbered among a group of 300 French politicians and artists who published an April 22 statement demanding prominent Muslim leaders denounce anti-Semitic and anti-Christian verses in the Quran so “no believer can refer to a holy text to commit a crime.” Erdogan decried the group as “despicable” in a Tuesday ruling party meeting, according to The Associated Press.
Hopefully made the team!
Hear! Hear!
Turkey had state sponsored imams who used data cleansed hadiths etc. I say “had” because it seems Erdogan has given them free reign to preach textbook Islam again. Which is pretty gruesome. Erdogan needs to be forced out.
Really?
A place in the top 15.
YES!
Fatty still has it
“During sex, Trump’s hair flew like a cockatoo”[GT]
Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford said on Tuesday he has heard concerns from many families, and if he becomes premier after the June 7 election, he would consult parents about a more age-appropriate sex-ed curriculum, scrap the “discovery” math system and cut funding to postsecondary institutions that don’t allow controversial speakers. He said he would also reform the tests conducted by the Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) and introduce improved standardized testing.
The Mormon church said Tuesday it will sever all ties with the Boy Scouts of America at the end of next year and place its remaining 425,000 boys into a gospel-focused youth program it is developing. The move ends a nearly century-old relationship that was based on their shared values.
Russian Oligarch Who Allegedly Paid Michael Cohen Is Linked to Clinton Foundation and John Podesta
Two stories:
Union rally for minimum wage increase disrupts Melbourne’s CBD as tens of thousands march
Meanwhile…karma:
$25,000 Robot Barista Can Make 120 Cups Of Coffee An Hour
Add in the burger flipping and bricklaying robots recently developed and I’d say the ACTU is going to have kittens soon. Big hungry ones.
Section 44! The best of all the sections!
Last again on the dead thread, as usual.
I thought she was on about Stalin’s Russia. But no. Doris Bagshaw is on her hind trotters, listing a catalogue of horrors currently underway in Sri Lanka and why we should welcome their reffos. Every sin she cites is one at which Ol’ Joe was a master, and for whom Doris’s parents held the highest admiration.
Yarragrad.
8 million people by 2040, the prosperity of Harvey Norman depends upon this level of growth.
Once cars become gridlocked, we will need rickshaws and millions of proles used to minibikes and getting by using horns as combination brakes and turning indicators.
Pack them tighter and higher, mass numbers of millions of imported voters are money for the chopper chauffeured chateau claiming quisling class.
Section 44! The best of all the sections!
Not until Frydeggburgers gets the flick.
Bullshit! It should be written in plain simple English, that way the dimbulbs that sit in our Fed Houses can understand what it means.
Bill Shorten: “We have a rigorous vetting procedure for all of our members.”
Still waiting for the Wong Chap to provide definitive proof tha he is not a dual citizen.
Not until Doris Bagshaw, Douggie Cameron and Pat Dodson all get the flick
Public Service will be the only union remaining, and you can’t replace them with a machine that does the same job… because nobody knows what job they actually do.
The alleged mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, like the Senate intelligence panel’s Democrats, has come out against President Donald Trump’s nomination of Gina Haspel to lead the CIA. Both Mohammed and the Democrats question whether Haspel, a longtime CIA agent, is fit to run the agency given her involvement in the torture of prisoners following the attacks in 2001. Fox News.
And there are people in the US who are prepared to give this creep a voice and others as equally stupid as to listen.
Wrong lawyer.
Who you gonna call?
Call Dennis (as seen on TV)
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180423/pdf/43tdd2b1bm80xg.pdf
DTS dragontail is a tradechip, not a buy to hope and hold thing.
Using total surveillance and data harvesting to fuel artificial intelligence programs to squeeze all possible efficiencies out of fast food preparation and delivery.
Skynet pizza.
The artificial intelligence learning depends upon vast dataflows, uncorrupted and unscreened.
Stratfor has a thoughtline that indicates China, with no right to personal privacy will have a huge advantage when artificial intelligence learning gets going, as its dataflows will be more representative and complete than the data from the free peoples.
Lucky Australia has their NBN and a law banning online privacy, this means we can be up with China in monitoring the proles with artificial learning algorithms, for their own good.
Comrades.
Former prime minister Kevin Rudd could be called to give evidence at a civil trial involving his government’s home insulation scheme, a court has heard.
More than 140 tradesmen and business owners are suing the commonwealth government for $150 million due to losses incurred when the insulation scheme was suspended in 2010.
Rudd not missing a chance to tell everyone how important he is:
A Victorian court heard that Mr Rudd was happy to co-operate and give evidence via video. He would prefer to appear in June due to international commitments, the court heard.
The former Labor prime minister is now primarily based in New York, where he leads the Asia Society Policy Institute.
The application to seek leave to subpoena Mr Rudd was made by Jim Delany QC, representing the insulation businesses and manufacturers bringing the class action in the Supreme Court.
Link
It’s the Constitution.
It’s the Law.
It’s Mabo.
It’s the vibe.
.
Yeah, nah … it’s the vibe.
.
I rest my case, your grace.
Try 2:
Former prime minister Kevin Rudd could be called to give evidence at a civil trial involving his government’s home insulation scheme, a court has heard.
More than 140 tradesmen and business owners are suing the commonwealth government for $150 million due to losses incurred when the insulation scheme was suspended in 2010.
Rudd not missing a chance to tell everyone how important he is:
A Victorian court heard that Mr Rudd was happy to co-operate and give evidence via video. He would prefer to appear in June due to international commitments, the court heard.
The former Labor prime minister is now primarily based in New York, where he leads the Asia Society Policy Institute.
The application to seek leave to subpoena Mr Rudd was made by Jim Delany QC, representing the insulation businesses and manufacturers bringing the class action in the Supreme Court.
Link
http://intellectualdark.website/
Gosh, look at the time. Time to get up and have breakfast. Coco puffs in cask wine. Can’t afford milk. Bloody Newstart.
A Victorian court heard that Mr Rudd was happy to co-operate and give evidence via video.
Dudd: Oh goody, goody. Cameras, lights, make-up. Where’s my blow dryer? Remember, my right-left side is my good side.
https://imgur.com/tywH4zl
WARNING
– Do NOT view within 1 hour of meals.
– May cause temporary blindness.
– Possible dizziness and revulsion.
– Nightmares may persist for several days after viewing.
Wooly bulls are in season, Bill Shorten. Get one up you!
Interesting piece by Roger L Simon.about Schneiderman, including …
A lot of scuttlebutt about Trump withdrawing from the Iran deal. It’s a matter of trust: obuma said to the world he trusted the mullahs. Trump is saying obama was full of shit and the mullahs can’t be trusted. In the meantime internal pressure may be the elephant in the mosque.
WARNING
– Do NOT view within 1 hour of meals.
– May cause temporary blindness.
– Possible dizziness and revulsion.
– Nightmares may persist for several days after viewing.
Is that actually Krudd or a badly made Chinese inflatable version of Krudd?!
The footnote to the Roger Simon piece is something which struck me, too, but I dared not say it (adapted for spaminator) …
Wow!
Here’s a bunch of blokes you can trust:
Spontaneous LOL
Economic collapse bedwetters seem to hype up this energy cliff doom-mongering every 6 years.
I guess they will keep hyping it up until fusion power makes fossil fears obsolete?
The Iranian rial is continuing its collapse:
Iran rial near record lows as Trump decision on nuclear deal looms
That was yesterday. Today it’s apparently 66,000 to the USD according to WaPo. So that’s 50% inflation in 4 months. The mullahs are going to need some printing presses.
From LL’s Simon link:
Are we supposed to believe that FBI titans Mueller and Comey didn’t know?
Rodger L. Simon, always a man of integrity. I can answer that question. It’s got nothing to do with them being J–wish – they left their J-daism a long long time ago ( yeah I know all the debates within the J–ish community about who is a J–, but it’s not just a matter of lineage it’s a matter of values and beliefs). It’s because they are lefties. That’s not to say other people are immune; it’s just that leftism breeds this sort of behaviour because it’s morally bereft.
No surprises.
The Poles are a proud nation.
They are unlikely to claim a turd like Falinski as one of their own.
This is true Leigh, but doesn’t the constitution says if you’re eligible you’re out… that letter just says he never has applied….