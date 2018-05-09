Wednesday Forum: May 9, 2018

  3. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2707163, posted on May 9, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    Billionaire political activist George Soros continues to write six-figure political checks in the swing state of Florida ahead of the 2018 elections, the latest being a $250,000 drop to Forward Florida, a political action committee supporting Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum in his run for governor.

  4. H B Bear
    #2707168, posted on May 9, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    I dedicate this thread to our forefathers and s44 of the Constitution which is doing a great job of keeping Poms who want to fight the battles of 1950s Britain out of the Australian Parliament.

  5. Dan Dare
    #2707170, posted on May 9, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    What a day to go through Maelbourne.
    Truck breakdown in Burnley tunnel and gridlock due to marching morons.
    The joint really is cactus.

  6. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2707171, posted on May 9, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    The French polemist Eric Zemmour was sentenced to 5000 € fine for provocation to religious hatred by the Court of Appeal of Paris for having declared in September 2016 on television that it was necessary to give to Muslims “the choice between the France and Islam “said the French media.[GT]

    The Court considered that his remarks “concerned Muslims in their entirety and constituted an implicit exhortation to discrimination”.

    On September 6, 2016, in the program “C to You” on the public service channel France 5, Eric Zemmour had aroused outrage for making openly Islamophobic remarks.

    The polemicist denounced an alleged “invasion”, materialized by “the innumerable French suburbs where many girls are veiled”.

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2707175, posted on May 9, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    Podium?

  9. Dan Dare
    #2707176, posted on May 9, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Melbourne.
    Melbournistan
    Maelstrombourne

  10. Baldrick
    #2707178, posted on May 9, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    Ah Melbourne. Melbournistan one day, Mogadishu the next.

  11. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2707181, posted on May 9, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at a group of 300 French politicians and celebrities who demanded Muslims denounce anti-Semitic and anti-Christian Quranic verses.

    Former President Nicolas Sarkozy, actor Gérard Depardieu and singer Charles Aznavour numbered among a group of 300 French politicians and artists who published an April 22 statement demanding prominent Muslim leaders denounce anti-Semitic and anti-Christian verses in the Quran so “no believer can refer to a holy text to commit a crime.” Erdogan decried the group as “despicable” in a Tuesday ruling party meeting, according to The Associated Press.

  12. Rossini
    #2707182, posted on May 9, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    Hopefully made the team!

  13. egg_
    #2707183, posted on May 9, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    Hear! Hear!

  14. None
    #2707185, posted on May 9, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    Erdogan decried the group as “despicable” in a Tuesday ruling party meeting, according to The Associated Press.

    Turkey had state sponsored imams who used data cleansed hadiths etc. I say “had” because it seems Erdogan has given them free reign to preach textbook Islam again. Which is pretty gruesome. Erdogan needs to be forced out.

  15. Motelier
    #2707188, posted on May 9, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    Really?

    A place in the top 15.

    YES!

  17. zyconoclast
    #2707192, posted on May 9, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford said on Tuesday he has heard concerns from many families, and if he becomes premier after the June 7 election, he would consult parents about a more age-appropriate sex-ed curriculum, scrap the “discovery” math system and cut funding to postsecondary institutions that don’t allow controversial speakers. He said he would also reform the tests conducted by the Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) and introduce improved standardized testing.

  18. zyconoclast
    #2707195, posted on May 9, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    The Mormon church said Tuesday it will sever all ties with the Boy Scouts of America at the end of next year and place its remaining 425,000 boys into a gospel-focused youth program it is developing. The move ends a nearly century-old relationship that was based on their shared values.

  20. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2707199, posted on May 9, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    Two stories:

    Union rally for minimum wage increase disrupts Melbourne’s CBD as tens of thousands march

    Parts of Melbourne’s CBD have been brought to a standstill as tens of thousands of people rally for an increase to Australia’s minimum wage.

    The huge crowd marched from Trades Hall on Victoria St to Federation Square, moving down Latrobe Street, Lonsdale Street and Swanston Street.

    Trams were delayed and traffic disrupted as protesters made their way through the CBD.

    The march was part of the Australian Council of Trades Union’s Change the Rules campaign, which is calling for a $50 per week increase to the minimum wage.

    Meanwhile…karma:

    $25,000 Robot Barista Can Make 120 Cups Of Coffee An Hour

    A San Francisco company has created a $25,000 robot barista that can crank out 120 allegedly good cups of coffee per hour, threatening human coffee shop employees far and wide. The machine was designed by the award-winning team behind Dr. Dre’s Beats products, the Ammunition Group.

    Add in the burger flipping and bricklaying robots recently developed and I’d say the ACTU is going to have kittens soon. Big hungry ones.

  21. Infidel Tiger
    #2707200, posted on May 9, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    Section 44! The best of all the sections!

  22. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2707204, posted on May 9, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    Last again on the dead thread, as usual.

    I thought she was on about Stalin’s Russia. But no. Doris Bagshaw is on her hind trotters, listing a catalogue of horrors currently underway in Sri Lanka and why we should welcome their reffos. Every sin she cites is one at which Ol’ Joe was a master, and for whom Doris’s parents held the highest admiration.

  23. John Constantine
    #2707205, posted on May 9, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    Yarragrad.

    8 million people by 2040, the prosperity of Harvey Norman depends upon this level of growth.

    Once cars become gridlocked, we will need rickshaws and millions of proles used to minibikes and getting by using horns as combination brakes and turning indicators.

    Pack them tighter and higher, mass numbers of millions of imported voters are money for the chopper chauffeured chateau claiming quisling class.

  24. zyconoclast
    #2707206, posted on May 9, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    Not until Frydeggburgers gets the flick.

  25. Motelier
    #2707211, posted on May 9, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Bullshit! It should be written in plain simple English, that way the dimbulbs that sit in our Fed Houses can understand what it means.

    Bill Shorten: “We have a rigorous vetting procedure for all of our members.”

    Still waiting for the Wong Chap to provide definitive proof tha he is not a dual citizen.

  26. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2707212, posted on May 9, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    Not until Frydeggburgers gets the flick.

    Not until Doris Bagshaw, Douggie Cameron and Pat Dodson all get the flick

  27. Tel
    #2707213, posted on May 9, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Add in the burger flipping and bricklaying robots recently developed and I’d say the ACTU is going to have kittens soon. Big hungry ones.

    Public Service will be the only union remaining, and you can’t replace them with a machine that does the same job… because nobody knows what job they actually do.

  28. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2707215, posted on May 9, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    The alleged mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, like the Senate intelligence panel’s Democrats, has come out against President Donald Trump’s nomination of Gina Haspel to lead the CIA. Both Mohammed and the Democrats question whether Haspel, a longtime CIA agent, is fit to run the agency given her involvement in the torture of prisoners following the attacks in 2001. Fox News.

    And there are people in the US who are prepared to give this creep a voice and others as equally stupid as to listen.

  29. Leigh Lowe
    #2707217, posted on May 9, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Andrew Pwobyn distraught over the High Court’s “hard line decision”.

    Wrong lawyer.
    Who you gonna call?
    Call Dennis (as seen on TV)

  30. John Constantine
    #2707218, posted on May 9, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180423/pdf/43tdd2b1bm80xg.pdf

    DTS dragontail is a tradechip, not a buy to hope and hold thing.

    Using total surveillance and data harvesting to fuel artificial intelligence programs to squeeze all possible efficiencies out of fast food preparation and delivery.

    Skynet pizza.

    The artificial intelligence learning depends upon vast dataflows, uncorrupted and unscreened.

    Stratfor has a thoughtline that indicates China, with no right to personal privacy will have a huge advantage when artificial intelligence learning gets going, as its dataflows will be more representative and complete than the data from the free peoples.

    Lucky Australia has their NBN and a law banning online privacy, this means we can be up with China in monitoring the proles with artificial learning algorithms, for their own good.

    Comrades.

  31. Top Ender
    #2707219, posted on May 9, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    Former prime minister Kevin Rudd could be called to give evidence at a civil trial involving his government’s home insulation scheme, a court has heard.

    More than 140 tradesmen and business owners are suing the commonwealth government for $150 million due to losses incurred when the insulation scheme was suspended in 2010.

    Rudd not missing a chance to tell everyone how important he is:

    A Victorian court heard that Mr Rudd was happy to co-operate and give evidence via video. He would prefer to ­appear in June due to international commitments, the court heard.

    The former Labor prime minister is now primarily based in New York, where he leads the Asia Society Policy Institute.

    The application to seek leave to subpoena Mr Rudd was made by Jim Delany QC, representing the insulation businesses and manufacturers bringing the class action in the Supreme Court.

    Link

  32. Leigh Lowe
    #2707220, posted on May 9, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    Infidel Tiger

    #2707200, posted on May 9, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    It’s the Constitution.
    It’s the Law.
    It’s Mabo.
    It’s the vibe.
    .
    Yeah, nah … it’s the vibe.
    .
    I rest my case, your grace.

  33. Top Ender
    #2707222, posted on May 9, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    Try 2:

    Former prime minister Kevin Rudd could be called to give evidence at a civil trial involving his government’s home insulation scheme, a court has heard.

    More than 140 tradesmen and business owners are suing the commonwealth government for $150 million due to losses incurred when the insulation scheme was suspended in 2010.

    Rudd not missing a chance to tell everyone how important he is:

    A Victorian court heard that Mr Rudd was happy to co-operate and give evidence via video. He would prefer to ­appear in June due to international commitments, the court heard.

    The former Labor prime minister is now primarily based in New York, where he leads the Asia Society Policy Institute.

    The application to seek leave to subpoena Mr Rudd was made by Jim Delany QC, representing the insulation businesses and manufacturers bringing the class action in the Supreme Court.

    Link

  35. Shy Ted
    #2707225, posted on May 9, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Gosh, look at the time. Time to get up and have breakfast. Coco puffs in cask wine. Can’t afford milk. Bloody Newstart.

  36. Some History
    #2707226, posted on May 9, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    A Victorian court heard that Mr Rudd was happy to co-operate and give evidence via video.

    Dudd: Oh goody, goody. Cameras, lights, make-up. Where’s my blow dryer? Remember, my right-left side is my good side.

    https://imgur.com/tywH4zl

    WARNING
    – Do NOT view within 1 hour of meals.
    – May cause temporary blindness.
    – Possible dizziness and revulsion.
    – Nightmares may persist for several days after viewing.

  37. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2707228, posted on May 9, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Liberal Jason Falinski cleared of Polish dual citizenship
    KYLAR LOUSSIKIAN, Exclusive, The Daily Telegraph
    May 9, 2018 4:00pm
    Subscriber only

    A LIBERAL MP being targeted by Labor as the most likely in the Coalition to be a dual citizen because of his Polish citizenship has received assurances from the Polish Embassy he is not and has never been a citizen.

    Jason Falinski’s eligibility to sit in Parliament has been under scrutiny amid Labor pressure for the Turnbull government to refer him to the High Court over a possible Polish citizenship.

    But advice received directly from Polish Ambassador Michal Kolodziejski, and seen by The Daily Telegraph, indicates the MP for the blue ribbon north shore seat of Mackellar — previously held by Bronwyn Bishop — faces no question about remaining in Parliament.

    “I can confirm that according to our records you have never had a Polish passport, a Polish identity card, and you have never applied through our Embassy to relevant Polish authorities to confirm the possession of Polish citizenship or to be bestowed Polish citizenship,” the letter, dated April 27, reads.

    “Unless you submit at least one of the above mentioned documents you are not entitled to the rights or privileges of Polish citizenship, including a Polish passport.”

    Labor sought to turn the spotlight to Mr Falinski earlier today when questioned about four MPs who will resign following the High Court’s decision that Katy Gallagher was not eligible to have been elected at the last election due to her British citizenship.

    Wooly bulls are in season, Bill Shorten. Get one up you!

  38. Leigh Lowe
    #2707229, posted on May 9, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    Interesting piece by Roger L Simon.about Schneiderman, including …

    It will be interesting to see what happens next, because real journalism would explore who enabled this, who allowed such a person to have such a high position with possibilities (and desires) to go even higher.  This could explain a lot of things, but they won’t be comfortable to liberals and progressives.  How, for example, does a man like the Ayatollah Khamenei become the supreme leader of Iran?

    You think that’s unrelated?  I’m sorry.  You are mistaken.

  39. cohenite
    #2707231, posted on May 9, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    A lot of scuttlebutt about Trump withdrawing from the Iran deal. It’s a matter of trust: obuma said to the world he trusted the mullahs. Trump is saying obama was full of shit and the mullahs can’t be trusted. In the meantime internal pressure may be the elephant in the mosque.

  40. rickw
    #2707232, posted on May 9, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    WARNING
    – Do NOT view within 1 hour of meals.
    – May cause temporary blindness.
    – Possible dizziness and revulsion.
    – Nightmares may persist for several days after viewing.

    Is that actually Krudd or a badly made Chinese inflatable version of Krudd?!

  41. Leigh Lowe
    #2707233, posted on May 9, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    The footnote to the Roger Simon piece is something which struck me, too, but I dared not say it (adapted for spaminator) …

    ONE OTHER THING:  In writing about this, I would be remiss in not acknowledging something I find personally shameful because I am Joowish.  Four particularly sexually disturbed liberal politicians/icons — Spitzer, Weiner, Weinstein and Schneiderman — are my co-religionists. (Massachusetts’ Stan Rosenberg is a fifth.)  Is this merely an accident?  Possibly. I don’t know.  But I think Jooish groups, in the interest of honest self-criticism and improvement, should examine this situation.  Perhaps it would provide an additional chapter to Norman Podhoretz’s Why Joos Are Liberals.  (Thankfully, not all of us are.)

    Wow!

  42. jupes
    #2707234, posted on May 9, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    Here’s a bunch of blokes you can trust:

    “Death to America” some lawmakers in the Iranian parliament in a spontaneous demonstration on Wednesday.

    Spontaneous LOL

  43. André M.
    #2707235, posted on May 9, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    Economic collapse bedwetters seem to hype up this energy cliff doom-mongering every 6 years.

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-05-09/australias-liquid-fuel-stockpile-perilously-low-energy-security/9742340
    This also reflects our tendency as a nation to be reactive rather than proactive when it comes to energy security. Added to this is the lingering free market complacency that underpins our refusal to impose extra regulations on private industry in response to global security issues.

    I guess they will keep hyping it up until fusion power makes fossil fears obsolete?

  44. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2707239, posted on May 9, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    In the meantime internal pressure may be the elephant in the mosque.

    The Iranian rial is continuing its collapse:

    Iran rial near record lows as Trump decision on nuclear deal looms

    DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s rial traded near record lows against the dollar in the free market on Tuesday as Iranians tried to buy hard currency, fearing economic turmoil if U.S. President Donald Trump withdraws from a deal on Iran’s nuclear program.

    The dollar was selling for 65,000 rials, according to foreign exchange website Bonbast.com (https://www.bonbast.com), which tracks the free market. That was down from 57,500 at the end of last month and 42,890 at the end of last year.

    That was yesterday. Today it’s apparently 66,000 to the USD according to WaPo. So that’s 50% inflation in 4 months. The mullahs are going to need some printing presses.

  45. C.L.
    #2707241, posted on May 9, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    From LL’s Simon link:

    But the initial question immediately arises. Since now five women (the NY Post has a new one) have reported near identical pathologies on the part of Schneiderman, didn’t anyone know about this?

    Are we supposed to believe that FBI titans Mueller and Comey didn’t know?

  46. None
    #2707242, posted on May 9, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Rodger L. Simon, always a man of integrity. I can answer that question. It’s got nothing to do with them being J–wish – they left their J-daism a long long time ago ( yeah I know all the debates within the J–ish community about who is a J–, but it’s not just a matter of lineage it’s a matter of values and beliefs). It’s because they are lefties. That’s not to say other people are immune; it’s just that leftism breeds this sort of behaviour because it’s morally bereft.

  47. Leigh Lowe
    #2707243, posted on May 9, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Liberal Jason Falinski cleared of Polish dual citizenship
    KYLAR LOUSSIKIAN, Exclusive, The Daily Telegraph
    May 9, 2018 4:00pm
    Subscriber only
    ….

    “I can confirm that according to our records you have never had a Polish passport, a Polish identity card, and you have never applied through our Embassy to relevant Polish authorities to confirm the possession of Polish citizenship or to be bestowed Polish citizenship,” the letter, dated April 27, reads.

    No surprises.
    The Poles are a proud nation.
    They are unlikely to claim a turd like Falinski as one of their own.

  48. None
    #2707245, posted on May 9, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    This is true Leigh, but doesn’t the constitution says if you’re eligible you’re out… that letter just says he never has applied….

