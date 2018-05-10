Writing in Macro Business, Leith Van Onselen (any relation?) suggests that the Federal Budget endorses employee wages theft.
That’s a pretty big call. And how does Peter, sorry Leith back up his call? Like this:
it’s astounding that Tuesday’s Federal Budget cut funding to the FWO while boosting funding to the union watchdog, the “disgraced” Registered Organisations Commission (RCO).
And what was this supposed “cut” – from $110.464 million in the current financial year to $110.009 million this coming year. A difference of …. $450,000 dollars. Yep. $450,000 dollars.
One wonders what Peter, sorry Leith will write should the government may any serious cuts. You know, to reduce debt. Here are some warm up lines for Peter, sorry Leith should he write about that, if it ever comes:
- Any cuts to education, just write “The government is promoting child illiteracy”;
- Any cuts to health, just write “The government is out to kill Australians”; and
- Any cuts to defense, just write “The government is opening the door for a hostile enemy”.
Leith. If you are reading this, here are the contact details for The Guardian Australia. Send them off a copy of your resume and a sample of your work (this one included). They may offer you a job.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
Maybe someone could ask Leith how those 30 criminal prosecutions of unionists coming out of the Heydon RC are going.
I do hope the financial RC starts on the
union piggybanksindustry superfunds soon. Should be awesome fun, especially if even more heavies are prosecuted afterwards.
Same sh*t, same name. Maybe it a matter of the apple not falling far from the tree.
They will certainly solicit a donation.
The impossibility of living on Newstart, together with new arrangements to dock the Newstart payments of jobseekers who can’t afford to pay fines, are clearly designed to drive the unemployed into the hands of employers who pay less than the minimum legal wage. Denying the FWO the funds needed to investigate a known underpayment problem fits into the same pattern.
Now I realize that many readers here would like to abolish the minimum wage. Very well: if Turnbull & Co. think that’s a good idea, let them take it to an election.
Perhaps the slogan should be “there will be no change to minimum wage under the government I lead“.
1 – So you reckon that a $450K reduction on a budget of $110,000K (or half a percent) will stop the FWO doing their investigations?
2 – so given it is impossible to live on Newstart, why is it ILLEGAL to then offer people jobs they are prepared to for a price less than the statutory minimum wage? (the minimum wage is ZERO. the statutory minimum wage is $820 odd per week).
When I was 18, I didn’t need to work off fines, but I worked my arse off doing anything and everything (scraping James Hardie asbestos shit from vat walls was one of those jobs). I didn’t care whether I was paid under the minimum wage, I cared that I had a job and could use that to move on to something better.
I now work part time doing stuff that pays a fraction of what I used to earn and find it refreshing. It’s the Gavin R Putlands of this world that are destroying the work ethic. You’d probably hate the views of Mike Rowe as well (if you’ve heard of him).
Good one Chris
“I am Spartacus” and “bemused” earn my respect for their willingness to make the case against the minimum wage (although I could have done without the ad hominem).
The present government, in contrast, wants to proceed without making the case; so it earns my contempt.
Has anyone done this?
No does not want to proceed anywhere. Hardly moving at all. They will probably soon proceed to opposition benches, but I doubt they want to.