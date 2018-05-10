Writing in Macro Business, Leith Van Onselen (any relation?) suggests that the Federal Budget endorses employee wages theft.

That’s a pretty big call. And how does Peter, sorry Leith back up his call? Like this:

it’s astounding that Tuesday’s Federal Budget cut funding to the FWO while boosting funding to the union watchdog, the “disgraced” Registered Organisations Commission (RCO).

And what was this supposed “cut” – from $110.464 million in the current financial year to $110.009 million this coming year. A difference of …. $450,000 dollars. Yep. $450,000 dollars.

One wonders what Peter, sorry Leith will write should the government may any serious cuts. You know, to reduce debt. Here are some warm up lines for Peter, sorry Leith should he write about that, if it ever comes:

Any cuts to education, just write “The government is promoting child illiteracy”;

Any cuts to health, just write “The government is out to kill Australians”; and

Any cuts to defense, just write “The government is opening the door for a hostile enemy”.

Leith. If you are reading this, here are the contact details for The Guardian Australia. Send them off a copy of your resume and a sample of your work (this one included). They may offer you a job.

