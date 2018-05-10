English for Politicians

English is a fascinating language. It has changed and evolved over time. For example, Spartacus junior frequently comes home from school and say that he “versed” so and so and that his team is “versing” them and thum (you like that one? creation of thum).

But while evolution is one thing, corruption is another. And the English language seems to have been corrupted in the last 10 years for the purpose of confusion and obfuscation.

It all seems to have started with the World’s Greatest Treasurer, Wayne Swan and Australia’s best bank Chairman, Ken Henry.

So in the interests of doing his bit for public finance discourse, Spartacus would like to note the following:

A tax cut is not an expenditure.

an expenditure. A tax increase in not a saving.

a saving. Multiple tax increases are not tax reform.

tax reform. Tax cuts do not need to be funded, expenditure increases do.

need to be funded, expenditure increases do. Recurrent expenditure is not investment.

investment. The absence of a budget increase is not a budget cut.

And whilst it may be like a Tasmanian tiger, with lots of sightings but none confirmed, a surplus is when you spend less than you collect/earn.

Spartacus invites Cats to add to this list. Perhaps we can send it to Treasury.

