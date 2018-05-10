No more fat to cut at the ABC amongst other things

But to keep things in perspective, these are the first four items on The Australian website at the moment.

21 Responses to No more fat to cut at the ABC amongst other things

  1. stackja
    #2707814, posted on May 10, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Why did the chicken cross the road
    Posted on 4:28 pm, May 10, 2018 by I am Spartacus
    http://catallaxyfiles.com/2018/05/10/why-did-the-chicken-cross-the-road/
    Why did the chicken cross the road? If said chicken was in Ultimo Sydney, it would have to been to get away from the smell of the BS emanating from ABC HQ.

  2. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2707824, posted on May 10, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    How many people actually watch or listen to the alpbc and sbs? Be interesting to know , I avoid it like the plague ,which of course it strongly resembles ,insidious ,evil and destructive of reason and tota;]lily undesirable .

  3. Snoopy
    #2707829, posted on May 10, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    Please don’t dis the ABC today. It’s Leigh Sales’ birthday. Forty-five years young.

  4. NB
    #2707844, posted on May 10, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    ‘A subpoena for the former PM Kevin Rudd has been issued in relation to his government’s home insulation scheme.’
    Oh, I like this one. Manslaughter? Wait for the blame game. Rudd and Garrett v. anyone else who happened to walk past at the time.

  5. duncanm
    #2707849, posted on May 10, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    Fred,

    SBS has its moments. World news and often good movie re-runs (eg: they did the whole Alien series, then had a season of trashy Hong Kong Kung Fu classics, classic westerns, etc).

    The rest.. meh.

  6. David Brewer
    #2707854, posted on May 10, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    By their tantrums shall ye know them.

    The Iranians couldn’t have given Trump a bigger boost with the public if they tried. Fancy wailing, jabbering and setting fire to the agreement right at the podium in the Majlis! They just advertise to the whole world that they are a pack of raving ratbags that no one should trust as far as they could throw them.

    On our tin-pot domestic level, Michelle Guthrie’s OTT wailing about the ABC’s minute funding cut sends out the same message – if I don’t get everything I want I am going to stomp and rant and make your life hell.

    Someone should tell these people tantrums never work, they just antagonise Daddy.

  7. Some History
    #2707855, posted on May 10, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    ABC news director Gaven Morris says any more funding cuts ‘cut into the muscle of the organisation’.

    It’s about time.

  8. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2707880, posted on May 10, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    The ABC has $1.32 billion worth of fat each year.
    The whole thing should be rendered down and used to replace coal in power stations.

  9. John Constantine
    #2707919, posted on May 10, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    With their abc so obviously displaying their substance abuse, why not offer a funding boost if they comply with drug and alcohol zero tolerance testing like so many other Australian taxpayers have to do?.

    Get purged of their drugaddled lefties and make shorten like like a drug pusher if he denies the offer,

    Their parliamentary friends of their abc would never hear of it though.

    Their turnbullites need abc scum to leak against abbott and capitalism to, need them so much that anything goes.

    Comrades.

  10. John Constantine
    #2707922, posted on May 10, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    Their Leaky McLeakyface bishop would go into a stabbing frenzy if anybody truly threatened her abc.

  11. H B Bear
    #2707930, posted on May 10, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    Maybe the ALPBC isn’t actually a staff controlled co-op if this impotent girly man manager is any example. They are actually incapable of running the place.

  12. Paul
    #2708000, posted on May 10, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    Trump gets up before 2am to greet the hostages from NOK.
    Would OBummer ever have done that?
    Sorry, OBummer couldn’t get anything, let alone prisoners out of NOK.
    Fat boy Kim left him shaking in his boots.

  13. rickw
    #2708025, posted on May 10, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    Victoria Police is facing its biggest crisis in public confidence since the outbreak of the Kelly Gang.

    This statement is deeply incorrect.

    In the days of the Kelly Gang, the ordinary man was not prohibited from being armed for his own defence. In fact Great Grandfather, free from hindrance by either Government or Police acquired a Belgium made pin fire pistol for this very purpose.

    The advent of the Kelly Gang was therefore far more of a crisis for the Police than it was for the ordinary man.

    Today, Victoria Police have manufactured a real crisis of unparalleled proportions. They have consistently attacked the ordinary man being armed, and have succeeded in his complete disarmament, whilst being completely incapable of performing anything that might resemble real Policing.

    Victoria Police might note that the guard dog that snaps incessantly at his master, and then turns tail when the wolf arrives, is very likely to be dispatched in short order.

  14. Paul
    #2708026, posted on May 10, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    So you are saying that Ausraluan media trivialize what Trump achieves?

    Agree 100 %.

  17. Tim Neilson
    #2708079, posted on May 10, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    SBS has its moments. World news and often good movie re-runs (eg: they did the whole Alien series, then had a season of trashy Hong Kong Kung Fu classics, classic westerns, etc).

    Mostly. If they reduced the running time by about 10 minutes so as to edit out all the TDS it would mostly be pretty good.

  18. Tim Neilson
    #2708081, posted on May 10, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Today, Victoria Police have manufactured a real crisis of unparalleled proportions. They have consistently attacked the ordinary man being armed, and have succeeded in his complete disarmament, whilst being completely incapable of performing anything that might resemble real Policing.

    As best I can see ordinary officers at station level mostly do an excellent job, to the extent that they are permitted to do so by the political level upper echelons. The upper echelons don’t want VicPol to do proper policing – it diverts resources from persecuting Pell and promoting “diversity”.

  19. BorisG
    #2708085, posted on May 10, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    How many people actually watch or listen to the alpbc and sbs?

    Judging by comments on Cat, nearly all Cats watch/listen to ABC. Just like Trump: I never watch CNN. Last night I watched and they said…

  20. BorisG
    #2708093, posted on May 10, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    The Iranians couldn’t have given Trump a bigger boost with the public if they tried.

    To be fair, Israel has left them no choice. My reading of the whole situation is as follows. Iran has entrenched itself in Syria and Israelis have realised they have lost time. They periodically attacked the newest Iranian installations but this was tinkering at the margins. They lost the momentum. So a few days ago the Israelis decided to up the ante and strike more forcefully, so as to force an Iranian response. Iranian response was very minimal, none of the rockets even reached the Israeli territory, but gave Israelis perfect excuse to attack targets all over Syria. This time there was no secret, no hiding who did this etc. They clearly tried to attack ALL of the Iranian installations in Syria. This was while the PM was celebrating victory over Nazis in Moscow. The symbolism could not be clearer.

    The question is what Iran will do next.

  21. Baldrick
    #2708095, posted on May 10, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    It’s truly amazing listening to these ABC luminaries whinging and whining about an indexation freeze for 3 years. Like they’re the only taxpayer funded behemoth that hasn’t any fat to cut.
    It’s as if someone stole their ice-cream.

