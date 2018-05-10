Why did the chicken cross the road? If said chicken was in Ultimo Sydney, it would have to been to get away from the smell of the BS emanating from ABC HQ.

In response to the piddling non-budget cut to the ABC, and in the context of a $600 BILLION government debt, ABC management said that there is “no more fat to cut”.

Just to be clear, the Government in the most recent budget did not actually cut the ABC’s $1 billion plus allocation. What it did was just not increase it. But not satisfied in telling tax paying Australians to drop dead, ABC News Director Gavin Morris also said:

“We’re as efficient as we’ve ever been,” he said. “We’re the most minutely scrutinised media organisation in Australia.”

The ABC is the most scrutinised media organisation in Australia because it is the LARGEST media organisation in Australia. By a mile, actually by 1.6 kilometres.

Mr Morris. Here is a clue for when some efficiencies might come. This is an extract from your most recent annual report. According to it, 25 people shared $9.2 million of remuneration. You were probably in that 25. Why don’t you start there looking for efficiencies.

But in an exclusive for Catallaxy readers. Last night Spartacus went to a used office furniture shop and bought a filing cabinet. Inside he found some DVDs with secret recordings. Please don’t tell anyone as Spartacus does not want a visit from the Feds. But just for Cats, here is a secret video of the ABC’s budget presentation to the government and here is also a secret video of Communications Minister Fifield’s reaction.

This is secret stuff. Don’t tell anyone. Shhh.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus