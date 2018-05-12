How the Libs can win where Labor will never follow

There are certain political observers who would have seen Labor elected in 2016 to teach the Libs a lesson, but I have to say the thought still terrifies me. There are then those in the Coalition who believe that their superior economic management will make all the difference, a notion so absurd I cannot believe that they actually believe they have their finger on the pulse of the nation. So let me draw their attention to the above, which I picked up via Steve Hayward on Powerline, who heads his post: Gee – I wonder if it might be immigration?
This is where their winning break can and will come from, and I am at least comforted that Peter Dutton is such an excellent Minister and is supported by the Prime Minister. And on this Labor will never follow, because their strategy is to bring in an entirely new cohort of citizens on whom Labor will be able to depend.
I think 50,000 illegal immigrants in the first eighteen months of a Labor government is likely. Then 50,000 in the 12 months after that then increasing 30% year on year.
Not gonna happen because Trumble.
What does ‘I Love Lucy’ think?
Putting everything with the words “green, renewable, sustainable” in the title to the sword would also work.
I struggle with the phrase “Dutton is such an excellent Minister”
You’ll never get that dog to hunt with me.
For I deal with the department covered by his portfolio.
The traitors running this country fear a recession more than anything else.
That’s why they won’t slash immigration
Both Turnbull and Morrison are opposed to cutting immigration.
They won’t even allow a cabinet discussion on the matter.
Not winning there!
My gut tells me the three biggest issues in Oz are 1.immigration 2.electricity costs and reliability (with built in growing disillusionment with the climate change zealotry and renewables fandango) and 3. foreign ownership of strategic and basic services. Also growing concern about our loss of educational standards and lack of literacy.Problem is, the Libs under Turnbull haven’t given people like me an option.
OK, then name all of the Keynesian make-work money pits:
* NBN
* Pink batts
* School halls
* NDIS
* Submarines
How many were ALP and how many were Those Stupid Liberals?
Turnbull may have a lot of problems but one thing he is good at is sitting on his hands being indecisive and from my point of view that’s about the best economic management we are likely to get.
Welcome to Gerry Harvey’s ponzi economy.
Voting Labor in the HoR to punish the LNP is cutting of your nose to spite your face. As I’ve said before there are certain LNP members that I could never vote for so I think I’d have to spoil my ballot paper. As I’m in a labor seat this issue is really academic for me re the HoR.
I hope Latho runs for the senate. He’ll get my vote but I still wonder what he’s doing in the LDP,
Two things to say:
Climate change is low on the list of concerns as always.
We need similar polls on the UN.
Off topic, Had to laugh at Philip Adams’ back page column in today’s OZ Weekend Magazine. It was a re-run of his column printed a couple of weeks ago. Apart from the editor not noticing that it was a repeat (nearly all Adams’ recent columns are tedious rants to justify sending up Trump so I’m not surprised she didn’t twig) this version implies that Trump has dementia and is wandering around lost in his pajamas repeating tweets. Rather ironic given that it is Adams’ column that is repeated. By next week though, Adams who suffers from severe Trump Derangement Syndrome (and likely dementia) will probably be blaming the repeat on the Donald and the Russians.
Unfortunately that is so true. The Libs have lost any desire to slash spending. They aren’t willing to push for cuts as hard as they should.
The senate is a cesspool and does not engage in useful constructive changes to proposed legislation, instead it willfully obstructs as it pleases.
I can’t see Libs surviving the next election. Worst case scenario is a coalition of Labor/Greens.
Wow! Wouldn’t that be a show! Come on down Big Spender….
The LNP could survive if they got rid of Trumble.