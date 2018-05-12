Liberty Quote
No doubt the raising of a very exorbitant tax, as the raising as much in peace as in war, or the half or even the fifth of the wealth of the nation, would, as well as any gross abuse of power, justify resistance in the people.— Adam Smith
-
-
Open Forum: May 12, 2018
Collude with Russians here.
Uno?
Due 😒
A nice warm evening in Vienna.
What is the number 1 issue with Euro voters?
https://mobile.twitter.com/GoodwinMJ/status/994897239003844608/photo/1
What a surprise.
new fred?
I assume 3 for all of them is “why is Australia in Eurovision”.
Rafe
#2708979, posted on May 12, 2018 at 12:19 am
A nice warm evening in Vienna.
You are enjoying it too, we just arrived yesterday for an other 9 months stint.
Off to Germany tomorrow, on a job, no rest for the righteous.
My goodness. It is an absolute disgrace the father is being blamed for the Margs Massacre.
He needs to sue.
Accomplished historian and and Outbacker, Serena recently admonsihed people here for speaking against John McCain’s war record. Some people here, including myself suggested it was flimsy and that Trump was right in suggesting POW status doesn’t make someone a war hero. She (Serena) suggested McCain was tortured because he wouldn’t speak against his country and that made him a war hero.
Here’s McCain doing a Tokyo Rose impersonation while a POW. Trump was right, hero he ain’t.
McCain is a poisonous douchebag who huts anyone he ever comes close to if they’re GOPers.
Someone released the tape because they’ve obviously had enough of this sack of shit and want people to know the truth before he snuffs it. Frankly he can’t go soon enough.
AAAh. Look at the little doggy.
http://media.breitbart.com/media/2018/05/beagle.png
Beagle Saved from Euthanasia in the ‘Freedom Ride’ of His Life
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/05/10/beagle-saved-euthanasia-freedom-ride-life/