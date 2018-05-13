Bring on a Federal ICAG

No you are not misreading. No it is not sarcasm. No it is not a typo.

Spartacus would like to see a Federal ICAG – Independent Commission Against Government. The benefit of such an agency is that it would not only increase the freedom of citizens but it would also reduce the corruption in government.

Warren Buffet is known to have said:

With few exceptions, when a manager with a reputation for brilliance tackles a business with a reputation for poor fundamental economics, it is the reputation of the business that remains intact.

Well. For those out there that believe that what is required to eliminate corruption from government is to have the wisest, the worldliest and most honest in office, sorry, but you are categorically wrong. The only one certain and proven way to reduce corruption from government is to actually reduce government. No ifs, not buts, no coconuts.

And again for those who support the superhero theory of corruption reduction, a theory that has no basis in evidence, consider the words of Lord Acton:

power tends to corrupt absolute power corrupts absolutely.

This saying is often actually misunderstood. It is often interpreted that those around power are corrupted by it. In fact Acton was actually saying that is it the power, once gifted, corrupts those that possess it.

No matter how wise, worldly or honest is a politician, once in power and surround by people who will do or say anything to influence power, the temptation for corruption will always be there. The only solution, the only solution is to remove the temptation to exercise corrupt power by reducing the size and scope of government.

A Federal Independent Commission Against Government – BRING IT ON!

Not interested in a 23.9% tax to GDP ratio. Would like to see a 19% government expenditure to GDP ratio.

