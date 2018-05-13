Good thing ALP’s candidate vetting systems are sound – PART 2

Following on the High Court’s decision of last week, reconfirming it’s decision of earlier this year, a number of ALP MPs and a Senator resigned from Parliament. Despite the ALP’s protestations that this was a new policy from the High Court it was not.

In true political style, the ALP deflected responsibility and poured a bucked on it’s legal advisors. Coincidentally and unusually, Shadow Attorney General Dreyfus has not been heard from of late.

It is possible that the Hon Mr Dreyfus QC has been in Western Australia offering legal advice to Barry Urban. Urban has been caught again embellishing his experiences and qualifications.

In 2017, Urban admitted to not having a Diploma of Local Government (whatever the hell that is). Notwithstanding, Urban was permitted to stand at the recent WA state election and was reelected. But last week:

West Australian MP Barry Urban will reportedly quit politics after admitting he wore a police overseas service medal he was not entitled to and lied about a diploma, triggering another by-election in the state. The Diploma was old news. The police medal issue was new. So it is clear that the ALP absolutely positively has world class candidate vetting systems. Sparty wonders what Milton Orkopolous is doing nowadays. Having failed on his first attempt at parole, he was eligible to reapply in January 2018. Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus