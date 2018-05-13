Good thing ALP’s candidate vetting systems are sound – PART 2

Following on the High Court’s decision of last week, reconfirming it’s decision of earlier this year, a number of ALP MPs and a Senator resigned from Parliament. Despite the ALP’s protestations that this was a new policy from the High Court it was not.
In true political style, the ALP deflected responsibility and poured a bucked on it’s legal advisors. Coincidentally and unusually, Shadow Attorney General Dreyfus has not been heard from of late.
It is possible that the Hon Mr Dreyfus QC has been in Western Australia offering legal advice to Barry Urban. Urban has been caught again embellishing his experiences and qualifications.
In 2017, Urban admitted to not having a Diploma of Local Government (whatever the hell that is). Notwithstanding, Urban was permitted to stand at the recent WA state election and was reelected. But last week:
West Australian MP Barry Urban will reportedly quit politics after admitting he wore a police overseas service medal he was not entitled to and lied about a diploma, triggering another by-election in the state.
The Diploma was old news. The police medal issue was new.
So it is clear that the ALP absolutely positively has world class candidate vetting systems.
Sparty wonders what Milton Orkopolous is doing nowadays. Having failed on his first attempt at parole, he was eligible to reapply in January 2018.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
Whatever it takes, Sparty. Never forget that.
So Orkopolous is still alive Surprised one of the honest criminals hasn’t shanked him yet the boys in clink don’t like rock spiders .
The ALP can never find the candidate when its time to go to the vet.
Hon Mr Dreyfus QC
I know what the C stands for but what is the Q?
Quin-
Wonder what they woukd get without the rigorous vetting ? This is vetting as in animal vet ? Perhaps that might keep the illegals away .
It’s Worst Australia. As they stamped on their numberplates for years; “State of Excrement”, or somesuch.
What do people expect; VICTORIAN levels of probity?
Yeah, right. Staggeringly stupid legal collectivists can rewrite the law whenever they like – as long as the rewriting is in their favour. In a just world, Dolly would have been found to be in “contempt of Court”, for those musings.
BTW, Courts don’t have “policies”, they have “(mis)interpretations”.
Local Gubberment can:
– “Inspect” your garbage
– Prosecute you for pruning/removing trees
– Delay your minor house improvements for years
– Then charge you shedloads for making those improvements
– Dictate what colour paints you can use on your house
And generally be incredibly annoying, expensive, intrusive, anally retentive imbeciles who really hate Joos*.
*See al-Mariqville Council, for example, before it was amalgamated out of existence.
The urban myth has been a source of endless hilarity and some not-so-subtle contempt over here in the west. Talking to people about him from time to time, I’ve invariably got the response to the effect of: “he’s a twisted Walter Mitty-style pissant that lies like lino floor.
Ooops – forgot to mention that Local Gubberment is also a haven for lazy corrupt incompetent z-grade third world imbeciles (BIRM) who should never have been allowed into this absolute joke of a country in the first place.
See Auburnon, Strathfield and Darebin councils for examples.
Like your work but do watch the possessive apostrophes.
For example: ” . . . bucked on it’s legal advisors . . . ” It’s ONLY EVER means “it is”.
Urban medal is a very old news. News from the west do travel THAT slow ?
I am in the camp of people who think that the high court is just laughing at the stupidity of this article of the constitution. It makes Australia more of a joke than it really is. But then maybe not.
Disqualifying people for the right of citizenship they did not know they had.
Think we need another royal commish. Investigate how all these Labor people managed to snag twelve cushy months coin on the public purse. I mean, since we now live in a zero mistake country, where nobody ever gets killed on a motorway, nobody dies under the surgeons knife, and where nobody ever gets dudded or sold shit they don’t need when they walk into a bank. That stuff can’t happen anymore, so why’s the ALP getting away with fraud?
Disqualifying people for the right of citizenship they did not know they had.
You’ve only got their word on that, and what’s that worth?
According to The Constitution, and supported by the High Court, it’s worth fuck all.
That is not really the point. To think that people whose parents came here as children from the UK or NZ when these were not even separate countries have less right to be elected than some recent immigrant from Egypt, China or Sudan (who renounced their citizenship) is preposterous. I know that is what the constitution says, or how it is interpreted, but it is pretty hilarious.
Bollocks Boris.
The court is doing what it should do. Apply the law and not make law.
Section 44 is pretty clear on the subject as are prior High Court decisions. Clearly the parties were aware but sloppy and careless. So Spartacus’ view is to tell them to drop dead as they have told Australia.
If they want the Commcars and the big $$$ and the endless expense accounts and the postal allowance and the staff and the car for private use, then DO THE WORK and prove your bona fides.
If this goes to referendum, Sparty’s prediction, it will go down.