The quiet disaster of modern economic theory

Quite an interesting article with the title The quiet triumph of economics which takes the contrary view to my own view which thinks of economics as have almost entirely sold its soul to the left. So what is the case for?
Economic science has long settled what in his time was the most pressing empirical issue: whether a system of production coordinated and planned from the top could yield better outcomes than the independent actions of individual people guided by the price system.
Today, there is no serious intellectual case for the planned economy. That proponents of more central planning — through, for example, industrial policy — wrap their arguments in vague language about “long-term strategy” and “mission-oriented directionality” is a testament to the lack of economic credibility such views command.
What has actually settled the score has been the irrefutable empirical evidence provided by the Soviet Union, Maoist China, Cuba and now Venezuela. Not that there aren’t still plenty of economists who will still tell you about the benefits of socialism, and if you think a modern Keynesian model, with its C+I+G, is the very essence of a free market sentiment then have a look at the way our economies are now managed. The only element that still survives are the entrepreneurially-managed firms that the dismal record of regulation and taxation have not quite managed to kill off. We live in a crony capitalist state, not that different from the mercantilist system Adam Smith was writing about in 1776.
And if you want a sense of how out to lunch this chap is, hard to beat this for stupidity:
Whereas John Stuart Mill, Karl Marx and John Maynard Keynes championed, when they didn’t themselves lead, such causes as women’s rights, revolution and post-war reconciliation (respectively), today’s economic scribblers largely speak to their own tribe in a language increasingly bewildering to the layperson.
Yet, Mill, Marx and Keynes were much more than practicing economists. They were eminent public intellectuals of their time, so using their trajectory as a benchmark for today’s average economist is like asking any small business owner to measure up to Henry Ford.
Mention of Keynes is bad enough, but Marx! The quiet disaster of modern economic theory goes on apace.
As they get braver and feel like they are winning they start to drop Marx into the conversation more and more.
That they feel this confident when he’s been their hero since the millions were being killed , but kept it in their own circles and education , truly is an indication of the shit we are in.
Who the hell is asking anyone to do that? Although they ought to be. Today’s “average economist”, because most of them cling to Keynes more desperately than Obama imagined his bitter clingers clung to their guns & bibles, needs to be challenged on their every utterance.
If it was an economist who come up with the idea that “government debt doesn’t matter because we’re only borrowing the money form ourselves” then the whole trade should be outlawed.
The worst thing for an economy is to take advice from an economist.
If economists are so mart and have the answers, why are in such a mess?
This talk about Narx surely they are Ecommunists ? Though the failed socialist states never seemed to have budget problems , still they controlled all the money and industry ,and if people complained they had ways of persuading them they were wrong , even Ecommunists were not imune. Narxism does not tolerate criticism.
We’re living in the Age of Obscurantism where things that work are ignored and things that fail are pushed as the answer in the face of empirical evidence.
Economics has Keynesianism and socialism, science has climate change and sex-is-interchangeable, society has radical feminism and country shoppers, law has lawlessness and BLM. None work yet they are unchallengeable.
The latest I heard in the lunchtime news is the Labor Party in the NT has voted to ban fracking. There is nothing to demonstrate that fracking is at all harmful, and reams of studies which say it is effectively harmless. So why is Labor rejecting something which has made the US rich?
Madness is inflicting our entire society.
True. Sanity is unfashionable.
BoN,
I couldn’t have said it better.
it surely is madness.
But is it paid for madness?
China, the UN the Saudis?
Our politicians are bought and paid for.
It seems clearer to me by the day.
We are at war, under attack and if we wakeup to it, our attackers will be screwed.
We must attack the source of our problems and you can’t do that when you don’t know where it is.
Krugman by Dilbert.
No no no no no.
You don’t get to blame it on us this time you high and mighty sane clever clogs chaps.
It’s not a terrorist attack.
It’s on all of you.
This is all your f$cking fault.
Yours and no one else’s.
Sort your f$cking selves out and stop making excuses for your complete and utter abject failures to preserve, sustain, and nurture Western Civilization across every level of society.
But…but….we are saying we are being out done. The ever bouyant idealists and utopians saw the going was pretty good, now they want to jump a few steps closer to utopia without fully knowing what underpins economic progress. They are prepared to throw it all away, thinking someone else will somehow pay.
The writer notes that most PhD economists are employed be governments or universities so they naturally seek “ to expand the remit of government action, or to persuade other ivory tower occupants of the validity of their model”.
He says they should rather be working for private firms where their advice would tested in market.
In this respect academic and treasury economists and their precious mathematical models sound like climate practitioners, the climate system and the world of human activities in producing consuming and trading are both too complex and chaotic to be reduced to simple causal relationship models.
I hear from a lot of commies these days that they are also opposed to central planning. They become very incoherent when queried as to how, for example, prices are set.
Yes, modern day socialism has taken on so many more attributes than the socialism of the beginning of last century.
There is no such thing as “economic theory”, FFS.
Go and look up the Scientific Method. Sheesh.
And economics is not a “science”, FFS.
97% of it is unadulterated horse manure and the other 3% is basic common sense.
I have to tell a Soviet-time joke. I dad asks his son who is an economist. The son responds: my mom? NO dad says, Marx was an economist. Your mom is a senior economist.