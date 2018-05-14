Kale and Quinoa Under A Woven Blanket

In his budget reply speech last week, the Hon Bill Shorten MP committed Australians Labor to achieving a zero net emissions target by 2050. He did not explain what for or for what benefit, but by 2050, Mr Shorten will be aged 83 by then and living comfortably off his government guaranteed indexed defined benefit pension. Oh and if he does ever become Prime Minister, a likely outcome on current projections, he will also have a nice tax payer funded office and staff to reply to the all the correspondence asking why oh why a zero emissions target.
But while all the emissions action is currently focused on electricity generation, let us not forget that one of the largest sources of carbon emissions is ….. bovine flatulence, also known as car farts. And with Australia (current at least) having a large beef production and export industry, one might imagine that yet another industry will soon come under threat.
So let’s just quickly revisit the industries that would disappear under an ALP-Greens coalition government:
- any high energy manufacturing – if there is any left
- any extractive (mining) industry, especially coal, gas and oil – carbon based energy you know
- beef farming – cow farts are clearly bad
- legume farming – if cow farts are to be banned, so must human farts
Jeeze. Spartacus does not know where jobs will come from in the future, other than in the public service of course. Do any Cat out there know what the international price for hand woven baskets is? Where do I go to apply for a green job?
But all is not lost. After destroying big tracks of private sector industry, particularly exporting industry, and making electricity expensive and unreliable, we can all sit under hand woven blankets and eat kale and quinoa.
And by 2050, the ABC can have a cooking show focusing on kale and quinoa recipies. After all, every one will have to watch it because there will be no other media left and the internet won’t be available because the NBN will have been written off and turned off.
All this for zero emissions. Good thing Australia will get other benefits. Not sure what, but there must be something in return for us travelling down this road to ruin. Will everyone at least get a turn to go on a tax payer junket to a United Nations cocktail party?
Nearly right, but the plan is to put an end to racist and misogynist animal agriculture [ look at the man hurting Isabella the Cow, sobs their advertising.], then end industrial agriculture [ it is all chemicals that kill the reef, using land they murdered the trees off].
Fifty bucks an acre rates if you don’t comply with centrally planned zero carbon Stalin progressing food production Methods, enforced with glee by bankrupt councils.
The end pointof sustainable social justice xero carbon, low air miles, local produced algae and fungus ration gruel, with added medications, grown from sewerage nutrients is pencilled in as feeding the proles for all eternity.
Or until a die off event from contaminated sewerage entering the plate to toilet to plate cycle.
It is enough to make you want to blank reality out by drinking vodka made from fermented fungus grown in sewerage nutrient vats.
Comrades.
If you say so. The true absurdity of gerbil worming as evidenced by these collectivist dunderheads’ obsession with something so utterly banal and yet so bloody ridiculous.
That they expect to be taken seriously shows how disconnected from reality they truly are. Something to contemplate as we all march off to our glorious emissions free future.
Vote one Teats Peanuthead for a glorious cow fart free future, comrades!
These fabian deadshits are going to complete fuck us over
Nope. Bill Shorten first elected in 2007 so he is on the superannuation system – NOT the pre-2004 pension system.
Ban human farts. Why, it’ll be the end of comedy. Not to worry, the journalists will ask the questions that will expose the fraud.
Peanut Head 83 in 2050? I think you mean 93.
Peanut Head wasn’t born in 1967. He wasn’t the teenager at the ALP youth camp when…
Sorry, belay that.
I long for the day when Bull Shitten and the Australian Liars’ Party emissions are collectively down to zero.
No matter how the luvvies behind the latte curtain try to shut down coal and ferrous mining in Australia, a new and lucrative mining industry is gaining ground. WA has the largest mineable lithium deposits outside of China, required for electric car and iPhone batteries. How good is that,mining for a sustainable future!