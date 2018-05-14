Kale and Quinoa Under A Woven Blanket

In his budget reply speech last week, the Hon Bill Shorten MP committed Australians Labor to achieving a zero net emissions target by 2050. He did not explain what for or for what benefit, but by 2050, Mr Shorten will be aged 83 by then and living comfortably off his government guaranteed indexed defined benefit pension. Oh and if he does ever become Prime Minister, a likely outcome on current projections, he will also have a nice tax payer funded office and staff to reply to the all the correspondence asking why oh why a zero emissions target.

But while all the emissions action is currently focused on electricity generation, let us not forget that one of the largest sources of carbon emissions is ….. bovine flatulence, also known as car farts. And with Australia (current at least) having a large beef production and export industry, one might imagine that yet another industry will soon come under threat.

So let’s just quickly revisit the industries that would disappear under an ALP-Greens coalition government:

any high energy manufacturing – if there is any left

any extractive (mining) industry, especially coal, gas and oil – carbon based energy you know

beef farming – cow farts are clearly bad

legume farming – if cow farts are to be banned, so must human farts

Jeeze. Spartacus does not know where jobs will come from in the future, other than in the public service of course. Do any Cat out there know what the international price for hand woven baskets is? Where do I go to apply for a green job?

But all is not lost. After destroying big tracks of private sector industry, particularly exporting industry, and making electricity expensive and unreliable, we can all sit under hand woven blankets and eat kale and quinoa.

And by 2050, the ABC can have a cooking show focusing on kale and quinoa recipies. After all, every one will have to watch it because there will be no other media left and the internet won’t be available because the NBN will have been written off and turned off.

All this for zero emissions. Good thing Australia will get other benefits. Not sure what, but there must be something in return for us travelling down this road to ruin. Will everyone at least get a turn to go on a tax payer junket to a United Nations cocktail party?

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus