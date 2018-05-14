Liberty Quote
Fiscal stimulus is still credited with saving Australia from recession — a claim made so often that many people actually believe it — even though numerous academic papers have shown this is false on theoretical and empirical grounds.— Tony Makin
Monday Forum: May 14, 2018
is there anybody in there?
no
I got nothing.
Good moaning
Hooray. Top 5.
Hey hey, my my.
Possibly NSFW
Snakedance performed by Salma Hayek From Dusk Till Dawn
top 10 for once.
Noice
A review of Roger Scruton’s ‘Where Are We: The State of Britain Now’
Incidentally, Britain’s greatest conservative thinker grew up in a working class family.
Toddler Gold is on special.
Wireless Warfare Exposed – Declassified Military Doc Proves Smart Phones Are Killing Mankind
Despite lots of articles about Trunbull “roaring back” and Shorten having a terrible week Newspoll is 51:49 in favour of the ALP.
I wonder what it would be if the shy conservatives were factored in?
“Just got one of those bizarre calls in Chinese on my mob that Stimpy described.
Sounded like a recording – the target demographic are Chinese?
This may shed some light.
Link doesn’t work: phone call purports to be from Chinese embassy claiming they have important documents for the receiver.
Morning all.
Skeletor giving more of our money away like an ugly old flower girl.
50mill for indo pacific nations.
Friendship grants.
While the dead on Australias goat tracks pile higher and the lights go out through her very party’s sabotaging of this country.
Sickening.
Long live the top 20
LSH lifespot health announce their fingerprint secured medical marijuana vaporiser inhaler is being looked at as a delivery system by a larger market player.
integrated software package for compliance and assessment of effectiveness.
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180514/pdf/43tzxwtmnvm5w6.pdf
Everything you learned about marijuana at university may be wrong.
Strangled cat bounce?
woot – top twenny!!
50mill for indo pacific nations.
Small beer in the greater scheme of things, but directing more aid to our region is necessary in light of Chinese incursions into our sphere of influence. We’ve been failing in our region for some years now and losing influence while new alliances are being forged. And it’s better than giving it to the Clintons. Incidentally, a Russian warship will dock at Port Moresby today in a historic first.
Scammers targeting Chinese community in Australia (ACCC)
6 April 2018
Scamwatch is warning the Chinese community in Australia to be wary of scammers posing as Chinese authorities and/or employees of DHL and threatening them with deportation and/or arrest unless they pay large sums of money.
*Far from an expert, but thought it sounded like Mandarin.
The scammer says they have intercepted a parcel, with the victim’s name and address on it, containing multiple fake passports. They also may instead claim their victim’s bank account is compromised and has been used for criminal activities.
And Chinese people in Australia find this plausible?
To John Constantine at 11.11am:
Do they do home deliveries, or do you have to drive to their place to get stoned?
Coppers tend to frown on such behaviour when alcohol is the drug of choice.
Will it be a valid defence to a drug-driving charge in future, to claim that you were only stoned out of your tiny brain on A.L.P.-approved legal drugs from an A.L.P.-approved drug distribution Centre, and therefore the four people you killed in the other vehicle and the kids on the pedestrian crossing, don’t really count?
Amateurish Eurovision performance by chubby Jessica Mauboy. Squeaky voice. Wooden “dance”/stage moves. Even worse than Beyoncé.
Jessica is a diversity pick.
Kevin Donnelly hits the nail very very squarely on the head in the Australian.
Couldn’t believe I was reading it.
Stand and fight the insanity.
Let’s get our wagons in a circle pilgrims.
That’s par for the course on Eurovision, though, isn’t it?
Excellent article on Hamas’s tactics on the Gaza-Israel border.
Worth sharing with anyone who ignorantly criticises Israel’s measured actions in response
What would they do?
Eurovision….
After seeing Eurovision last night – including the scoring – my suggestion to organisers would be to have a Eurovision Jury winner for the artist who wins excluding the public vote. I heard Alan Jones last week interview Dami Im, and he told her she was dudded. After seeing how the voting system works I believe that is crap from Jones, but if Eurovision used my idea the artist is still a winner if they win the jury vote.
Whoever it is, who is our sentinel; have your click-o-meter ready. Ramadan begins tomorrow evening, and the Bombathon is bound to get off to a flying start, if these goons on the Gaza border have their way.
H.J.Ansari Zarif’s senior advisor: “If Europeans stop trading with Iran and don’t put pressure on US then we will reveal which western politicians and how much money they had received during nuclear negotiations to make #IranDeal happen.”
That would be interesting.#JCPOA
3:16 AM – May 9, 2018 .
If this is real some polli’s wont be sleeping well.
The ABC is looking critically at the Russia collusion story.
Here’s the in-depth look at the Steele dossier:
A “misunderstanding”. LOL. The ABC seems to have missed the part where Hillary paid for it, or indeed that this was actual collusion with Russia – by Hillary. This is the closing para:
“hard to imagine”… “might have got tangled up” … “hard to imagine” … “if it’s true”…
FMD what an appallingly biased piece of so-called journalism.
Up the workers.
Med mj is grown with low levels of THC and then it actually needs to be heated to release whatever THC is present. Thats why selling and consuming mj seeds as a food is legal and it does not show up in drug test
The ABC is looking critically at the Russia collusion story.
Their new TDS prescription spectacles are giving the ABC such clarity of vision. They can now see things to which others are blind.
SBS desperate to find the anti-Israel narrative comes up with this:
Israel’s Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai accused of cultural appropriation
Re the 2018 Federal Budget – did anyone see the following statement in the AFR on Weds 9 May: ‘Renewable energy. The current subsidy scheme for renewable energy will be phased out from 2020’? Does anyone know what subsidy scheme this refers to? I read thru Budget Papers 1-4 without finding a reference to it, and I haven’t seen any media coverage of it since.
Planned Parenthood
@PPFA
Happy #MothersDay! Planned Parenthood is proud to celebrate mothers in the U.S. and around the world. We’re committed to fighting for a world where all mothers can live healthy lives, and raise their
children in peace.
Jesus F$cking Christ.
Donald Trump has always denied deals with Russia, but how true is that?
2 clicks down the page and you can click on Russia, if you’re LISTENING.
Zoe Daniel’s kids again? Maybe they have built a shoe-box diorama that explains what the FBI missed?
https://www.facebook.com/dallas.beaufort/posts/10155673730884370
See that poseur Blanchett is desparately trying to get her head on telly again , she wore the same dress twice in four years ! Quelle horreur! Deprived life she leads , I wore the same pair of shoes for years , you know what it’s like when you get a really comfortable pair guys,sad when they wear out you bury them with honours .. Never forget her and that caton prick standing in front of a picture of Battersea power station that was spewing black smoke . They heglected to mention it had been closed since Blanchett was 12,a lot of years before .I [t was closed when the Londoners finally decided to stop burning coal , using North Sea oil in its place finally eliminating the famous “peasouper”fogs you see in old Sherlock Holmes films , you couldn’t see your hand in front of your face when I was a kid , sometimes even in daylight ,really serious fogs them ,traffic used to creep along at snails pace you could walk quicker if you avoided lampposts and other pedestrians ,them was the days ! No fog now only islamofascist stabbers and acid throwers .
SBS desperate to find the anti-Israel narrative comes up with this:
Israel’s Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai accused of cultural appropriation
What culture owns fatness
and
ugliness?
(Did not watch only saw pictures of it)
She just went up by eleventy in my estimation.
the treasurer declared that:
Cultural appropriation is one of the top five things the Japanese are famous for.
LOL.
FIFY
From stimpys pervert leaf/abuser link on ye olde thread.
Mr. Dalglish markets his cabin online as a “Himalayan Hideaway,” equipped with a Bose sound system, German bathroom fixtures and a lush garden. In his profile’s display picture, a beaming Mr. Dalglish embraces Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada.
Day of the rake is coming for pervert leafs.
Also bolstering my argument a lot of people who seek out was to be conspicuously ‘good” are making up for something pretty dark in their own lives.
Gunner causing havoc in the city again on his lunch break….
Rae,
So the statement by the Treasurer ‘The current subsidy scheme will be phased out from 2020.’ in practical terms means nothing, zilch? So ‘phased out’ in Budgetspeak actually means that the $4+ billion LRET annual subsidy by electricity consumers to ‘renewables’ generators will continue until 2030, but maybe not grow as much after 2020? We are being lied to, and are truly doomed unless our pollies have a ‘May 1940’ moment where the UK parliament made Winston Churchill PM to win WW2. But unfortunately we don’t seem to have a Winston!
Constance Kent?
And so it has come to this.
Someone is now described as a Eurovision Historian.
She should definitely get a pay rise. Likewise the snake.
6 April 2018
Scamwatch is warning the Chinese community in Australia to be wary of scammers posing as Chinese authorities and/or employees of DHL and threatening them with deportation and/or arrest unless they pay large sums of money.
Thank you Egg.
ABC Online:
BREAKING NEWS An explosion has rocked the police station in Surabaya, the same city of yesterday’s attacks on three churches
What was he hiding and where was he hiding it?
Himalayan Withvillageboys.
Amateurish Eurovision performance by chubby Jessica Mauboy. Squeaky voice. Wooden “dance”/stage moves. Even worse than Beyoncé.
At least she is comfortable in her own skin, and capable of normal healthy interactions with other humans.
Go check the mailbox for an New Aldi catalogue for the 20th time today and make yourself useful.
Maybe wash the pool staffy safety ramp.
Contemplate some new draconian shark laws.
Or practice not being a numpty f$ckwit in the mirror more.
Stimp the Gimp.
Your Pulp Fiction buddy Quentin was in the Salma Hayek Snake Dance video upthread. Bet that brought back memories of days in the black latex for you, hey. How’s the rash going?
Oh God.
Stimpson J. Cat
#2710354, posted on May 14, 2018 at 12:51 pm
Not sure of your connection, but from previous I co-owned an Asian restaurant and might have gotten onto a supplier/etc. phone list – e.g. LKK (Cantonese) would have a huge phone list.
Unfair.
Googlery is comfortable in his own mother’s skin too.
Leigh Lowe
I heard that as well, possibly the least impressive thing to have on your CV ever, unless you are trying for a job at one of the mardi gras as a fluffer.
Watched a quite reasonable show over the weekend, Ascension, quite clever in its twists and turns.
In short its about a supposed colony ship launched during Kennedys time in office hitting the 50 year mark of their voyage to another star system.
Worth a look.
Aldi Catalogue was in the letterbox yesterday. They are having their annual snow gear sale.
It was 29 degs and brilliant sunshine in Perth, so can’t say I found much of interest in it.
Look at the Indonesian Muslim family.
Pretty harmless looking aren’t they?
We should invite people like that to immigrate here. What could possibly go wrong?
Has anyone seen Monty?
Victoria to impose 8% tax on online betting agencies
Do taxes like this affect his business or does he become a “big tax avoider”?
It was 29 degs and brilliant sunshine in Perth, so can’t say I found much of interest in it.
This is because you have never attained the lofty status of public hospital public service Exit Sign Safety Beaureacrat and Car Park Car Color Surveyor.
The Iran nuclear deal the half white president brokered is getting interesting seems the Iranians used some of the money obama let them have to “encourage “ honest Euro polliemuppets to push the stupid activite president to seal the deal . Wonder who they are ? Got my suspicions . Proof will be when lots of polliemuppets retire “to spend more time with their families “ , the usual excuse for getting out before it hits the fan and the coppers come knocking at their door.
If all the pollies who took bribes were jailed you would need to re open the Soviet gulags to accommodate them ,might be a money maker there ..
I don’t think so.
An explosion has rocked the police station in Surabaya, the same city of yesterday’s attacks on three churches
There were actually attacks on five Surabayan churches yesterday but two failed; not many Western news outlets reporting that.
One wonders why the family, who were reportedly deported from Turkey after trying to cross the border to join IS, weren’t under closer surveillance.
modern savages
.
Agenda 2030.The war against us by the UN.
No wonder they picked 2030.
They expect to have the war well and truly won by then.
So, they didn’t drive the Starship Kennedy off a bridge and drown the chick in the passenger seat then?
For those interested in a flutter on the next Fedelection:
ALP 1.50
Coalition 2.55
One Nation 101.00
Greens 201.00
Australian Conservatives 501.00
bill hill.
They’re not selling the home suicide kit in WA?
Pity.
I’ve just been reading a Steyn column on Frank Sinatra and he referred to a li’l ditty called “Quando Quando Quando”.
Here’s the definitive version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0pxDtai-sEM.
I miss my Aldi catalogues.
So, they didn’t drive the Starship Kennedy off a bridge and drown the chick in the passenger seat then?
Not quite, but there was a water related murder as the catalyst to a crisis.
And once you look at the big picture (about episode 3) it fairly clear sending 600 people into space when their kids have no life choices isnt exactly a moral thing.
Hints of the fallout series and computer/overseer problems.
And it didnt seem to need to cram PC stuff in there either, the couple of bits which looked like they might have been going that way didnt.
The brand new, gigantic Jordanian Ikea was pointed out to us proudly yesterday.
Got me thinking about some new DIY projects when I get home.
I miss my Aldi catalogues.
It’s a gateway drug to Grigism.
Be wary that way lurk Grey Nurses….
True. They lure you in with the “Everyday Specials” on salmon and cucumbers and the next thing you know, you’re walking out with a drop saw.
Proof Aldi is a gateway drug to Grigism.
https://www.bargainsau.com/self-tanning-kit-for-14-99-aldi/
Start tanning yourself and next thing you know its a slippery descent into a freezer full of body parts and a cellar full of German backpackers.
And we know what comes next
Last September I bought a router table.
Just waiting for routers to go on special.
Considering the Indonesian authorities have to monitor 200,000,000+ Muslims, they do a remarkable job.
You’re in the holy land, Calli. You’re supposed to be thinking only holy thoughts.
I guess it could get wearing.
Aren’t the Indonesian muzzies the moderate ones? Except for the bombers of course.
Proof Aldi is a gateway drug to Grigism.
Can you imagine a monthly meeting of Grigs Anonymous?
Do you even want to?
“Hello, my name is Grigs. It has been twenty minutes since my last sock. “
Leads directly to the hoovering of Aldi Jatz and cheddar, washed down with Foster’s Light Ice swilled straight from the can.
On the last thread BoN posted news about the private police force in the UK which has some disturbing similarities to South Africa. A few years back I visited a friend who was living in Constantia, one of the better suburbs in Capetown and not far from Table Mountain. Laser trips all around the house and a private police force in the suburb with a putative 2 minute response time.
I decided to do a walk up Table Mountain. The walk passed through a lower area that my friend said was a bit dodgy and should be avoided. However I couldn’t see any alternative so he went in the kitchen and came back with a 15 inch knife, handed it to me and said I might need to use it.
I looked at the bloody knife and with reservations stuck it in my backpack, worried that if I fell the bastard thing would end up in my back. However I did the walk without any incident or sighting anyone that wished me harm.
A fortnight later later two tourists were murdered in the area I passed through.
Thanks for the article about Ham-ass, Roger.. (The first full-stop is for your screen name)
I will confess to gaps in my knowledge – no doubt due to Russian hackers getting at my synapses (Bastards!) but I seem to recall that the Arabs evacuated expecting the Israelis to be wiped out by a
superiormore numerous force of other Arabs.
It simply didn’t turn out that way.
What else is the ‘right of return’ supposed to be about?
Thus becoming one of the few people in human history to have died from a self administered knife in the back.
It’s time to move on from diversionary fripperies like Eurovision.
It’s Royal Wedding(tm) week.
You’re going to build an Ikea?
Thanks for the article about Ham-ass, Roger.. (The first full-stop is for your screen name)
M.L., you’re welcome.
That full stop was an accidental inclusion a while back, btw, and not an ironic nod to my pedantry!
I got one of those Chinese scammer calls a few weeks ago-I suspect they just call everyone.
The righteous Meme War against the evil Pitbull menace continues….
Obviously should have gone into politics when I got back to Oz.
Speaking of Royal Wedding(tm) expect some extra added shittiness from the Obumbis this week.
I think H wanted to invite the Obumbis but not the Trumps and the FO (representing those picking up the tab) said that that would be a breach of protocol.
So no international political leaders got an invite.
Relevance Lost.
It’s time to move on from diversionary fripperies like Eurovision.
It’s Royal Wedding(tm) week.
Harry’s come a long way.
From wearing Nazi uniforms at parties to marrying black wamen.
I’m so proud of him.
Here’s hoping Phil the Grik drops an N-Joke within microphone range.
You’re going to build an Ikea?
No, a better Jordan?
Don’t tell me she’s black as well.
Seriously, I’m going to have to have an eye test.
Reminds me of this cartoon.
Who’s black?
Not Harry, he’s a ranga. Must be Meghan I guess.
a mulatto milkshake
only crunchy
Why does the one drop rule still apply for African Americans?
Meghan has a white father and a part African American mother
see here
Stimpson J. Cat
#2710348, posted on May 14, 2018 at 12:42 pm
Gunner causing havoc in the city again on his lunch break….
Not this time, Stimps! Although I DID go into town and meet a young Ukrainian girl in the car park under her office building for an interesting “lunch break”!
Take that, financial services titans!
RDO today.
God bless the CFMEU.
😀
I think Camilla looks rather a nice woman actually. Much more so than her predecessor. Di looked a nasty bit of work.
I admit she was prettier.
Not this time, Stimps! Although I DID go into town and meet a young Ukrainian girl in the car park under her office building for an interesting “lunch break”!
Gunner that is how you catch Commie Cooties.
Go buy something expensive and useless to rededicate yourself to Capitalism STAT!!!!
Jupes;
I’ve mentioned this before, but it bears repeating that Muslims are capable of near instantaneous reversion to fanatical killers under specific circumstances.
Say for example, old mate has been a dinky di aussie since he got here at the age of 18. He’s now 40 and he’s been one of the lads – brought home an aussie girl, married her and had five kids.
One day he finds out he’s got a brain cancer and as he reflects on his life, he sees he’s going straight to hell, according to the religion he’s not observed very well. Goes to Friday lunch at the mosque and finds out that the only way he will end up in heaven is by committing an act of Jihad. And believe me, there will be plenty of his religious leaders who will work hard at convincing him of this.
He will do it because his wife, children, mates, etc are infidels and deserve nothing better.
Right there in this scenario is the hidden time bomb of Islamic Insanity.
If you ignore it, it will not go away – you are not at war with him, but his religion is at war with you.
Six people from the one family, including an eight-year-old girl, blew themselves up in coordinated suicide attacks, which left 13 dead and dozens more injured
I have an 8 year old girl and my guess is that she was browbeaten by her parents and further coerced by her older siblings.
If Hell exists, I hope there is a special reserved place for the parents.
Ah, you don’t see that degree of faith and piety very often these days.
Thank God.
Sooo … next year Eurovision is in Jerusalem.
This guy has a theory that maybe the popular vote for Israel was a FU to Brussels and political leadership shoving the Religion of Pieces down their throats.
Margaret River influenced by Exit movement?
No.
Influenced by one vicious murderous old fuckwit and his control-freak missus who thought they owned their grand-kids.
From reading the Oz today, it sounds like Grandpa had browbeaten and threatened to get his way through the system to cut the son-in-law out of access, probably including making shit up.
I suspect the whole “autism and home-schooling” thing was part of that game.
Sounds like the son-in-law had managed to escalate the thing and finally an adult somewhere in the Family Court system told the murderous old prick to fuck off and he couldn’t handle the indignity of it all.
Gunner that is how you catch Commie Cooties.
The Ukies are Nazis now, Stimpson!
Since Maidan 🙂
LL – another Lionel Murphy success?
So, don’t know if this has been mentioned but Bill Lawry’s hung up his microphone.
When I started watching cricket in the 90s the commentators were Richie, Chappelli, Bill and Tony. Now it’s just Chappelli left, I suppose, assuming he’s going to Channel 7 next summer.
I have to say, though, that Foxtel’s commentary stable isn’t looking too bad.
That is the way the left rolls.
First they declare there is a problem.
Then they force through their solution.
Then, inevitably, the problem is compounded and bigger than before and, therefore, needing more brilliant solutions (from ever more funded leftists), and so on.
It is a cumulative process that eventually crowds out everything that is not a state solution and yet nothing is solved – life for the little people is harsher, more cruel, more barren, and more impoverished (not just financially) than ever before.
They call it progress.
Who knows, but it seems that, in the lead-up, the old shrew grandma had told the S-I-L he would never see the kids again, and that the daughter (his ex) would make sure of it.
Did the shrew and her murderous husband manipulate the Family Court directly, or via the daughter?
My suspicion is that the old fart had been trawling around looking for the best strategies to cut the S-I-L out of the picture (probably by inventing stories of abuse or something similar) and was implementing it using the daughter as the mouthpiece.
To be fair, it looks like the plan was falling apart because the S-I-L had managed to re-gain access and took the kids on an outing two weeks ago.
It actually looks like the FC may have fallen for the bullshit initially but had now started to wake up to the murderous old prick, and the loss of control has totally flipped him.
This story about it “all being out of the blue” is bullshit, I reckon.
I’ll bet we will find that he has had a long history of blow-ups over nothing for years.
Well, no choice, unless he was going to commentate to his pigeons.
He was never going to get a gig under the new regime (in fact, I think he only did a few shifts for the Melbourne Test last year and not much else).
WSC saved cricket? Got me interested. Don’t have TV now. Nor Foxtel.
Family Court or no Family Court, the murderous old prick was hard-wired to do something stupid at some time.
For all their other sins, I honestly don’t think you can lay this one at the feet of the FC.
That scenario would make sense if the S-I-L had done it after being denied access.
My point is that, unless both parents are completely incapable of looking after the kids, the grandparents should have zero legal input.
LL – age discrimination?
I thought Bill Lawry was retiring a few years back except, perhaps, for the local (for him) MCG test. I was surprised to catch his voice at this year’s Sydney test.
Huh?
Yeah, I know, but now it’s official it still feels like the end of an era.
The Channel 9 Cricket Commentary team was the backdrop of my childhood during summer. Always on in the background on those steamy days. They were big innovators in sports coverage. Always trying to liven up the coverage to make the viewer experience better. Everything from the simple score on the top left, to multiple camera angles. Kerry Packer a big driver of course as well.
The 12th Man also added a new dimension to it as well. Sad that its now over – but time moves on.
LL – excluding grand parents in this litigious age.
Adam Kredo
✔
@Kredo0
BIG BREAKING: Trump Administration Readying Its Own Israeli-Palestinian Peace Plan – Ahead of Jerusalem embassy opening, officials disclose peace plan in ‘late phase’ of being offered http://freebeacon.com/national-security/trump-administration-getting-ready-present-israeli-palestinian-peace-plan/ …
7:16 AM – May 14, 2018
No Trump, no! No more #Winning, we can’t take anymore!
I presume that the WA Coroner will report on the murders and any family law proceedings will come to light. The family report will be interesting reading as will the psych reports, if there were any. Or maybe there were consent orders as the father didn’t have the cash to run it to trial and had to cop supervised access?
Pickles – how much OPM helped? Father didn’t get help? How much will ever be reported?
Re: the Margaret River tragedy.
It beggars belief that a husband, father and grandfather could murder most of his family. I don’t doubt that he did it (or at least it definitely seems that way), but I am having some difficulty getting my head around the barbarity of the act. Your wife, daughter and grandkids. I know there are some strange f*ckers in this world but that’s just obscenely brutal.
Once again, if Hell exists, I hope there is a special place reserved for this xunt.
In NewsPoll, not so much in Fairfax/Ipsos.
Nevertheless, Shorten’s ring piece will be twitching like a rabbit’s nose. The polls show that he remains as popular with the punters as an unexpected wet sneeze in a crowded lift.
He is presumably safe until the by-elections: but if Labor loses a seat to the Coalition – say, low wattage Justine Keay or Susan Lamb – the ALP machine persons will have to decide whether to stick with Mr Congeniality, or start to manoeuvre Plibersek into position for the job.
Assuming the by-elections are held at the end of June, there will be a full month of fear and loathing, positioning and plotting before the ALP National Conference in late July. Last chance saloon.
A rolled gold opportunity – and all Waffleworth’s to screw up.
Not excluding, but they shouldn’t get to veto the rights of one or the other of the parents.
If both parents are incapable then grandparents become an option to be granted control, but not before.
The contents of his termination letter have been released.
LL – FC rules?
Dr Faustaus – yep, Peanut Head is hanging on by a thread, with he and Waffles being the only things keeping each in their respective jobs. I think this may have been the subject of van Wrongselen’s latest dose of wrongology in Teh Australian but having ditched my subscription I’m not sure.
Unfortunately it’s very difficult to measure that in advance.
Plibersek will never stump up for the leadership. She doesn’t know what she believes in. The Labor Party will not twice make the mistake of electing a woman who believes in nothing other than her own entitlement.
If Short’n goes before Grand Final day, it’ll be Bowen with a fighting chance. After that, it could only be Albanese, whose self-belief will save a bit of furniture, and save Bowen for the future.
It’s a factions thing.
I’ll bet we will find that he has had a long history of blow-ups over nothing for years.
Sounds about right. A weird angry older man fighting the “system” all the way, moved to a property in 2015 wanting a sustainable life or something, not depending on the “system”.
But the step to shooting grandchildren as revenge seems bizarre. Maybe he just really hated the world.
>1391340
nuke inspector quit
Q !4pRcUA0lBE ID: 224bb5 1391443 📁
May 12 2018 22:04:40 (EST)
>>1391351
Coincidence days after Iran deal withdrawal?
Corruption everywhere.
Q
Bigly! Anyone involved with the shady Iran deals must be shitting right now… This could be the steel beam that breaks everything open…
Monty, what’s the chatter from HQ??
Tailgunner
#2710461, posted on May 14, 2018 at 4:09 pm
Bigly! Anyone involved with the shady Iran deals must be shitting right now… This could be the steel beam that breaks everything open…
Hmmm, I wonder if any of those pallets of cash airlifted into Tehran found their way back to the Clinton Crime Foundation?
Or that other bloke who used to live in the White House with his tranny.
SMH supposedly says Albo was naughty. BS fighting?
There ought to be some way of measuring fanaticism and detachment from reality. Trouble is it would have a lot of false positives. Some of the Çats for starters.
Plibersek will never stump up for the leadership. She doesn’t know what she believes in. The Labor Party will not twice make the mistake of electing a woman who believes in nothing other than her own entitlement.
Lol, I’ll take that bet, Dave!
An empty vessel is perfect for Their purposes – Zero, Hillbot, Tits, Malcolm…
See a pattern here??
I was feeling a bit nostalgic this summer for the classic, smoky, clubhouse-looking scorecard graphic they used to have which you can still see on highlights during rain breaks. I can’t really remember when they got rid of it, but I think their coverage suffered from “updating” the graphics and chopping and changing their commentators all the time.
I know the old days of cricket coverage aren’t coming back, but I just hope that Seven and Foxtel won’t chase each other for the lowest common denominator. At least those of us with Foxtel will have a choice.
Hmmm, I wonder if any of those pallets of cash airlifted into Tehran found their way back to the Clinton Crime Foundation?
Or that other bloke who used to live in the White House with his tranny.
Always follow the money, Old Bloke!
Can I just say,
speak for yourself, Dr BG
Might be a bit confronting for some, but there was a really good movie made about a gun massacre in New Zealand called Out of the Blue. Apparently what made the gunman snap in that instance was being hit with a new bank charge.
Never know what can set some people off.
Chris Bowen seems quite likable. Also fit looking, and younger.
Chris Bowen boats policy?
Do you drink the turpentine straight or add a little spritz of lemonade to take the edge off?
Chris Bowen boats policy?
I think Labor have moved on with the boats policy and will never never open the borders, after the disaster of Rudd and Gillard in that respect.
I can only assume the old bastard must have drugged everyone first before the shooting.
The father of the kids has been absolutely remarkable in his stoicism and forgiveness, especially so considering the media were blaming him for all this.
Do you drink the turpentine straight or add a little spritz of lemonade to take the edge off?
He also has great chest and biceps, as noted on Catallaxy no less by a lady or two, when some pollies did a swim thing for charity or something, and the pics showed them in their various swimwear.
ALP boat policy needed for Green preferences.
Understandably, the father seems not to be coping too well. He appears to have lost his mind. Some of his quotes are just bizarre:
He said he doesn’t feel angry. His F-i-L had done a “really good job” of ensuring the deaths were peaceful.
Good grief!
There ought to be some way of measuring fanaticism and detachment from reality.
Not all Atheist math academics are bad.
Most of them are harmless.
Settle down Jesus Christ.
I’d say she knows exactly what she believes in: Marxism.
The father of the kids has been absolutely remarkable in his stoicism and forgiveness, especially so considering the media were blaming him for all this.
There is no point staying angry and wanting revenge when there is no one alive to be angry at and no one alive to take revenge on.
Also he’s a hippy.
😁 Lupa in fabula.
But the step to shooting grandchildren as revenge seems bizarre. Maybe he just really hated the world.
Sane people.
Just can’t trust em.
Pretty rough life when your best mate gets eaten by a shark in front of you and that’s not even close to being the worst day of your life.
Can’t imagine the ALP having the well to enforce border security, regardless of their stated position.
Either you’re missing a full stop and exclamation mark there stimpo, or you’ve got the wrong bloke.
I prefer to take a fresh bite out of the tree.
Well, yes.
But the “just snapped” theory doesn’t hold much water with criminologists.
Sure, the final act is often way more drastic than what went before, but often the signs are there long in advance.
True, not every cat strangler and tyre slasher becomes a mass-murderer, but almost all these murderers turn out to have had a weird behavioural history.
Grandpa sounds like a total control freak who was used to getting his own way.
Fisto [205]
I just read that John Kerry, Obama, et al received a brokerage fee (probably with the plane load of cash they flew over) from the Iran Deal. Could this be the real reason Pres Trump is destroying the deal?
Hey Old Bloke, this was posted on the RVF yesterday… No links unfortunately, but there’s some smoke there for sure.
West Coast Eagles doing exceptionally well so far this season. The other day I lashed out and bunged on a bet to win the premiership at 12:1. Today I noticed Cometti in an article also thinks it’s possible.
If they win against Richmond this week the odds should drop. If they lose I reckon the odds won’t change much.
Jason Osborne
✔
@_JasonOsborne
16h
Just got pictures of the 3 Iranians who met with John Kerry yesterday. They are entering their hotel the “Prince De Galles”. Anyone know who they are? @jihadwatchRS @Cernovich @seanhannity @DailyCaller @statedeptspox @chrisenloe pic.twitter.com/GL7kGyXtcZ
Heshmat Alavi
@HeshmatAlavi
Kamal Kharazi, an Iranian politician & diplomat who was the Minister of Foreign Affairs from 20 August 1997 to 24 August 2005 as appointed by Mohammad Khatami serving for eight years. pic.twitter.com/179TZrzreE
12:29 AM – May 14, 2018
Monty – why is your man, JK, meeting with Iranians in Paris??
What was that old gripe about dastardly parties only putting women up as leaders when they faced certain defeat?
Lawrence, Kirner, Keneally?
But Plibersek fails the Cassius test, Tailgunner. She has noticeably gained maybe five kilo in the last five years, and that’s heaps for a woman. She does not think too much, apart from about tim tams, and so is not dangerous.
Whereas Tits, and Maltits before him, got match fit for their campaigns against Tony.
Either you’re missing a full stop and exclamation mark there stimpo, or you’ve got the wrong bloke.
See, harmless.
😁
Good bet, Harlequin. The Weagles are looking likely at this stage. Big game this week….
Tigers double for mine now that GWS have shown their true colours.
Mostly harmless.
Stop fat-shaming, Dave. It’s not that kind of blog.
Everything from the simple score on the top left, to multiple camera angles. Kerry Packer a big driver of course as well.
Back in the day the cameras would also deliberately roam for young ladies who wore revealing clothing (or not as the case may be). I used to have footage of a couple having a root at the SCG. The camera caught her hitching up her mini skirt and sitting on the fellows lap (reverse cowgirl) style. The two then proceeded to jig up and down for a while.
Naturally, the footage never made it to air but the editing staff were busy for days making copies.
Pickles
#2710449
I presume that the WA Coroner will report on the murders and any family law proceedings will come to light. The family report will be interesting reading as will the psych reports, if there were any. Or maybe there were consent orders as the father didn’t have the cash to run it to trial and had to cop supervised access?
It doesn’t look like the FC process got too far along. Sounds more like she’s done a runner with the kids, the cops have served him with a DVO, he hasn’t opposed it, thinking he’ll get to see the kids again, that hasn’t happened, so he’s made an Application in the Family Court.
Since the dad agreed to the DVO, Family Court Rules are that he’ll never see the kids again, except under supervision.
Being a bit naive, he thought the report from the Contact Supervisor about his relationship with the children would be positive. That’s pretty unlikely.
While the Family Court is evil, in this case it may have been a stepping stone to the riches of the NDIS.
Being carers for 4 autistic children would be a Welfare goldmine.
What may have happened is Cynda Miles saw how easy it was for her daughter to use the Law to get rid of her husband, and told Peter Miles that he would be surplus to future requirements.
Once the scales were lifted off his eyes, that was the end of all of them.
Well, maybe I’m missing the obvious- Plibbersack could well be having lots of one-on-ones, cuppa tea bikkie and a chat with backbenchers, drinks and nibbles and shooting the breeze at the trade hall, large combo at the chinky with the right faction while working numbers on the phones, that sort of thing…
Yep, the odds looked quite good for a number of teams. Early days yet though.
Did some babysitting on the weekend. As advised I asked the little’un if he wanted his nappy changed. Being only 6 months old he didn’t answer, which I took as “no thanks”. A little later the smell was so bad I had to open the windows and then the neighbours began to complain about the screaming. And now I’ve got Family Services banging on my door. That pink-haired celibate lesbian has got a lot to answer for!
At Least 10 Wounded In Suicide Attack On Police HQ In Indonesia
something doesn’t seem quite right here….
Allah works in mysterious ways.
(From Zippy’s link.)
He seems to be still shit-scared of grandpa and grandma even though they are in the Kelvinator at the Busselton morgue.
I wonder if grandpa was in thick with the Margaret River in crowd (local coppers etc) and he is being careful what he says about the old prick.
Either way, the father’s responses are certainly weird.
From the look of his head he’s fallen off one too many posts.
I ‘d put money that they did.
He may not have seen that, and hopefully no-one told him.
I only saw it on the ABC website, and it disappeared in two hours. It was a reference to her posting on Soshul Meeja that her “ex was stalking her”.
Looks now like that was part of an elaborate FC case-building campaign.
That’s what made me initially think it was the mother … it seemed the ABC was looking for a reason to find a “toxic masculinity” factor.
Which just goes to show how little insight you have into the personalities on this blog
no-one but no-one who actually knows me would call me a ‘fanatic’ let alone a religious fanatic
you, on the other hand, are a tedious bore who thinks he knows everything about everything but still, demonstrably, cannot comprehend double effect.
You seem to be taking on some Grigory like characteristics, to boot.
Marcus,
Normally avoid NZ movies, they seem to go out of the way to make life in NZ appear incredibly bleak and depressing. In saying that there are some very satisfying movies produced here. They have a running time of exactly 80 minutes and still with the old fashioned intermission of 10 minutes. Unfortunately the plots are quite predictable and the wardrobe dept. just takes the piss.
I did for some reason watch Out of the Blue and memory agrees, it was a riveting movie. Incidentally, the same part of the country where that rampage happened – ‘Calvinist’ Dunedin/Otago – produced another that seems similar in many respects to the WA murders – the ‘Bain Family err incident’ of a few years back. Very Odd family. The Old Man (died in the shooting, suicide?) has seemingly ended up carrying the can in the court of public opinion as the son who initially went down for it is out and about and is so nice that he wears homespun jerseys seemingly knitted by a blind elephant, and had his wedding covered in the the women’s rags.
Yeah, it doesn’t sit right from Osmington. The bereaved father seems stunned to the point of cult brainwashing.
And despite the slimebag Premier flying in to er attend the community centre verandah and naming and thanking the attending constables, and the psych mob mobilising to sustain the engagement of the local schoolkids, I haven’t yet heard anyone say “our heart goes out to the bereaved, the killer of six innocents was a monster.”
It’s being referred to as “The Osmington Tragedy”. Not an incident, apparently, just the soft focus quisling excuse that makes the killer one of the victims. I await the investigation being published, and it becoming for posterity a massacre or mass murder.