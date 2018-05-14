Q&A Forum: May 14, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, May 14, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
  1. stackja
    #2710690, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Panellists: Angus Taylor, Cyber Security; Chris Bowen, Shadow Treasurer; Elizabeth Proust, Businesswoman and Chair, Bank of Melbourne; Judith Sloan, Economist and Businesswoman; and Ben Oquist, Executive Director, the Australia Institute.

  2. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710694, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Konbanwa All

    The bidding is open .

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56

  4. Cpt Seahawks
    #2710699, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    32 please Carpe.

  5. Westie woman
    #2710703, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Hi Carpe!

    I’ll have my usual lucky 13 please

    Thanks

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710704, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Panellists

    Angus Taylor – Sacrificial Lamb
    Chris Bowen – Mouth Breathing Cretin
    Elizabeth Proust – Meh
    Judith Sloan – Legend
    Ben Ohit – Howlermonkey

  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710708, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:14 pm

  8. Turtle of WA
    #2710712, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    37 please Jugulum.

  9. Dave in Marybrook
    #2710713, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Worth dropping by just for your roll call Carpe.

  10. Turtle of WA
    #2710714, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    For “Australia Institute” read “Australian Communist Institute”.

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710715, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:17 pm

  12. Snoopy
    #2710718, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Chris Bowen – Mouth Breathing Cretin

    Candy will be rapt.

  13. Pete of Perth
    #2710723, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    76. Atomic number of the densest metal osmium.

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710725, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Candy will be rapt.

    I was thinking of Chris Bowen Window Licker who runs into walls but i thought brevity was called for.

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710727, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:23 pm

  16. Vic in Prossy
    #2710730, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    May I have 23 please, Carpe?

  17. Cpt Seahawks
    #2710731, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Chris Bowen – Mouth Breathing Cretin

    Candy will be rapt.

    Fresher & lighter were Candy’s compliments to Bowen, something like that. Like a laundry detergent tv ad?

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710735, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:25 pm

  20. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2710736, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Two tens plus two units s’il vous plait.

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710739, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    The Beer Whisperer
    #2710734, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Wait…people still watch this?

    We do this so the nice folk don’t have to soil their eyeballs

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710740, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:27 pm

  24. Harlequin Decline
    #2710741, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Could I have 28 please Carpe?

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710744, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Fresher & lighter were Candy’s compliments to Bowen, something like that. Like a laundry detergent tv ad?

    Ok, i’ll try;

    Chris Bowen – As fresh as used napisan used for anal bleaching.

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710747, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:29 pm

  27. Cpt Seahawks
    #2710748, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Wait…people still watch this?

    I am suspicious that hypnotism is used to attain this improbability.

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710749, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Ok Troops, it’s time

    So lets don our kirtle, oil our bodies, flex our pecs and

    lllleeetttssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyy to rrrrruuuuummmmbbbllleeee

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710753, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    I am suspicious that hypnotism is used to attain this improbability.

    Ridiculous – now if you would just look at this watch on a chain

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710757, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    1st question tax cuts, going straight to the similar tax rates for high & low income earners

    Bollocks

  31. classical_hero
    #2710761, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    I was so close last time, so I’ll try 16 again.

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710762, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Gus opens tentatively – snowcone tries the bullshit on earlychris the anal bleacher goes straight to the tax increase mantra

  33. Turtle of WA
    #2710763, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    I am suspicious that hypnotism is used to attain this improbability.
    Ridiculous – now if you would just look at this watch on a chain

    Look into my eyes. Leftards are interesting to watch.

  34. Spider
    #2710765, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Brilliant the way the government is now as consumed with “fairness” as Labor is.

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710766, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:37 pm

  36. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710770, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    snowcone is a participant not a moderator

  37. Vic in Prossy
    #2710771, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Did Bowen get dropped on his head as a child?

  38. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710772, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    ben o’shit waffles about bracket creep but wants high tax because “fair”

  39. Spider
    #2710774, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Ben Oquist former worker for the Greens and Labor apologist is just so predictable.

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710775, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    O’shit – a ticking revenue time bomb, he went to the gillzilla school of hyperbole

  41. Spider
    #2710781, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Gee we cant have detail its all about the VIBE man.

  42. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710782, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Judith begins to school Mr O’shit, snowcone interrupts.

  43. Snoopy
    #2710785, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Snowcone, “Judith, don’t bother us with your steenking facts”.

  44. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710786, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    looks like big numbers may get up tonight in Lotto

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710788, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Judith has a dig at snowcone, Bazinga.

    She is fired up tonight.

  46. Snoopy
    #2710789, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Snowcone hates women.

  47. Turtle of WA
    #2710793, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Judith Sloan, Fuck Yeah.

    (Sung to the tune of America Fuck Yeah)

  48. Econocrat
    #2710795, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    I hope Judith hits Ben.

  49. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710796, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Audience shot of meathead with Stop Adani earrings

    Sad really.

  50. Snoopy
    #2710797, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    There’s no point cutting debt. Labor will blow out spending whatever.

  51. Turtle of WA
    #2710799, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Bird with “Stop Adani” earings in the audience. Big danglers. This really takes virtue signalling to a new level of superficiality.

  52. Snoopy
    #2710800, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    George Mega is a fundamental critiques. Does he have a job yet?

  53. Turtle of WA
    #2710801, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    I was too slow on the earings Carpe. Story of my life.

  54. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710802, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    I was too slow on the earings Carpe. Story of my life.

    🙂

  55. Turtle of WA
    #2710803, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Does it sound like it’s coming through a 70s robot voice vocoder, or is it just my crappy interweb?

  56. Snoopy
    #2710804, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Post turtle 🐢 babbles. Snowcone helpfully interprets.

  58. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710806, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Anal bleacher thinks taxing high income earners more is a good idea.

    He is an utter cockwomble

  59. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710807, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Does it sound like it’s coming through a 70s robot voice vocoder, or is it just my crappy interweb?

    I blame Wussia

  60. Turtle of WA
    #2710808, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Post turtle 🐢 babbles. Snowcone helpfully interprets.

    Fair call.

  61. Snoopy
    #2710813, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    FMD Snowcone argues that the way to address a slow down is by increasing taxes not by cutting expenditure.

  62. Robber Baron
    #2710814, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Turtle rabbiting on. He’s going to be even worse than John Kerrin in the portfolio.

  63. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710815, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Dividend imputation – anal bleacher wants to double tax people.

  64. Cpt Seahawks
    #2710816, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Post turtle 🐢 babbles. Snowcone helpfully interprets.

    Haiku?

  65. Snoopy
    #2710817, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Snowcone drills student. Has he ever done that to a Green? To a moozley?

  66. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710818, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Judith is on fire tonight

    About time she got ugly with the economic asshats.

  67. Turtle of WA
    #2710819, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Judith is on fire tonight.

  69. Robber Baron
    #2710822, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Turtle receives a belting from Judith. Snowcone had to save him. What’s the bet Judith gets no more questions.

  70. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710824, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Turtle of WA
    #2710821, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Snap.

    Great minds think alike.

  71. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710826, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Mr O’shit wants more tax because – ekwalidy

  72. Bushkid
    #2710828, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Evening all, late to the party due to Jupiters giant red spot storm being visible for a while tonight, and it being a lovely clear night here in CQ.

    I’ll just spectate and jeer from the sidelines instead.

  73. Spider
    #2710829, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    From his performance on The Drum and Q&A I don’t think there is a more partisan and predictable commentator on TV than Ben. I could write his responses before he opens his mouth most of the time.

  74. Turtle of WA
    #2710830, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Stop calling Bowen ‘Turtle’.

  75. Snoopy
    #2710831, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Hey, Ben, here’s a thought. Arrange for the Australia Institute to crowd fund the budget. Those that want to pay more can.

  76. Robber Baron
    #2710832, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Ben’s real name is Ben Dover…right?

  77. Cpt Seahawks
    #2710833, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2710818, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:58 pm
    Judith is on fire tonight

    About time she got ugly with the economic asshats.
    Turtle of WA
    #2710819, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:58 pm
    Judith is on fire tonight.

    Spooky, best out of five? Two – zero to Carpe.

  78. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710834, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Anal bleacher still doesn’t understand how tax imputation works

    A dim bulb on a good day.

  79. Spider
    #2710835, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    The “Costello gave back too much to taxpayers” meme gets repeated ad infinitum on the ABC. One of their favorite memes.

  80. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710837, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Robber Baron
    #2710832, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Ben’s real name is Ben Dover…right?

    I prefer Ben O’shit.

  81. Snoopy
    #2710840, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Wages growth has rules?

  82. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710842, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    new graduate bemoans he will not get fair wage rises or buy a home.

    Note to the young buck – i’ve had 5 pay rises in 15 years, they were dependent on the value i brought to the business. yes i had bonus schedules but they are never a guarantee.

    As for buying property, buy where it’s cheap for your first house not what is your perceived housing utopia.

  83. Robber Baron
    #2710844, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Oh shut up Judith…it’s qanda…no one is interested in facts and logic.

  84. Robber Baron
    #2710847, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Is Turtle even less impressive than Plibbers and Titts?

  85. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710848, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Anal Bleacher – no new supply coming into the housing market.

    Oh really? I have friends in Oz who are still doing multiple apartment developments.

  86. Snoopy
    #2710849, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Post 🐢 We have the most generous property tax concessions in the world. Twice. There’s a big hint right there.

  87. Spider
    #2710850, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Boo hoo!!!! Hand me a hanky.

  88. Snoopy
    #2710851, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Graduate. “We have seen penalty rates cut”. Bill Shitten come on down!

  89. Turtle of WA
    #2710852, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Stop calling him 🐢 !

  90. Spider
    #2710853, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    I bought a VERY modest house in the outer suburbs. These folk want an inner city terrace house two years out of uni.

  91. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710854, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Mr O’shit said Paradigm – everyone skol a vodka shot.

  92. Robber Baron
    #2710855, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Ben mansplaining to Judith. Needs to be saved by Snowy.

  93. Cpt Seahawks
    #2710856, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Stop calling him 🐢 !

    I prefer “anal bleaching reptile”.

  94. Turtle of WA
    #2710858, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Snowcone always announces the fact checkers after a conservative/non-lefty has spoken.

  95. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710859, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Upcoming by-elections

    Is this a referendum on the turdbull gubbermint – What?

    Angus puts the boot into Moobs McBullshit.

  96. Snoopy
    #2710860, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    It’s not the seats it’s the swing.

  97. Snoopy
    #2710862, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Snowcone always announces the fact checkers after a conservative/non-lefty has spoken.

    Always.

  98. Cpt Seahawks
    #2710866, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Snowy loves to broaden the tax base.

  99. Turtle of WA
    #2710868, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Bumquist is a moron.

  100. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710869, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Mr O’shit wants tax reform – a carbon tax , mining tax, wealth tax, increase GST

    Can someone just headbutt this idiot.

  101. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710870, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Judith is being brutal with these pansies tonight.

  102. Pete of Perth
    #2710871, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Judith can’t get a word in edgewise
    ?

  103. Pete of Perth
    #2710872, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Spoke too soon

  104. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710876, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Anal bleacher went for the AbbottSatan666 gotcha.

    For his next trick he will eat perkins paste out of the pink jar.

  105. Turtle of WA
    #2710877, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Judith is being brutal with these pansies tonight.

    Belting them with Hayek. What a legend.

  106. Turtle of WA
    #2710878, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Snowy loves to broaden the tax base.

    Snowy loves tax. It’s how he made his fortune.

  107. Cpt Seahawks
    #2710879, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Cutting tax, yep, and fixing power (electron) issues is just as important.

  108. Snoopy
    #2710881, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Snowcone is a an idiot. Clearly he learnt everything he knows from George Megafuckup.

  110. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710884, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Ok Troops the numbers are in;

    Interruptions came in at 27 Harlequin you were so close.

    The prize jackpots to the sequinned jock and patent leather tassels.

  111. Carpe Jugulum
    #2710886, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Thank you for playing

    I’m done

    Oyasumi Nasai all.

  112. Harlequin Decline
    #2710888, posted on May 14, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    So close I could almost smell them.

    Thanks Carpe.

