-
Q&A Forum: May 14, 2018
Konbanwa All
The bidding is open .
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
OK 45.
32 please Carpe.
Hi Carpe!
I’ll have my usual lucky 13 please
Thanks
Panellists
Angus Taylor – Sacrificial Lamb
Chris Bowen – Mouth Breathing Cretin
Elizabeth Proust – Meh
Judith Sloan – Legend
Ben Ohit – Howlermonkey
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Cpt Seahawks 32
Westie Woman 13
37 please Jugulum.
Worth dropping by just for your roll call Carpe.
For “Australia Institute” read “Australian Communist Institute”.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Cpt Seahawks 32
Westie Woman 13
Turtle of WA 37
Candy will be rapt.
76. Atomic number of the densest metal osmium.
I was thinking of Chris Bowen Window Licker who runs into walls but i thought brevity was called for.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Cpt Seahawks 32
Westie Woman 13
Turtle of WA 37
Pete of Perth 76
May I have 23 please, Carpe?
Chris Bowen – Mouth Breathing Cretin
Candy will be rapt.
Fresher & lighter were Candy’s compliments to Bowen, something like that. Like a laundry detergent tv ad?
Wait…people still watch this?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Cpt Seahawks 32
Westie Woman 13
Turtle of WA 37
Pete of Perth 76
Vic in Prossy 23
Two tens plus two units s’il vous plait.
19 thanks, Carpe.
We do this so the nice folk don’t have to soil their eyeballs
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Cpt Seahawks 32
Westie Woman 13
Turtle of WA 37
Pete of Perth 76
Vic in Prossy 23
Grumpy 22
Snoopy 19
Could I have 28 please Carpe?
Ok, i’ll try;
Chris Bowen – As fresh as used napisan used for anal bleaching.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Cpt Seahawks 32
Westie Woman 13
Turtle of WA 37
Pete of Perth 76
Vic in Prossy 23
Grumpy 22
Snoopy 19
Harlequin Decline 28
Wait…people still watch this?
I am suspicious that hypnotism is used to attain this improbability.
Ok Troops, it’s time
So lets don our kirtle, oil our bodies, flex our pecs and
lllleeetttssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyy to rrrrruuuuummmmbbbllleeee
Ridiculous – now if you would just look at this watch on a chain
1st question tax cuts, going straight to the similar tax rates for high & low income earners
Bollocks
I was so close last time, so I’ll try 16 again.
Gus opens tentatively – snowcone tries the bullshit on earlychris the anal bleacher goes straight to the tax increase mantra
Look into my eyes. Leftards are interesting to watch.
Brilliant the way the government is now as consumed with “fairness” as Labor is.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Cpt Seahawks 32
Westie Woman 13
Turtle of WA 37
Pete of Perth 76
Vic in Prossy 23
Grumpy 22
Snoopy 19
Harlequin Decline 28
Classical Hero 16
snowcone is a participant not a moderator
Did Bowen get dropped on his head as a child?
ben o’shit waffles about bracket creep but wants high tax because “fair”
Ben Oquist former worker for the Greens and Labor apologist is just so predictable.
O’shit – a ticking revenue time bomb, he went to the gillzilla school of hyperbole
Gee we cant have detail its all about the VIBE man.
Judith begins to school Mr O’shit, snowcone interrupts.
Snowcone, “Judith, don’t bother us with your steenking facts”.
looks like big numbers may get up tonight in Lotto
Judith has a dig at snowcone, Bazinga.
She is fired up tonight.
Snowcone hates women.
Judith Sloan, Fuck Yeah.
(Sung to the tune of America Fuck Yeah)
I hope Judith hits Ben.
Audience shot of meathead with Stop Adani earrings
Sad really.
There’s no point cutting debt. Labor will blow out spending whatever.
Bird with “Stop Adani” earings in the audience. Big danglers. This really takes virtue signalling to a new level of superficiality.
George Mega is a fundamental critiques. Does he have a job yet?
I was too slow on the earings Carpe. Story of my life.
🙂
Does it sound like it’s coming through a 70s robot voice vocoder, or is it just my crappy interweb?
Post turtle 🐢 babbles. Snowcone helpfully interprets.
No. Just me.
Anal bleacher thinks taxing high income earners more is a good idea.
He is an utter cockwomble
I blame Wussia
Fair call.
FMD Snowcone argues that the way to address a slow down is by increasing taxes not by cutting expenditure.
Turtle rabbiting on. He’s going to be even worse than John Kerrin in the portfolio.
Dividend imputation – anal bleacher wants to double tax people.
Post turtle 🐢 babbles. Snowcone helpfully interprets.
Haiku?
Snowcone drills student. Has he ever done that to a Green? To a moozley?
Judith is on fire tonight
About time she got ugly with the economic asshats.
Judith is on fire tonight.
Snap.
Turtle receives a belting from Judith. Snowcone had to save him. What’s the bet Judith gets no more questions.
Great minds think alike.
Mr O’shit wants more tax because – ekwalidy
Evening all, late to the party due to Jupiters giant red spot storm being visible for a while tonight, and it being a lovely clear night here in CQ.
I’ll just spectate and jeer from the sidelines instead.
From his performance on The Drum and Q&A I don’t think there is a more partisan and predictable commentator on TV than Ben. I could write his responses before he opens his mouth most of the time.
Stop calling Bowen ‘Turtle’.
Hey, Ben, here’s a thought. Arrange for the Australia Institute to crowd fund the budget. Those that want to pay more can.
Ben’s real name is Ben Dover…right?
Carpe Jugulum
#2710818, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:58 pm
Judith is on fire tonight
About time she got ugly with the economic asshats.
Turtle of WA
#2710819, posted on May 14, 2018 at 9:58 pm
Judith is on fire tonight.
Spooky, best out of five? Two – zero to Carpe.
Anal bleacher still doesn’t understand how tax imputation works
A dim bulb on a good day.
The “Costello gave back too much to taxpayers” meme gets repeated ad infinitum on the ABC. One of their favorite memes.
I prefer Ben O’shit.
Wages growth has rules?
new graduate bemoans he will not get fair wage rises or buy a home.
Note to the young buck – i’ve had 5 pay rises in 15 years, they were dependent on the value i brought to the business. yes i had bonus schedules but they are never a guarantee.
As for buying property, buy where it’s cheap for your first house not what is your perceived housing utopia.
Oh shut up Judith…it’s qanda…no one is interested in facts and logic.
Is Turtle even less impressive than Plibbers and Titts?
Anal Bleacher – no new supply coming into the housing market.
Oh really? I have friends in Oz who are still doing multiple apartment developments.
Post 🐢 We have the most generous property tax concessions in the world. Twice. There’s a big hint right there.
Boo hoo!!!! Hand me a hanky.
Graduate. “We have seen penalty rates cut”. Bill Shitten come on down!
Stop calling him 🐢 !
I bought a VERY modest house in the outer suburbs. These folk want an inner city terrace house two years out of uni.
Mr O’shit said Paradigm – everyone skol a vodka shot.
Ben mansplaining to Judith. Needs to be saved by Snowy.
Stop calling him 🐢 !
I prefer “anal bleaching reptile”.
Snowcone always announces the fact checkers after a conservative/non-lefty has spoken.
Upcoming by-elections
Is this a referendum on the turdbull gubbermint – What?
Angus puts the boot into Moobs McBullshit.
It’s not the seats it’s the swing.
Always.
Snowy loves to broaden the tax base.
Bumquist is a moron.
Mr O’shit wants tax reform – a carbon tax , mining tax, wealth tax, increase GST
Can someone just headbutt this idiot.
Judith is being brutal with these pansies tonight.
Judith can’t get a word in edgewise
?
Spoke too soon
Anal bleacher went for the AbbottSatan666 gotcha.
For his next trick he will eat perkins paste out of the pink jar.
Belting them with Hayek. What a legend.
Snowy loves tax. It’s how he made his fortune.
Cutting tax, yep, and fixing power (electron) issues is just as important.
Snowcone is a an idiot. Clearly he learnt everything he knows from George Megafuckup.
Ben loves rulz.
Ok Troops the numbers are in;
Interruptions came in at 27 Harlequin you were so close.
The prize jackpots to the sequinned jock and patent leather tassels.
Thank you for playing
I’m done
Oyasumi Nasai all.
So close I could almost smell them.
Thanks Carpe.
Thanks, Carpe.