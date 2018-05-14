The mind of the progressive

How is it that when it comes to optimistic budget revenue projections, nobody believes the “experts” within Treasury?

But when it comes to apocalyptic carbon and weather projections, prepared with the same methodology used for revenue projections, by the “experts” within the United Nations and the Department of Climate Changes, these projections are absolutely, positively and categorically correct and cannot be challenged.

Optimistic projections unbelievable. Apocalyptic projections unchallengeable.

Perhaps there is a deeper problem in the mind of the leftist progressive.

