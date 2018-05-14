The mind of the progressive

How is it that when it comes to optimistic budget revenue projections, nobody believes the “experts” within Treasury?
But when it comes to apocalyptic carbon and weather projections, prepared with the same methodology used for revenue projections, by the “experts” within the United Nations and the Department of Climate Changes, these projections are absolutely, positively and categorically correct and cannot be challenged.
Optimistic projections unbelievable. Apocalyptic projections unchallengeable.
Perhaps there is a deeper problem in the mind of the leftist progressive.
If I question “climate change” ™, I am told I MUST trust the science.
The NT recently commissioned a report into fracking, and the scientists found the risk to be negligible. But the Greens are screaming about it. They won’t trust the science?
Treasury is not scientific? While Department of Climate Changes is?
Sydney Boy #2710674, posted on May 14, 2018, at 8:55 pm
Of course, because it’s not THEIR science – it doesn’t fit the preconceived narrative. Whereas the “climate change” science does fit their narrative, so it must be trustworthy.
Circular argument is such a wonderful thing for them – they go round and round in circles and remain in familiar territory.
The Socialist Brain of a Liberal Democrat
Could be the worst of both worlds – Treasury modelling of the carbon tax. Remember that? Uniform global carbon price bwahahaaa. Just pulling it out of their arse.
What makes you think the average Leftist “progressive” even has a mind?
They don’t need minds – they have the A.L.P.B.C. instead.
Religiously held views on single use plastic shopping bags also trump the Productivity Commission report which confirmed it was all total bollocks. Anti vaxers are similarly unmoved by unfashionable science. There must be a way to anticipate the next dumb trend and exploit the willfully stupid, while not feeling dirty at the same time.
A sensible person once observed that “Life’s a bitch and then you die.” All that needs to be said about crazy climate theories and other cult beliefs.