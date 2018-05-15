Australian Greens Announce New Income Fairness Policy

Studies have shown that good looking people earn more the rest of the population.
University of Michigan information science professor Markus M. Mobius has identified three reasons why beautiful people are more successful:
1. Physically attractive workers are more confident, and higher confidence increases wages.
2. For a given level of confidence, physically attractive workers are (wrongly) considered more able by employers.
3. Controlling for worker confidence, physically attractive workers have better verbal skills (such as communication and social skills) that raise their wages when they interact with employers.
The Australian Greens do not believe this is fair or consistent with the Greens policy platform that people should not be economically rewarded for luck, skill or effort.
Accordingly, the Australian Greens today announce a new policy which seeks to redress this inequity. In the new financial year, the Greens will table a private members bill that will seek to legislate mandatory cosmetic surgery for those attractive people earning too much. In a Green world, beauty and attractiveness cannot be tolerated.
To demonstrate the Australian Green’s resolve, the entire Federal Parliamentary Party has agreed, where necessary, to undergo such a procedure. At the current time, none of the members passed the necessary threshold requiring treatment.
Harrison Bergeron
