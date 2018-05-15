I am Sparta-Quiz Master

For tonight’s quiz, here are a couple of questions.
For 10 points …
- Why, if the progressive left believes that gender is a social (but not biological) construct, why do they care so much about gender balance in parliament and board rooms?
For 20 points …
- Why, if low income earners pay no net tax, is it unfair to give a tax cut to high income earners, who pay a lot of net tax?
For 30 points …
- Why is it not racial discrimination to offend, insult, humiliate or intimidate an anglo-saxon?
And as a bonus question, for 40 points …
- Where are green jobs and how much do they pay (relative to industrial and manufacturing jobs)?
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
Contact I Am Spartacus at iamspartacus42 at gmail dot com.
Because I only need to be re-elected now, not in eight years time.
I “get it”.
The three “Why”s are really one question, posed in three ways.
I’ve got a few questions for you, Spart.
What would you do if I sang out of tune? Would you stand up and walk out on me?
Does anybody really know what time it is? Does anybody really care?
How can you mend a broken heart? How does a loser ever win?
Y Y Y
interesting question. It was announced at Beef Expo in Qld a marketing scoping plan whereby the aim is to scope indigenous branded beef (and the logistics of supply, etc, etc) to be marketed both within Australia and overseas.
Apart from the fact that most indigenous run properties have mickies galore – so lotsa bull beef, I found the name put up by the yellow fellows promoting the idea disconcerting.
They want to name it something I am not allowed to use in polite society – BlackFella Beef.
Why is it that I a white person although 7th generation Australian – farmers and publicans all the way, am not allowed to name some-one a blackfella but the very same people are allowed to use the word to describe their product.
Woill I be named offensive if I go to the butcher shop and ask for this product by name or will I have to hand over a slip of paper with the words written on it, or will I have to refer to it obliquely so as not to offend.
May I have some of that not WhiteFella Beef, please? Preferably for slow cooking or in mince form.
Of course, MLA levy payers and taxpayers matching funds will go to fund this visionary idea.
They had a picture of a steer with a dot painting on it.
And one more question.
Dimmi quando tu verrai,
Dimmi quando… Quando… Quando?