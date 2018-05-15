I am Sparta-Quiz Master

For tonight’s quiz, here are a couple of questions.

For 10 points …

Why, if the progressive left believes that gender is a social (but not biological) construct, why do they care so much about gender balance in parliament and board rooms?

For 20 points …

Why, if low income earners pay no net tax, is it unfair to give a tax cut to high income earners, who pay a lot of net tax?

For 30 points …

Why is it not racial discrimination to offend, insult, humiliate or intimidate an anglo-saxon?

And as a bonus question, for 40 points …

Where are green jobs and how much do they pay (relative to industrial and manufacturing jobs)?

