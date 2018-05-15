This year in Jerusalem

The American embassy, that is. And for some background, this is fascinating: How Harry Truman Crossed His Own State Department to Recognize Israel. One of the few businessmen to have been an American president. Read it through. The Deep State has a long history.
And then there’s this from Instapundit.
THE STRATEGIC CASE FOR MOVING THE U.S. EMBASSY TO JERUSALEM IS VERY SIMPLE: Since Oslo in 1993, Israel has allowed Palestinian terrorists to set up a government in Ramallah, made three peace offers within internationally-accepted parameters, withdrawn from Gaza and parts of Samaria, suffered an intifadah, and in return has gotten… a worldwide Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions campaign? The Palestinians have believed that they could win by stalling, waiting until the world’s impatience forced Israel to concede. Moving the U.S. Embassy without a peace agreement demonstrates to the Palestinians that things can and will move on without them, as do the growing ties between Israel and the Sunni powers. Either accept that Israel is here to stay and make the necessary accommodations, or be left in the dustbin of history.
Go Israel. Note the ABC getting doe eyed and pious while pretending to present the facts as Israel defends itself from the freedom sackers.
islam as a whole will inevitably go in the dustbin of history
Amen to that…..we could end a lot of national and international conflict by letting go of past ‘injustices’ done to other people, by other people, both long dead (think: slavery in the US, the effect of colonisation on Australian aboriginals, etc etc) instead of gifting them to our children like the unexploded bombs that they are.
Australia’s embassy should be moved to Jerusalem.
Go Israel, I am so happy. As for the ABC filth, it is a disgrace. The Australian is not much better, its current headline is “US embassy sparks bloodshed”. I would have thought that it should be “Hamas sparks bloodshed” but I guess that would require the media to report the truth
“islam as a whole will inevitably go in the dustbin of history”. One can only hope however it will take a lot of innocent lives with it.
“Note the ABC getting doe eyed and pious while pretending to present the facts…”
Yeah. “Non-violent” Palestinian protests, they said.
A-hem.
So setting fire to tyres and having toxic smoke drift over the “enemies” territory is “non-violent”, eh?
Chemical warfare, anyone?
They complained the Israeli’s shot protesters in the legs – good work guys. Protest about that enough, they might target heads instead…. idiots.
Perhaps “innocent” Palestinians shouldn’t be used as human shields either, eh?
And, of course, we all know that were Israel not existing, there would never be any sort of conflict between “Arab brothers”, right?
My solution: build a HUUUGE fence around the whole lot of ’em, and tell ’em they ain’t coming out until it’s sorted – no-one and nothing in or out until it’s over. Wanna act like a spoilt brat, then you can be treated like one.
I am totally with Cassie re the Australian etc. haven’t watched or listened to their AlpBC in years but can totally imagine the rubbish. Why shouldn’t Israel have their ancestral capital recognised? I applaud President Trump for his efforts in bringing the US embassy to Jerusalem, our very leftist Australian government should be doing the same. An extremely historic day for Israel and I congratulate them.
It is a pity that the Muslims next door continue the riots, attacks and attempts to bomb the wall to get inside and destroy everything as they do pretty much everywhere they are in numbers. By the way, on the issue of the Palestinians, a search reveals that those who hold passports actually have Jordanians ones. Makes you wonder if they are actually acknowledged as citizens of that country and the whole Palestinian thing is just a land grab.
To be honest, I can’t see why this is such a big deal, and since I’m very representative of the average punter, I doubt many other people can understand what makes it so special. It’s an embassy so it only exists by invitation of the national government where that embassy sits. I would have thought the Israeli government just says, “Hey, build your embassy over there”. Job’s done, leave it at that.
I also think that the overblown protests over such a trivial issue are unlikely to impress anyone. All the monotheistic religions think this city was given to them personally by God, all of them base that claim upon historic conquest by military force, so I guess if God was deeply upset by the embassy being there then God would have moved it already. Clearly God is content with leaving us to sort it out, so then you have to decide how much effort you care to put into fighting over this. I’m kind of sick of it where the biggest, loudest, complainer thinks they deserve a prize.
Numbers 6:22-27
and
Pray for the peace of Jerusalem
The Guardian had two articles up discussing the violence over night in the Middle East. The first laid the blame at the feet of Donald Trump for moving the embassy, except the last paragraph that mentions that this week is the 70th anniversary of the creation of Israel that led to many Muslims fleeing to Palestine. The second (no longer given prominence) examines the violence as a result of Hamas stirring up passions over the 70th anniversary and points out that the majority of the violence was 50km+ away from the US embassy.
Guardian readers likes the anti Trump article more 36909:1542 despite (or because of) the complete lack of facts or analysis of the issue.