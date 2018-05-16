Government as a designer or as an enabler

Dwight D. Eisenhower was the 34th President of the United States. He was also a very important general during world war 2. Apparently also, it was Eisenhower who “talent spotted” Ronald Reagan and schooled him in foreign policy. But before all of that (after the war, before the US Presidency), Eisenhower was the President of Columbia University in New York, one of the Ivy League colleges.
There is a famous Eisenhower story that illustrates not only Eisenhower’s wisdom, but also the accuracy of the experts.
During Eisenhower’s tenure at Columbia University, the campus was undergoing significant expansion and pathways and pavements needed to be built. The architects and planners presented 2 different plans for the location and layout of the pavement. The 2 proposals were different and incompatible.
Rather than making a choice between the 2 expert plans, Eisenhower decided to not commission the pathways but rather to lay grass and watch where the students walked (marked by worn grass). At the end of 1 year, they would lay the pavement where the students walked.
Lo and behold, both of the expert options were nowhere near the mark. The students found their own best path.
This is a true story. It is also a metaphor for the role of government and the different philosophies underlying government. Is the role of government to tell citizens which path to take or to create the conditions for citizens to work out the best path for themselves.
Spartacus knows what he, and probably many Cats prefers the role of government to be. Sadly it does not appear to be the philosophy of our government-bureaucratic industrial intervention complex. And unless we change our direction we will end up where we are headed, down the road to serfdom.
A lovely lesson about catallaxy.
Spartacus I don’t often agree with you but I think this is the best article you have written. It paints a picture that even a thick politician could see. Pity most won’t get to see it. Well done.
(ignoring the metaphor) .. the great thing is, that with today’s technology, government can easily purchase exactly that data. Where people drive, where they cycle, and where they walk and run.
Will they use it ?
btw – architects and planners are often more interested in the feels than utility.
O they wouldn’t Duncanm. Because government these days is thinking “how can I make those students walk where I want them to?” Just a nudge.
The only reason modern politicians would want to know where the students might want to go is so they can pretend they agree while still putting the pavement where the politicians actually want it.
Anyone who wants to see the failure of government as a designer just needs to look at the NSW drink recycling scheme. Overly complex, excessively reliant on technology, multiple points of failure and on and on.
And that is all before you ask whether it was needed in the first place or even improves the supposed problem.
Great story Spart.
Don’t bet on it.