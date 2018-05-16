See. Spartacus’ seventh sense (bullsh*t detection) is clearly well developed. Thus further to the earlier Van Onselen Watch post, here is a brief addendum.
It seems that Professor Van Onselen’s appointment to Griffith University was only announced 2 days ago on 14 May 2018. Oh my.
And to which part of the University was Professor Van Onselen appointed? To the School of Business and Government. How’s that for a red flag. An academic combination of business and government. Would that be like having a School of Medicine and Car Repair?
In its announcement:
Griffith Business School Pro Vice Chancellor Professor David Grant said Professor van Onselen’s appointment was an obvious coup for the University.
A coup? Really. Professor Grant also said:
His (Van Onselen’s) part time appointment at Griffith will build further on the engagement and impact activities of GBS. Peter’s teaching into the MBA and GCPA programs, as well as undergraduate teaching, will complement his continuing program of academic research.
Engagement and impact activities. Right.
Maybe Professor Van Onselen’s next academic post will require teaching and researching tax reform. Should be easy for him. Just increase taxes. That’s reform according to him.
Griffith University?
Oily Al Grassby’s old slithering-grounds.
You can pick up a Masters’ Degree in Wacky Tabaccy, or a Ph.D in the fitting of Concrete Boots.
“School of Business and Government”.
Why don’t they add unions and get the trifecta?
The Atlas Shrugged Chair in Dystopian Misgovernance.
Does any employer value MBAs anymore? And from Griffith University? Where PVO was a leading light?
A coup de grâce?
I’m guessing there’s been a coup of the University, as per the Gramsci plan.
Would that be like having a School of Medicine and Car Repair?
No, more like the College of Tattoing and Laser Surgery