Parliamentary Register of Interests

Just reported in the Australian, Shadow Treasurer, the Hon. Chris Bowen MP said:

he “pleads guilty” to paying for his policies, after Treasury and Parliamentary Budget Office estimates suggested about a third of his party’s proposed new tax revenue will come from scrapping dividend imputation credit refunds.

Granted Mr Bowen is a member of the ALP, but perhaps pleading guilty may be premature at this stage. However, Spartacus did not know that Mr Bowen had a personal wealth in the multiple billions. It is delightful to know that someone with sufficient wealth to place them among the wealthiest people in the world sits in the Australian Parliament.

Mr Bowen must be personally worth billions. How else could he claim that he was going to pay for the spending promises of the Labor Party yet not be held to account by the government or the media?

Perhaps he misspoke, but more likely it was a Freudian Slip.

