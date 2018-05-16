Parliamentary Register of Interests

Spartacus does not know where to go, but perhaps someone can point him in the right direction.
Just reported in the Australian, Shadow Treasurer, the Hon. Chris Bowen MP said:
he “pleads guilty” to paying for his policies, after Treasury and Parliamentary Budget Office estimates suggested about a third of his party’s proposed new tax revenue will come from scrapping dividend imputation credit refunds.
Granted Mr Bowen is a member of the ALP, but perhaps pleading guilty may be premature at this stage. However, Spartacus did not know that Mr Bowen had a personal wealth in the multiple billions. It is delightful to know that someone with sufficient wealth to place them among the wealthiest people in the world sits in the Australian Parliament.
Mr Bowen must be personally worth billions. How else could he claim that he was going to pay for the spending promises of the Labor Party yet not be held to account by the government or the media?
Perhaps he misspoke, but more likely it was a Freudian Slip.
Bowen wants to rob poor old people. Is it because old people who don’t want to be a burden on Australia tend not to vote for the ALP robbers?
Where are the Coalition on this? Or Senators Bernardi and Leyonhjelm for that matter?
Peanut Head has said publicly that a self funded retiree getting about $60,000 (maybe less – not sure of the exact number) is “wealthy enough” to afford to lose a chunk of that in Peanut Head’s tax changes.
So where’s the Bill in Parliament limiting any taxpayer funded salary or benefit to Peanut Head to an amount that won’t give him (inclusive of any other source of income he has) more than $60k a year? Introduce it, get it through the Senate (with whatever bribes to cross benchers are required), put it into the Reps and announce that the Coalition will pass it unless Peanut Head personally votes “no” (thus revealing himself to be the most grubby venal hypocrite in the history of sentient life).
What about a Bill capping trade union official’s salaries and benefits at that level?
I’m happy to draft something if that would help.
It’s no different to Malcolm Turnbull worth $200 million and cracking down on the lowest placed people in society who owe something like $500 to Centrelink from up to 7 years ago, and making them pay for his spending promises of millions of dollars to the UN or the Barrier Reef, or wind turbines or whatever. I understand if Centrelink makes an error the welfare recipient still pays the amount owing, as it is part of the contract.
so, Mr Turnbull is robbing poor people too and sits in Parliament as a massively wealthy person.
That’s Bowen in today’s OZ, he thinks people on low incomes should pay double tax on their share holding earnings.
Mr Bowen, it’s their money from investment earnings being returned to them — not yours.
Maybe all franked dividends are next on the agenda or maybe he wants to do away with the tax-free threshold entirely.
There’s a difference candy.
Centrelink are asking for money back that never really belonged to the recipient.
Peanut Head and his crime syndicate are planning to rob people of money that at present is actually theirs.
There is a legitimate complaint for the Centrelink recipients if they’ve accepted a payment in good faith because of a Centrelink stuffup and are now suddenly being harassed for swift repayment (or excessively fast garnisheeing of their valid welfare receipts). If that’s what you’re complaining about then that’s fair enough. But it shouldn’t be assumed that they are entitled to keep forever something that they shouldn’t have got.
Australians probably didn’t know that you can get an income tax refund, even if you didn’t pay any income tax, and can get the tax paid by a company you own shares in repaid to you so that no net tax is paid …
Why is that any different to another low income Australian getting free money from Centrelink?
Sorry, I should clarify …
Why is a low income Australian being allowed to keep some of the earnings from their investment (albeit earned indirectly behind the corporate veil) worse, or even as bad as, other low income Australians getting free OPM from Centrelink?
I am in the vast minority here, but I don’t believe that the franking credit tax offset should be a refundable offset. The franking credit is allocated to the franked dividend so that the recipient for whom it is assessable income can offset their tax payable by the tax paid at the company rate of 30 percent. That’s the purpose – to avoid double taxation. If the recipient of the franked dividend ends up with no tax payable on their taxable income then I cannot see the principle that excess franking credits need to be returned.
“Their money” is the dividend received. The franking credit is their tax offset.