Liberty Quote
The substitution of economic planning for the market economy removes all freedom and leaves to the individual merely the right to obey.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Wednesday Forum: May 16, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
Howdy
Winnah, how good was that
3rd
Mmmmmm
New car smell
Checking in and keen to hear how easy it is to influence a jury in this mighty digital age.
Waheyy!
A suggestion for a liberty quote:
“Publicity is the very soul of justice. It is the keenest spur to exertion, and the surest of all guards against improbity. It keeps the judge himself, while trying, under trial.
In the darkness of secrecy, sinister interest and evil in every shape, have full swing. Only in proportion as publicity has place can any of the checks, applicable to judicial injustice, operate. Where there is no publicity there is no justice.”
Jeremy Bentham
Thread Carpe ?
May anyone join ??
Thanks Carpe.
Please feel free to join in 😁
Scrolling, scrolling, rawhide
Nice new fred you got ‘ere.
Pity if sumfink was to ‘appen to it.
No wha’ I mean.
Jeremy Bentham
Bit of a forerunner to Communism, wasn’t he?
Personally, i want Archbishop Pell to receive the fairest Trial anyone’s ever got in Australia, and if that means a Suppression Order is necessary, then it’s a small price to pay.
IMHO.
The Stefan Halper case.
Deep state, very deep swamp.
American Thinker
Greetings from Dubai.
First impression – no litter. None.
Troll on the Avenue
Troll on the avenue, they’re trying to get you in,
Commenting by with their idiotic trys,
They’re all depressed and ill, taking mummies pills,
Commenting your way with their hair on fire;
But don’t you slip don’t you slip
And comment with the troll on the avenue
So here it is.
multiple posts in top 10 don’t count, waaaaaa.
And no Jooooooes calli.
The CFMEU have suggested it is in our interest to abandon the old thread?
I was almost involved in a regrettable incident near Central station (again) this morning. Walking into Belmore Park after crossing Eddy Ave I was about to walk past a young woman and a shambling young asian guy who looked like your classic geek. Noticed that the woman was aggressively challenging the asian guy accusing him of being blind and screeching about him invading her space – he replied “I walk, that’s what I do” and then bumped into her – which was when the screaming commenced. It was so loud it caused my ears to ring.
I should have asked the silly bint if she was a fan of multiculturalism and mass immigration.
Off on a half-day tour, with the rest of the afternoon shopping at the big mall by the Burge. It looks like rain, which is unheard off – saw three or four drops on the pool.
Second observation – the aircon is waaaaaay too low. Everywhere, including vehicles.
And Alexander Downer in the middle of it.
The easiest way to boost capacity on public transport is for everybody to stand up and get packed in like do in Asia.
Big Australia, with megacities of twenty millions means high density, as championed by their turnbullites.
Pack the train carriages to the most efficient capacity and yarragrad can really shuffle tonnes more proles around per hour, without any extra spending.
Comrades.
Could have been written for Australia other than Nuclear and Gas Fracking bringing down prices
Who Turned Off the Lights?
The amazing shale oil and gas revolution is providing Americans with cheap gas for home heating and power generation. Hooray. The price of natural gas has fallen by nearly two-thirds over the last decade, and this has put enormous price pressure on other forms of power generation.
But this is not a free-market story of Schumpeterian creative destruction. If it were, then wind and solar power would have been shut down years ago. They can’t possibly compete on a level playing field with $3 natural gas.
When our manufacturers, schools, hospitals and internet shut down, we’re not going to think wind and solar power are so chic.
If the lights start to go out five or 10 years from now, we will look back at what is happening today and wonder how we could have been so darn stupid.
Yes, some seem to be preoccupied with digital penetration.
Hooray. New fred.
Asian autist meets harridan?
That clusterfvck is worth double bonus points.
Who is “we” of whom you speak, Kemosabe?
I presume you’re working Calli. To early to be up for tourism purposes.
calli
Your comment is awaiting moderation.
#2712090, posted on May 16, 2018 at 1:57 pm
Burj. Just looked it up.
The j-wellers here are all Indian. We got a 24 hour turnaround for the piece I designed. Meant leaving my wedding and engagement rings with them, which makes me feel bereft. There was a bit of a smile when they saw the meagre diamonds on the ring – it cost the Beloved two month’s pay back in the day.
But I love them dearly. They are “old cut” which makes me feel like Methusela.
Lol. Birdword.
Indeed, it was classic example of the wonders of multiculturalism.
I gave both of them a very wide berth. My ears have also finally stopped ringing.
Research shows Monty is harming people??
https://www.city-journal.org/html/dont-bet-it-15906.html
Im actually going to defend montsy work here
Similarly, fantasy sports betting took off when operators ditched the traditional format, in which players competed against one another in leagues that lasted a whole season, and transitioned to instant games that take place over the course of a single day or weekend. That was a calculated move, based on research on how to attract and keep bettors. Sports betting may take us further down these paths, especially since it has such appeal to young men. Early research suggests that teens who start betting on fantasy sports are far more likely to graduate to other forms of sports betting and more likely to develop gambling problems than the average teenager.
Sports betting as a gateway drug to becoming a gambling addict?
Doesnt seem all that likely to me.
Monty are short term or compressed fantasy sports more popular?
Interesting article though, government taking something they say is bad and “regulating”it into a nice little earner for themselves.
EXCLUSIVE: Michael Cohen ‘asked Qatari investor for millions of dollars’ which he said he would ‘pass to Trump family members’ at Trump Tower meeting – and Qatar’s foreign minister was there too
well, well top 40 or so
Arrr’noon everybody!
m0nty
The article is based on a person who appears to be suing/getting sued for dodgy businesses name dropping.
Keep tenderly loving that fowl.
Caught a bit of Bowen on Fox speaking at the Press Club.
Gawd he’s awful – and talks shit.
The dead re-animate.
Zombie Apocalypse confirmed !
Mercy them before it is too late !!
Why do people live in Sydney at all? If you want to live in an overcrowded city at least go somewhere else and pay Asian tax rates.
Theres smarter people than me here so heres my question….Gorgon and Wheatstone are $111 billion investments in LNG off West. Aust. coast. Earnings are gross $11.5 billion a year. Is it true that the investors get a $1 tax deduction for every $1 invested , but if its not used in the full year the $1 rolls over to the following year and increases 15% to $1.15 and the following year by another 15% to $1.3225, and so on. If its true who wrote up this contract?
I was born in once isolated suburb. Lots of traffic passing through. No high rise, so far.
An Irishman, a lemon salesman and a squirrel walk into a bar…
Tesla tackles Guinness World Record by towing a commercial airliner
I wonder why…?
The Revolving Door Continues: Tesla Loses Two More Executives
It Gets Worse: Tesla Now Has To Compete With $50,000 Electric BMWs Going For $54/Month
Do squirrels fly Qantas?
I just renewed my Quadrant subscription. Yay Quadrant!
Has Baldrick reported in today?
Unlike the Avenatti millions there are no court documents supporting the allegation.
No!
Oops, the second link didn’t work. Here it is again. Btw, all three headlines are from today.
perth trader, seems the issue stems from an inter-company loan to finance the projects:
see here for ato battle over it
Imagine that: the Western media willingly engages in a deception of its audience staged-managed by Hamas to exaggerate the number of Palestinians killed when Hamas used them as cannon fodder against the IDF to achieve a propaganda victory.
Such genocidal evil makes the Third Reich look good.
Has Baldrick reported in today?
He probably hasn’t surfaced properly yet, Gab. Then, for a time, he’ll be in considerable pain. Still, he’s a strong character; it wouldn’t surprise me if he’s posting by the end of the week.
TY Pete
Yup. I’m prepared to let him have a couple of days off. I’m sure he will be conscious of his obligations to keep us entertained. He’s a good bloke.
He’s a good bloke.
Indeed.
Pete M …here is the reason I think. This came up in a weekend roundtable discussion. ”Fairfax Media first revealed in 2015 that LNG producers like Chevron would not pay any federal royalty for at least a decade or more due to generous write offs available under the petroleum resource rent tax.
A recent report to Treasurer Scott Morrison found LNG exporters would soon sell $50 billion a year in the resource without paying anything for its extraction.
Chevron told the Senate committee that it expected to start paying PRRT from Gorgon some time between “2029 and the mid-2030s”.
Offshore LNG projects are not subject to any state royalties.”
Due to the high tax deductions from the PRRT as I posted. Aust. gets bugga all from LNG.
Just for the record, I hate Turnbull, Shorten, the ALP & the LNP, in fact I hate our politcal shitbags to the nth degree.
Wussia!!! & Qataris!!!! Cohen!!!!
That’s as plausible as you avoiding donuts for a week, STFU you idiot.
Russians are hiding in Qatar this week. Putin is so cunning, it’s unbelievable!
For Snoppy, from the OOT:
DrBeauGan:
And the sentence My pants are on fire is also a sentence in English. That ‘We’ also use the law of non-contradiction (LNC) is not surprising, no one can help but use the LNC for fear of falling into incoherence. And it isn’t a mere grammatical rule, the statement, “It is impossible that the same thing can at the same time both belong and not belong to the same object and in the same respect,…(1005b19–23)”is certainly a statement about the world.
But it’s not a mere grammatical rule or even a mere rule, and it’s even in use when considering the statement Your pants are on fire where neither ‘and’ nor ‘not’ appear.
True, some metaphysicians are overly ambitious as are some scientists, but happily, I never said that scientists must consult metaphysicians, nor have those I’ve quoted.
A reluctant admission that maths and logic provide us with a bit of reality outside of the scope of science. However, there is no explanatory need to subsume maths and logic into physical science; it is perfectly intelligible on its own terms. Unless, of course, to paraphrase Wittgenstein, “a picture holds us captive”.
Zippy:
Here are some metaphysical statements presupposed by science: that there is an objective world external to the minds of scientists; that this world is governed by causal regularities; that the human intellect can uncover and accurately describe these regularities. By the way, please don’t claim these are ‘physical statements’, that is just silly.
Because they obviously need the money.
I worked in Sydney on a contract for 18 months that finished about 2 years ago. I used to pass through the Central Station precinct each morning and each evening and I well remember Belmore Park.
For those who are unfamiliar, it is littered with homeless who have erected their small tents and shelters. Dozens of them in the public park. The Police seem to leave them alone and the Sydney City Council don’t seem entirely sure what to do with them although I guess there is a purge from time to time. Homeless are everywhere in Sydney. Lots of them.
Another recollection is the number of Asians and Indians (mostly students). Thousands of them. Seriously, thousands.
After a short while I used to pass the homeless, the marauding yoof and the Asian or Indian students without giving them a second look – just like a real Sydneysider.
But the cost of housing and living is Sydney is something else. I was incredulous when people told me they lived 50+ kilometers out of the city and in the more extreme cases, travelled up to 2 hours by bus/train EACH WAY just to get to work. This is living I asked? The simple truth was that they couldn’t afford to live any closer.
As my contract was coming to a close, one of the younger members of the Sydney team told me he was building a new home 45 kms away. I don’t remember the area but it was some new development. The very small plot of land cost him $740k and the house would be $350k. I saw the house plans and was struck that $1.1 million would buy such an ordinary home.
The only reason he could afford it was his parents were fronting part of the deposit despite his wife and he saving for several years. They would still be saddled with a mortgage aroung $800k and 1.5 hours of commuter travel each way for work. I gently mentioned that similar expenditure in Brisbane would buy a lovely home just a few kilometres from the city. To no avail.
My relatively short experience as a Sydney “resident” confirmed my view that Sydney is a great place to visit – and the glue that binds Sydneysiders to that heaving metropolis must be compelling. Fortunately, I am immune.
Meanwhile, Brennan looks like he’s some spot of bother for lying.
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2018/05/14/2_colleagues_contradict_brennan_on_use_of_dossier.html
Remarkably, cats, dogs and cockroaches make the same metaphysical assumptions. Well, they assume that cats, dogs and cockroaches can uncover and use these regularities. They don’t talk about them. But they sure use them. Amazing that cats, dogs and cockroaches all share these metaphysical assumptions.
This is (roughly) how the Petroleum Resource Rent Tax applies to offshore oil and gas projects outside of the NWS project area and the Timor Gap. Companies then get to pay income tax at the appropriate rate on what’s left after the Commonwealth takes its 40% PRRT out of gross profit.
It was introduced in 1987. So Labor.
Unless they are fully insured this could completely sink the Benalla Bugle and it’s former ABC helmsman (helmsperson?).
But, FFS, Blot … employ a poof-reader.
$175,00 (sic).
Re – the Daily Mail exclusive re Cohen.
The by-lines are for Josh Boswell and Ryan Parry.
Parry is the US West Coast reporter for the Mail.
Which is a long way from where any of this is supposed to be happening.
Boswell is a freelancer in LA.
His Twitter feed indicates his most recent personal appearance was on CNN, talking about the Royal Wedding.
Somewhat amazingly for two guys based in LA, they seem to have obtained some extremely high level sources amongst the Gulf aristocracy.
eg
Eat your heart out CNN, NYT and WaPo – LA is where it is all happening.
Mitch M.:
I want only to deal with the first sentence from the above. The rest of what you say really doesn’t apply to anything I’ve said over the last day or so. I certainly haven’t argued that science attempts to define reality as a whole. In fact, that is precisely what I have not been saying and have been arguing against. But I would say that science does concern itself, and it does so quite well, with an aspect of reality and this is what it models. If it didn’t do this, its explanatory success would be a mystery. Oh, ok, a word on discussing science by focusing on what scientists actually do, I couldn’t agree more. In this respect, the work of Prof. Nancy Cartwright, for instance, is fantastic.
ROFL. No really.
Let’s hope so. If only it were possible to do the same to Fauxfacts and the ALPBC.
Do cats, dogs and cockroaches also do maths and science?
Uh? What made you think I care?
Well known White Supremacist and Racist and Literally-a-Nazi POTUS The Donald.
comforts the mother of murdered New York Police Detective Miosotis Familia at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.
Outside the Deep Swamp Beltway national security agencies and a DWS-haven like Broward County, I am suspecting that #TheResistance will not find too much support among the law enforcement community.
Baldrick you slacker! Get over here and gives the details.
Gobsmacking.
Baldrick is to busy getting a sponge bath from a busty nurse.
They literally wan to create a star chamber.
No it isn’t.
The reason for having lnc in a language is that you can deduce any proposition whatever from a contradiction, which makes excluding them a good idea. If you want to have logical arguments. If you don’t want to have logical arguments, and most people don’t, you can get along without it. Most people do.
Lnc is a property of languages that permit complex argument. Whether you regard language as part of the world is I suppose optional. It isn’t customarily regarded as part of the physical world.
Richmond Report closed many mental health facilities.
Has the County Court snoop been named?
Have they been caught snooping in other trials?
Are they are Milligan source?
These are the questions that have to be answered.
Michael Avenatti’s threat to sue the Gateway Pundit boys seems to have fallen on deaf ears.
Sydney and suburbs wasn’t ready for all the people who suddenly wanted to live in the area.
That doesn’t sound plausible, Snoopy. There is no possibility the home could be taken from the owner and handed over to the lawyer. In a case like this, the court would also award costs against him. Even if the Av man was representing himself, he would have to face up to the other side’s costs. I’m very doubtful about a story like this.
Yes it is.
Not at all. When I’m told Dinner is on the table I’m not being invited to engage in a logical argument, I’m being told where my dinner is, and by implication, where it isn’t. This is exceedingly practical as most people understand.
Sounds like you’re engaging in philosophy here. Whether the LNC is considered a property of language or thought or even whether language (or thought) itself is considered a part (or not) of the physical world depends upon one’s metaphysical background I guess. Better get that out in the open as Burtt recommended.
The point, Notafan, is that cats,dogs and cockroaches all make the assumption that there is a universe, that it contains things, and that there are regularities in the way things behave, and that finding the regularities is a good idea. Nevertheless, you don’t need a degree in metaphysics to be a cockroach. Likewise, you don’t need any knowledge of metaphysics to be a scientist. If DB makes the claim that scientists have unstated metaphysical assumptions when they study the world, then the same holds for cats,dogs and cockroaches.
How do you know what assumptions dogs, cats and cockroaches make?
JC, it’s $8 million again. Eight must be Avenatti’s lucky number.
That’s good, Dover Beach. I like it.
And it happened in an elevator. Sounds real to me.
From the last thread monster said this:
Anyone got any idea what he’s rabbiting on about.
Snoopy
The problem I have even with the $8 million is this. Who in their right mind would pay a busted up lawyer $8 million and for what exactly? It’s not as though he’s worth it in any way. If it were say 300K, I would find it far more credible.
The 8 mill could be funds he was hiding and now it’s post bankruptcy has found its way back to the surface. I just can’t believe anyone would shower him with money like that as it’s way over the top.
You just have to watch them, Notafan.
I wouldn’t actually call it making assumptions myself, that’s DB talk. But if we are to use that rather stilted language, then clearly your dog recognises you as an entity in the world, moreover one that can sometimes be persuaded to go walkies. There’s a regularity for it to exploit.
Fuck they’re disgusting. They’re vultures.
Heaven forfend! I thought I was merely observing customary language usage.
You can impose a “no contradictions” constraint on abstract languages such as boolean algebra without ever needing to explain how that relates to any physical entity. So it must at a minimum be a property of languages.
That said, of course all the standard logical contradictions will always continue to exist, just because you say you declare them off limits does not make them go away. e.g.
Statement A declares that statement B is false.
Statement B declares that statement A is true.
If both statements exist in the same language at the same time, your language contains at least one self contradiction. You can imagine many more of such constructs so basically they pop up all over the place unless you take pains to step around the problem. Logic has its limitations.
LOL.
Trump has made it clear that if the net neutrality bill lands on his desk in the current form, he’ll veto it because it favours the big cable companies, like AT&T, Comcast etc.
Looks like that was money down the gurgler for AT&T.
Reply to Speedbox re: Sydney.
I live in Sydney, originally coming from QLD. I am in role/industry where I make a better salary than most which was the original drawcard. That and big city – excitement etc.
When I first moved here – I was struck by basically the exact same thing you are talking about. People commuting long distances, and committing themselves to servitude via real estate and banks. Also I was struck by how property was such a big topic of conversation down here. I.e. when you meet people the first 5 questions of small talk people exchange, in Sydney “Where do you live” it is usually either item 1 or 2 and definitely in the top 5. Coming from Queensland I really wasn’t used to that, seemed to be more what’s your job, what sports you like etc.
Where you live is really a big item of status and tribal in Sydney. Each 4 sides of Sydney judge the others. People here also lose their freaking minds if you have to cross over a bridge. When I first moved here, people asked me where I lived. I said “inner city”. I was told I do not live in the inner city, I was OTB. FYI I was living in Crows Nest which is what people here describe as Over the Bridge. To me I had thought if you were 10mins from the city, you were inner city. Big mistake. Apparently being in Surrey Hills is inner city, even if it takes 15-20 to get to Circular Quay.
The losing of minds is not just the Harbour Bridge, it is also the Anzac Bridge (have heard referred to as the Badlands), or over the Captain Cook bridge to the south where if you live there people think you have 6 fingers.
Most people around me (friends/colleagues) were from Sydney. I had lots of arguments with them re: real estate. People talking about “good value” when looking at the odd $1.2m small apartment, or $2m for ordinary houses in the inner west. I would often show them what you could get in Queensland with that money. Derisively they would mock it as, “yes, but its in Queensland”. I just don’t know how the average person in Sydney can afford to live this way. The traffic, the congestion.
They are a strange mob down here.