Liberty Quote
Consumption is the sole end and purpose of all production; and the interest of the producer ought to be attended to, only so far as it may be necessary for promoting that of the consumer.— Adam Smith
-
Recent Comments
- Dr Fred Lenin on Hard Choices – Trump vs Putin
- 132andBush on Wednesday Forum: May 16, 2018
- DrBeauGan on Wednesday Forum: May 16, 2018
- Leo G on Wednesday Forum: May 16, 2018
- RobK on Hard Choices – Trump vs Putin
- Armadillo on Wednesday Forum: May 16, 2018
- calli on Wednesday Forum: May 16, 2018
- DrBeauGan on Wednesday Forum: May 16, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: May 16, 2018
- m0nty on Wednesday Forum: May 16, 2018
- Armadillo on Wednesday Forum: May 16, 2018
- DrBeauGan on Wednesday Forum: May 16, 2018
- RobK on Hard Choices – Trump vs Putin
- calli on Wednesday Forum: May 16, 2018
- Armadillo on Wednesday Forum: May 16, 2018
- Infidel Tiger on Hard Choices – Trump vs Putin
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Wednesday Forum: May 16, 2018
- calli on Wednesday Forum: May 16, 2018
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Wednesday Forum: May 16, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: May 16, 2018
- Armadillo on Wednesday Forum: May 16, 2018
- None on Wednesday Forum: May 16, 2018
- JC on Hard Choices – Trump vs Putin
- H B Bear on Wednesday Forum: May 16, 2018
- Armadillo on Wednesday Forum: May 16, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Hard Choices – Trump vs Putin
- RobK on Hard Choices – Trump vs Putin
- JC on Hard Choices – Trump vs Putin
- Elle on Hard Choices – Trump vs Putin
- dover_beach on Wednesday Forum: May 16, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Hard Choices – Trump vs Putin
- Hey Presto
- The 2018-19 Federal Budget: the Ghosts of Budgets Past
- Government as a designer or as an enabler
- Bow VOW
- Wednesday Forum: May 16, 2018
- VOW
- Parliamentary Register of Interests
- Fred Roeder and Bill Wirtz: Who Needs the WHO? Not the World’s Poor
- I am Sparta-Quiz Master
- David Bidstrup: Sydney’s doing OK too.
- This year in Jerusalem
- Australian Greens Announce New Income Fairness Policy
- Only a flesh wound
- Getcha Friedman tickets
- David Leyonhjelm guest post on the budget
- Q&A Forum: May 14, 2018
- The mind of the progressive
- Kale and Quinoa Under A Woven Blanket
- A drunk looking for his keys
- Monday Forum: May 14, 2018
- David Bidstrup: Not much change in 130 years.
- Good thing ALP’s candidate vetting systems are sound – PART 2
- The quiet disaster of modern economic theory
- Bring on a Federal ICAG
- How the Libs can win where Labor will never follow
- Open Forum: May 12, 2018
- No war, at least not yet
- Off again
- Even the innocent are lost to this virtual lynch mob
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Hard Choices – Trump vs Putin
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.
At least Putin will never be accused of pussy grabbing…
No comment is necessary…
There is free market VS. Socialism in 2 pics..
No wonder Putin wanted help from Trump.
The one hanging on Putin’s right arm is bit of a minx…
Who knew Putin attends meetings of the ALP women’s caucus?
Hats full of spiders, bashed in beer cans. Not a smile.
I think the ranger in Putin’s shot is a zombie
LHS of Putins shot, that’s Monty.
Which one is Putin’s Mum?
I enjoy Daisy Cousens’ style – conservative journalist, and, IMO, a sensual provocateur. My kinda gal. She wrote her first piece for Penthouse recently.
http://www.penthouse.com.au/articles/opinion/why-right-wing-girls-are-better-girlfriends
She speaks the truth.
I was once a sceptic re Trump; however Trump has my high heel pointed in his direction.
Putin looks miserable in that pic.
Now i know where the styling inspiration for the Belarus tractors came from.
Now I know why Russian spies were always suckers for a “honey trap.”
I think in the 70’s, Playboy did a what they thought a Russian Playboy would look like and the pinup was a tractor. Hence, where Fran Tractor Kelly derived from. Fran looks like the front end of a Massey Ferguson.
The girls on top will look like the girls on the bottom one day.
Life is hard.
A quick google finds Putin’s height:
“Vladimir Putin, 170, 5’7, Russia.”
Some of the Russians must be nearly about 4 x 2 x 2.
Putin looks miserable in that pic.
I think those women have got him held tight .
Areff is spot on looks like the dragons of the left seminar , can’t get a man so turn political ,still I know who would win a fight between these two gangs ,my money is on the tractors,not much good for pretty but very good for strong .