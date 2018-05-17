Hard Choices – Trump vs Putin

Posted on 8:13 pm, May 17, 2018 by I am Spartacus

19 Responses to Hard Choices – Trump vs Putin

  1. zyconoclast
    #2713212, posted on May 17, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    At least Putin will never be accused of pussy grabbing…

  2. the not very bright Marcus
    #2713214, posted on May 17, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    No comment is necessary…

  3. the not very bright Marcus
    #2713215, posted on May 17, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    There is free market VS. Socialism in 2 pics..

  4. Entropy
    #2713219, posted on May 17, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    No wonder Putin wanted help from Trump.

  5. Dr Faustus
    #2713223, posted on May 17, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    The one hanging on Putin’s right arm is bit of a minx…

  6. areff
    #2713224, posted on May 17, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    Who knew Putin attends meetings of the ALP women’s caucus?

  7. MsDolittle
    #2713235, posted on May 17, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Hats full of spiders, bashed in beer cans. Not a smile.

  8. duncanm
    #2713249, posted on May 17, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    I think the ranger in Putin’s shot is a zombie

  9. 132andBush
    #2713252, posted on May 17, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    LHS of Putins shot, that’s Monty.

  10. RobK
    #2713258, posted on May 17, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Which one is Putin’s Mum?

  11. Elle
    #2713261, posted on May 17, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    I enjoy Daisy Cousens’ style – conservative journalist, and, IMO, a sensual provocateur. My kinda gal. She wrote her first piece for Penthouse recently.
    http://www.penthouse.com.au/articles/opinion/why-right-wing-girls-are-better-girlfriends
    She speaks the truth.
    I was once a sceptic re Trump; however Trump has my high heel pointed in his direction.

  12. JC
    #2713262, posted on May 17, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Putin looks miserable in that pic.

  13. RobK
    #2713263, posted on May 17, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Now i know where the styling inspiration for the Belarus tractors came from.

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2713264, posted on May 17, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Now i know where the styling inspiration for the Belarus tractors came from.

    Now I know why Russian spies were always suckers for a “honey trap.”

  15. JC
    #2713267, posted on May 17, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Now i know where the styling inspiration for the Belarus tractors came from.

    I think in the 70’s, Playboy did a what they thought a Russian Playboy would look like and the pinup was a tractor. Hence, where Fran Tractor Kelly derived from. Fran looks like the front end of a Massey Ferguson.

  16. Infidel Tiger
    #2713274, posted on May 17, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    The girls on top will look like the girls on the bottom one day.

    Life is hard.

  17. RobK
    #2713277, posted on May 17, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    A quick google finds Putin’s height:
    “Vladimir Putin, 170, 5’7, Russia.”
    Some of the Russians must be nearly about 4 x 2 x 2.

  18. RobK
    #2713285, posted on May 17, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Putin looks miserable in that pic.
    I think those women have got him held tight .

  19. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2713289, posted on May 17, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Areff is spot on looks like the dragons of the left seminar , can’t get a man so turn political ,still I know who would win a fight between these two gangs ,my money is on the tractors,not much good for pretty but very good for strong .

