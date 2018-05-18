Royal fairytales recount our nation’s blessings

With planeloads of tourists descending on London for the royal wedding, and an expected television audience in the hundreds of millions, Britain’s royalty remains the greatest show on earth.
-
And so is the civilisation Britain gave the world.
A mighty little island .
It’s astonishing: on the radio last night, Dr Turf (aka John Rothfield, married with three young-adult/teenage daughters) reported that, during the royal wedding on Saturday night Australia time, there would be wedding parties all over Melbourne attended by women in their wedding dresses. This is bigger than the spring carnival. For all its flaws and dysfunction, the British royal family is by far the world’s No.1 glamour brand.
America is also going insane about the occasion. Fox News Channel has sent its resident leftoid dissembler Shepard Smith to London to anchor its royal wedding coverage, which I have no doubt will rate through the roof.
No doubt Smith will figure out a way to damage the royal family, but the Markle harlot already has that task well in hand. For what it’s worth, I think she will go close to destroying the British monarchy when this circus is over.
Of course, ABC TV Breakfast had a Queer in a frock and a Republican for balance discussing the Royal Wedding this morning, representing their target demographic.