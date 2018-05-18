Royal fairytales recount our nation’s blessings

Posted on 9:09 am, May 18, 2018 by Henry Ergas

Today in The Australian

With planeloads of tourists descending on London for the royal wedding, and an expected television audience in the hundreds of millions, Britain’s royalty remains the greatest show on earth.

About Henry Ergas

Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Royal fairytales recount our nation’s blessings

  1. struth
    #2713446, posted on May 18, 2018 at 9:21 am

    And so is the civilisation Britain gave the world.
    A mighty little island .

  2. Tom
    #2713459, posted on May 18, 2018 at 9:35 am

    It’s astonishing: on the radio last night, Dr Turf (aka John Rothfield, married with three young-adult/teenage daughters) reported that, during the royal wedding on Saturday night Australia time, there would be wedding parties all over Melbourne attended by women in their wedding dresses. This is bigger than the spring carnival. For all its flaws and dysfunction, the British royal family is by far the world’s No.1 glamour brand.

    America is also going insane about the occasion. Fox News Channel has sent its resident leftoid dissembler Shepard Smith to London to anchor its royal wedding coverage, which I have no doubt will rate through the roof.

    No doubt Smith will figure out a way to damage the royal family, but the Markle harlot already has that task well in hand. For what it’s worth, I think she will go close to destroying the British monarchy when this circus is over.

  3. egg_
    #2713471, posted on May 18, 2018 at 9:56 am

    Of course, ABC TV Breakfast had a Queer in a frock and a Republican for balance discussing the Royal Wedding this morning, representing their target demographic.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *