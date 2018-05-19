I cannot understand the obsession / fascination and media coverage of this Royal wedding. The ABC – it’s budget apparently cut to the bone – has sent Annabel Crabb and Jeremy Fernandez to London – to join existing ABC reporters based in the UK (Steve Cannane, James Glenday and Lisa Millar). So five journalists from the ABC to cover this Royal wedding. In response to questions about such a large contingent, the ABC said (through its media contact Sally Jackson)
The royal wedding is of national and international significance, and as the national broadcaster the ABC is uniquely positioned to provide quality, distinctive coverage that localises the event for all Australians. ABC audiences expect more than simply a live feed and news reports of such a major event. Co-hosts Annabel Crabb and Jeremy Fernandez will enrich our coverage by providing in-depth and insightful commentary that informs, engages and entertains our audiences. All travel and accommodation falls within ABC guidelines.
Strange, given the ABC’s preference for a Republic.
I can imagine why the marriage of the heir apparent would be a matter of heightened interest. Thus the marriage of Elizabeth to Phillip; of Charles to Dianna and of William to Kate.
But can anyone remember such a fuss for a marriage of someone 6th in line to the throne? The marriages of Anne, Andrew and Edward (Elizabeth II’s other children) were notable for their dysfunction and short duration rather than being major events.
The enthusiasm for a Royal wedding by those who claim to be Republicans shows that there is unlikely to be a Republic in Australia anytime soon. If a Referendum was held in the USA they would probably ditch Donald Trump as head of State and install Elizabeth II.
Evidence for this alleged preference?
If needed the ALPBC could have roped in George Brandis with a Sony handycam. It would probably mean pulling him away from the canapes but he is there to serve Australia.
The ABC likes the monarchy at this time as it is anti-Catholic.
I am surprised the UN or some anti discrimination mob hasn’t tried to get the Act of Settlement 1701 over turned.
Reason for the fascination, LQ?
Wouldn’t have anything to do with the, ahem, colour of the Bride, and self mockery of the Monarch’s family, do you think?
Why not just take their older sister’s coverage? The BBC would be investing one hell of a lot more.
Stupid Q. There would be no lurks and opportunities for self importance display.
feelthebern
Calm down, dude.
The Heir to the throne has married a Catholic, Prince Michael married a Catholic, Catholics are flavour of the month in the Royal Family.
That’s because you can’t understand the affection that ordinary Australians have for the British royal family.
It is an Australian institution that miraculously isn’t broken, which is why the leftist elite not only wants to destroy it, but transform it into a presidential republic structured in such a way that it guarantees only leftist governments can hold power in Australia. That is why the republican movement does not have popular support (even though the Ponds Institute is no doubt busy as we speak doctoring a poll).
If you get out and about this evening — and you’re not in an isolated elitist shithole like Canberra — you’ll be able to soak yourself in this reality.
Hint: even the Seven Network has relegated this evening’s AFL match, which it is paying a fortune to broadcast, to its secondary 7mate channel, because it knows the royal wedding will rate its tits off on the main channel.
Royals are a sub-set of celebrity in the gossip mags (see that Dr. BG, set theory lives). They always have their own few pages in them. And weddings are bigger and bigger business these days, with gays joining in the performance and pageantry. Thus the stars align and the ABC are out in force to show just how relevant they are to the current zeitgeist.
The Royals are a horrible institution.
Inbred.
Nazis.
Anti-Catholic.
Tax shielded assets for the most part.
An anti-meritocracy.
It is all a bit Hollywood. Ms Markle herself has been married before and Prince Harry will never be King. Neither are young and innocent.
I support the constitutional monarchy model we have now and I think the Queen is terrific, in fact a beloved figure around the world. Kind of think a quieter wedding was more in order for this couple, though. Maybe it will be and the media are out of control.
God bless the new Duke and Duchess of Hazzard!
(swigs Pimms)
As you were.
Candy, What makes you think Australia is a Constitutional Monarchy ? Very doubtful . Even the Queen has referred to Australia as a Parliamentary Democracy! I think the Australia Act put the final nail in the Monarchy coffin. You might be correct in referring to it as a model, because in reality it’s not what we have here.
No, it’s an infuriating imbecile laden borefest and I’m absolutely frigging sick of hearing about it.
Just hurry up and die already, you clowns. BTW, the Paris vehicle tunnel is that way, toots. Make sure your chauffeur is as pissed as a newt before attempting to traverse.
Just got an Apple news email,article on the Merle’s is not a bit complimentary,bankrupts. Drunks sound like a dysfunctional mob what is Harry thinking of ? Marrying this ageing woman from the ministry of housing estate . As my Nanna used to say “there is no accounting for taste “.
Pip
True that !
What a movie franchise that would be. Disguised as an everyday Royal Family, secret agents Meg and Harry travel the world battling Dr Evil.
‘Uuge !
Prince Charles: [walking Meghan down the isle] Stick with me, Meggs. I’ll make a few stops, work the room a little. I’ll tell a few jokes here and there. Break the ice, you know. I’ll be the king soon. Did you know that?
After his 9th [unscheduled] stop with Meghan in tow while walking down the aisle, the 92-year-old Queen leaves her seat and makes straight for Charles.
Queen: I told you to go straight down the aisle, Charles. No stops. You’re a naughty, naughty boy.
Prince Charles: Oh, mummy. Alright. Why can’t I have any fun?
https://imgur.com/wmPfZQ4
Merriment to all.
Every soap opera throws a wedding occasionally in order to boost ratings.
Don’t you think it may have something a bit more to do with western people hanging on to one of the last institutions not ruined by Western hating leftists?
All you need to know is lefties hate it.
It’s more a celebration of a continuality of nationhood that many Aussies just don’t get.
Their nation, not ours anymore ( apparently Britain is a foreign power!) Sees this continuation in youthful royals and traditions like marriage between a man and a woman.
It really only is seen differently by women.
You’re sick of the female take on it.
Men don’t care about the royals themselves, just that they do the job they are supposed to do.
And this is what they are supposed to do.
Australia is a dumb youthful nation that has cut its ties with this country and it’s tradition and we will and are beginning to pay dearly.
Mock it if you must.
A better understanding of what unites a nation and an alternative ……..I’m all ears.
I agree with this point, what is puzzling is why the ABC (being lefties and all) are obsessed with it. I think a good point is made above that in keeping with the ‘love is love, all marriage is equal’ thing may have a lot to do with it. I expect the ABC will ruin its coverage with some inappropriate Tom Bollard sketch or commentary by Annabel or Jeremy.
I don’t care for all the media (over) hype but have an interest in the pomp, history, respect for tradition and the setting of Windsor Castle and the chapel.
I watched the ABC coverage fot one minute to see a sand monkey reporting from London talking about the terrible cost burden this wedding will be for British taxpayers.
Seriously.
No self awareness the classic lefty spews hypocrisy.
Coverage doesn’t necessarily mean good coverage.
Bless you, Philippa.
The wedding’s just a front. It’s the Cup final they’ve gone to watch.
How will it be covered when a future LBTITSANDCOCK princey marries its own corgi?
The enthusiasm for a Royal wedding by those who claim to be Republicans shows that there is unlikely to be a Republic in Australia anytime soon.
The tag line for ABC TV’s promo is something like “join us and watch a woman become a princess”.
Could it be that in the heart of every Lefty virago there beats the childhood dream of one day becoming a princess?
Then there’ll be no republic for quite a while.
Go one better. Considering the terrific family Trump has there, make him sovereign and wait for Ivanka to become Queen in a decade or so.
By the way.
Investing the dangerous powers of Head of State in an old lady halfway around the World, a lady who has never used them (Sir John Kerr aside) and likely will never use them is one of the smartest things Australia has done.
There is a reason why despots like Erdogan, Chavez/Maduro, Xi et al always look to changing constitutions to gain more power for themselves as Heads of State.
It never ceases to amaze me that leftist fvckwits like Bandanaman, Turnbull et al – who would have been apoplectic when Whitlam was dismissed – want to repeat that debacle.
Then again, they probably realised that they would easily gain that power for themselves by installing a fat lesbian Abo harpy as an Australian President and never again worry about an Abbott type as PM.
Signal virtue and gain all that power too, winning.
I asked my dear wife why the fuss. She said she is interested because he is Diana’s boy – it’s all about Diana. I think that’s it. Too simple for we blokes and political commentators.
As for the left wing ABC – left wingers are paradoxically snobs and elitists. A typical left wing politician, champion of the workers, treats ‘the help’ like sh1t.
With activist and Obambi loving Meg marrying Harry, what is clear is that SJW ideology, identity politics and Marxism have even penetrated the British Royal Family. It doesn’t bode well. In fact, it is going to be a disaster. Oh well, I guess I am just living up to my name, Cassandra, she who predicts woe.
What’s disfunctional about the marriage of the Earl and Countess of Wessex? They’ve been married for almost 19 years now.
It’s all about the expenses for their ABC. Travel allowances, accommodation, living away from home and do on. Nice little earner for the chosen 5.
The first time that no politicians have been invited to a Royal wedding. Telling.
It won’t just be those ABC journalists there. they will be supported by dozens of technical/production crew people.
Ditto having a deity, to avoid God-Kings like the Kims.
10 channels of free to air crap coverage.
How lucky to find a double feature of Clint in ‘Where Eagles Dare’ & then ‘Kelly’s Heroes’.
I just wish they would stop with all them negative waves!
Check out Zanetti. https://www.facebook.com/paulzanetticartoonist/photos/a.521484867892902.1073741826.521460511228671/2021606041214103/?type=3&theater
While they are there the extra ABC contingent may as well slip over the channel for a little wine tasting or whatever they fancy before returning home. Bet your life they won’t be on the first plane home on Sunday morning.
She’s bi-racial, dontcha know. A new word for me.
No. No they wouldn’t.
The real disgrace is Prince William is the current President of the Football Association, and the FA Cup final is starting 5:15pm London time. Cock.
Pete D.
#2714427, posted on May 19, 2018 at 12:43 pm
The irony of being a social climbing lightweight is probably lost on Crabb.
1) intellectuals like power — they know which side your bread is buttered on.
2) envy and jealousy
Smith news also has a few things to say ;
http://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2018/05/abc-star-annabel-crabb-not-happy-about-the-view-from-her-royal-wedding-hotel.html
I am confused however. Who was naive enough to call Crabb a ‘star’ ?
I wonder if Harry’s next wedding will draw as much interest?
Yeah, and suddenly carbon emissions can get fucked.
Ooops. Silly me. The taxpayers have probably bought some offsets.
IT wins the internets for the month.
I guess it’s better than having to watch on as the ABC pan us through a President Keating’s or FitzSimons’ kids weddings., but not by a country mile. And since when were private providers incapable of producing this guff? Jus one more problem with Turnbull as head honcho. Mitch Fifield would have been hand picked to do absolutely nothing in the Communications portfolio, and he knows it.
I give them 3 years tops.
SBS are also shuffling two commentators from Eurovision to London to join a correspondent also. The will need crowd control for the Australian public media.
Interspecific would be a worry.
Bi-racial not so much.
“The first time that no politicians have been invited to a Royal wedding. Telling.” I have just read on the Oz website that lefturd George Clooney is one of the guests. Telling.
The Markledashians circus sounds similar.
And that, dear friends, answers all your ABC questions.
Harry, they believe, is One Of Them. And his soon to be missus. Once Her Majesty drops off the twig, the last Institution will fall. Expect the next monarch, and his successors and satellites, to be quite blatant with political interference.
No Matt Damon?
A pity about all of those homeless ME refugees camped near his Italian villa.
As a conservative of non-Anglo European descent, I have always found it puzzling and illogical how an independent nation could, in the 21st century, have as it’s head of state the sovereign of a foreign nation on the other side of the world and be so enthusiastic about it. The fuss over the wedding of the 6th inline by the socialist ABC is even more bizarre.
Imagine their ABC if Harry was marrying their Hussein Obama as a second wife.
They would simply be dying of exploded happiness.
Depends on the Markledashians circus imploding.
The weddings of Princess Anne and Prince Andrew respectively were megahugebigdeal TV events.
Princess Anne married a tosser. She’s now married a decent bloke.
Prince Andrew should have been allowed to marry Koo Stark.
Prince Edward’s marriage seems to have lasted, also seems rather short of dysfunction.