I cannot understand the obsession / fascination and media coverage of this Royal wedding. The ABC – it’s budget apparently cut to the bone – has sent Annabel Crabb and Jeremy Fernandez to London – to join existing ABC reporters based in the UK (Steve Cannane, James Glenday and Lisa Millar). So five journalists from the ABC to cover this Royal wedding. In response to questions about such a large contingent, the ABC said (through its media contact Sally Jackson)

The royal wedding is of national and international significance, and as the national broadcaster the ABC is uniquely positioned to provide quality, distinctive coverage that localises the event for all Australians. ABC audiences expect more than simply a live feed and news reports of such a major event. Co-hosts Annabel Crabb and Jeremy Fernandez will enrich our coverage by providing in-depth and insightful commentary that informs, engages and entertains our audiences. All travel and accommodation falls within ABC guidelines.

Strange, given the ABC’s preference for a Republic.

I can imagine why the marriage of the heir apparent would be a matter of heightened interest. Thus the marriage of Elizabeth to Phillip; of Charles to Dianna and of William to Kate.

But can anyone remember such a fuss for a marriage of someone 6th in line to the throne? The marriages of Anne, Andrew and Edward (Elizabeth II’s other children) were notable for their dysfunction and short duration rather than being major events.

The enthusiasm for a Royal wedding by those who claim to be Republicans shows that there is unlikely to be a Republic in Australia anytime soon. If a Referendum was held in the USA they would probably ditch Donald Trump as head of State and install Elizabeth II.