Open Forum: May 19, 2018
Here comes the brawl …
Over what
3
4
Picture compilation of the mayor of Sheffield. Magic Magid
Peace!
Trump Gives Merkel An Ultimatum: Drop Russian Gas Pipeline Or Trade War Begins
Magic Magid ffs.
Heaven help the UK.
The predictive powers of Spike Milligan
To think that Sheffield used to be one of the engine rooms of Western Civilisation.
Sad.
Maybe they worked out some mathematics including zero.
Come on dribble guts.
Whats a number?
You are the one that says you know what it is so tell us dumb fucks you clever dick.
hey dribble bogan i’d reckon you are a representation of ZERO.
Hey dribble, what is 2?
Check out Bolt on the great atheist and critic of Islam who suddenly has nothing to say about Islam or why he has nothing to say sbout it☺
dribble guts
you never answered my question,
which came first,
the shaman or the mathematician?
Nice work from Bolt, Rafe. LOL.
Worth the watch.
Say what you like about OWG, but he makes a great clock. As soon as he shows up, you know it’s bedtime.
So you run away when challenged.
I doubt that you have ever taught anyone.
Sad.
DrBeauGan
what is 2?
And DrBeauGan
Your name immediately shows your cultural rip off.
dribble bogon
you obviously don’t know latin nor ancient greek.
your a modern day fuckwit.
you are so clever.
What is the number 1?
Mister DrBeauGan
You think you challenge folk but you just troll.
Dribble,
Where do you get your cocaine from?
Just because
Burn coal not wood if you care about the climate
Greens protect coal deposits, destroy forests. Cartoon.
Go Coal. Wood-fired electricity produces *more* CO2 for the next hundred years…
http://joannenova.com.au/2018/05/burn-coal-not-wood-if-you-care-about-the-climate/
Hay dribble shit bogon.
Do you know anything about economics?
hey dribble shit bogon.
have you ever heard of that Hungarian Mathematician?
31st Battalion A.I.F
hey dribble shit bogon.
how would you describe the number 10?
Another shooting in the US.
Most Americans wish they could turn the clock back to the Obama years when there were zero mass shootings in the US for 8 years.
I think CNN said that this president is personally to blame for every gun death in America.
Baldrick, how’s the recovery going?
PS, shouldn’t you be getting some shut eye?
Thank you Baldrick.
LOL
Most gun deaths are 90% hand guns in gun free zones.
Fun fact.
Obama ended slavery.
Fun fact.
Obama ended slavery.
Obama created peace in our time
My doctor reckons I’d be better off if I’d stop standing on my niples everytime I get outta bed.
Meh, what would he know? 🤕
Baldrick
#2714137, posted on May 19, 2018 at 2:30 am
31st Battalion A.I.F
Coyne, David Emmet (1896–1918)
Thanks Baldrick, I enjoy your remembrances of our distinguished warriors, most of them humble, reluctant heroes who simply did what needed to be done at the place and time.
I knowa lot of forumites frown at military stuff, that’s why I stopped posting them, but keep on posting Baldrick we appreciate it.
Get well.
Australian ‘Federal’ politicians that believe in taxpayers dollars to prop up windmills and solar crap are thieves of the poor.
I want to blow the fuck out of Point Piper and Kew.
Arrogant xunts.
LOL
Many years ago I came out of an operation in a Bendigo hospital.
Top surgeon but I will never do it again. Ever.
Why am I tied down I asked.
Because you were going to kill us all they said.
Sometimes you relive things.