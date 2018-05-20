A message from the Australian Environment Foundation

James Cook University (JCU) has sacked Peter Ridd, who until then held a chair in geology at JCU. He remains a highly valued AEF Director and Scientific Adviser.
Peter is determined to fight his termination in court—along with the ‘final censure’ that JCU imposed on him last year—notwithstanding its vastly greater resources.
As Peter’s additional legal costs will further outstrip his personal capacity to fund them, he is again appealing for financial assistance from the public.
Last Friday Peter re-opened the GoFundMe campaign he set up to help with his original legal challenge against last year’s ‘final censure’. His revised funding target is $260,000 and, at the time of writing, he had already raised $200,000.
Given the importance of the issues raised by Peter’s sacking, I would like to invite you to contribute to Peter’s GoFundMe campaign. Either way, could I ask you to share his campaign with your family and friends—its website page has social media links.
Peter has set up a separate website with all the documentation on the case to allow people to make up their own mind on the issues. The link to that site is here.
Dr. Ridd’s crime was to break a gag order that JCU had imposed on him. The University had instructed him not to speak to anyone—including his wife!—about the disciplinary action it was taking against him, including last year’s ‘final censure’.
JCU also found that Dr. Ridd broke its order not to “directly or indirectly trivialise, satirise or parody the university” after he sent an email to a former student headlined “for your amusement”. [It would seem that Sandra Harding, the JCU Vice Chancellor, does not understand trivia, satire, or parody, let alone irony.]
The Vice-Chancellor added that Dr. Ridd had “engaged in a pattern of conduct that misrepresents the nature and conduct of the disciplinary process through publications online and in the media”.
“You have repeatedly and knowingly breached your obligations to maintain the confidentiality of disciplinary processes,” Professor Harding wrote in a letter to Dr. Ridd. “You have repeatedly and wilfully denigrated the university and your colleagues, and in doing so damaged the reputation of the university.”
The disciplinary action taken by JCU was in response to Dr. Ridd’s criticisms of the quality of the research into the Great Barrier Reef (GBR).
By doing so, the University ignored the fact that scientific criticism is a fundamental part of the scientific process. This is why such criticism in academia is meant to be protected by academic freedom. Scientific knowledge only reliably advances through vigorous criticism and debate.
Moreover, Dr. Ridd’s specific criticisms of GBR research were completely in line with the growing recognition world-wide that many, if not most, research results in science—including reef science—are an unreliable basis for either private or public decision-making until the results have been widely replicated. This was most recently confirmed by the US National Academy of Scholars.
JCU is effectively seeking to shut down both criticism and debate in science. It is difficult to avoid the conclusion that JCU’s motives are quite venal—a desperate attempt to protect the vast ‘rivers of research gold’ that flow from the taxpayer to it, its researchers and their friends.
The universities keep trying to lobby me to oppose the government’s funding freeze. Can’t quite bring myself to take them seriously when they do this. https://t.co/Vq5iIUO44u
— David Leyonhjelm (@DavidLeyonhjelm) May 20, 2018
‘not to “directly or indirectly trivialise, satirise or parody the university” ‘
Dear oh dear. That is hilarious, given what the university is doing to itself.
They don’t want competition in the the stand-up arena?
Everything the uni says from now on is its own parody.
The whole point of leaky mcleakface bishop signing the Reef over to a united nations committee was to make racist deplorable old Australia open to be crushed by the great transnational looting cartels.
Their Frankenstabby enabled ponygirl in queensland to crush industrial agriculture, opening up runoff as a weapon of lawfare for the whole of Australia.
Their save the reef thing is their next big nuclear weapon.
Comrades.
This could be as big as the Dreyfus affair given the issues and the support that Peter will get from overseas.
Speaking of scholars such as Peter Ridd, and following further from Chris Kenny’s Hindmarsh Bridge weekend article where many of the players have not ever been identified: –
David Rindos “Essay”
Source: http://rindos-anthropology.webapps.buffalo.edu/
By sacking Peter Ridd, a scientist well-known for his professionalism, integrity and climate realism, the climate-alarmist JCU confirms that it seriously lacks professionalism, integrity, and academic freedom.
And should have all funding of ‘the university’, the faculty and students withdrawn.
“But where did all the Gestapo types come from to fill the positions?” queried a very young Winston of the old German army veteran, at his first job.
“They were always there, Winston. The Nazis just peeled off the scabs to let us see them.”*
*Just being a bit poetic there, but the conversation did take place along those lines.
I donated to the Ridd fund and I urge you all to do so.
This is too fvcking important.
While I have contributed I will not be supporting anyone using gofundme in future. That outfit is going to make close to $20000 if he meets target (just because we are Australians – Americans get charged zilch (0) for platform fee) and that’s before credit card companies take a cut and the government takes GST. For doing what? FFS just hand out a bank no. and let people transfer money direct into a trust account for Kidd. Gofundme is an extremely wasteful exercise. So even if the little guy chips in a few dollars most of it gets swallowed up by sharks. Plus those lawyer fees are ridiculous. And advertising them just invites lawyers to maximise their costs. There has to be a better way.
While I have sympathy for this guy, I think anyone who publicly ridicules their employer (justifiably or not) is going to have a hard time. Criticism is one thing, ridicule is quite another.
who on Cat can honestly say they tried that on their employer?
Give us a spell, Boris. You have zero sympathy for Peter Ridd and you don’t give a fuck about scientific standards because what he is doing threatens the enforcement of your lefty tribal religious doctrine.
The climate scam is a giant industry that sucks around $US2 trillion a year — more than Australia’s GDP — out of the world economy, mostly via its weakest point: government.
The threat to the Great Barrier Reef is mostly a fantasy because leftist activists at James Cook University and other campuses have been getting away with falsifying data. Peter Ridd is a real scientist who has been attempting to stop that and the university is now behaving like the Gestapo.
Instead of instinctively reacting to a threat to your lefty tribe, Boris, you need to recognise what’s going on here: billions of dollars of Australian taxpayers’ money are being siphoned off by scientific crooks. It is fraud on a huge scale.
Alas GFM’s privacy disclosure seems to indicate they claim the right to collect email addresses from my address book, amongst other things that they could be arrested for if they were stealing and opening my snail mail envelopes. Put up a bank account that I can transfer into and you can have some money.
I don’t have an employer who reads my email and objects to an email subject heading ‘for your amusement’ so I don’t know. I think he has a right to academice freedom and to question the lack of quality assurance and transparency in some of the work that’s coming out of JCU. The latter is a very important part of peer review. I think he will be on very shaky ground on some of the other stuff because these behemoths with HR departments run by fascist menopausal women usually wave around things like codes of conduct which are Beyond The Reach of the law and have these very arbitrary procedures with no accountability no natural justice no evidence nothing. Such things which seem to proliferate in the public sector should be banned or else no same person should even consider employment in one of those gulags. I hope he wins but to be honest I have no faith in our legal system much less in big fat public institutions rum by menopausal feminazis. I feel this will be just money for lawyers.
This does not bode well for science or for academia more broadly but our universities are really quite sick places at the moment. I was speaking to a well known academic – in the top 3 researchers in his field globally – not so long ago about the situation in a sandstone and what he was telling me was horrifying. Basically most of our universities are now set up to rip off students, rip off taxpayers and line the pockets of the chancellors. It will be very interesting to see what happens when the Asian student boom goes bust and it will as more Asian universities come online with better standards and I have no doubt that the numbers will totally tank if the federal government wasn’t artificially propping them up with this stupid residence visa offer at the end of their studies.
Boris,
Yes, I have ridiculed my CEO in front of hundreds of employees and it was fun watching him wanting to rip my head off but couldn’t. That’s the thing Boris, when people try to pass off bad science or flawed questionnaires designed to encourage bias confirmation, yea, I’ll riducule my employer any day of the week.
Oh yes, I kept my job as the rest of room joined in as well. And no Boris, you don’t have sympathy for Dr Kidd, you just wish him to be fucked over by JCU and then kicked to the kerb, broke and homeless.