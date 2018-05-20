Government regulation in less than a thousand words

Posted on 6:05 pm, May 20, 2018 by Steve Kates

6 Responses to Government regulation in less than a thousand words

  1. billie
    #2715637, posted on May 20, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    Just a little tweak to keep everything in check, can’t have self regulating thingos you see, what if something goes wrong?

  3. Egor
    #2715647, posted on May 20, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    Proper Socialism can never function because it has no price discovery mechanism that isn’t false.
    Only a market can discover a valid price.
    Easy peecy, socialism destroyed.
    Next.

  4. Garry
    #2715650, posted on May 20, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    Oh well! At least he’ll get a state funded disability pension! Oh wait. Weren’t we relying on his contribution to the tax system to fund his pension? Guess we can just borrow some money from someone else to pay him until we work out what to do next? Just thinking – there must be people out there with money and assets they don’t really deserve that we can use? Remember what Lennon (might have been Ringo?) said. Was it ” from each according to their ability and to each according to the it need” or was it ” from each according to their ability and to each according to their contribution”? Geez it’s hard being a proper lefty these days. I apologise to anyone who may take offence at my cultural appropriation by mentioning Lennon (and Ringo) and then there’s the bit about the disability pension that could upset all sorts of people who don’t share in the equality they so desperately crave and deserve. And of course some of any of these groups who might be transsexual or homosexual or peadophilic or beastilies or dwarfs or ………………. I give up, might be easier just being a conservative.

  5. the not very bright Marcus
    #2715656, posted on May 20, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    Was just chatting to an old mate tonight …. as an old stoner(both of us) I commented that a lack of govt control has led to the price of grass to remain the same for the last 30 years….. 250 an OZ … has been same for past 30 years …. imagine when govt gets hold of it …

  6. John Constantine
    #2715678, posted on May 20, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    https://www.vicroads.vic.gov.au/safety-and-road-rules/cyclist-safety/wearing-a-bicycle-helmet

    https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/news/nsw/new-cycling-laws-one-of-the-first-bike-riders-hit-with-319-fine-for-not-wearing-a-helmet/news-story/2301f9cec9572e76555fe372da7a6a38

    319 buck fine for no helmet?.

    Plus, obsolete and deplorable depictions on shared media of criminals mocking the State by not wearing bike helmets are as bad as the crime itself.

    Once social media credits are linked to the cashless society ‘tap and go’ ration card, you will be free to spend your ration credits buying food, or using them to mock the State on the internet.

    Comrades.

