AGL: using market power to mint profits

Alinta’s bid to buy AGL’s “unwanted” power station for $250 million has been rejected.
Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg pointed out that AGL valued the power station at zero in 2014 but back then electricity prices were under $40 per MWh, about half of their present levels. The plant was sold by the state government for only one million dollars on the advice of Kerry Schott, who also advised the sale of Vales Point, now valued at $750 million, for $1 million. Ms Schott’s clairvoyance was rewarded by Prime Minister Turnbull appointing her as the head of the leading energy industry quango!
Tony Abbott is calling for a compulsory purpose and re-sell, arguing that the firm is closing the power station only so that the decline in capacity will boost prices for its other generation.
The Coalition comprises a wing that is tearing into AGL recognising the firm as the corporate gouger that policies have allowed it to become. Frydenberg is seeking to balance this and the Turnbullites, who might even endorse the vacuous ALP spokesman Andrew Leigh’s labelling of the Abbott proposals as representing, “the coal dinosaur factions who want to see taxpayers’ money go to subsidise coal-fired power plants”.
Based on its February 2018 interim results, Liddell is producing some 7,000 GWh of electricity a year – about 17 per cent of AGL’s output. Based on the average price at spot this year of $85 per MWh, its revenue would be about $600 million a year. Coal and other operating costs might, on the basis of the opportunity costs of contracted coal, be as much as $30 per MWh. That would still leave a gross profit before interest, tax and maintenance of close to $400 million a year.
Some market players claim, as they have done for the past three years that, with all this wind and other capacity, the price will soon “collapse” to $60 per MWh. In that case, gross profit before interest, tax and maintenance would be around $200 million.
AGL claims it is rejecting the Alinta offer because it, “significantly undervalues future cash flows to AGL of operating the Liddell power station until 2022 and the repurposing of the site thereafter.” The repurposing includes the odds and sods of a 100 MW upgrade of the Bayswater coal plant, a new $400 million gas power plant in Newcastle and new solar and wind plants and plans further gas, hydro and storage investments. Some of these are said to be located on the existing site.
For AGL a number of “what if” modelling runs would have been undertaken. One might see the price of electricity dropping to $70 without Liddell, bringing some savings through the reallocation of coal and the increased subsidised wind share, offset by increased costs of gas. One scenario might see AGL’s electricity portfolio looking like this:
|volume (GWh)
|price ($per MWh)
|costs ($per MWh)
|profit ($M)
|With Liddell
|44600
|70
|25
|2,007
|Without Liddell
|43000
|80
|25
|2,365
It goes without saying that the profit gain to AGL shareholders is at the cost to electricity customers across the nation. If the price is $80 rather than $70 there is a cost to customers approaching $2 billion a year.
AGL could, if it was simply seeking to get a price lift, mothball the plant immediately. This however would run into at least two problems. First, mothballing involves continued on-going costs with no offsetting revenue and the firm needs time to commission some new capacity better to take advantage of the price rise. More importantly, a mothball would need to be justified on the grounds that market prices made the plant unprofitable. Such a claim would, given the recent doubling of prices, raise the eyebrows even of an ACCC reluctant to intervene, notwithstanding AGL’s commanding 44 per cent of the NSW market.
Alan
From 22 May 2017 to 18 May 2018 the AGL share market price has dropped nearly 15%.
Obviously a well managed company, not!
In this case I agree with Frydenberg that Australian taxpayers should not bail out the useless AGL, except as a pass through arrangement as Tony Abbott has suggested.
But something has to be done to get rid of all the subsidies on ancient windmill and solar technology which has hardly progressed for millenia.
And giving tax dollars to ancient windmill and solar technology providers is robbing the poor.
AGL has a market cap of approx AUD$14.15billion.
If you took out the subsidies payed by Australian Taxpayers what would their Market Cap be?
Free markets in Australia.
Don’t make me laugh.
From the Open Topic (OT).
I used to work Collins Street back in the 1970’s and AGL was one of the finest Asset classes you could ever want.
Now they employ a former Enron ‘spiv’.
{Sinclair D. I will take this one]
It’s wonderful that someone like Alan is able to publish his work at a sheltered workshop such as this.
From the OT
The Australian political class fully endorses the high-cost, anti-consumer, anti-competitive, low-growth toilet the Australian economy has become as a result of policy settings supported by both major parties — in spite of the inevitable investment drought that’s on the way as capital heads for the booming US economy.
We’ve never had this before: both major parties are fully signed up to communism’s long march through capitalism. Voters have no choice.
Australia has become a textbook example of how to destroy not only an economy, but a democracy.
Glad you know best about sheltered workshops Evan.
I would not have known about Alan unless you had told me.
Thanks Bro
They haven’t quite destroyed democracy yet Tom.
Evan aka evcricket, notorious troll and recipient of copious funding from renewable programs and his clients who are lobbying for more such funds, indifferent to the economy undermining this causes; such a disgrace!
Yes, Alan, I do remember evcricket hanging around the Cat as a swampfilth parasite, hanging shit on people who work for a living.
Has this clown ever had a real job in the private economy or (as I suspect) has he spent his entire existence living off other people’s money?
no no no no
You blokes have got it all wrong.
Evan is an intellectual.
Did I say that right Evan.
Evan, Evan, Evan.
Where are you Evan?
As i see it agl is acting rationally given current energy and environmental policies of both sides of politics. Freydenburg can weep all he likes but they support the policies that agl is intent on keeping to.
jock
Anyone but anyone that supports taxation subsidies for ancient solar and windmill technology are nothing but thieves.