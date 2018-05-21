Compare and Contrast

Posted on 2:33 pm, May 21, 2018 by I am Spartacus

What is the difference between the ABC and the Australian you may ask?  Here are the biographies of their respective Economics Editors.

ABC – Emma Alberici – Chief Economics Correspondent

Emma Alberici is the ABC’s chief economics correspondent. She was previously the host of ABC’s Lateline and ABC’s Europe correspondent. Prior to moving to London, Emma was a senior business journalist for ABC TV and Radio Current Affairs. Emma has twice been a finalist at the Walkley Awards for journalism. She tweets at @albericie.

The Australian – Adam Creighton – Economics Editor

Adam Creighton is an award-winning economics journalist with a special interest in tax and financial policy. He spent most of 2016 at the Wall Street Journal in Washington DC. He won the Citi Journalism Award for Excellence in 2015, and was runner up in the internationally recognised Bastiat Prize for Journalism in 2014. He started his career at the Reserve Bank of Australia and studied economics at Oxford, where he was a Commonwealth Scholar. In 2017 he was appointed to the National Archives of Australia Advisory Council.

One day in the future, Mr Creighton may be lucky enough to be a @walkleys finalist for a story on tax minimisation #justsaying.  Just a finalist.  Not a winner.

Your ABC – no more fat to cut.  #justsaying.

6 Responses to Compare and Contrast

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2716301, posted on May 21, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    I’d hazard a guess that Emma earns more than Adam too.
    Newspapers have to operate on the smell of an oily rag, whereas the ABC has a direct pipeline to Australian taxpayers’ wallets whether they like it or not.

  2. OneWorldGovernment
    #2716312, posted on May 21, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Spartacus


    Sunday, May 20, 2018
    The Science Is Settled: Journalists ARE Stupider Than U and Me
    http://www.michellesmirror.com/2018/05/the-science-is-settled-journalists-are.html

    Journalists drink too much, are bad at managing emotions, and operate at a lower level than average, according to a new study

    http://www.businessinsider.com/journalists-brains-function-at-a-lower-level-than-average-2017-5

  3. Shy Ted
    #2716346, posted on May 21, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    ABC journos drink far too much champagne and chardonnay.

  4. Mak Siccar
    #2716358, posted on May 21, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Are you suggesting that Emma Albaschreechi is fat?

  5. OneWorldGovernment
    #2716382, posted on May 21, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Mak Siccar
    #2716358, posted on May 21, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Are you suggesting that Emma Albaschreechi is fat?

    no no no no, not fat.

    but certainly stupid.

    fat in the head we used to say.

  6. jjf
    #2716396, posted on May 21, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    The photo with her having lunch with Bob Brown a few years ago said it all – deeply ignorant is being way too polite!!

