Compare and Contrast

What is the difference between the ABC and the Australian you may ask? Here are the biographies of their respective Economics Editors.

ABC – Emma Alberici – Chief Economics Correspondent

Emma Alberici is the ABC’s chief economics correspondent. She was previously the host of ABC’s Lateline and ABC’s Europe correspondent. Prior to moving to London, Emma was a senior business journalist for ABC TV and Radio Current Affairs. Emma has twice been a finalist at the Walkley Awards for journalism. She tweets at @albericie.

The Australian – Adam Creighton – Economics Editor

Adam Creighton is an award-winning economics journalist with a special interest in tax and financial policy. He spent most of 2016 at the Wall Street Journal in Washington DC. He won the Citi Journalism Award for Excellence in 2015, and was runner up in the internationally recognised Bastiat Prize for Journalism in 2014. He started his career at the Reserve Bank of Australia and studied economics at Oxford, where he was a Commonwealth Scholar. In 2017 he was appointed to the National Archives of Australia Advisory Council.

One day in the future, Mr Creighton may be lucky enough to be a @walkleys finalist for a story on tax minimisation #justsaying. Just a finalist. Not a winner.

Your ABC – no more fat to cut. #justsaying.

