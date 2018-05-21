Constitutional Wars

This is Section 67 of the North Korean (DPRK) Consitution:

Citizens are guaranteed freedom of speech, of the press, of assembly, demonstration and association. The State shall guarantee conditions for the free activity of democratic political parties and social organizations.

This is Article 50 of the Soviet Union (USSR) Constitution:

In accordance with the interests of the people and in order to strengthen and develop the socialist system, citizens of the USSR are guaranteed freedom of speech, of the press, and of assembly, meetings, street processions and demonstrations. Exercise of these political freedoms is ensured by putting public buildings, streets and squares at the disposal of the working people and their organisations, by broad dissemination of information, and by the opportunity to use the press, television, and radio.

This is Article 53 of the Cuban Constitution:

Citizens have freedom of speech and of the press in keeping with the objectives of socialist society. Material conditions for the exercise of that right are provided by the fact that the press, radio, television, movies and other organs of the mass media are State or social property and can never be private property. This assures their use at the exclusive service of the working people and in the interest of society. The law regulates the exercise of these freedoms.

This is Section 44(i) of the Australian Constitution:

Any person who is under any acknowledgment of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or a citizen of a foreign power; shall be incapable of being chosen or of sitting as a senator or a member of the House of Representatives.

If Spartacus were to ask, what is the difference between these 4 constitutional extracts, one might have once replied that the first 3 examples (North Korea, USSR and Cuba) were more honoured in the breach than in the observance. Can that number still be limited to just the first 3?

If it has not been noticed, there is a common ingredient among those parliamentarians who have been disqualified under Section 44. They were either born in Australia or came to Australia as very young children. They also presumably signed statements that they were eligible to stand.

This makes one wonder as to the quality if civics education in Australian schools. Somewhere, between refugees and gender theory, there must be space for some civics in the school curriculum? Or perhaps not.

Perhaps instead, our budding politicians sit the Department of Home Affair (DHA) Australian Citizenship test as part of their nomination process. Here is a sample test from the DHA web site. Bonus points for anyone standing getting questions 13 and 15 correct.

Let’s think bigger though.

Australia is one of a very small number of countries that has mandatory voting. Why not extend the requirement to pass the Australian Citizenship test to those registering to vote. If you can’t pass this test, then sorry, you should not be able to vote.

