Ever wonder why education standards are falling?

The Australian National University research, published in March, studied how children were influenced by gender stereotyping and found “prejudice along race and gender lines can be observed in children as young as 3-4 years of age”.
Under the new guidelines, children’s favourites including Thomas the Tank Engine, Noddy and Winnie the Pooh could be banned for not meeting gender tests.
Disney dress-ups, Barbie and Bratz dolls and superhero play could also become a thing of the past.
Dr King wrote: “If girls avoid playing with toys such as Lego, they may miss opportunities to develop special and mechanical reasoning skills that are necessary for careers and courses in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”
Girls who played with “highly feminised characters” like Barbies had fewer career options; engagement with Disney princess toys led to more female-stereotypical views.
Boys who watched superhero shows were more gender-stereotyped in their thinking, according to the study, which analysed 28 academic papers on gender in early learning.
Of course this is a cover-up for the real scandal.
Australian children are lagging behind when it comes to developing basic skills in primary school but they are staying in school for longer.
The Australian Research Alliance for Children and Youth’s five-year snapshot, released on Sunday, shows Australia ranks 35th out of 40 OECD countries on preschool attendance, although the number of four- and five-year-olds who attend has dropped in recent years.
What’s that you say?
… the number of four- and five-year-olds who attend has dropped in recent years.
Parents are not sending their children to be indoctrinated by the thought police?
We need to be blunt here.
Educational standards have been falling for 30 years for the very simple reason that 80 percent of teachers are intellectual mediocrities, holiday jockeys and imbeciles.
NSW HSC achieved what?
Is Dr King a Queen?
the left want to turn everyone into sexless automatons enjoying grinding poverty and anal sex
I suspect crazy credentialization, ambit ratios and price inflation has also strongly deterred parents.
When preschool childminders have to do 4 year degrees and demand the same pay as engineers, only to deliver cultural-Marxist pap and QWERTYism to the poor kids, you know our civilization is in decline.
The Australian kids need an extra 2 years to unlearn all the ideological gobbledygook fed to them in earlier classes.
Apropos the Joan Kirner quote from Stackja, why is a system that has failed catastrophically in EVERY jurisdiction where it has been tried spoken of as though it had something useful to offer?
I wrote about this last year: Children’s Adventure Stories – A Bygone Era? The gender neutralisation is relentless.
Ever wonder why education standards are falling?
No, we have long known the sector has been captured by the cultural Marxists.
Parents struggle to pay private school fees in a bid to escape their claws.
Home schooling is now growing in popularity among the “woke” as they realise even the private schools are not a bastion against the ideology of modern educators.
Expect government crackdowns on that, if it hasn’t already begun.
It’s all part of the plaaaan. For the past 30/40 years the teachers have been purposely coming out of Unis less knowledgeable than when they went in. The dumbing down of teachers has been a huge success and now it is time to pass on their learned ideology to the little ones. In a few years time the mission to turn the younger generation into young Marxists with no capacity to think freely, will be complete.
The curriculum at primary school is loaded with joyless PC approved sludge whilst high school students are bombarded with positively depresssing realism.
Racism, suicide, bullying and depression are the favourite topics of humanities and the failure to teach literacy locks out students from understanding simple mathematical language.
the sexless, raceless, brainless genderfluid xit is the ideal marxist everyone must aspire to
Considering that there isn’t any hope of a positive change in the Australian education system, the only choice is home education.
I would be careful about using the word “standards’ because in the ed world it has an Orwellian meaning. Standards is simply another word for goals and the 21st century goals are ‘transformative’, not transmissive. It is declining because academic content is no longer the end goal. To the extent it is not just an overlaid talking point on social and emotional learning, content is about providing and practicing concepts that can be a way of interpreting and perceiving the world.
The gender hype and white privilge are simply another way to make the point of ed reimagining how the world might be. That people and their neural minds are a system that can be manipulated with just the right prescribed learning experiences.
Even excellent teachers can’t fix the curriculum.
Sort that out first.
Anyone who has done a halfway decent psych course will know that if you put a bunch of very young boys and girls on their own and unsupervised in a room with dolls house and furniture and so on the girls will play mums with the houses and put little dolls in prams and put them in the houses while the boys will send the prams off the roofs to ski onto the floor. In other words there is something going on that the vile people in academia want to hide. The tiny proportion of children who don’t know their sex (not gender please) is tiny.
Of course the worst offender was Enid Blyton whose famous five had a girl called George and a girl called Ann, one was a tom-boy the other quite feminine. Can’t have that!
Introduce two years National Citizenship Service for ALL sexes to fumigate the leftist shit from their heads ,teach them responsibility,honesty. Good manners and behaviour ,community awareness and patriotism ,teachers including university types should also attend NCS live ins during the many holidays they get . Those who refuse to comply should be demoted to rubbish sorters at recycling tips on minimum wages
That’ll larn em !
1) Who is Dr King?
2) Dr of what?
3) What is the gender of Dr King?
4) What is the IQ of Dr King (is it above the room temperature)?
“[The] erroneous assumption is to the effect that the aim of public education is to fill the young of the species with knowledge and awaken their intelligence, and so make them fit to discharge the duties of citizenship in an enlightened and independent manner. Nothing could be further from the truth. The aim of public education is not to spread enlightenment at all; it is simply to reduce as many individuals as possible to the same safe level, to breed and train a standardised citizenry, to put down dissent and originality. That is its aim in the United States, whatever the pretensions of politicians, pedagogues and other such mountebanks, and that is its aim everywhere else.”
H.L. Mencken 1924
It all starts in our schools.
The shit being excreted is from arseholes.
Yet we just keep trying to mop up the mess never thinking of getting rid of the arseholes in the first place.
struth – schools toilet since reforms. Get rid of reforms.
First thing I heard on the radio this morning was that our socialist elites, running our Local Misgovernments in Victoriastan, are now spending bucket-loads of ratepayers’ cash in conducting a jack-booted municipal storm-troopers’ pogrom of removing all Noddy and Big-Ears, Thomas the Tank Engine, Winnie the Pooh books and other such books that tell fairy tales (other than Labor election promises and their own Humpty Dumpty tales about “gerbil worming”), from municipal libraries in order to prevent the unspeakable utter horror of possible “gender stereotyping” amongst those pre-pubescent young ones fortunate enough to have avoided a good Leftard secateuring in a socialist abortion abattoir.
Rather than blowing all our cash on Nazi-style book-burnings (conducted by goose-stepping socialist municipal librarians, no less), what we should be concentrating our efforts on, is the total abolition of monstrous Mayoral Allowances and costly Councillors allowances for these self-proclaimed friends of the “wukkas”.
There certainly is a place for air-headed socialists in Local Misgovernment – that place is at the end of a municipal grave-diggers shovel (either at the top end or at the bottom end, I’m not particular – wherever their talents would be better applied).
I was amused by the horror from SJWs about this story today:
54 students are in the National Geographic Bee finals. Just 4 are girls.
Communication is a female skill, whereas geographic awareness is very male.
By contrast the Scripps US National Spelling Bee last year had 138 girls and 153 boys last year. Communication is a female skill, whereas geographic ability is very male.
I think a girl won the spelling bee, although it’s hard to tell because of the 15 finalists twelve have Indian names, as did she. That is subcontinental India not Amerind. Which goes to show that Indian Americans are very good spellers of the English language or something.
Here’s the paper
The ‘gender equity’ and ‘domestic violence bullshit is the typical ruse. It admits to trying to basically drive any sense of masculinity from society in the second para.
The City of Melbourne has taken a proactive
approach to driving positive cultural change, in
an effort to influence appropriate attitudes and
behaviours towards women. The Building Children’s
Resilience through Respectful and Gender Equitable
Relationships Pilot Project represents one facet of a
broad suite of strategies to promote and normalise
gender equity
I can’t believe that these outdated preconceptions are still current under the guise of “progressive” thought!
As a new mother, more years ago than I care to mention, I actually thought this garbage was credible. As a consequence, I made sure that my small daughter was given a train set, along with barbie dolls, for birthdays & Christmas. I gave up on the dogma when I observed that the only use of the train set was as carrier for the beloved dolls!
While she may not have developed any affinity for STEM subjects as a result (probably more due to genetic predisposition) she nonetheless has enjoyed a very highly paid job in corporate Australia throughout her adult life.
It is mind-boggling that these social engineers have no interest in evidence based research into evolutionary biology.
err – quotes didn’t work, but you get the idea.
I like Dr Fred’s idea.
It works for Switzerland(*) and Israel.
It’d certainly straighten out the no-hopers here.
(* – though the Swiss do need to include women).
“Standards”
We don’t need no steeenking standards!
“The need to pursue cultural change to promote appropriate attitudes and behaviours (sic) towards women is being increasingly recognised…”
The old “increasingly recognised”. Still in vogue.