Ever wonder why education standards are falling?

The Australian National University research, published in March, studied how children were influenced by gender stereotyping and found “prejudice along race and gender lines can be observed in children as young as 3-4 years of age”.

Under the new guidelines, children’s favourites including Thomas the Tank Engine, Noddy and Winnie the Pooh could be banned for not meeting gender tests.

Disney dress-ups, Barbie and Bratz dolls and superhero play could also become a thing of the past.

Dr King wrote: “If girls avoid playing with toys such as Lego, they may miss opportunities to develop special and mechanical reasoning skills that are necessary for careers and courses in science, tech­nology, engineering and ­mathematics.”

Girls who played with “highly feminised characters” like Barbies had fewer career options; engagement with Disney princess toys led to more female-stereotypical views.

Boys who watched superhero shows were more gender-stereotyped in their thinking, according to the study, which analysed 28 academic papers on gender in early learning.