Liberty Quote
The particulars of a spontaneous order cannot be just or unjust. Nature can be neither just nor unjust. Only if we mean to blame a personal creator does it make sense to describe it as unjust that somebody has been born with a physical defect, or been stricken with a disease, or has suffered the loss of a loved one.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Recent Comments
- OneWorldGovernment on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- nemkat on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- Iampeter on Government regulation in less than a thousand words
- DrBeauGan on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- OneWorldGovernment on AGL: using market power to mint profits
- calli on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- Dr Faustus on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- DrBeauGan on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- Makka on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- DrBeauGan on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- notafan on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- jock on AGL: using market power to mint profits
- OneWorldGovernment on AGL: using market power to mint profits
- DrBeauGan on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- Fred Furkenburger on Constitutional Wars
- OldOzzie on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- Makka on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- Dr Faustus on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- Makka on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- Billie on Constitutional Wars
- jjf on Compare and Contrast
- DrBeauGan on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- OldOzzie on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- Tom on AGL: using market power to mint profits
- Blair on Ever wonder why education standards are falling?
-
Recent Posts
- On the left it’s all about power
- Constitutional Wars
- AGL: using market power to mint profits
- Compare and Contrast
- Ever wonder why education standards are falling?
- Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- A message from the Australian Environment Foundation
- Government regulation in less than a thousand words
- A Royal Wedding
- Open Forum: May 19, 2018
- Royal fairytales recount our nation’s blessings
- Dangerous to our freedom and our culture
- Hard Choices – Trump vs Putin
- Hey Presto
- The 2018-19 Federal Budget: the Ghosts of Budgets Past
- Government as a designer or as an enabler
- Bow VOW
- Wednesday Forum: May 16, 2018
- VOW
- Parliamentary Register of Interests
- Fred Roeder and Bill Wirtz: Who Needs the WHO? Not the World’s Poor
- I am Sparta-Quiz Master
- David Bidstrup: Sydney’s doing OK too.
- This year in Jerusalem
- Australian Greens Announce New Income Fairness Policy
- Only a flesh wound
- Getcha Friedman tickets
- David Leyonhjelm guest post on the budget
- Q&A Forum: May 14, 2018
- The mind of the progressive
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
389 Responses to Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
Very dubious class of high school students, why are they here?
From their families’ perspective they’re here to gain entry to an Australian university, after which they’ll apply for PR.
From our governments’ (plural, because this is happening all over Australia) perspective they’re here because we (i.e. our governments) benefits from having full fee paying students.
Who do you think benefits most, long term?
I expect the next step will be opening our hospitals to full fee paying foreign nationals, which could be a welcome source of income for cash strapped state governments.
Mark,
Firstly, I sport a beard. As a civilian, I’ll not not shave it off for anyone. I can hardly be classed as some kind of Pogonophobic.
I’ve also sported a beard in uniform…when there was an operational advantage in doing so (sun protection, protection against frostbite, enhanced camouflage, cultural acceptance, etc).
I rarely enforced the accepted wisdom that soldiers should shave in the field, as I saw it as a noisy waste of time and water. Additionally, and despite what the manuals say, I never saw it as a necessity to maintain morale.
All that said, I never wore it with ceremonial dress because there was no need and the dress manual said you can’t. Much like the dress manual says where your medals sit, how long your hair should be, what spacing is required between your pips, etc. This is the military discipline, inculcated in barracks, which allows you to be flexible in the field, without the risk of your guys going ‘native’. It is an Officers job to enforce this. To do so, he must also be beyond reproach in adhering to it.
Harry was an Officer and he is also a Royal, an elite beacon of propriety within the Commonwealth Military Forces . That fact has bestowed on him the privilege of being able to wear his uniform despite non longer officially serving. Given that we all swore allegiance to the Queen, the very least her Grandson could do is wear it according to Standing Orders (unless there was a valid reason, other than vanity). If some rules can be ignored, especially at the highest level, why not others?
There are many areas where Officers can seek and receive concessions from the stringent and tough military standards (some bad officers even do). However, to do so is to forever lose hard won respect, credibility and authority. Not just for ones self, but for the Officer Corps as a whole. Soldiers think little enough of Officers already!
What has Harry’s actions done for the standing of the Royals? One needs only read about the earlier brouhaha to see that it is a real issue within military circles.
Harry had a choice. I just believe he made the wrong one.
Don’t like all the (preordained) prerequisites around the wearing of a ceremonial uniform? Don’t wear it!
P.S. I still have a lot of time for you and your comments.
Harry was an Officer and he is also a Royal, an elite beacon of propriety within the Commonwealth Military Forces .
Yes but Mater he looked much more dashing in the Nazi uniform.
Admit it.
You have just cheered m0nty up enormously, stimpo. He is now congratulating himself on not being an atheist and having hardly any tatts or piercings. Also, on not being a sailor, soldier, stripper, vegan or porn star.
Solid middle class, in fact.
No it hasn’t, Delta. Leftoid zombies are even more fanatical about taqiyya that moozleys.
Roger
yes but these are kids who are not the slightest bit interested in studying, who are spending much of their class time sleeping. because they are out all night.
I suppose all that is required for university entrance is an attendance record these days
PoliticsNow: Josh Frydenberg, Tony Abbott clash on AGL’s Liddell power plant decision
Energy Minister Josh Frydneberg says Tony Abbott’s plan to acquire the Liddell Power Station was against Liberal values.
Greg Brown
Liddell acquisition plan against Liberal values: Frydenberg
Energy Minster Josh Frydneberg says Tony Abbott’s proposal to compulsorily acquire the Liddell Power Station was against Liberal values as he effectively concedes the government was not prepared to take stronger action to keep the ageing coal-fired power station open.
Mr Frydneberg has now called on AGL to ensure it finances its alternative gas and renewables plan to make up for the shortfall Liddell’s closure would force, arguing his attempt to facilitate a sale of Liddell was only ever subject to commercial arrangements.
“The Prime Minister and I have been consistent, it is not Liberal values to compulsory acquire assets such as this, we have always said he wanted it to be a commercial negotiation between the parties,” Mr Frydneberg said.
Energy Minster Josh Frydneberg says Tony Abbott’s proposal to compulsorily acquire the Liddell Power Station was against Liberal values as he effectively concedes the government was not prepared to take stronger action to keep the ageing coal-fired power station open.
Mr Frydneberg has now called on AGL to ensure it finances its alternative gas and renewables plan to make up for the shortfall Liddell’s closure would force, arguing his attempt to facilitate a sale of Liddell was only ever subject to commercial arrangements.
“The Prime Minister and I have been consistent, it is not Liberal values to compulsory acquire assets such as this, we have always said he wanted it to be a commercial negotiation between the parties,” Mr Frydneberg said
“We have made it very clear that we wanted AGL to consider this approach by Alinta … we always said it was going to be a commercial negotiation between the parties.
“(The AGL board) has said they are not proceeding with it. This is disappointing, even the fact that AGL did not feel fit to invite Alinta in to do due diligence to see if it would change its offer is disappointing but that was always going to be a commercial decision.”
When asked if there was any further action the government would take to try and keep Liddell open, Mr Frydenberg said: “One thing I can give you a guarantee on is we will not allow any shortfall in the domestic energy market”.
He said AGL was acting in self interest in not selling the plant to Alinta as the company was attempting to keep power prices high.
Stupid Lord Waflles and Lady Lucy (Grattan) of Wentworth Turdbull and “Loser” Energy Minster Josh Frydneberg move Liberals Forward to losing next Federal Election – supported by Gladys” in NSW – there isn’t Toll Road I won’t touch where I would tdouble the cost both ways to screw NSW Taxpayers, meanwhile I will waste $2 Billion tearing down working Stadiums to rebuild
instead of using the $2Billion to buy back and get rid of Tolls
“The arrival of fake thought and fake scholarship in our universities should not be attributed to any explicit desire to deceive. It has come about through the complicit opening of territory to the propagation of nonsense. Nonsense of this kind is a bid to be accepted”
Roger Scruton
Sounds like gibberish to me.
Such irreverence, in an informal setting, endeared him to most military types.
Stimps
Indeed – always scroll down Twitter feeds for more context, if any, on a lead post.
I noted a photo downthread of the Loons standing at the front of the chapel yelling at people with a megaphone and filming the congregation.
I don’t care if it is Rod Bower, George Pell or Moses himself – I don’t like these guys entering the chapel and disrupting the proceedings. As much as I don’t like Antifa-fan-zirs&zhes entering lecture rooms and ‘no-platforming’ speakers they want silenced.
I suppose all that is required for university entrance is an attendance record these days
Academic standards have dropped considerably.
He beat his Missus in the “taking the royal family in a new direction” stakes.
His great-great-uncle excepted, of course.
Motorists slugged $5 toll on new Western Harbour tunnel
SYDNEY drivers will be hit with a toll of up to $5 for a one- way trip on the second tunnel under the harbour.
The Western Harbour Tunnel will also be twin-tolled — toll collecting facilities on both of its separated roads — raising the prospect that motorists could be forced to pay driving in either direction.
Tolls on the Harbour Bridge and Sydney Harbour Tunnel would also likely increase to match pricing on the new tunnel. Plans are also being considered to slug motorists in both directions on the Eastern Distributor and the bridge and tunnel.
NSW Opposition leader Luke Foley said taxpayers deserve more transparency about future tolls. “Before the last election this government maintained that by selling the state’s electricity assets for billions of dollars the funds would be available to pay for all the road and rail infrastructure that was planned,” he said.
“Is there no end to the schemes this government will consider to make a quick buck?
“The fact it isn’t the best economic outcome for the state or taxpayers clearly doesn’t matter to them.”
The Macquarie document was prepared for the upcoming sale of WestConnex. It also states the new CBD bypass “will require some level of subsidy from the harbour tunnel to justify the expense”.
WestConnex Minister Stuart Ayres recently said the government would “look to equalise any travel along the same corridor”.
Toll growth has outstripped wage growth by 9 per cent in the past four years, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, and by 2023, Sydney will be the world’s most tolled city. The Western Harbour Tunnel, a 7km motorway connecting to WestConnex at Rozelle and crossing under the harbour between Birchgrove and Waverton, will cut commute times.
THE COMMENTS SUM IT ALL UP
– If the poles and wires were sold to build infrastructure, as we were told, why is this government selling the new infrastructure built by the money from the poles and wires?
Why didn’t the government just borrow the money in the first place?
This government has condemned the motorists of Sydney to outrageous tolls for the next 40 to 50 years.
Will they now raise the tolls on the bridge and harbour tunnel to catch those who don’t use the new tunnel?
They have already said that they will place tolls on the old M5 tunnel, equal to that of the new tunnel. Just to force people to use the new tunnel.
How will the roads be if motorists ignore both tunnels? Motorists from Campbelltown will have to fork out an extra $13 a day to use the M5 tunnels when the new one is opened. Based on 5 days a week and 48 weeks a year, I have allowed for 4 weeks annual leave, the total yearly extra cost will be over $3,000. But they will give you free rego worth between $500 to $800 per year.
Well done Gladys.
– If it wasn’t sold they would not need to make profits by ripping the people of NSW
– Packing people in like sardines, is not working, people have to move around somehow, the rail system is okay but its seriously lacking in a lot of ways, unreliability is the main fault, The answer is simple, stop the mass immigration until the City catches up with the infrastructure for the people it already has living there, putting in toll roads is not feasible, as the average person has a limit on their spendable cash, making people go a round about way, clogging up even more roads, the State Government should just bite the bullet and buy back all the toll roads, make them free to travel on, and let them be used to their maximum benefit, they would be amazed at what it would do for traffic flow in and around the City,
Your obsession with Hugo Boss is worrisome.
AGL profit making from ruinables. Get rid of ruinables.
?
Spellwrecker wrecks the Oz.
AGL profit making from ruinables. Get rid of ruinables.
Frydenberg: “Getting rid of ruinables is not Liberal values” [sic].
Just shows you how much the demographic of Sydney’s north has changed when tolls become an election issue.
Government borrowing supposedly bad. Private tolls supposedly good. Governments once could fund responsibly. How much Gough?
Frydenberg wouldn’t know Lieboral values if they were jammed up his clacker.
Be gone Lieborals. Just go.
“The Prime Minister and I have been consistent, it is not Liberal values to compulsory acquire assets such as this, we have always said he wanted it to be a commercial negotiation between the parties,” Mr Frydenberg said. “Whereas Snowy 2 pumping water uphill is a deadset beaut idea, can’t fail, rolled gold, free and clean.”
You have just cheered m0nty up enormously, stimpo. He is now congratulating himself on not being an atheist and having hardly any tatts or piercings. Also, on not being a sailor, soldier, stripper, vegan or porn star.
Solid middle class, in fact.
Yes but he IS a lesbian so it all evens out in the end.
Stopping Robert Mueller to protect us all
With this report on the way and congressional investigators beginning to zero in on the lack of hard, verified evidence for starting the Trump probe, current and former intelligence and Justice Department officials are dumping everything they can think of to save their reputations.
But it is backfiring. They started by telling the story of Alexander Downer, an Australian diplomat, as having remembered a bar conversation with George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign. But how did the FBI know they should talk to him? That’s left out of their narrative. Downer’s signature appears on a $25 million contribution to the Clinton Foundation. You don’t need much imagination to figure that he was close with Clinton Foundation operatives who relayed information to the State Department, which then called the FBI to complete the loop. This wasn’t intelligence. It was likely opposition research from the start
Perhaps the murkiest event in the timeline is Rod Rosenstein’s appointment of a special counsel after he personally recommended Comey’s firing in blistering terms. With Attorney General Jeff Sessions shoved out of the way, Rosenstein and Mueller then ignored their own conflicts and took charge anyway. Rosenstein is a fact witness, and Mueller is a friend of Comey, disqualifying them both.
Flush with 16 prosecutors, including a former lawyer for the Clinton Foundation, and an undisclosed budget, the Mueller investigation has been a scorched-earth effort to investigate the entirety of the Trump campaign, Trump business dealings, the entire administration and now, if it was not Russia, maybe it’s some other country.
This process must now be stopped, preferably long before a vote in the Senate. Rather than a fair, limited and impartial investigation, the Mueller investigation became a partisan, open-ended inquisition that, by its precedent, is a threat to all those who ever want to participate in a national campaign or an administration again.
Its prosecutions have all been principally to pressure witnesses with unrelated charges and threats to family, or just for a public relations effect, like the indictment of Russian internet trolls. Unfortunately, just like the Doomsday Machine in “Dr. Strangelove” that was supposed to save the world but instead destroys it, the Mueller investigation comes with no “off” switch: You can’t fire Mueller. He needs to be defeated, like Ken Starr, the independent counsel who investigated President Clinton.
For The Hill – an amzzing article – worth full read
Much like Prince Charles and the younger members of the royal family, then?
Your obsession with Hugo Boss is worrisome.
I actually stopped wearing Hugo, even though his aesthetics always appealed to me, because I was worried I would turn into a Nazi.
True story.
“You’re so normal, you’re a lesbian” is an interesting insult on a supposed conservative board.
Meghan Markle’s pot farmer nephew, 25, gets caught with a KNIFE ‘for his protection’ at London club hours after the royal wedding and blames TRUMP for saying capital was like a ‘war zone’
Just shows you how much the demographic of Sydney’s north has changed when tolls become an election issue.
Cost of living in Sydney is rising inexorably (32nd most expensive city in the world and climbing every year).
What they need is more migrants.
I don’t care if it is Rod Bower, George Pell or Moses himself – I don’t like these guys entering the chapel and disrupting the proceedings.
That’s a bit racist.
So it’s OK for Jesus to trash the J$ws temple on a manic anti-shekel whim but no one else?
Road tolls = Immigration tax.
Frydenberg wouldn’t know Lieboral values if they were jammed up his clacker.
Be gone Lieborals. Just go.
Righto, H B Bear.
Let’s say you own some property somewhere, but you’ve got no plans to do anything with it. Tony Abbott comes along with an offer to buy it, on behalf of one of his mates.
You still don’t want to sell.
The Government compulsorily acquires your property, and gives it to Abbott’s mate.
Is that the sort of policy you favor?
He has a “tattoo” on his suburb-cruiser bike (still with trainer wheels) – “Hell on Wheels”.
Here’s the latest model of the “attack”, “terrorize your neighbours”, bicycle.
https://imgur.com/gosNtUw
Sydney Harbour Bridge paid by toll. Other bridges free. Sydney too many cars. Why is business so centralized?
“You’re so normal, you’re a lesbian” is an interesting insult on a supposed conservative board.
No, what’s interesting is that you think being called a lesbian is an insult.
Why is that Monty?
n the box at the banking Rc is a rather bewildered pensioner witness who keeps calling Counsel ‘Luv.’ I daresay her evidence when extracted, will shame some shark or another. Keep going and let ’em have it Luv.
What about Snowy 2.0, tard?
I actually stopped wearing Hugo Boss…
Now you have an alternative.
https://imgur.com/CYx2nJt
Even tarded ruinables rely on fossil fuel baseload, tard.
Cheapest option available.
Westpac is in the gun. But this witness is very vague, and Counsel is struggling to keep her on track.
Canada’s Debt Spiral: Does Justin Trudeau Live In An Alternative Reality?
“Justin Trudeau is the only prime minister in the last 120 years who has increased the federal per-person debt burden without a world war or recession to justify it.”
Quite so. Stimpy is incorrect. You’re gender variant.
Yes.
Next question.
Also Monty you are getting sidetracked from the issues that really matter.
When will Mueller bring the pain?
What’s the f$cking holdup?
Told yez the Markledashains would keep us entertained.
You are making huge progress, m0nty. Once you give up on TDS and a wish to side with antifa and punch anyone who disagrees with you on the grounds they are a Nazi, we’ll be polite and friendly.
And stop making lesbian jokes.
Why doesn’t government close all non-ruinables? People want blackouts? Give them blackouts.
gender variant.
This descriptor is vastly superior to gender fluid in every way.
I love it.
How The FBI And CIA Restarted The Cold War To Protect Themselves
On December 29, 2016, the Obama Administration – with three weeks remaining in its term – issued harsh sanctions against Russia over supposed election interference. Two compounds in the United States were closed and 35 Russian diplomats were ordered to leave the country.
In the two years that have elapsed since, it has been learned that the “intelligence” that formed the basis for the sanctions was beyond dubious.
A single unverified “dossier” compiled by an ex-British spy with no discernable connections to Russia was shopped to FISA judges and the media as something real.
The dossier was opposition research by the Hillary Clinton campaign, a fact that was not disclosed and actively hidden by off-the-book transactions through the law firm Perkins Coie.
As a dog that chases its tail, the fake dossier was being used to cause the investigation which itself lent credibility to the notion of Russian interference.
The FBI and CIA thumbed the eye of an armed nuclear state based on false intelligence. Why?
The answer is now obvious: to cover up their own election year shenanigans they thought would remain forever hidden in the inevitable Hillary Clinton victory.
The Australian:
Easy. Don’t be dickheads like they were.
John O. Brennan
@JohnBrennan
“Any man can make mistakes, but only an idiot persists in his error.”
Marcus Tullius Cicero, (106-43 BC)
Since leftists don’t believe in the Bible. They believe in other genders.
Cheapest option available.
So, in your brave new world, if someone owns property, and you don’t think it’s being exploited sufficiently, you’ll confiscate it and give it to one of your mates.
Sounds like Naboth’s vineyard, and the enlightened policies of Bela Kun.
Trump Erupts In Angry Tweetstorm: “When Does This Witch Hunt STOP”, Slams Hillary, Podesta
Temporarily dazed by a truckload of rakes?
Inner ring suburbs are Green constituencies that:
1. Favour Open Borders
2. Ban any medium or high density construction in their areas that might add to the supply of housing
3. See any new infrastructure built to cope with point 1 as being their taxes used to transport those in outer suburbs into their midst.
Rinse and repeat.
Stimpani, Mueller will bring the pain when he is good and ready.
Jesus was a J– you demented banana, and his father owned the joint. Curry is a heretic and you could tell that from his first sentence where he referred to God The Liberator. Christian’s worship God the father son and holy spirit. God is Trinity which is why Christians say God is love and not that love is a god which is the heresy that Curry was preaching. Anyone who denies the trinity is not a Christian because Trinity and incarnation are the two distinctive beliefs of Christianity.
A (former) State Govt asset that’s being exploited by an (overseas) rent seeker, ENRON style.
At least Mrs Markle had the sense not to say anything. Her pained smile was enough: ‘ This is insane. What am I doing here ? Can’t wait to get home.’
Meghan’s destitute father in Mexico will be glad to hear of her commitment to social justice.
It’s in our families that most of our good intentions founder.
Their moral compass now points to Sodom and Gomorrah.
I just saw the ACT government’s rainbow pro-SSM public bus – which, six mother after the vote, will presumably still trundle around the burbs in that livery until due for a repaint – on a school bus run.
I thought it was a bit off.
It was near the Islamic school.
Could it be that the idea of a colour hierarchy originated in islam(as a way to justify keeping other muslims as slaves)?
CL Royal weddings are Royal weddings.
A free tip.
When you have no control over the energy market, no Plan B, and the major players are pulling your pants down in public – try not to give guarantees you don’t understand and can’t possibly deliver.
No, don’t thank me…
A (former) State Govt asset that’s being exploited by an (overseas) rent seeker, ENRON style.
So, assets bought off the State Government aren’t really yours if Tony Abbott reckons his mates ought to have those assets?
And astrology.
At CSICOP: Why millennials and liberals turn to astrology
Nature abhors a vacuum.
Because: ‘demand management’ voluntary blackouts?
Cate McGregor has gone further insane:
https://twitter.com/RealMarkLatham/status/998004487687094272
I note the story from the NYT.
They probably felt they had a bombshell. While there is no evidence of impropriety, there must be some reason they are called the ‘Golf States’.
I expect the busiest person who works at the NYT is a smooth ‘fixer’ type, unflappable and cool, with an advanced Cert IV in Rodent Husbandry, who is able to hatch distraction squirrels onto the NYT pages all day every day – covering up the flurry of nonsense and fake news stories they print as their product.
He’d be able to write his own cheque, for Gawd’s sake.
Jesus was a J– you demented banana, and his father owned the joint.
Joseph did not.
It would have been in the Bible if he owned a Temple I’m sure of it.
ML NYT getting Slimmer?
Put a carbon tax on natural gas, including pipeline pressurisation systems, etc.
Apparently since Pres.Trump pulled out of the Iran deal, there have been numerous uprisings in Iran by emboldened Iranians who consider Trump has their back. All media coverage has been blocked and the only news getting out is by cell phone. What is the outcome likely to be and why the news blackout ?
Very good way of looking at it.
Are you sure you’re not an atheist, demented banana stimpy?
I really do hate to click on PVO, but I had to read thsi one
Peter van Onselen: Why the Coalition may look to Tony Abbott and Barnaby Joyce for leadership
Listening to former PM Tony Abbott and former Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce thunder their combined disapproval at AGL’s decision to reject Alinta’s $250m offer to buy the Liddell power station may be a test run for opposition.
If the polls don’t change and Malcolm Turnbull loses the next election, there is a reasonable chance that the Coalition goes back to the future – electing Abbott and Joyce to lead their respective parties from opposition.
It’s not as far fetched as it might sound. Both men want to rebuild their political careers. Neither is hankering to do something else with their lives. Neither of them are planning their retirement anytime soon. They are a model of the modern ageing Australia – willing to work beyond the traditional retirement age of 65.
And let’s face it, the pair of them did their best work when last in opposition: Pouring scorn on a Labor government. Neither mastered government but they certainly know how to master the attacks necessary from opposition to be politically successful.
The only real barrier to their accession in opposition is whether or not their parties want to go back to the future after a defeat rather than embrace generational renewal. That will in part be dictated by who’s left after an electoral route.
If Bill Shorten is as unpopular as the polls suggests, it wouldn’t be hard for a pair like Abbott and Joyce to pick away at that unpopularity by running negative attacks. It’s become the way of modern politics for oppositions to do that: started by Abbott, mastered more recently by Shorten. And Abbott’s own unpopularity wouldn’t be the drag on the vote it otherwise would risk being squaring off against PM Shorten.
It’s food for thought, just try not to choke on it.
BON – stars influence people shows ignorance. Leftists are funny.
Coalition needs a big sales job to highlight Labor’s wrongs – Chris Mitchell
Fairness is all the go at the ABC, especially in the wake of the federal budget on May 8 and the opposition’s reply two nights later.
Sabra Lane pushed the fairness line on ABC Radio’s AM on Thursday, May 10, citing research from KPMG and the National Centre for Social and Economic Modelling showing that despite the government’s proposed tax cuts for low to middle-income workers of $530 a year. Its plan to flatten the tax system seven years from now eventually would confer more benefits on higher-income earners.
Picking up the theme on ABC TV’s Insiders the Sunday after the budget, new 7.30 political editor Laura Tingle specifically said “the big underlying issue is supposed to be about fairness and inequality” after host Barrie Cassidy had interviewed Scott Morrison.
Malcolm Turnbull explained a few facts of tax life to Lane, who was exercised by the analysis showing that under the proposed flat tax rate of 32.5 per cent from $41,000 to $200,000, the savings would be greatest for the highest earners. “Someone earning $200,000 will pay 12½ times more income tax than someone on $41,000,” the Prime Minister said.
Even though notionally on the same marginal rate, under the proposed changes the average tax paid by someone on $200,000 would be $60,007, a 30 per cent rate overall. Someone on $41,000 would pay $4767, an average rate of 11.6 per cent. So still very progressive, and remember the intersection of benefits with the tax system allows half of all Australian households to pay no net tax at all.
As the Treasurer has been saying, the top 10 per cent of earners pay the vast bulk of income tax, even after their capital gains and negative gearing concessions.
Fairfax Media, Guardian Australia and the ABC concentrated on the unfairness angle for days. The Sydney Morning Herald’s political editor, Peter Hartcher, was the exception, arguing in his paper and on the ABC’s The Drum that the government should have used its revenue windfall to pay down the deficit, an unusual line at Fairfax, whose commentators normally see little wrong in deficits.
Neither Fairfax nor the ABC has been comfortable with market-based economic reforms going right back to Paul Keating’s days as treasurer in the 1980s. They loved him as PM for his big picture on Asia, the republic and reconciliation but have long argued voters are more interested in government services than tax cuts.
Traditionally, the News Corp papers, especially the tabloids, have championed Keating’s idea of using growth to float all boats, cutting taxes — personal and business — and trying to foster aspiration. Their position is based not only on the successes of the Keating, Hawke and Howard reform era but on a calculation such reform best serves the interests of their outer suburban readers.
The truth, as Deloitte Access Economics managing partner Chris Richardson said on 7.30 on May 10, is that neither budget offered much new spending. The Coalition gave away only about half its revenue windfall in tax cuts and did none of the heavy lifting on spending cuts, trimming only $404 million over five years.
Labor bettered the government’s proposed tax cuts but kept most of its powder dry, remembering it has a $200 billion war chest to play with because it is winding back concessions to self-funded retirees, company tax cuts, capital gains tax concessions and limiting access to negative gearing for property investors.
As usual, this government stumbled in its sales job. The seven-year “hitch” on its wind-back of bracket creep and an arcane 23.9 per cent ceiling on tax as a proportion of the economy are too blunt to cut through. But it had the right idea: the next election will be between Labor hellbent on the biggest tax grab in our history and a government focused on business and personal income tax reform to lift jobs and growth.
No doubt Tingle on Insiders, Guardian Australia’s Katharine Murphy and political commentator George Megalogenis were right to be sceptical about plans for tax reform three terms hence. They are also right to doubt the government’s words when it insists it will not split its reform package, saying tax refunds in July next year cannot be separated from rate changes in 2024. History suggests pragmatism in dealing with a recalcitrant Senate will put paid to that idea.
But too many let Bill Shorten get away with a porky almost as big as his citizenship lie: remember him saying we in the Labor Party have better processes to detect dual citizens? Every few minutes in his speech he repeated the big lie that Labor could outdo the government’s tax cuts because it was not giving $80bn to its top-end-of-town mates and rewarding rorting bankers. The Australian’s editor-at-large, Paul Kelly, nailed it last Saturday week in this paper, pointing out the tax cut for companies with turnover of more than $1bn was not scheduled to start phasing in until 2023-24 before hitting 25 per cent in 2026-27. By then, the banks the Opposition Leader kept attacking would have paid an extra $16bn in tax under the government’s bank levy introduced last year.
Shorten was getting away with claiming his savings on big corporate tax cuts that would not start for another five years were paying for personal tax cuts across the next four years. On the ABC’s 7.30 after Shorten’s reply, Tingle repeated the Labor line that it was able to deliver $5.8bn of tax cuts because it was hitting the big end of town. Well, no, actually.
Shorten does, however, plan to repeal tax cuts to companies with turnover from $2m to $50m. How will the 1.4 million workers at those companies feel about that?
The government should be shouting this from the rooftops every day but you would be lucky to find a voter who has grasped these points.
The “progressive” media is allowing Shorten and opposition Treasury spokesman Chris Bowen to walk away from 34 years of Labor-initiated bipartisan consensus for micro-economic reform to boost productivity, tax reform and growth without any real scrutiny because they believe he has the next election won.
This is far from certain. Australians are a sceptical bunch, especially the aspirational tradies and incorporated small businesses of the outer suburbs of our capital cities. As former Labor senator and now electoral demographer John Black said in this paper last Saturday week, it feels a lot like 2001, when many thought John Howard was certain to lose to Kim Beazley.
Howard’s battlers and Kevin Rudd’s working families are more honest than those who claim they would prefer better government services to tax cuts. Many will buy Morrison’s line that they know better than governments what’s best for their money.
They will hate the waste and rorting they are hearing about in the National Disability Insurance Scheme. They know about the failure of $18bn a year in extra Gonski funds to lift education outcomes. They won’t like penalising self-funded retirees because they hope never to need the Age Pension themselves. Most of all, they hate soaring power prices and won’t want a bar of Shorten’s 45 per cent renewable energy target.
Yet whether the Coalition can put together a negative campaign against a giant increase in the size of government is an open question.
Yes.
I am not sure that anyone thought he was going to hook up a 4″ gas main to the basement at Kensington Palace and start rounding up the householders of Golders Green.
That zerohedge article on the spying scandal is a must read.
Simple, concise, irrefutable. Breathtaking.
That’s cute; these were the bastards along with the alp who gave Liddell away.
frydenfucker has stated that if agl close Liddell
( I bet the idiot doesn’t know what that means) will not meet demand. So, all we need is some political will. Hahaha.
OO – PVO generation change to what? Do young voters want chaos? Their choice. MT/BS? Or someone else. At the moment only TA is the one.
Whereas Lord Waffleworth couldn’t land a blow and will likely slink off to a puffed up secondment.
Sigh.
It is perfectly acceptable for H to sport a full beard, provided he is, like KGV, a Naval officer.
It should also be remembered that only spivs, hucksters and homosexuals wear moustaches.
You mean it’s like a temple in terms of size?
Plus Barndoor is a bit younger, with a young partner and bub, which may aid the appeal.
Look we should be talking about real issues affecting real people, like the growing T-Pose epidemic.
Things are wild out there in the world right now.
It is good. But it does not refer to several things such as the fact the FISA court was lied to repeatedly by Rosenstein and comey even though both had admitted before and during the FISA process that the dossier was bullshit. That to me represents contempt, a criminal offence.
The FBI Informant Who Wasn’t Spying
A secret source insinuated himself with Trump campaign officials. Ho hum.
WSJ Editotial Board
Well, what do you know. The Federal Bureau of Investigation really did task an “informant” to insinuate himself with Trump campaign advisers in 2016. Our Kimberley Strassel reported this two weeks ago without disclosing a name.
We now have all but official confirmation thanks to “current and former government officials” who contributed to apologias last week in the New York Times and Washington Post. And please don’t call the informant a “spy.” A headline on one of the Times’ stories says the “F.B.I. Used Informant to Investigate Russia Ties to Campaign, Not to Spy, as Trump Claims.”
We’ll let readers parse that casuistic distinction, which is part of a campaign by the FBI and Justice Department to justify their refusal to turn over to the House Intelligence Committee documents related to the informant. Justice and the FBI claim this Capitol Hill oversight would blow the cover of this non-spy and even endanger his life. Yet these same stories have disclosed so many specific details about the informant whom we dare not call a spy that you can discover the name of the likeliest suspect in a single Google search.
We now know, for example, that the informant is “an American academic who teaches in Britain” who “served in previous Republican administrations.” He has worked as a “longtime U.S. intelligence source” for the FBI and the CIA.
The stories provide the names of the three Trump campaign officials who the informant sought to court— Carter Page, Sam Clovis and George Papadopoulos —as well as specific dates and details of the encounters. He met with Mr. Page at a symposium at a “British university” in “mid-July,” and stayed in touch with him for more than year. He met with Mr. Clovis at a “hotel café in Crystal City,” Virginia, on “either Aug. 31 or Sept. 1.”
The informant didn’t previously know the three men but offered to help with the campaign. He also threw money at Mr. Papadopoulos, and the stories even report the exact language of the message the informant sent to Mr. Papadopoulos offering him a $3,000 honorarium to write a research paper and a paid trip to London. Media accounts differ about whether the informant asked the three men what they knew about Russia. But this sure sounds like a classic attempt to make friends for intelligence-gathering purposes.
This ought to disturb anyone who wants law enforcement and U.S. intelligence services to stay out of partisan politics. We can’t recall a similar case, even in the J. Edgar Hoover days, when the FBI decided it needed to snoop on a presidential campaign. Devin Nunes, the House Intelligence Chairman, is seeking documents to learn exactly what happened, what triggered this FBI action, and how it was justified. This is precisely the kind of oversight that Congress should provide to assure Americans that their government isn’t spying illegally.
Yet now the same people who lionized Edward Snowden for stealing secrets about metadata—which collected phone numbers, not names—claim the FBI informant is no big deal. James Clapper, Barack Obama’s Director of National Intelligence, claims it was even a “good thing” that the FBI was monitoring the campaign for Russian influence.
Forgive us if we don’t trust Mr. Clapper, who leaked details related to the notorious Steele dossier to the press, as a proper judge of such snooping. Would he and the press corps be so blasé if the FBI under George W. Bush had sought to insinuate sources with Obama supporters like Rev. Jeremiah Wright or radical Bill Ayers during the 2008 campaign?
Incredibly, Democrats and their media friends are painting Mr. Nunes as the villain for daring even to ask about all this. Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, is making the rounds warning that “the first thing any new” committee member “learns is the critical importance of protecting sources and methods.”
Sure, but as far as we know Mr. Nunes hasn’t disclosed the source’s name—certainly not to us—even as anonymous Justice officials all but paint a neon path of details to the informant’s door. Justice and the FBI have disclosed more to their media Boswells than they have to the people’s representatives in Congress.
As is his habit, President Trump belly-flopped into this debate over the weekend with demands that Justice investigate whether his campaign was spied on. Justice officials quickly asked the Inspector General to investigate, and this will polarize the political debate even further.
But the stakes here go beyond Mr. Trump’s political future. The public deserves to know who tasked the informant to seek out Trump campaign officials, what his orders were, what the justification was for doing so, and who was aware of it. Was the knowledge limited to the FBI, or did it run into the Obama White House?
As important, what are the standards for the future? Could a Trump FBI task agents to look into the foreign ties of advisers to the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign in 2020? Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein need to clear the air by sharing what they and the FBI know with the House. This is bigger than blowing a source whose identity Justice leakers have already blown. This is about public trust in the FBI and Justice.
Appeared in the May 21, 2018, print edition as ‘The Informant Who Wasn’t Spying.’
I’m taking a break.
I try to have a serious conversation and Monty just continually bombards me with ad-hominid attacks.
Just outrageous.
Monty .. call Sinc.
You’ve been hacked by someone with common-sense.
This is the thing.
The convention of the Monarch holding reserve powers which will never be applied with a tacit undertaking to stay the fuck out of the political process is one of the strengths of the current system.
Sorry, but Ms Markle, by marrying Royal, has forfeited any right to butt into politics for that very reason.
But the airhead sees herself as some sort of hybrid of the US First Lady and the teenage Queen Victoria at coronation, fighting da misogynists who didn’t want a gal on the throne.
She could fuck this up big time.
Britain Discovers Shale Energy
At long last the Tories move to exploit their natural gas reserves. </strong>
By The WSJ Editorial Board
May 20, 2018 6:11 p.m. ET
Britain’s Tory government announced last week that “shale gas development is of national importance” and could “deliver substantial economic benefits,” which counts as intellectual and political progress. Perhaps there’s hope that Britain will finally tap this would-be economic windfall.
Two ministers, Greg Clark and James Brokenshire, submitted plans to Parliament to speed approvals for hydraulic fracturing, and none too soon. Britain was a net exporter of natural gas as recently as 2003, but its North Sea reserves are running out. The country now imports 53% of its gas, and the government estimates that on current trends Britain will import 72% of its gas by 2030.
r. Clark wants to reverse this by reducing the regulatory burden on drilling exploratory wells, fulfilling a Tory campaign promise. British shale gas developer Cuadrilla noted Thursday it was allowed to drill and test only four exploratory wells in Lancashire over a three-year period due to regulatory delays. At this rate Britain will depend on Vladimir Putin for gas before the country taps its vast energy supplies.
Local governing councils also delay fracking projects amid lobbying by anti-fossil fuels groups, which freaked out at Mr. Clark’s anodyne statement Thursday. The government proposes to bribe these local politicians with a £1.6 million “shale support fund” over the next two years, but the Tories will also have to win the political debate against Greenpeace and other antidevelopment groups.
They could point to Germany’s growing reliance on coal after putting too much faith and money in wind and solar power. Natural gas reduces carbon emissions as an alternative to coal, as the U.S. has shown.
The Tory government will create a new regulator to oversee the three existing regulators that currently oversee fracking (the Environment Agency, the Health and Safety Executive and the Oil and Gas Authority), because there’s nothing like more government to solve the problem of too much government. In an economy growing at the speed of stall, racking up a 0.1% expansion in the first quarter, Britain can’t afford to delay the shale revolution any longer.
Malcolm can be very unladylike at times. Quite the potty mouth.
I always had the impression that Fauxfacts papers wanted to be the ‘NYT of the Antipodes’.
I believe they are getting their wish.
WSJ – The Truth About Hamas and Israel
Dozens of Palestinians died to further the terror group’s lies—and the Western media ate it up.
Sami Abu Zuhri is the spokesman for the extremist group Hamas, an internationally recognized terrorist organization funded by Iran. Hamas controls Gaza and has killed innocent Israeli, American, Brazilian, Kenyan, British, French and Chinese civilians. As chief intelligence officer of the Israel Defense Forces’ Gaza division from 2012-14, I came to know Mr. Abu Zuhri and other Hamas spokesmen from a distance. Their modus operandi is simple: Lie. Their lies support the stated goal of Hamas: the delegitimization and destruction of Israel.
For weeks the international media has reported on violence on the border between Gaza and Israel. Hamas has continued to lie to the world, which is why their rare acknowledgments of truth are especially revealing. Hamas spokesmen raced to the press last week to lament the death of innocent civilians. But a senior Hamas leader, Salah Bardawil, said in a May 16 interview with a Palestinian TV station: “In the last round of confrontations, if 62 people were martyred, 50 of them were Hamas.”
Hamas itself has confirmed that 80% of those killed in their violent riots last Monday were members of a terrorist group, not innocent civilians. Several more of the fatalities were claimed by Palestinian Islamic Jihad. On May 13, Mahmoud Al-Zahar, a co-founder of Hamas, said in an interview with Al Jazeera: “When we talk about ‘peaceful resistance,’ we are deceiving the public.” You can trust Hamas only when they admit to their lies.
The Hamas spokesmen orchestrated a well-funded terrorist propaganda operation. Behind the theatrics was a plan that threatened Israel’s border and civilians. Hamas provided free transportation from throughout the Gaza Strip to the border for innocent civilians, including women and children. Hamas hired them as extras, paying $14 a person or $100 a family for attendance—and $500 if they managed to get injured. Hamas forced all of their commanders and operatives to go to the border dressed as civilians, each serving as a director of an area—as if to direct their own stage of the operation.
The audience was the international media. Hamas gave anyone with a video camera front-row access to the show and free Wi-Fi. The IDF had precise intelligence that the violent riots were masking a plan of mass infiltration into Israel in order to carry out a massacre against Israeli civilians. Hamas called it a “peaceful protest,” and much of the world simply fell for it.
The idea that this was a peaceful protest is the biggest lie of all, because the basic tenets required for a protest in a democracy like the U.S. or Israel do not exist in Gaza. Under Hamas’s control, there is no freedom of speech, no freedom of assembly, no freedom of religion, no freedom of the press. There can be no such thing as a peaceful protest in Gaza, only gatherings organized, sanctioned and funded by Hamas. Calling this a protest isn’t fake news, just fake.
In multiple assaults on the border this spring, Hamas has used machine guns, Molotov cocktails, airborne improvised explosive devices and grenades. Hundreds of Gazans have tried to blow up or tear down the fence between Gaza and Israel, with the intention of infiltrating our sovereign territory and reaching innocent Israelis who live minutes from the border.
On April 6 the Hamas political leader, Yahya Sinwar, stated: “We will take down the border [with Israel] and we will tear their hearts from their bodies.” On Facebook Hamas posted maps for their operatives showing the quickest routes from the border with Israel to Israelis’ homes, schools, and day-care centers near the border. Does that sound like a peaceful protest to you?
Facing the dangers posed by cowardly terrorists who disguise themselves as civilians, IDF soldiers acted with courage and restraint, following strict rules of engagement to ensure minimum civilian injury and loss of life while still protecting the border. As part of Hamas’s propaganda operation, hundreds of Gazans were injured last week and several dozen died, most of whom were Hamas operatives. None of this violence had to occur, but it was the violence that Hamas instigated and orchestrated so that the headlines and pictures would reinforce the lies that the Hamas spokesmen had planned.
Hamas can lie—to the world, to Palestinians and to their own commanders and operatives—but I am proud that the IDF will never lie or use Israeli civilians or soldiers as pawns. Some of Israel’s greatest friends might have preferred that we had looked better in the media this past week, but between vanity and truth, the IDF always chooses truth. It is that morality that sustains the IDF. The uniformed professional soldiers of the IDF may not photograph well compared with terrorists disguised as civilians—but we are honest about what we are and what we say. As the IDF spokesman, if I cannot source and cite material, I will not allow it to be published. I will not release any statement if the facts are in doubt.
Some in the media helped Hamas by publishing its lies rather than the facts. Hamas achieved negative media coverage about Israel after their first violent riot, on March 30, the first day of this propaganda operation. Hamas could have then claimed a propaganda victory, stopped the violence, and prevented many deaths. But for Hamas, lies are more important than lives.
If in order to win the international propaganda war I need to lie like Hamas, then I prefer to tell the truth and lose. The IDF will win where it matters—protecting our civilians in the face of terror. The soldiers of the IDF won this week by keeping Israeli families safe and by stopping Hamas from accomplishing its stated goals.
Even more than the lying, the true difference between Mr. Abu Zuhri and me is that he goes to sleep every night wishing for the destruction of my country and the death of my children. I go to sleep at night hoping for a better life for his children as well as mine. And that’s the truth.
Brig. Gen. Manelis is the spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces.
Still in moderation as demented banana. This is BORING.
[That damn spell-checker. An electoral root, surely.]
Not sure about Liberal renewal – or back to Abbott/Joyce. Assuming that the electoral root/rout/route sinks all boats equally, the leading elements of the existing leadership of the Turnbull Hallelujah Coalition will still be in place after the Shorten tsunami, because safe seat margins.
Turnbull will slink off; but Bishop, Pyne, Morrison, Frydenberg, and Hunt will still be there, as well as the Senate ministers, Cormann, Payne, Fifield, and Scullion.
Hard to seen hope n’ change happening until these good folk get the message and fuck off.
Are you sure you’re not an atheist, demented banana stimpy?
Yes I am certain I’m not an Atheist.
Atheism is a gateway drug to Communism.
Everyone knows this.
If the owners of a coal fired plant want to shut it down, all they have to do is slash the maintainance and run it until it stops.
Or occupational health and safety condemn it as unsafe.
Comrades.
Purely coincidence, I ‘m sure, but Prince Harry married Megan on the anniversary of the day that his royal ancestor, Henry VIII, had Queen Ann Boleyn beheaded….
If they are going to wait until that fathead loses the next election then Abbott should tell them to go fuck themselves. (There is probably a new-coined gender for that, and the Libs would be all updating their facebook pages if they heard Zuckerberg had added to the menagerie-matings he offers on Fakebook.)
He scuppered KRudd and Gillard, and has picked the Libs up more than once and led them to a victory they frankly didn’t deserve.
The Libs are like alcoholics waking up brimming with remorse for their excesses, the damage they have done and the friendships dashed in their inebriate state, imploring forgiveness and one last chance.
I think Abbott underestimates how much of an appetite there is to hear about the utter sliminess and perfidy of the Liberals.
Not for me, stimps. I’m too old fashioned. For me it was a gateway drug to Adam Smith and JS mill.
Who does Fraudenburger, the UN spiv, think he’s fooling?
He probably knows but figures that if he ever gets back in, he’ll have to work with them again.
Safer than Planking.
The thing that fascinated me in China recently was no Credit Cards – Jack Ma Alipay and Tencent WeChat on mobiles have completely by passed Credit Card Comapnies
WSJ- Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals
Ant Financial’s fundraising comes with strings: Chinese firms like Tencent are off-limits
HONG KONG—Global investors looking to buy stakes in China’s most valuable private technology company are being forced to pick a side in the nation’s biggest business rivalry.
Ant Financial Services Group, a financial-technology juggernaut controlled by billionaire Jack Ma, is preparing to close a $10 billion private fundraising round that would value the Hangzhou-based company at $150 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. As part of the deal, investors putting money into Ant have to agree not to invest in or raise their stakes in companies controlled by major rivals such as social-media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. TCEHY -0.81% and online retailer JD.com Inc., JD -0.70% the people said.
Such severe investment restrictions are rare, investors and lawyers say, because investors are normally the ones who set conditions for companies before ponying up cash.
Ant’s ability to dictate its investment terms shows how the company and its affiliate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA -0.52% wield significant market power. It also reflects high demand for Ant’s shares: Some investors who wanted to take part were rebuffed because they weren’t offering enough money or had backed Tencent-linked companies, according to people familiar with the matter.
Ant, which was originally carved out from Alibaba in 2011, owns a mobile and online payments network called Alipay that is used by more than half a billion people in China for everyday purchases and handles financial transactions on Alibaba’s e-commerce websites. Ant also makes loans to individuals and companies, sells insurance and investment products and has other financial businesses. It generated $2 billion in pretax profit last year. Tencent, which owns popular Chinese social-messaging app WeChat and a fast-growing payments network tied to it, has been eating away at Alipay’s market share.
The company’s latest capital raise is its third in four years, and the first to include investors outside of China. Some market participants expect Ant to launch an initial public offering as soon as early next year on exchanges in mainland China and Hong Kong.
If Alibaba’s 2014 IPO and postlisting performance are any guide, Ant’s IPO could be one of the largest in history. Alibaba’s shares have more than doubled since their public trading debut. Alibaba earlier this year said it would take a one-third stake in Ant in a transaction expected to close in the year’s second half.
Investors participating in Ant’s latest fundraising include private-equity firms Warburg Pincus and Carlyle Group LP, Singapore state investment company Temasek Holdings and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, according to people familiar with the matter.
Investment firm Tiger Global Management LLC dropped out of the fundraising because it found the terms unacceptable, according to people familiar with the matter.
Besides Tencent and JD.com, new investors in Ant will be restricted from putting money into Meituan-Dianping , a large Chinese online-services and food-reviews platform that may go public later this year, and e-commerce company Pinduoduo, according to people familiar with the matter. The companies are all fast-growing rivals to Alibaba, which owns shopping and auction websites, sells cloud-computing services and operates a food-delivery platform, and has stakes in scores of other companies and businesses.
An Ant spokesman declined to comment. “For a company that claims not to worry about us, they sure spend an awful lot of time worrying about us,” said a spokesman for JD.com, referring to the restrictions Ant is imposing on investors.
A few hot startups in past years have used similar tactics to prevent potential investors from funding their rivals. In 2015, Uber Technologies Inc. and its U.S. rival Lyft Inc. required potential investors to agree not to invest in competitors for a period—before seeing financial data on the companies during their fundraising efforts.
In China, such edicts aren’t unprecedented: A few years ago, prospective investors had to choose between providing funding for Uber’s China business and the company’s Chinese rival, now known as Didi Chuxing Technology Co. , according to people familiar with the matter. Didi later bought Uber’s China operations. To be sure, the scope of that restriction was narrower because it involved just two direct rivals.
Alibaba’s main rival Tencent has also imposed some restrictions on startups in which it has taken stakes. Some companies that accepted cash from Tencent have agreed in deal documents not to take money from or enter into strategic partnerships with Alibaba, The Wall Street Journal has reported.
A spokeswoman for Tencent said the company “has not imposed any blanket restrictions for the investors of our investee companies. We think such kinds of blanket restrictions are not fair to private companies and hurt investors.”
In Ant’s latest capital raise, investors that have already funded Tencent-backed startups have to abide by terms that preclude them from increasing their stakes in those firms, a person familiar with the matter said. They may be able to invest more money to maintain their percentage shareholding if the companies undertake new rounds of fundraising.
When it comes to Meituan-Dianping, however, investors won’t be allowed to provide more money to the lifestyle-services platform, according to a person familiar with the matter, because of the companies’ fierce rivalry. Alibaba once held a stake in Meituan-Dianping—now China’s largest online provider of movie ticketing, restaurant booking and other consumer services—and sold it in 2016, leading to Tencent’s becoming one of Meituan-Dianping’s main financial backers.
In private fundraisings, investment agreements signed by investors can contain so-called noncompete covenants. If investors breach those covenants, Ant could try to get an injunction to prevent them from putting money into Ant’s rivals, or sue them for damages, according to people familiar with such agreements.
Investment banks hoping to win potentially lucrative business from Ant or Alibaba have also had to minimize dealings with their rivals. For example, China International Capital Corp. originally had a spot arranging Meituan-Dianping’s coming IPO, according to people familiar with the matter. But because CICC is also working on Alibaba’s secondary listing in mainland China, Meituan-Dianping instead tapped Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the people said.
Liddell acquisition plan against Liberal values: Frydenberg,/i>
But $10B on Snowy 2.0 is Liberal values.*
*I know the real purpose of this is to control water flows.
Meghan Markle’s pot farmer nephew, 25, gets caught with a KNIFE ‘for his protection’ at London club hours after the royal wedding and blames TRUMP for saying capital was like a ‘war zone’
Keep up cousin Markle. Knives are so yesterday. Sulphuric acid is the new defence accessory now in London.
Just the sort of people to join the royal fambly.
Meghan Markle’s pot farmer nephew, 25, gets caught with a KNIFE ‘for his protection’ at London club hours after the royal wedding and blames TRUMP for saying capital was like a ‘war zone’
Tyler Dooley (above) is a legal pot farmer from Oregon. He was not invited to the royal wedding but flew to London and was busted with a knife by club bouncers hours after the ceremony
How did he get the knife past cutoms?
Did he go in the Jihad/Sikh no need to declare you knife line?
That’s yer problem, right there.
Meghan Markle’s pot farmer nephew, 25, gets caught with a KNIFE ‘for his protection’ at London club hours after the royal wedding and blames TRUMP for saying capital was like a ‘war zone’
Family can be so embarrassing.
Who does Fraudenburger, the UN spiv, think he’s fooling?
The electorate in relation to Section 44 of the Constitution.
Despicable.
I had an argument with an idiot on the trip, asserting that Israel should give back the West Bank. If she had had her wish a year ago, we wouldn’t be touring there. But there was no reasoning with her, she was stuck in her false world.
Alinta want Liddell for the same reason AGL won’t sell.
It’s worth more shut down.
We now know it’s worth more than $250 Mil. shut down to AGL.
Some people still think Tony Abbott is fair dinkum.
His disastrous 2 years as P.M. should disabuse everyone of that notion.
I guess that’s one of the downsides of foreign travel, Calli.
WSJ – FAA Moved Slower Than Usual on Engine Warning Ahead of Southwest Fatality
Lag between industry alert, inspection mandate underscores challenge of identifying serious hazards in era of unprecedented safety
Investigators have yet to issue their final report on a Southwest Airlines Co flight last month that ended in an emergency landing and a passenger’s death. But one thing is clear: Despite a warning about a suspect engine part nearly two years earlier, investigators didn’t mandate enhanced inspections for an unusually long time and acted only after the high-profile fatality.
Questions about the time it took regulators to mandate more comprehensive inspections—and whether an alternate response would have made a difference in uncovering what emerged as the greatest danger—remain unanswered.
More than any commercial aviation accident in recent years, circumstances surrounding last month’s events have spurred industry officials, regulators and independent experts to reassess the best way to identify, rank and combat risks in an industry where safety statistics have become so exemplary.
In the April accident, serious metal fatigue caused a single, fast-moving engine-fan blade to break into pieces at roughly 32,000 feet. The violent rupture ended up spewing remnants of the front engine cover into the plane’s wing and body, killing a passenger who was partly sucked out a window that had been destroyed by the debris.
A similar but nonfatal accident in August 2016 drew industry attention to the potential for blades in the engines to crack, after the engine maker quickly notified regulators and some airlines that it was working on stepped-up inspection procedures. Roughly seven months later, the engine maker began recommending ultrasound inspections, rather than just visual checks, for certain fan blades based on the number of flights in service.
Several months after the manufacturer’s initial recommendation, the Federal Aviation Administration proposed similar stepped-up checks. But the FAA was still weeks away from making those checks mandatory when last month’s fatal accident occurred. After that, some airlines accelerated voluntary inspections almost immediately, and the FAA quickly mandated comprehensive inspections, which are now under way.
That roughly 20-month interval from the August 2016 accident was more than twice as long as the average time lag between the industry’s first steps to raise concerns about serious engine malfunctions or defective parts to the FAA, and publication of final FAA inspection or replacement mandates to resolve the problems, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of federal safety documents.
A review of more than 100 engine-related safety rules—officially called airworthiness directives—since the beginning of 2015 indicates that on average final federal regulatory action occurred roughly nine months after the release of nonbinding industry safety bulletins. Nearly one-third of the FAA directives were published within five months of the bulletins. The FAA sometimes acts within days in rare emergency actions, instances not included in the analysis. The data covered engines installed on airliners, turboprops, private planes and helicopters, including internal parts and electronic controls.
An FAA spokesman earlier this month said there is no typical timeline for airworthiness directives, saying they are prioritized according to “the complexity of the issue, a risk assessment based on the likelihood of occurrence and the severity of the outcome.” He said other variables include costs along with “the number and type of comments we receive, how long it takes to respond to the comments and whether we make changes to the original proposal.” On Friday, the FAA said the agency concurred with the engine maker’s “proposed inspections and compliance time.”
The manufacturer, CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric Co. and France’s Safran SA, has said results from airline inspections around the world haven’t revealed anything warranting changes to the enhanced-inspection plans adopted after the deadly accident in April.
Anatomy of an Engine Failure
An engine fan blade came loose on Southwest flight 1380 causing the engine to fail and forcing an emergency landing.
CFM56-7B Engine
Engine Fan Blade
Came off and apparently hit the cowling, or outer cover of the engine. Blades can come off due to maintenance lapses, metal fatigue, defects or other reasons.
The cowling
Broke off and parts scattered
Southwest has said that before the accident, it complied fully with all FAA maintenance rules including repetitive visual tests relying on a dye to highlight surface cracks. Afterward, it rushed to conduct ultrasound inspections of all engines on its more than 700 planes.
It isn’t clear whether the accident would have been prevented, or the damage reduced, if the FAA had acted sooner on an initial inspection proposal it was weighing before the accident. The FAA has said the initial proposal itself didn’t focus on what later turned out to be the biggest potential hazard.
The proposal, issued in August 2017, wouldn’t have applied immediately to the plane involved in last month’s fatal accident, because it mandated ultrasound inspections based on the date of the last visual inspection of blades rather than the number of flights they had been in service. The most hazardous cracks can’t be detected visually, and the Southwest engine had been visually inspected fairly recently.
Some safety experts say the FAA’s timetable was understandable. For one, with an exemplary record stretching over two decades and more than 300 million flight hours, the engines had been considered among the industry’s safest and most reliable. Engine models with far fewer hours have experienced significantly more serious failures.
So far, emergency inspections prompted by last month’s engine breakup identified roughly a dozen suspect parts out of tens of thousands checked so far, though none appeared to pose an imminent flight hazard, according to people familiar with the details.
After examining more than 77,000 fan blades on CFM International engines that power Boeing Co. 737 jetliners world-wide, industry and federal experts said they haven’t found an exact recurrence of the April event.
The isolated parts that have been removed from engines as a result of the inspections are undergoing additional testing, according to Southwest Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly and other people with knowledge of the process. The focus, they said, is on checking seemingly benign coating imperfections, or to differentiate between damage caused by external sources such as rocks or other objects sucked in during takeoffs or landings and internal defects in the metal parts themselves.
Overall, more than 330,000 individual blades are estimated to be covered by U.S. and European inspection mandates, with most-used parts required to be checked first.
As they have after other airline fatalities, some critics blasted the FAA. Unprecedented low accident rates (this was the first fatality on a U.S. passenger airline since 2009) “have lulled us into complacency,” said Robert Clifford, a veteran plaintiff’s attorney who has litigated numerous major airline crashes. “We need to re-energize and reinvigorate inspection procedures.”
Agency supporters often credit nonpunitive collection of pilot incident reports, combined with close cooperation between airlines and regulators, for making engines increasingly safe.
“The true safety story of the last few decades has been the reliability of modern engines,” according to Kenneth Quinn, a lawyer and former senior regulator who has represented a number of engine manufacturers over the years.
Sometimes because of staffing constraints, inspectors rely on the airlines to rank hazards, says Al Diehl, a former military and commercial accident investigator. “Inspectors often act like coaches rather than cops,” says Mr. Diehl. It is likely, he said, that for FAA officials, the engine hazards “simply didn’t rise to the level requiring emergency action.”
Limited budget and staffing require regulators to concentrate on the greatest perceived safety threats, says consultant Bill Voss, a former international air-safety official. FAA managers “can’t focus on everything” as a priority, he said, “and still deal with the most important risks.”
And so it begins.
Will the Mullahs’ Regime See Its 40th Anniversary?
Being a good catholic hasn’t saved m0nty from communism, stimps. It’s just changed what he calls it.
Comey, Lynch et al , being sent to the Tower to confess to Sessions.
Does anyone really think that Trump doesn’t already have the evidence on them? That all those FBI and DOJ sackings, “retirements” and suspensions on the job were not accompanied by statements, evidence and confessions? Will Comey be sufficiently steadfast and loyal to the Kenyan to take the heat for him? Will Lynch take one for the Clinton Team?
This is just the start.
Princess Merkel may well fuck up, but it will probably have sweet tweet impact on the Monarchy.
During HM’s reign, the British public have comfortably digested Princess Margaret shagging an androgynous landscape gardner, Anne telling Fog Phillips to fackorf, Chas the tampon, Di rooting entire sporting teams and ending up as dead as Dodi alFayed, Fergie with her tits out having her toes sucked, Andrew consorting with a p3adophile, and Edward turning out with the IQ of a pot plant.
The Brits will love a loud, pushy Yank actress.
It might be a problem if the entire Cambridge household go down in a plane crash, but until then she (and, in due season, Prince Trayvon/Princess N-Dasha) are well removed from the Reserve Powers.
On Facebook Hamas posted maps for their operatives showing the quickest routes from the border with Israel to Israelis’ homes, schools, and day-care centers near the border
Clearly Facebook doesn’t consider this “hate speech”.
What Obama and his political Choom Gang did is far worse than Watergate
I hope so.
And you never know, this might be a way to turn m0nty into someone sane, like stimpy.
I don’t see how.
Arguing with idiots can happen anywhere, anytime.
True, Notafan. But if they are part of your trip, it’s harder to be free of them.
And you never know, this might be a way to turn m0nty into someone sane, like stimpy.
mUnty isn’t insane. He’s a fkn idiot. Like all rank and file leftscum.
Shorter version.
She’s got him by the short, curly gingers.
I await their visit here for the Invictus Games.
Odds-on she’ll start spouting about the barrier reef or sheep on cruise ships or summink.
And, maybe not this time around, but I can see the Invictus Games eventually turning into a PC diversidee festa … Exhibit A – the fat lezzo who led the Anzac Day march this year quacking on about her “war wounds” (ie dodgy knees from ingesting too many pies).
Being a good catholic hasn’t saved m0nty from communism, stimps. It’s just changed what he calls it.
Look, even Monty wouldn’t call himself a good Catholic.
A good Lesbian, sure.
Arguing with idiots can happen anywhere, anytime.
It’s why I hate mirrors.
There is always some f$cking crazy loon staring back at me looking to start a fight.
😁 You don’t think he’s got a bit of the divine spark, then? Like MS13?
Perhaps you’re right. M0nty would probably vote for Pelosi given half a chance.
For all those many and varied peccadilloes, none of them was stupid enough to fuck up the fine balance between the monarchy and parliamentary government by sticking their beaks into contentious political issues of the day.
That will cause untold damage if she goes there (and is egged on by a MSM bent on taking down another institution)
That is true, but the Duke and Duchess of Kardashia are close enough to cause some aggro, particularly if the press insist on running with her every utterance.
No better time than now to commit a major Federal crime in the US.
The entire resources of the FBI/DoJ/CIA/ONA will be applied to sanitising and rearranging the paperwork in advance of any inquiry.
‘Counterfeiting and racketeering, you say? We’ll be right back to you about that in 2025.’
We also had a retired ex-ABC, ALP j’list on the trip. He was quite interesting and very much worth talking to, even though our ideas were poles apart. Being old school, he was able to put up some decent arguments, but where Israel was concerned, the blinkers were well and truly on.
And Trumpetty, Trump, Trump, Trump of course.
So the conversation was turned to safer waters, one of which was opinion posing as news, which made his blood boil too.
You’re right of course. Lesbianity is a religion. And m0nty’s practically a bishop in it.
Concerning that fat idiot Craig Laundy is talking about deregistering the CFMMEU.
Their members are the only people in the Private Sector enjoying any Wage Growth, but Laundy thinks it would be an electoral winner to go Union Bashing.
I can’t wait to see all the communist christians march on the white house to take back “Christ” from that evil Trump on May 24 2018.