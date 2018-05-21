On the left it’s all about power

That’s in some third world backwater where the elections are fixed and you cannot get rid of the left even when they are ruining everything about your lives. Wouldn’t happen in any of the established Western democracies, would it? We shall see.
I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!
And you certainly wouldn’t want to forget about this: Former US Attorney: Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan Led Group Trying to Frame Trump
AND THEN THERE’S THE ALEXANDER DOWNER CONNECTION: From Stopping Robert Mueller to protect us all wherein we find:
They started by telling the story of Alexander Downer, an Australian diplomat, as having remembered a bar conversation with George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign. But how did the FBI know they should talk to him? That’s left out of their narrative. Downer’s signature appears on a $25 million contribution to the Clinton Foundation. You don’t need much imagination to figure that he was close with Clinton Foundation operatives who relayed information to the State Department, which then called the FBI to complete the loop. This wasn’t intelligence. It was likely opposition research from the start.
The Pointman wrote about this in early May – egg them on and let them dredge up the evidence that shows their own iniquity, then hand them the hang-rope.
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2018/05/03/whos-actually-running-this-game/
I would not be surprised if the “operation” proves to be aimed at both Clinton and Trump and to have been initiated about three years ago by the Obama administration (or intel agencies).
In such a scenario I expect Downer to have served as a useful idiot, used to draw attention away from the role Stefan Halper played along with British and Israeli agents in implicating George Papadopoulos as an agent of Russian intelligence services.
