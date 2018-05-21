Liberty Quote
It is always from a minority acting in ways different from what the majority would prescribe that the majority in the end learns to do better.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Recent Comments
- None on Q&A Forum: May 21, 2018
- Up The Workers! on Constitutional Wars
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- EvilElvis on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- Oh come on on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- Makka on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- Damienski on Q&A Forum: May 21, 2018
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- Steve trickler. on On the left it’s all about power
- Oh come on on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- cohenite on Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- Serena at the Pub on Q&A Forum: May 21, 2018
- Westie Woman on Q&A Forum: May 21, 2018
- Rob MW on Compare and Contrast
- Bruce of Newcastle on Q&A Forum: May 21, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: May 21, 2018
- Snoopy on Q&A Forum: May 21, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: May 21, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: May 21, 2018
- Snoopy on Q&A Forum: May 21, 2018
- Snoopy on Q&A Forum: May 21, 2018
- Barry Bones on AGL: using market power to mint profits
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: May 21, 2018
- Bruce of Newcastle on Q&A Forum: May 21, 2018
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: May 21, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: May 21, 2018
- On the left it’s all about power
- Constitutional Wars
- AGL: using market power to mint profits
- Compare and Contrast
- Ever wonder why education standards are falling?
- Monday Forum: May 21, 2018
- A message from the Australian Environment Foundation
- Government regulation in less than a thousand words
- A Royal Wedding
- Open Forum: May 19, 2018
- Royal fairytales recount our nation’s blessings
- Dangerous to our freedom and our culture
- Hard Choices – Trump vs Putin
- Hey Presto
- The 2018-19 Federal Budget: the Ghosts of Budgets Past
- Government as a designer or as an enabler
- Bow VOW
- Wednesday Forum: May 16, 2018
- VOW
- Parliamentary Register of Interests
- Fred Roeder and Bill Wirtz: Who Needs the WHO? Not the World’s Poor
- I am Sparta-Quiz Master
- David Bidstrup: Sydney’s doing OK too.
- This year in Jerusalem
- Australian Greens Announce New Income Fairness Policy
- Only a flesh wound
- Getcha Friedman tickets
- David Leyonhjelm guest post on the budget
- Q&A Forum: May 14, 2018
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: May 21, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Konbanwa
Bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
45 please.
May I have 22 please, Carpe?
Israel bashing time.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Notice that all the philosophers on Q&A are Leftoid cucks when pushed on any issues?
11 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Vic in Prossy 22
33 please Carpe San.
Ok, I’ll enter even though arseless chaps are a touch breezy in winter.
Gimmee 18.
Fattah with double t .
55 please Carpe, just to keep you company.
Sheridan will bore them to death.
The Panel
Jane Hume – Low wattage
Julie Collins – HARPY HARPY
Peter Singer – Dribbling Loon
Randa Abdel-Fattah – Race Baiting Grievance monger and HARPY HARPY
Greg Sheridan – Runs hot & cold
Peter Singer want to stop animal export?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Vic in Prossy 22
Egg 33
Bruce Of Newcastle 18
Dopey 55
I’ll have 25 as my six-monthly self flagellation if I may, please Carpe
Mouth Breathing Cretin.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Vic in Prossy 22
Egg 33
Bruce Of Newcastle 18
Dopey 55
Damienski 25
Hi Carpe
Lucky 13 for me please
Thanks x
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Vic in Prossy 22
Egg 33
Bruce Of Newcastle 18
Dopey 55
Damienski 25
Westie Woman 13
They should have that printed on business cards.
11 please Carpe.,
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Vic in Prossy 22
Egg 33
Bruce Of Newcastle 18
Dopey 55
Damienski 25
Westie Woman 13
Cpt Seahawks 11
17 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Vic in Prossy 22
Egg 33
Bruce Of Newcastle 18
Dopey 55
Damienski 25
Westie Woman 13
Cpt Seahawks 11
Turtle of WA 17
Hi everyone,
53 please Carpe.
I was moderated last time, so this time I’ll let Peter Singer speak for himself.
An ethicist doesn’t necessarily have any morals.
30, if you please, Carpe.
No co-incidence there.
Well troops – It’s time.
Put on your Yukata brandish your Tanto and;
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Vic in Prossy 22
Egg 33
Bruce Of Newcastle 18
Dopey 55
Damienski 25
Westie Woman 13
Cpt Seahawks 11
Turtle of WA 17
Custard 53
ZK2A 30
15 thanks Carpe.
Pastor Curry will get a run, I’ll wager.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Vic in Prossy 22
Egg 33
Bruce Of Newcastle 18
Dopey 55
Damienski 25
Westie Woman 13
Cpt Seahawks 11
Turtle of WA 17
Custard 53
ZK2A 30
Snoopy 15
1st question – vet bill, dude no one cares
“The Most Good You can Do?” Garn get fed Peter. That’s the best you could do.
Singer is trying to angle for the live sheep trade.
Medicare for animals – FFS
19, please, Carpe
Euthanasia for dogs!
Sheridan comes out guns ablazing early
My number’s are taken but I’ll go for 17 as well thanks Carpe.
Hope your little grandson is doing fine Peter, and that you’ve already had a cuddle.
Leftards hate the elderly and babies …
Ok, but you’ll get the plain leather chaps
Peter singer co-wrote the Greens constitution with Bob Brown. That should be disclosed as should his infamous justification for sex with animals and his desire to kill his mother which fortunately for his mother he didn’t go through with.
It’s only early and it looks like my decision not to sully my screen with Qanda was a good one
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Vic in Prossy 22
Egg 33
Bruce Of Newcastle 18
Dopey 55
Damienski 25
Westie Woman 13
Cpt Seahawks 11
Turtle of WA 17
Custard 53
ZK2A 30
Snoopy 15
None 17.5
Peter Campion 19
Haha thanks Carpe.
I don’t think Peter singer has lived in Australia for decades so why the hell do we have this disgusting twerk preaching at us. Oh that’s right Julia Gillard aka Mrs Bob Brown gave Peter Zinger our highest Civic honour, the man who argued for having sex with dogs.
Aaaaand onto the Wedding between Prince Ranga and Dutchess Kardashian.
Sheridan is throwing his pearls at swine mentioning William III and Mary II. How many in the audience have even heard of them?
Late to the party. 21 please Carpe.
Just speculating, but you really don’t like him do you.
The Markashians.
Moozley bitching about slavery. LOL.
Grievance Harpy mentions racism x 3, slavery x 1, the Grenfell fire x 1 about a fucking royal wedding.
Peter Singer is a great advertisement for the radical left. He demonstrates the endpoint of moral relativism. As Shezza pointed out.
The monarchy is an institution of imperialism and racism!
Who knew Liz was such a bastard?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Vic in Prossy 22
Egg 33
Bruce Of Newcastle 18
Dopey 55
Damienski 25
Westie Woman 13
Cpt Seahawks 11
Turtle of WA 17
Custard 53
ZK2A 30
Snoopy 15
None 17.5
Peter Campion 19
Rob K 21
Tell us about the Yazidi women again, Randa. And the Boko Haram schoolgirls.
We have the token female, the token Muslim, and the token gay every week week in week out for 20 years. Guess who the token gay is this week.
Republicans are so boring.
No wonder they named a sewing machine after him.
Snowcone?
Someone has dumped about a tonne of propaganda on this poor kid.
Did he take one for the team in the name of Diversity?
Democracy is bunk. Caliphate now!
Randy abduls0fat – “we are in demountable classrooms” a bit old to be a schoolgrl i think
More funding? How about lower immigration?
Snowcone’s cruelty wins out. Asks Miss Sudan a question she wasn’t coached for.
Sheridan like s to import the voteherd
We need more immigation for our security. The armed forces are full of refugees.
The question and questioner are cleverly set up to prevent immigration being the answer and to make more money (OPM) the answer.
Sheridan asking for more spending.
All those clapping for more taxes can donate to the ATO.
Tax and spend!
Just as well she is not “The Queen of Hearts is a fictional character from the book Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by … One of her most famous lines she states often is “Off with their heads!”
So singer likes taxes
Except the ones he doesn’t pay in Oz.
Sorry, not cleverly.
That kid could probably spend less on hair hats.
Sheridan is just another of the Canberra bubble.
Snowcone advocates lower taxes in regional area. Wut?
Do you want more money in your super account or do you want to fund safe schools?
Twitchy McRestingbitchface was not impressed.
Snowcone singles out the Catholic for accusations of misogyny. But not the Muslim.
That’s the “kissed a cats bum” face.
If Liberal women voted for women candidates there would be more women MP’s.
I am a woman and I want to remove all women from every single parliament and council in Australia. They are all useless and a disgrace to my biological sex.
FMD that is one shit on the liver face from the audience
https://youtu.be/fKtNawQ3cxM
Dr Bombay… Rice and Curry
She hasn’t sent too many dentist’s kids to private school.
It got to deliver an almighty monologue.
WTF was that?
Oh noes. Bias is rampant in Tasmania!
“Women and men are born with an equal amount of merit”
Unconscious bias believer has no idea what merit is. You have no merit when you are born. You have potential merit in your genes and the rest is earned through hard work.
Intersectionality! And the left crawls up it’s own arse.
Women wear make up and silly clothes and smelly perfume.
Tampon Tax – Attack on gender.
That’s an election winning strategy
And the HARPY bangs on about every SJW meme available and the gillzilla speech.
Likes quotas.
Sod.Off.Swampy.
Does she identify as a white women?
Ah ha. That look you get when someone realises that their quota is going to an ethnic.
That Gyppo bitch should fuck off back home.
“White female politician”
Racist and sexist. The gender card is no use to conservatives.
To you look away for a moment and I miss Liverface, intersectionality and tampon tax. God leftism is just so dreary. Perpetually obsessed with shoving foreign objects into orifices.
‘Cause Ian Goodnough is a legend.
Geez AbdulsoFat doesn’t like white people, women, men.
LOL Hamas said 50 were theirs.
Palis!
But mainly with shoving their head up their anal orifice.
Judea666!
That ALP bint is as emotionally fragile as Lenore Taylor.
Why, cause they’re rabid losers?
First they came for the straight white men and the women did nothing…
(A variation on a classic)
AbdulsoFat really doesn’t like Israel
And lies like a champion.
Nuclear armed state drones. LOL!
8th month old baby! LOL.
Is there a $700,000 EV under every chair in the audience?
If not, why not?
Taqiyyya met with applause.
Gyppo should go to Gaza for good.
AbdulsoFat – They were using expanding bullets on children.
Actually they were using ball ammunition, an expanding round would have turned a child into a pink mist.
“I don’t even need to make this up”.
Spoken like a true liar.
Disabled civilians? That was the chap who picked up his crutches and ran!
AbdulsoFat goes full palli retard, never go full palli retard.
Brutal! Prison! Concentration camp! Blockade! Economic warfare! Starvation! Children! Water is poison! Besieged. Traumatized! Trapped!
Non-violent protest??
Da baby!
Expanding bullets on protestors, on children!
Oh dear.
I’m still amused by the martyrs with itchy noses.
Is this the latest Arab-Israeli war Live from Ultimo?
Big Tony interrupts Randa when she’s finished.
Is it over yet?
……taking measurements for arseless chaps……
I’m waiting for John Wick to come in the room
That’s it!
I’m getting off the piss. I’m agreeing with Peter Singer.
…… Looks through wardrobe for shirt with complementary sequins….
Very close at the moment.
Poetry.
Has Randa reached peak lie yet?
Be still my beating heart
Poetry!
OTOH Vogons might be better at it than Palis.
She has no fucking idea.
Is she blowing Snowcone or something? Whos is this ratbag, and why is she getting such open slather to rant?
AbdulsoFat wants people to help the palli’s
450 mil a year not enough for you asshat?
“Twitter [is] … all you need to make a moral decision.”
FMD
Yep. I’m sure a Vogon would be much more pleasant.
Last question on faith – sheridan finds religion
Well done.
“Devout Muslim.”
Does Randa stand at the front of the mosque?
AbdulsoFat finds faith in being a SJW and muzzie, what a sad hollow life.
I don’t quite get why faith and neo-liberlism are polar opposites.
The old ‘casualisation is growing’ chestnut.
Laborite praises volunteers. The unions will be delighted.
What about those firefighters in Victoria?
Singer leaves with sheep…
Is Singer related to Dr Karl?
Spare a thought for all the other countries in the world that have to get along without Randa.
🙂
Ok Troops Interruptions came in at 24
Sorry Damienski you missed by 1, as a consolation you get the plain black leather chaps with a diamonte jock, guess which side they are on. 🙂
I’m done troops.
Thank you for playing
Oyasumi Nasai.
Thanks, Carpe.
Is that his dinner date?
That was pretty good, except for the Pali lady. That was a very impressive rant.
Thanks Carpe and good night!
The Huma Abedin lookalike wins the prize for the most words per minute.
Carpe I am speechless with joy. Mrs. Ski is quite a devotee of black leather and diamanté. Happy days. Happy me. I am duly filled with consolation. Carpe is indeed munificent.
Arigatoo gozaimasu, Carpe.