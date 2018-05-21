Q&A Forum: May 21, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, May 21, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
162 Responses to Q&A Forum: May 21, 2018

  1. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716674, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    Konbanwa

    Bidding is open

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56

  2. stackja
    #2716675, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    Panellists: Jane Hume, Liberal Party Senator from Victoria; Julie Collins, Shadow Minister for Ageing and Mental Health; Peter Singer, Philosopher and ethicist; Randa Abdel-Fattah, Author and academic; and Greg Sheridan, Foreign Affairs Editor, The Australian.

  4. Vic in Prossy
    #2716682, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    May I have 22 please, Carpe?

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2716683, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Randa Abdel-Fattah (born 6 June 1979)[1] is an Australian Muslim writer of Palestinian and Egyptian parentage. Randa was born in Australia (wiki)

    Israel bashing time.

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716684, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:11 pm

  7. egg_
    #2716685, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    Peter Singer, Philosopher and ethicist;

    Notice that all the philosophers on Q&A are Leftoid cucks when pushed on any issues?

  8. Cpt Seahawks
    #2716687, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    11 please Carpe.

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716688, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:12 pm

  11. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2716693, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Ok, I’ll enter even though arseless chaps are a touch breezy in winter.
    Gimmee 18.

  12. stackja
    #2716695, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2716683, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Fattah with double t .

  13. dopey
    #2716696, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    55 please Carpe, just to keep you company.

  14. egg_
    #2716698, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Sheridan will bore them to death.

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716700, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    The Panel

    Jane Hume – Low wattage
    Julie Collins – HARPY HARPY
    Peter Singer – Dribbling Loon
    Randa Abdel-Fattah – Race Baiting Grievance monger and HARPY HARPY
    Greg Sheridan – Runs hot & cold

  16. stackja
    #2716701, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Peter Singer want to stop animal export?

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716704, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:16 pm

  18. stackja
    #2716705, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Peter Singer: Menace or moral hero? – Features – Jerusalem Post
    https://www.jpost.com/Features/In-Thespotlight/Peter-Singer-Menace-or-moral-hero
    Jul 1, 2012 – The Jerusalem Post – Israel News … Welcome to the contradictory world that surrounds Peter Singer, the Australia-born moral … Singer, who lost three of his grandparents in the Holocaust, also has stirred debate on key issues …

  19. Damienski
    #2716710, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    I’ll have 25 as my six-monthly self flagellation if I may, please Carpe

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716711, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Peter Singer: Menace or moral hero?

    Mouth Breathing Cretin.

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716714, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:21 pm

  22. Westie woman
    #2716715, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Hi Carpe

    Lucky 13 for me please

    Thanks x

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716717, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:23 pm

  24. egg_
    #2716718, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Race Baiting Grievance monger

    They should have that printed on business cards.

  25. Cpt Seahawks
    #2716719, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    11 please Carpe.,

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716722, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:25 pm

  27. Turtle of WA
    #2716725, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    17 please Carpe.

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716727, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:29 pm

  29. Peter Castieau
    #2716729, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Hi everyone,

    53 please Carpe.

  30. Turtle of WA
    #2716730, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    I was moderated last time, so this time I’ll let Peter Singer speak for himself.

    An ethicist doesn’t necessarily have any morals.

  31. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2716731, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    30, if you please, Carpe.

  32. Turtle of WA
    #2716733, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Peter Singer want to stop animal export?

    No co-incidence there.

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716734, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Well troops – It’s time.

    Put on your Yukata brandish your Tanto and;

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716735, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:33 pm

  36. egg_
    #2716739, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Pastor Curry will get a run, I’ll wager.

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716740, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:35 pm

  38. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716741, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    1st question – vet bill, dude no one cares

  39. Turtle of WA
    #2716742, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    “The Most Good You can Do?” Garn get fed Peter. That’s the best you could do.

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716743, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Singer is trying to angle for the live sheep trade.

  41. Peter Campion
    #2716747, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Medicare for animals – FFS

    19, please, Carpe

  42. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2716748, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Euthanasia for dogs!

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716749, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Sheridan comes out guns ablazing early

  44. None
    #2716750, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    My number’s are taken but I’ll go for 17 as well thanks Carpe.
    Hope your little grandson is doing fine Peter, and that you’ve already had a cuddle.

  45. Peter Campion
    #2716751, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Leftards hate the elderly and babies …

  46. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716754, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    None
    #2716750, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    My number’s are taken but I’ll go for 17 as well thanks Carpe.

    Ok, but you’ll get the plain leather chaps

  47. None
    #2716756, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Peter singer co-wrote the Greens constitution with Bob Brown. That should be disclosed as should his infamous justification for sex with animals and his desire to kill his mother which fortunately for his mother he didn’t go through with.

  48. Damienski
    #2716757, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    It’s only early and it looks like my decision not to sully my screen with Qanda was a good one

  49. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716759, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:42 pm

  51. None
    #2716763, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    I don’t think Peter singer has lived in Australia for decades so why the hell do we have this disgusting twerk preaching at us. Oh that’s right Julia Gillard aka Mrs Bob Brown gave Peter Zinger our highest Civic honour, the man who argued for having sex with dogs.

  52. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716765, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Aaaaand onto the Wedding between Prince Ranga and Dutchess Kardashian.

  53. Turtle of WA
    #2716767, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Sheridan is throwing his pearls at swine mentioning William III and Mary II. How many in the audience have even heard of them?

  54. RobK
    #2716768, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Late to the party. 21 please Carpe.

  55. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716769, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    None
    #2716763, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    I don’t think Peter singer has lived in Australia for decades so why the hell do we have this disgusting twerk preaching at us. Oh that’s right Julia Gillard aka Mrs Bob Brown gave Peter Zinger our highest Civic honour, the man who argued for having sex with dogs.

    Just speculating, but you really don’t like him do you.

  57. Snoopy
    #2716773, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Moozley bitching about slavery. LOL.

  58. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716775, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Grievance Harpy mentions racism x 3, slavery x 1, the Grenfell fire x 1 about a fucking royal wedding.

  59. Turtle of WA
    #2716776, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Peter Singer is a great advertisement for the radical left. He demonstrates the endpoint of moral relativism. As Shezza pointed out.

  60. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2716777, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    The monarchy is an institution of imperialism and racism!
    Who knew Liz was such a bastard?

  61. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716778, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:47 pm

  62. Snoopy
    #2716779, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Tell us about the Yazidi women again, Randa. And the Boko Haram schoolgirls.

  63. None
    #2716780, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    We have the token female, the token Muslim, and the token gay every week week in week out for 20 years. Guess who the token gay is this week.

  64. Turtle of WA
    #2716781, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Republicans are so boring.

  65. dopey
    #2716782, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    No wonder they named a sewing machine after him.

  66. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716783, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Guess who the token gay is this week.

    Snowcone?

  67. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2716785, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Someone has dumped about a tonne of propaganda on this poor kid.

  68. Turtle of WA
    #2716786, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Guess who the token gay is this week.
    Snowcone?

    Did he take one for the team in the name of Diversity?

  69. Snoopy
    #2716787, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Democracy is bunk. Caliphate now!

  70. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716788, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Randy abduls0fat – “we are in demountable classrooms” a bit old to be a schoolgrl i think

  71. Turtle of WA
    #2716791, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    More funding? How about lower immigration?

  72. Snoopy
    #2716792, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Snowcone’s cruelty wins out. Asks Miss Sudan a question she wasn’t coached for.

  73. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716793, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Sheridan like s to import the voteherd

  74. Snoopy
    #2716795, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    We need more immigation for our security. The armed forces are full of refugees.

  75. Turtle of WA
    #2716798, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    The question and questioner are cleverly set up to prevent immigration being the answer and to make more money (OPM) the answer.

    Sheridan asking for more spending.

  76. Snoopy
    #2716799, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    All those clapping for more taxes can donate to the ATO.

  77. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2716800, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Tax and spend!

  78. stackja
    #2716801, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2716777, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Just as well she is not “The Queen of Hearts is a fictional character from the book Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by … One of her most famous lines she states often is “Off with their heads!”

  79. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716803, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    So singer likes taxes

    Except the ones he doesn’t pay in Oz.

  80. Turtle of WA
    #2716804, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Sorry, not cleverly.

  81. Cpt Seahawks
    #2716805, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    That kid could probably spend less on hair hats.

  82. Peter Castieau
    #2716806, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Sheridan is just another of the Canberra bubble.

  83. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2716810, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Snowcone advocates lower taxes in regional area. Wut?

  84. Snoopy
    #2716811, posted on May 21, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Do you want more money in your super account or do you want to fund safe schools?

  85. Cpt Seahawks
    #2716814, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Twitchy McRestingbitchface was not impressed.

  86. Turtle of WA
    #2716816, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Snowcone singles out the Catholic for accusations of misogyny. But not the Muslim.

  87. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716819, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Twitchy McRestingbitchface was not impressed.

    That’s the “kissed a cats bum” face.

  88. Snoopy
    #2716821, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    If Liberal women voted for women candidates there would be more women MP’s.

  89. None
    #2716822, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    I am a woman and I want to remove all women from every single parliament and council in Australia. They are all useless and a disgrace to my biological sex.

  90. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716823, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    FMD that is one shit on the liver face from the audience

  92. Pete of Perth
    #2716827, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Dr Bombay… Rice and Curry

  93. Snoopy
    #2716829, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    FMD that is one shit on the liver face from the audience

    She hasn’t sent too many dentist’s kids to private school.

  94. egg_
    #2716830, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    FMD that is one shit on the liver face from the audience

    It got to deliver an almighty monologue.

  95. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716831, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Pete of Perth
    #2716826, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    https://youtu.be/fKtNawQ3cxM

    WTF was that?

  96. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2716832, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Oh noes. Bias is rampant in Tasmania!

  97. Turtle of WA
    #2716833, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    “Women and men are born with an equal amount of merit”

    Unconscious bias believer has no idea what merit is. You have no merit when you are born. You have potential merit in your genes and the rest is earned through hard work.

  98. Turtle of WA
    #2716836, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Intersectionality! And the left crawls up it’s own arse.

  99. Cpt Seahawks
    #2716837, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Women wear make up and silly clothes and smelly perfume.

  100. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716838, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Tampon Tax – Attack on gender.

    That’s an election winning strategy

    And the HARPY bangs on about every SJW meme available and the gillzilla speech.

    Likes quotas.

    Sod.Off.Swampy.

  101. Turtle of WA
    #2716842, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Does she identify as a white women?

  102. Snoopy
    #2716843, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    FMD that is one shit on the liver face from the audience

    Ah ha. That look you get when someone realises that their quota is going to an ethnic.

  103. Snoopy
    #2716844, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    That Gyppo bitch should fuck off back home.

  104. Turtle of WA
    #2716845, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    “White female politician”

    Racist and sexist. The gender card is no use to conservatives.

  105. None
    #2716846, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    To you look away for a moment and I miss Liverface, intersectionality and tampon tax. God leftism is just so dreary. Perpetually obsessed with shoving foreign objects into orifices.

  106. Turtle of WA
    #2716847, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    ‘Cause Ian Goodnough is a legend.

  107. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716848, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Geez AbdulsoFat doesn’t like white people, women, men.

  108. Snoopy
    #2716849, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    LOL Hamas said 50 were theirs.

  110. Turtle of WA
    #2716852, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Perpetually obsessed with shoving foreign objects into orifices.

    But mainly with shoving their head up their anal orifice.

  112. Snoopy
    #2716854, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    That ALP bint is as emotionally fragile as Lenore Taylor.

  113. Snoopy
    #2716856, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Why, cause they’re rabid losers?

  114. Turtle of WA
    #2716859, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Geez AbdulsoFat doesn’t like white people, women, men.

    First they came for the straight white men and the women did nothing…

    (A variation on a classic)

  115. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716860, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    AbdulsoFat really doesn’t like Israel

    And lies like a champion.

  116. Snoopy
    #2716861, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Nuclear armed state drones. LOL!

  117. Snoopy
    #2716862, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    8th month old baby! LOL.

  118. egg_
    #2716864, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Is there a $700,000 EV under every chair in the audience?
    If not, why not?

  119. Snoopy
    #2716866, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Taqiyyya met with applause.

  120. Cpt Seahawks
    #2716867, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Gyppo should go to Gaza for good.

  121. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716868, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    AbdulsoFat – They were using expanding bullets on children.

    Actually they were using ball ammunition, an expanding round would have turned a child into a pink mist.

  122. Turtle of WA
    #2716869, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    “I don’t even need to make this up”.

    Spoken like a true liar.

  123. Snoopy
    #2716870, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Disabled civilians? That was the chap who picked up his crutches and ran!

  124. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716871, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    AbdulsoFat goes full palli retard, never go full palli retard.

  125. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2716872, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Brutal! Prison! Concentration camp! Blockade! Economic warfare! Starvation! Children! Water is poison! Besieged. Traumatized! Trapped!

    Non-violent protest??

    Da baby!

    Expanding bullets on protestors, on children!

    Oh dear.

    I’m still amused by the martyrs with itchy noses.

  126. Cpt Seahawks
    #2716875, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Is this the latest Arab-Israeli war Live from Ultimo?

  127. Snoopy
    #2716876, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Big Tony interrupts Randa when she’s finished.

  129. Damienski
    #2716879, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    ……taking measurements for arseless chaps……

  130. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716880, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Is it over yet?

    I’m waiting for John Wick to come in the room

  131. Farmer Gez
    #2716881, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    That’s it!
    I’m getting off the piss. I’m agreeing with Peter Singer.

  132. Damienski
    #2716882, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    …… Looks through wardrobe for shirt with complementary sequins….

  133. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716884, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Damienski
    #2716879, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    ……taking measurements for arseless chaps……

    Very close at the moment.

  135. Snoopy
    #2716888, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Has Randa reached peak lie yet?

  136. Damienski
    #2716889, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Be still my beating heart

  137. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2716890, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Poetry!

    OTOH Vogons might be better at it than Palis.

  138. Snoopy
    #2716891, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    She has no fucking idea.

  139. Serena at the Pub
    #2716893, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Is she blowing Snowcone or something? Whos is this ratbag, and why is she getting such open slather to rant?

  140. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716895, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    AbdulsoFat wants people to help the palli’s

    450 mil a year not enough for you asshat?

  141. Turtle of WA
    #2716896, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    “Twitter [is] … all you need to make a moral decision.”

    FMD

  142. Turtle of WA
    #2716898, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    OTOH Vogons might be better at it than Palis.

    Yep. I’m sure a Vogon would be much more pleasant.

  143. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716899, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Last question on faith – sheridan finds religion

    Well done.

  144. Turtle of WA
    #2716900, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    “Devout Muslim.”

  145. Snoopy
    #2716901, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Does Randa stand at the front of the mosque?

  146. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716902, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    AbdulsoFat finds faith in being a SJW and muzzie, what a sad hollow life.

  147. Snoopy
    #2716904, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    I don’t quite get why faith and neo-liberlism are polar opposites.

  148. Snoopy
    #2716906, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    The old ‘casualisation is growing’ chestnut.

  149. Turtle of WA
    #2716907, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Laborite praises volunteers. The unions will be delighted.

    What about those firefighters in Victoria?

  150. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2716908, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Singer leaves with sheep…

  151. Turtle of WA
    #2716909, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Is Singer related to Dr Karl?

  152. Snoopy
    #2716911, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Spare a thought for all the other countries in the world that have to get along without Randa.

  153. Snoopy
    #2716912, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Is Singer related to Dr Karl?

    🙂

  154. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716913, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Ok Troops Interruptions came in at 24

    Sorry Damienski you missed by 1, as a consolation you get the plain black leather chaps with a diamonte jock, guess which side they are on. 🙂

  155. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716914, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    I’m done troops.

    Thank you for playing

    Oyasumi Nasai.

  157. Carpe Jugulum
    #2716916, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2716908, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Singer leaves with sheep…

    Is that his dinner date?

  158. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2716917, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    That was pretty good, except for the Pali lady. That was a very impressive rant.

  159. Westie Woman
    #2716919, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Thanks Carpe and good night!

  160. Serena at the Pub
    #2716921, posted on May 21, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    The Huma Abedin lookalike wins the prize for the most words per minute.

  161. Damienski
    #2716929, posted on May 21, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    Carpe I am speechless with joy. Mrs. Ski is quite a devotee of black leather and diamanté. Happy days. Happy me. I am duly filled with consolation. Carpe is indeed munificent.

  162. None
    #2716939, posted on May 21, 2018 at 11:50 pm

    Arigatoo gozaimasu, Carpe.

