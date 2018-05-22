Coming soon to Australian shores

The Hon. Wayne Swan was and will always be Australia’s best ever treasurer. He is probably also the best Treasurer/Finance Minister planet earth is likely to ever see.

Sadly though for Australia and the Australian economy, Mr Swan is no longer Treasurer. But he is running for the Presidency of the Australian Labor Party. And according to Troy Bramston:

Mr Swan says he has the “experience, time and conviction” to be president and has made the battle against inequality his focus. He attacked banks, multinational firms and the media — “the Murdoch press” — who “must be defeated”. He aligns himself with radical left US politician Bernie Sanders.

There you have it. Bernie Sanders. Like music to the inner city lefty ears.

Just consider this. In February 2017, in a debate on Obamare and the US health system, Senator Sanders was asked about the costs and regulatory burdens for small business. And you know what Senator Sanders told the small business person? Words to the effect of drop dead.

This is the same Senator Sanders who, like the Hon Swan, believes that the purpose of business is to generate taxes for government and work for public service regulatory agencies.

Watch for yourself here. Or if you don’t have time while you are busy generating tax for the government, wait for a Labor Government to see the impacts directly for yourself.

