Throwing a hammer at a moving nail

Forget the line about to a hammer everything is a nail. The new role of government is about buying a pile of hammers, issuing them to bureaucrats (new and to be hired) and asking them to throw them at anything that looks interesting.
Apparently the Commonwealth Government has a new agency called the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA). Who knew? Yet the role of this DTA is:
… to make it easy for people to deal with government. We help government transform services to be simple, clear and fast.
So yet again it seems that Government’s solution to poor government is …. more government. One might imagine that easiest way for most people to deal with government is not to have to deal with government in the first place. Clearly it is wishful for government to establish a Government Reduction Agency (GRA). Maybe also when the government runs 100% of the economy, or what is left the economy, then all will be perfect.
So here we go:
The Digital Transformation Agency has revealed plans to prototype a welfare payment delivery system using blockchain technology.
That’s right. Cart before the horse style. Rather than working out the best way to delivery welfare payments and then finding the best technology, the DTA wants to pick the technology first and the work out the best way to deliver welfare payments using the pre-determined technology; irrespective off course of whether the distributed ledger solution is the best one.
Yes. Let’s go to a cardiologist to assess our asthma problem and let them perform heart surgery to vary our breathing patterns to help with the asthma. Brilliant aren’t they.
But who enables this crap. The Liberal National Coalition Government of Australia. As part of the 2018-2019 budget:
the Australian government also set aside AU$700,000 in funding for the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) to “investigate areas where blockchain technology could offer the most value for government services”.
Ignoring for a moment why the government wants to be in this area in the first place, other than to keep some unnecessary bureaucrats within DTA busy doing stuff that they don’t need to do, consider the crowding out effects. There are lots of blockchain/distributed ledger projects currently going on in the private sector and what is the government doing? They are bidding up the price of expertise so that some Minister can wear chinos and an open collar shirt at a press conference to look cool and hip.
But let’s not also forget the left hand – right hand ability of government to throw away tax dollars.
Somewhere else within the near $500 billion per annum bowels of government is an agency called the CSIRO. And within the CSIRO is something called Data61. And what is this government agency called Data61 doing you may ask. Here is a clue:
Funded under the National Innovation and Science Agenda, we have delivered two reports that examine the risks and opportunities of blockchain technology in Australia.
FFS!
But alas. There are no opportunities for savings within the Commonwealth Government; no efficiencies, no duplications, no unnecessary programs.
Clearly a 23.9% tax to GDP target will keep the growth of government in check.
Reminds me of the story of Jeff Kennett in Victoria going around the bureaucracy and asking people what they were up to. One bloke said he had very little to do and had asked for redundancy but nothing had happened.
All problems in all organisations are due to bad management until proven otherwise, and this is certainly the case in the Commonwealth government and public service.
This is a typical public service approach to technology. In Victoria and elsewhere around the country, this approach has resulted in millions of dollars wasted on technology that is not fit for purpose and has often had to be abandoned. Public service CEOs are too often soft touches for IT salesmen, in many cases ignoring the advice of their own IT staff.
What happened to those becardiganned bureaucrats at that Nudge Agency that Judith wrote about a while back? They would be very close to the front of the line when they start to get lined up against a wall at some point in the future.
None more emblematic than the ‘Expert Reference Group’ that enthused about the role that the Australian Government must play in conquering space, the final frontier:
This irresistible trill attracted $40 million in the Budget for a Space Agency – and provided a home for Dr Megan Clark (Chair of the Expert Group), as head of the new agency.
This initiative will create 10,000 to 20,000 “high value” jobs that otherwise could never happen.
Dead set.
So, if you want to deal digitally with, for example, Centrelink, you must have, at a minimum, a smart phone (with a charged battery), a username, a password and the code C’link will send you.
They don’t make it fast, they don’t make it easy. The blockchain nonsense is a techie snowjob that some dimwit in the upper echelons of the APS has latched onto in order to appear “with it” and hip to the very latest technology.
I’ve been involved in a number of government IT initiatives over the years and not one has been run efficiently or effectively.
It’s not that there aren’t competent and skilled personnel involved, it’s the fact that there are unskilled and incompetent people involved at the higher levels. There are usually so many people in the higher-level decision chain that anything potentially good that could be achieved is immediately nullified.
And the number of those unskilled and incompetent people increases exponentially with the cost of the project.
Seems we will have to pay more for our carbon (sic) levels in space …
4 Apr 2011: CSIRO chief Dr Megan Clark backs carbon price.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2011-04-04/csiro-boss-backs-carbon-price/2630628
What Level of CO2 inside International Space Station?
Congressman Rohrabacher asks about what the space station inhabitants are breathing compared to our Earth’s atmosphere:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4545068/level-co2-inside-international-space-station
Peak incompetence. Are we there yet?
As long as big government exists, we will never reach the apex of peak incompetence.