Some vital statistics

Monaco on the left has an area of 4 km². Gaza, shown to the right, has a land area of 365 km². Both have a Mediterranean sea front. Gaza apparently has an area similar to that of Greater Detroit, which has a population of 4.3 million. Gaza has a population of around 2 million. Monaco is where the rich and famous seem to congregate. Detroit produces cars and is known for its music.
Gaza does not produce a thing other than terrorists who have but one ambition, to kill Jews.
So the question is why does the left, along with our ABC, support Hamas’ ambitions to invade and kill Israelis? Why doesn’t Gaza make an effort to be just like Monaco, or if not Monaco, perhaps Detroit? More pertinent to us, why doesn’t the ABC grow up? On this last question, see Janet Albrechtsen and Sharri Markson, both via Andrew Bolt.
I read the Tony Jones transcript.
Summary dismissal would be a start.
Prager-U has a great vid (one of their many), which summarises all the opportunities the Arabs have been given to accept a 2-state solution: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=76NytvQAIs0
They have rejected every single one.
They do not want an Israeli state.
Hamas just the latest ABC love affair.
Half a century ago, perhaps. Now it’s simply known as the US’s first third world city.
Because: victimhood.
The Leftoid spin by Ringmaster Scrote on Insiders is unmistakable.
It’s far, far more useful to keep them as victims, to towel up Israel and by extension, the US. And to syphon off lots and lots of lovely UN money into Swiss bank accounts.
Yet the Palli leader’s wife was treated in an Israeli hospital only last month. Tyrants! Murderers! Dispossessers!
Every day, truckloads of essential goods cross from Israel to Gaza. All Israel has to do is cut off the water and electricity. But they don’t. Because they’re so evil.
This short video has been up before I think, Mosab Hassan Yousef former Hamas member and son of a Hamas member, addressing the UNHRC on the PNA and by extension Hamas, worth watching again if only to see the reaction on other delegates:
Video.
Steve, why should we Aussies care a hoot about a long-running squabble between these minor middle-eastern desert tribes (or about Monaco for that matter)? There are about 200 countries in the world, at least 90% of which we should probably spend very little time thinking about. Does the Media (and maybe you included?) think that its primary function is to keep us all distracted from Australia’s real issues by constantly finding and beating up trivial ones? Or does the thought of having to suggest real, practical solutions to our real problems seem too boring?
Detroit is doing its best to imitate Gaza.
Unsurprisingly for a failed City, Detroit is a Democrap stronghold and filed for bankruptcy in 2013 with a $20 Billion municipal debt.
Way to go, Lefties!
(At least they are consistent!)
Does ABC care about real, practical solutions to Oz real problems?
Detroit produces more crack, gangstas and medical cadavers than cars these days. I’d still sooner reside there than Gaza.
Sad, pointless article, Steve.
The history of the establishment and expansion of the Jewish state of Israel is littered with failure, not at all on the Gazan or Lebanese side.
And your solution is what? If you have nothing positive to say, why join the conversation?
The people who live in Gaza have a profession, terrorists and thugs, do you really imagine their goal is peace?
Does anyone really believe if they got peace tomorrow, and all their demands met that they would go and get jobs in shops, factories and offices?
When they used to be tough guys firing AK-47s in the air and terrorising their neighbours and trying to kill them across the border, they were heroes.
They don’t want peace at all, that would be a problem, not solve one.
They have a lifestyle/profession and they love it to bits.
Umm, Detroit is known for its crime !
More unsafe than Gaza !!
I really think that it is time to use some Alinsky methods with the ABC and that is the organisation needs to be boycotted. This organisation needs to be starved of any oxygen. I don’t know why Greg Sheridan went on the ABC on Monday night. I don’t know why he and other right of centre commentators, politicians and journalists routinely subject themselves to such venal abuse. Are they suckers for punishment? Do they enjoy torture? I really feel that by appearing on programmes such as the venal Insiders and Q&A, by allowing themselves to be the token Christian, conservative, Liberal or Libertarian on the panel, they are providing the ABC with legitimacy and with canon fodder to be sneered and laughed at by the stacked leftist panels and by the stacked biased audience, usually made up of inner city Marrickville dwelling activists. The ABC uses conservatives, Liberals, Christians, Jews and anyone who doesn’t subscribe to its Marxist world view as freaks in exactly the same way the sideshow alleys of old put freaks in cages….to be sneered at, laughed at, insulted and even have objects thrown at them (remember the shoe thrown at John Howard). It is no different.
Professional losers. They are fucking good at that.
Fashionable decolonisation theory informs us that Gaza is poor because Monaco has stolen all its money, thus deconstruction of Monaco will make the world fairer and more equal.
Comrades.
The arabs have succeeded in turning gaza into another shithole. Sharon was only acceding to the famous words of danny devito; get me out of this third world toilet. Haza has got worse since that happened.
If the Gazans had half a brain they would encourage Israeali investment and trade to improve the lot of their peasants ,but that might destroy the careers of the hate preachers ,I’m sur the average Hassan and Fatima in Gaza would welcome a real job ,food ,safety and Israeli medicine and doctors , plus a decent education for their kids , seems career pollies don’t yary from country to country ,they are all self serving mongrels ,Australia’s included .
A few years ago I drove along the Jordan Valley. On the left was rich farmland, tractors, people hard at work, irrigation and row up row of fruit trees on the right side of the car was like a garbage tip, grey, half complected or partially fallen down houses, a few scrawny goats and cats picking through the rubbish, rubble, groups of men sitting on boxes drinking coffee. Which direction was the car traveling?
Hong Kong and Singapore are more densely populated than Gaza yet they seem to have managed to make it work.
Because the Koran tells muslims they must recapture lost territory, hence the nakba.
Inbreeding and tribes = IQ failure. Next question?
stackja
#2718176, posted on May 23, 2018 at 2:58 pm
Does ABC care about real, practical solutions to Oz real problems?
No.
This must be a trick question.
BJ – trick is how many keep not questioning ABC agenda.
How many Palestinians does it take to change a light globe?
None, it’s easier to sit in the dark and curse the Joos.
The Israelis’ guiding principle with Hamas is from a 5 million dead lesson from Hitler.
“When someone says he wants to kill you…believe him”.
You hate Israel? Tough titties. They aren’t going anywhere.
Singleton Engineer
#2718194, posted on May 23, 2018 at 3:16 pm
Sad, pointless article, Steve.
And your solution is what? If you have nothing positive to say, why join the conversation?
What am I missing?
Ah yes, your solution.