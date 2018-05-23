Wednesday Forum: May 23, 2018

  1. cohenite
    #2718403, posted on May 23, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    It’s not just Vesey at AGL who is against coal but also the idiot running Energy Australia:

    https://www.energymatters.com.au/renewable-news/utilities-clean-energy-transformation/

  2. stackja
    #2718404, posted on May 23, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    Socialism is practised again and again as if result will change. Stalin, Castro, Chavez etc.

  3. Drink-Up Socrates
    #2718405, posted on May 23, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    See y’all at the Friedman.
    Mine will be a VB please.

  4. egg_
    #2718406, posted on May 23, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    It’s not just Vesey at AGL who is against coal but also the idiot running Energy Australia:

    Another yank @rsehole.

  5. stackja
    #2718408, posted on May 23, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    cohenite – EA knows how to scheme too. MT could change all this, but seemingly won’t.

  6. Bruce in WA
    #2718409, posted on May 23, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    But they all were having a ball – apart from the teacher – and they were brimming with questions about aspects of everyday Ozzie life.

    A special interlude that happens occasionally and stays in the mind forever.

    In India, we were buttonholed by a group of teens wanting to try out their English. Mrs B in WA loved it and encouraged them. One of the kids asked: “He your husband?”, pointing at me.

    “Oh, no”, Mrs BiWA intoned sweetly. “That’s my father.”

    No matter what I said, or how much I showed my wedding ring, they wouldn’t believe I was her husband. 😀

  7. Myrddin Seren
    #2718410, posted on May 23, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    From Zippy’s American Spectator link at 5:52 – a couple of things jumped out:

    As Trump won primary after primary in 2016, a rattled John Brennan started claiming to colleagues at the CIA that Estonia’s intelligence agency had alerted him to an intercepted phone call suggesting Putin was pouring money into the Trump campaign.

    A few weeks ago on Ben Pile’s Clim8te-resistance Twitter feed he reTweeted a short notice from former UK Ambassador Craig Murray that the UK government had issued a D-Notice ( no publication ‘requested’ ) on former UK spy Pablo Miller.

    Who ?

    As Murray notes, the specific attempt to protect Miller’s identity is highly significant. Miller is an associate of former British intelligence officer, Christopher Steele, first in espionage operations in Russia and more recently in the activities of Steele’s private intelligence firm, Orbis Business Intelligence.

    Thomas Scripps has dug into Pablo Miller’s past careers, appointments, and associates. The Cliffs Notes:

    British army Royal Tank Regiment and the Royal Green Jackets, then diplomatic postings starting in 1992, including Nigeria, Estonia, and finally in Warsaw from 2010-2013. Apparently in 2000, the FSB had accused him of being ‘head of British Intelligence in Tallinn, Estonia, claiming over time that he’d turned two agents to spy for MI6, and noted that he may have turned Sergei Skripal as well.

    THAT Sergei Skripol. Poisoned in Salisbury.

    “Miller, according to his LinkedIn profile—swiftly deleted following the Skripal affair—had retired from British diplomacy/intelligence to settle down in Salisbury. The same profile also reportedly listed Miller’s “consultancy work” at Orbis Intelligence, linking Skripal, Miller and Steele.”

    Amazing coincidence.

    Any more turn up about – for example – Skripol and Estonia ? Yup – seems there are some real investigative journalists in the world still:

    Skripal poisoning shines new light on activities of former spies

    ….in the years before the poisoning, Skripal, a veteran of Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU, apparently travelled widely, offering briefings on Russia to foreign intelligence operatives, according to European officials, who spoke only on the condition of anonymity. The meetings were almost certainly approved and possibly facilitated by British authorities as a way to both educate their allies and provide Skripal with income.

    He met with Czech intelligence officials on several occasions and visited Estonia in 2016 to meet with local spies.

    Officials were more circumspect about Skripal’s visit to Estonia, with one describing it as “very sensitive information”.

    A senior European official with knowledge of the trip confirmed that the former Russian agent met secretly with a select group of intelligence officers in June 2016, though it is not clear what they discussed. The British intelligence services helped facilitate the meeting, the official said.

    Timeline.

    From AmSpec again:

    Halper’s ties to Richard Dearlove, a former head of British intelligence, are well known, and Halper knows Alexander Downer, the pub-crawling Aussie diplomat, through a mutual association with Cambridge University.

    A lot of stuff here about connections between Downer, Halper and Sir Richard Dearlove.

    Connections with Richard Dearlove – the former MI6 Head – keep turning up. He appears to be the one constant in the overseas connections. As far as I can tell, he knows every single player.

    So – putting Mueller’s Wussia-Wussia Find ANYTHING and Find it Now ! drift net fishing expedition aside,

    there is enough material here to suggest that not only the US intelligence community but the willing co-operation of the British intel community and help from at least the Estonians PLUS some curious Australian involvement has gone in to framing the Trump-Russia story. Which if tracked back to the sources could pose some serious diplomatic issues.

    This goes some way to possibly explaining why the DoJ investigations in to the FISA warrant on Carter Page and associated matters is taking so long.

  8. Some History
    #2718411, posted on May 23, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    A fair bit of information has been posted on mysocapny/capnophobia…. the antismoking zombies. The constant exaggerations of being enveloped in “clouds” or “walls” of smoke. Their inability to see the dinner plate in front of them on the table due to smoke. Their taste buds going “dead” because of the smoke. And the “stink”. Well. On returning from a night out at a smoke-filled venue, their clothes reeked of smoke, their hair reeked of smoke, their skin reeked of smoke. They had to go home and immediately put their clothes in the wash and sit under the shower “scraping” the “smoke” from their skin.

    People think this is parody.

    Have a read of this guy’s article on an Australian travel blog:
    http://www.traveller.com.au/australia-smoking-ban-the-nanny-state-rule-that-deserves-to-be-applauded-h10eel

  9. DrBeauGan
    #2718413, posted on May 23, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    The problem with low mean IQ and poor diet is the positive feedback. It is true that if you fed them properly, in three or four generations there would be a big improvement in IQ. The trouble is, it isn’t going to happen short of taking over the country. Stupid people do stupid things and inevitably make their situation worse.

    The moral thing to do would be to re-establish the British Empire. But it would cost to much.

  10. Delta A
    #2718414, posted on May 23, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    A lovely story, Bruce in WA.

    We’ve often come across groups of young people (and their teachers) from all parts of the world. Most of the resort patrons stand back and eye them from a distance, not criticising, but lacking confidence to interact with the visitors.

    Years of teaching (contract and relief) prods me to wander over and say hello, which usually sparks animated conversations, questions and observations.

    As they say, old teachers never die…

  12. stackja
    #2718416, posted on May 23, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    How many of the world’s problems are the result of the UN? FAO, WHO, UNESCO etc.

  13. John Constantine
    #2718417, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    From the end of the month yarragrad scrap metal buyers can no longer pay cash for scrap, but must pay into a bank account.

    Australia has imported Gross Domestic Product boosters, in the form of gangs that loot metal from infrastructure and sell it for cents in the dollar as scrap.

    Finally, after years of this GDP boost, comes the partial crackdown.

    Dodgy scrap buyers will get around this, how many good explanations can there be for a trailerload of manhole covers, or electrical cables?.

  15. zyconoclast
    #2718419, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    I’ve mentioned this before.If you want to despise Sweden and Germany to a lessor extent because of their gerbil warming degeneracy, you should read, Rupert Darwall’s book, Green Tyranny.

    The New Totalitarians is also a very good book about Sweden in the written in the 1970s,

    Some reviews:
    This book made a huge impression on me when I read it as a young socialistic liberal in my mid 20’s still enamored with the much-touted “benevolent socialism” of the “Scandinavian system”. Huntford, a historian best known for his work on polar exploration, took a polemical detour with “The New Totalitarians” to write a blistering critique of the Swedish system, which he derided as soulless “soft totalitarianism” more akin to Huxley’s _Brave New World_ than the Stalinist monstrosities in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union at the time. Scathing and unsentimental, Huntford painstakingly and angrily documents how the Swedish system, which was presented unequivocally by most on the Left as proof positive that “socialism works”, did little more than create a sterile, spiritually barren society populated by a docile, hyperconformist populace. With the “Swedish experiment” now seemingly in the final stages of unraveling as it reaches increasingly bizarre and cartoonish extremes in its reach for egalitarianism while simultaneously being assaulted with massive waves of unassimilable Third World immigrants, this book is proving to be not only prescient, but also timely as well. It’s too bad that it is out of print with the available copies seemingly only available for a vastly inflated price, but a copy should be available from a decent university library.

    A brilliant book. Huntford’s insights have come to fruition and not just in Sweden, but in Scandinavia at large. The heart of the question becomes, what is the proper balance of freedom and individual thought vs. security provided by a government which takes over those responsibilities. Huntford maps how this happened in Sweden, how the Swedes over centuries, have been lulled into sleepwalking and what they have lost in the process of giving up the living of their lives to a “benevolent” bureaucracy making life’s decisions for them. A great read and never more appropriate than the present, as the Swedish government mandates an immigration policy with which most Swedes are unable to cope.

    Roland Huntford’s “The New Totalitarians” is a book far more prophetic than George Orwell’s “1984”. Written several decades ago, Huntford’s book has accurately foretold the kind of “soft totalitarianism” that is overtaking the west today. The Swedish model is that of a heavily taxed, bureacratic, totalitarianism in which “consensus” is achieved by ostracisizing dissenters, establishing unlegislated but very real thought and speech boundaries, compelling everyone to think alike and behave alike and discouraging individuality at every opportunity. The situation has been made much worse by the blossoming of a psychopathic feminist movement with idiot females misdefining every concept from “rape” to you name it. The average Swede literally lives in a mental strait jacket.
    The same thing is happening outside of Sweden where Swedish socialist tax and regulate everything from finance to thought and behavior now flourishes everywhere. This was just getting started in Huntford’s day but now it is on a rampage. Read the book – and tremble for the future.

  16. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2718420, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    Murderer suffocates after being overcome in 230ft long tunnel he had dug under the TOILET in his cell

    Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5761059/Murderer-suffocates-feet-freedom-230ft-long-tunnel-dug-toilet-cell.html#ixzz5GJllRQVx
    Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook

    He’d obviously never seen “The Great Escape” as a kid.

  17. Snoopy
    #2718421, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    Ooh MS, my head hurts.

  18. zyconoclast
    #2718422, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    From Wiki
    The New Totalitarians

    The New Totalitarians is a 1971 book by British author Roland Huntford. Huntford analyzes the political and social climate of early 1970s Sweden, and argues that it resembles a benevolent totalitarian state in the mould of Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World. The main thesis was that the Swedish government relied less upon the violence and intimidation of the old totalitarians than upon sly persuasion and soft manipulation in order to achieve its goals. The influence of the state and official ideology were the most visible in the most private of matters, where little or no consciously “political” control had stretched before.[1]

    At the time, Sweden was a nation under the yoke of the Social Democratic Party of Sweden, which had ruled the country’s government for over 40 years. Huntford argues that this had led to the complete dominance of socialist thought at all levels of the government, including the bureaucracy and the judiciary, which were all controlled by a powerful interconnecting network of Social Democratic labour unions, lobby groups, and partisan organizations. He also points to the fact that these networks made it very difficult for non-socialists to achieve any position of real power in Sweden, but noted that few Swedes seemed to view this massive politicization of their state with any concern.

    The New Totalitarians also analyzes Swedish society in a broader historical context, arguing that since the country bypassed the feudal system and has always been a very centralized state, Sweden never really developed a civic culture that champions individualism like other countries of Western Europe. He thus argues that the country’s political culture and institutions are very much the product of a unique socio-political context, and thus not applicable to otherwise comparable Western nations.

    At the same time he analyses how s3x was being “politicized” by design from above. The changes in the s3xual behaviour of the Swedes was a matter of official direction. S3x had become the vicarious passion of a society trapped in boredom and “engineered consent”

  19. areff
    #2718423, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    ABC hearings at Estimates about to kick off. Could be fun.

    Streaming here:

    https://www.aph.gov.au/News_and_Events/Watch_Parliament

  20. C.L.
    #2718425, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    Sweden is leftism on a double dose of steroids and has been for the past 80 years. We are where we are in terms of social policy and gerbil warming degeneracy primarily because of those c..ts. Let them go through a decent dose of Islam now as they thoroughly deserve it. Fuck em.

    Yep.

  21. Some History
    #2718426, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    ABC hearings at Estimates about to kick off. Could be fun.

    Is Benny Wrong making an appearance?

  22. Geriatric mayfly
    #2718427, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    Estimates. The ABC turkey Sutherland has presented his credentials via a lackey. Mizzzz Guthrie has a “family commitment.”

  23. C.L.
    #2718428, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    ABC Drive had a guest this evening who said Archbishop Wilson is the highest Church figure convicted of … not doing something (or something.)

    “Unless the Cardinal is convicted,” she added, excitedly.

  24. herodotus
    #2718429, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Thanks Baldrick at 4.57.

    Two fires that destroyed almost 200 homes in parts of the Blue Mountains community in October 2013 were caused by trees falling on power lines, the NSW deputy coroner has found.

    Not by climate change as reported by the Climate Council, friends of the ABC, and then reported lovingly by the ABC.
    And certainly Green policies about no burning off and resultant fuel accumulation never seem to find their way into climate alarmist reports on why bushfires are worse than they should be.

  25. herodotus
    #2718430, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    I think Benny Wrong is on the pizza diet and is morphing into Little Big Man.

  26. Geriatric mayfly
    #2718431, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    Sutherland’s Court Jester is reeling off a load of tripe. with a touch of hyperbole and the danger of a tear trickling down the cheek.

  27. notafan
    #2718432, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    About time John C

    I was really annoyed at the lazy police response to my and my neighbour’s shop copper taps being ripped off and water left to gush for hours.

    The local water authority who sent someone to close off the neighbour’s water because I could not contact them said it was an ongoing problem.

    Pretty obvious that the recycling place didn’t care either.

  28. notafan
    #2718433, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    High trust quickly turning onto low trust.

  30. Geriatric mayfly
    #2718435, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    Damn, Urquhart the Black Death, is given the floor. She luuuuurves the ABC.

  31. John Constantine
    #2718436, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    Their lucy turnbull wants Sydney stacked tighter and higher and faster with decolonisers.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5759961/Pauline-Hanson-says-Lucy-Turnbull-doesnt-know-Sydney-not.html

    Their abc today in yarragrad ran a story about a company that cannot recruit or keep as workers anybody with options, so is now demanding a hundred refugees to work for it. If the government subsidises their housing, as Big Australia demand makes it too expensive to get accommodation on the wages the company intends paying.

    Newsworthy as the company is rural Australia based, and the next big push is to decolonialise rural Australia through demographic change by mass importation into refugee dispersal areas out bush.

    No hamlet so small and lowly as to escape fashionable decolonialisation theory.

    Comrades.

  32. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2718437, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Felicity
    1 hour ago

    @Tim A recent report showed that one in three Greens is as stupid as the other two.

    Comment of the day, on the Oz, about Sarah Sea Patrols ravings…

  33. Atoms for Peace
    #2718438, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Any open border advocate in this country should be made to walk around Malmo for a few days. The body cam footage with translations should be live streamed. Canary countries such as Sweden can serve a useful educational service. Btw, where is Monty?

  34. Pickles
    #2718439, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    I did but see her passing by….

  35. herodotus
    #2718440, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    ALP-ABC having an unseemly love-in at Senate Estimates.

  36. John Constantine
    #2718441, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    Had a water meter stolen a while back from a roadside paddock.

    The fuel cost of driving out and stealing the meter would have exceeded the scrap value, but I suppose if the car was stolen as well, then the fuel was free.

  37. Tel
    #2718442, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    THE Chinese government has threatened to wage war on Australia’s beef and wine industries, in a move that would cut our imports by billions of dollars.

    China threatening to keep their own people hungry and sober? Gosh, that’s gonna hurt. I think I can make up the difference, not to worry guys.

  38. Geriatric mayfly
    #2718443, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    76% to 81% increase in Australian content on the ABC in the last year and “We are very proud of that.”
    Usually makes me run to the little room.

  39. max
    #2718444, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    old bloke, thanks for the link to Hugh Fitzgerald on Lewis at 4.20.

    I really enjoyed this bit:

    It is unfortunate that the endless naivete of the American government, including Congress and officials at every level, federal and state, is likely to result in greater sums of money being used to employ Arabic-speaking Muslims who will, in their gentle and sly ways, not only be used to first introduce innocent American students to the declensions and conjugations of Arab nouns and verbs, but who will also, along the way, with those encouraging smiles at the tentative first steps of the unaccustomed tongue, and those little asides about “life under occupation” in “Palestine,” or about the “exaggerations” in the American press, slowly but surely — and it will depend a good deal on exquisite politeness, and personal charm, and seeming sympathy (in which Arab culture specializes) — win over those students even as they are officially being prepared to learn the language which supposedly will make them better at comprehending the threat of Jihad, and in warily recognizing all the arts of taqiyya and kitman.

    Americans are innocents — abroad and at home. A few of these Arabic-language students will see through the subtle propaganda of their teachers; many, however, will not. It will be nothing like the experience of those who, fifty or forty years ago, studied Russian under those who had suffered from, and hated, Communism.

  40. Makka
    #2718445, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    Quality snooping Myrdden.

  41. rickw
    #2718446, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    The moral thing to do would be to re-establish the British Empire. But it would cost to much.

    Wouldn’t cost much on a “shoot first” basis to establish that The West had got it’s balls back.

    The British always seemed to make a point of “disproportionate response”, appeared to work well.

  42. Dr Faustus
    #2718447, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    Trump Backs Away From Demand for Immediate North Korean Denuclearization
    Backroom negotiations?

    Kim Jong Haircut is propped up by an ‘elite’ with no useful skills other than those acquired in 70 years of Stalinist power politics, running a tyranny, and threatening utter destruction to imaginary enemies. They have no place in any Korean Sunshine Policy future and must know they are rather likely to end up being quietly shot.

    Someone from Moon’s entourage has probably pointed out that if Kim attempted to hand over the keys to the nukes at the first meeting, he would likely experience a tragic accident back at the ranch.

  43. Motelier
    #2718448, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    But they all were having a ball – apart from the teacher – and they were brimming with questions about aspects of everyday Ozzie life.

    I do hope you warned them to be on the look out for drop bears.

  44. areff
    #2718449, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    Higgins blithely talks about all the TV stations and radio and online and how this sprawling empire needs lotsa taxpayer money to sustain. The idea that Australia doesn’t really need a taxpayer-backed country & western music channel she studiously avoids.

  45. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2718450, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    The moral thing to do would be to re-establish the British Empire. But it would cost to much.

    Anybody imagine recolonizing Rhodesia or South Africa?

  46. Snoopy
    #2718451, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    Quality snooping Myrdden.

    Quite so. Just 12 months ago such musings would have been unimaginable. But here we are and the final truth is likely even more incredible.

  47. Tel
    #2718452, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    The moral thing to do would be to re-establish the British Empire.

    Establish it out of what?!?

  48. Makka
    #2718453, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    Someone from Moon’s entourage has probably pointed out that if Kim attempted to hand over the keys to the nukes at the first meeting,

    Trump’s new D-CIA is just getting her feet under the table. That entourage will need to be on their toes.

  49. Myrddin Seren
    #2718454, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Zippy

    THE Chinese government has threatened to wage war on Australia’s beef and wine industries, in a move that would cut our imports by billions of dollars.

    Well – that didn’t take long.

    Beijing and Washington agreed to “meaningful increases in United States agriculture and energy exports. The United States will send a team to China to work out the details,” the statement added.

    Moi:

    So we are a long way from seeing an unwinding of the Australia-China resources trade. But Australia could definitely become road kill if Beijing actually does seek to meet the trade aspirations being voiced by the negotiators.

    Ermmm – maybe ‘not so long’ as our brilliant leadership seem to have simultaneously pissed off both the ChiComs and The Donald.

    JBish, Trumble and the rest must cry themselves to sleep at night that Killary didn’t win and all those cozy UN-type jobs disappeared.

  50. Motelier
    #2718455, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    All international guests are aware of the sharks, stingers, snakes and spiders, but are totally ignorant when it comes to drop bears.

    Strange that more international tourists haven’t been killed.

  51. Delta A
    #2718456, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    I do hope you warned them to be on the look out for drop bears.

    Of course I did, Mote, with qavering, fearful voice that wiped every trace of enjoyment from their beaming, foreign faces.

  52. Boambee John
    #2718457, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    result in greater sums of money being used to employ Arabic-speaking Muslims who will, in their gentle and sly ways, not only be used to first introduce innocent American students to the declensions and conjugations of Arab nouns and verbs, but who will also, along the way, with those encouraging smiles at the tentative first steps of the unaccustomed tongue, and those little asides about “life under occupation” in “Palestine,” or about the “exaggerations” in the American press,

    Are their not Arabic speaking Christan, Zoroastrian et al (ie non-Muslim) refugees from Islamic countries who could be employed on this task?

  53. dover_beach
    #2718458, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    ABC Drive had a guest this evening who said Archbishop Wilson is the highest Church figure convicted of … not doing something (or something.)

    “Unless the Cardinal is convicted,” she added, excitedly.

    I had ABC24 on in the background yesterday morning when news of Wilson come through and you could just see how cockahoop they were.

  54. Geriatric mayfly
    #2718459, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    The ability of the ABC to race to breaking news across any part of Tasmania troubles Urquhart. Scramble boys and girls, road kill in Risdon.

  55. Delta A
    #2718460, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    totally ignorant when it comes to drop bears.

    That’s a clever site, Mote. Thanks for posting. My Grandies will love it.

  56. Jo Smyth
    #2718461, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Just listening to Richo talking to Keith Suter. What an absolute load of ignorant crap.

  57. Delta A
    #2718462, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    A sock-free page so far. Bliss!

  58. Motelier
    #2718463, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    You’re welcome Delta A.

    Aust is a scary place to big city international tourists.

    However Vegemite cures a lot of things. 😆

  59. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2718464, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Donald J. Trump

    @realDonaldTrump
    If the person placed very early into my campaign wasn’t a SPY put there by the previous Administration for political purposes, how come such a seemingly massive amount of money was paid for services rendered – many times higher than normal…

  60. Geriatric mayfly
    #2718465, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Now we’re cutting the muscle. Still enough fat to fly those fluff-heads to London for the wedding. For which I could see no meaningful return.

  61. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2718466, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    All international guests are aware of the sharks, stingers, snakes and spiders, but are totally ignorant when it comes to drop bears.

    I’ve seen members of Uncle Sam’s Misguided Children (the United States Marine Corps) in the bush, with rifles at “Present Arms”, and bayonets fixed, because of the dangers of “drop bears.”

  62. Geriatric mayfly
    #2718467, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Sea Patrol is now up. Reaches for the Valium.

  63. Delta A
    #2718468, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    Vegemite cures a lot of things

    Hmm, maybe. It looked more like instant noodles all round in that camp kitchen. Made my sticky chicken wings and hasslebacks seem like haute cuisine.

  64. Geriatric mayfly
    #2718469, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    Guess who wrote Sea Patrol’s questions? Could have been Snowcone himself.

  66. Motelier
    #2718471, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    Vegemite cures a lot of things

    Of couse it does.

    Just watching eating vegemite on toast for breakfast to get immunity from sea slug urine is a hoot. The Aussie tour driver had to walk away when I told that one.

  67. egg_
    #2718472, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    Is it mandatory for Lefty docos visiting the US to drive open top Mustang coupe Carbonators?

  68. Some History
    #2718474, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    Sarah Enhanced-Dung and whomever it is that she’s questioning from the ABC are going to start crying at the evil government trimming a little of its funding.

  69. Motelier
    #2718475, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    You can fit in US high school students, Chinese tourists or Members of the Irish Guards in the above statement.

  70. areff
    #2718476, posted on May 23, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    louise higgins, ABC chief financial officer.

    So far, all today, not one critical questioner.

  71. Myrddin Seren
    #2718477, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    Further previous.

    Interesting speculation by that guy writing at TheMarketsWork about the Wussia-Wussia stuff.

    Retirement of Admiral Mike Rogers from head of the NSA. ( Rogers detected and stopped the unauthorised FISA inquiries by FBI contractors. ).

    He acknowledges the support of his boss – the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff:

    Rogers is referring to General Joseph F. Dunford, Jr. – the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

    Dunford is the nation’s highest-ranking military officer, and the principal military advisor to the President, Secretary of Defense, and National Security Council…. His nickname is “Fighting Joe”.

    White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, … a former Marine Corps General, is one of Dunford’s closest friends.

    As is former Marine Corps General James Mattis. Mattis of course, is President Trump’s Defense Secretary.

    The titles of Secretary of Defense, Chief of Staff and Chairman of the Joint Chief’s of Staff between them.

    Looks like the Marines are standing by their motto.

  72. Gab
    #2718478, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    I had three female bosses in my working life. Two out of the three are micro-managing psychopaths.
    Fucking nightmare.

  73. Geriatric mayfly
    #2718479, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    The ABC complaints process. You jest surely. Hendo will already be typing these very words…”What a stunning performance by…”

  74. Some History
    #2718480, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Sarah Enhanced-Dung and whomever it is that she’s questioning from the ABC are going to start crying at the evil government trimming a little of its funding.

    Oh, Ma. Look what they done to the ABC, Ma.

    https://imgur.com/UzOlaWD

  76. egg_
    #2718482, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Two out of the three are micro-managing psychopaths.

    So it’s not just me?
    I was threatened with the sack after someone forwarded my response to an enquiry to them, that obviously differed from theirs – I left of my own volition after that and backed up my advice with extra info.

  78. Geriatric mayfly
    #2718484, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    I had three female bosses in my working life. Two out of the three are micro-managing psychopaths.
    Fucking nightmare.

    One, female Principal during one of our contretemps inquired of me, ‘What do you see as your role here?” “‘Firstly, to kick arse,” I replied. “And why is that necessary?” says she aghast. “So others can get on with their job with as few hassles as possible.” She could not and would not make the connection. Another one of those fizzer wimminzes appointments, who had spent as much of her time as possible in the regional office.

  79. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2718485, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    I had three female bosses in my working life. Two out of the three are micro-managing psychopaths.

    I had one who had to have pre-meeting meetings so she wouldn’t like a dunce during the actually meeting.

  80. Geriatric mayfly
    #2718487, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Sea Patrol has been studying Rodin’s ‘Thinker.’ Pose perfect.

  82. Geriatric mayfly
    #2718489, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Higgins is selectively quoting the ABC Charter. She seems to have read it, which deserves a tick.

  83. Boambee John
    #2718490, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    egg

    I was threatened with the sack after someone forwarded my response to an enquiry to them, that obviously differed from theirs – I left of my own volition after that and backed up my advice with extra info.

    One of the essential employment skills is to identify when the boss’s request for your considered advice is actually a demand that their pre-conceived opinion be reinforced.

  85. Gab
    #2718492, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Every male boss I’ve worked for has been good. Annoying at times but really just left me to get on with the job/ “This is what has to be done. How you do it is your business. Ask if you need to clarify something and let me know when it’s done”.

    I have to copy the sheboss in on every email. Every fucking email and every meeting I attend or initiate. And she never ever lets anyone finish a sentence. Ever. Well anyone below the CEO, that is. Everything is her way or no way. I once watched as she re-wrote a five word sentence six times.

    My referees both stipulated to HR that I don’t do well when micromanaged, obviously that message was lost on the current mob.

    Lord help me but I have to get a different job.

    /rant over.

  86. Slayer of Memes
    #2718493, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Be prepared for the usual suspects to push the “Stormy! Stormy! STORMY!!” narrative hard over the next few days….

    Stormy Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti’s law firm slapped with $10M judgment

    Michael Avenatti’s Orange County law firm was hit with a $10 million judgment from a federal bankruptcy court Tuesday, The Los Angeles Times reported, delivering a bit of an embarrassment to the attorney for Stormy Daniels.

    Mr. Avenatti is listed as managing partner at Eagan Avenatti LLP, the firm that was ordered to pay Jason Frank, a lawyer who says he was stiffed for work he did when he was at the company. Mr. Avenatti said his work for the adult film actress whose real name is Stephanie Clifford is done under a separate firm and the judgment has no bearing on her case against President Trump and his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

    Judge Catherine E. Bauer of Santa Ana’s U.S. Bankruptcy Court issued Tuesday’s judgment after the firm missed a deadline to pay $2 million to Mr. Frank, The Times reported.

    An earlier settlement reportedly said Mr. Avenatti would pay Mr. Frank $4.85 million, which would begin with a $2 million payment last week. If a payment was missed, Mr. Avenatti agreed he would accept the court’s $10 million judgment.

    The Justice Department also told the judge Mr. Avenatti defaulted on roughly $440,000 in back taxes, the newspaper reported.

    Mr. Avenatti is representing Ms. Clifford in her lawsuit against the president and Mr. Cohen. He denies owing taxes and called the report about the Eagan Avenatti law firm “irrelevant.”

  87. egg_
    #2718494, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    a demand that their pre-conceived opinion be reinforced.

    It was obviously political; I was a contractor, and I quoted an authority and she obviously overreached, but don’t threaten the egg!

  88. hzhousewife
    #2718495, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    lol – I am a female boss ! I admit I wasn’t very good at it when first thrust into the limelight 20+ years ago, but the last 15 years have been OK, I have survived !

  89. Gab
    #2718496, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Even the MD that loaded me up with more work and handed me an explosive transport problem (yes, literally) that had been plaguing the company for years. Even he just left me to get on with how to solve the problem. Which I did, btw.

  90. Gab
    #2718497, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Hz, I think it’s lefty female bosses that are the problem.

  91. Zatara
    #2718498, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Be prepared for the usual suspects to push the “Stormy! Stormy! STORMY!!” narrative hard over the next few days….

    Indeed.

    West Hollywood to present Stormy Daniels with Key to the City

  93. Bruce in WA
    #2718500, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Had one female boss … she hated me. But that’s because about 10 years earlier, I had taught her everything she knew. (But, not stupidly, not everything I knew!)

    She finished up screwing the boss, destroying his marriage, then f*cking off with him.

    I did her job, my job, and his job for three years, until he came back, and told me I’d never be leadership material. ;-(

  94. Geriatric mayfly
    #2718501, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Jon Stevens the p***do is in Abetz’s sights.

  96. Geriatric mayfly
    #2718504, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Higgins getting antsy.

  97. areff
    #2718505, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    so why haven’t they reported the Stevens abuse?

  98. Snoopy
    #2718506, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Two out of the three are micro-managing psychopaths.

    Look after the pennies and the pounds will look after themselves.

  100. areff
    #2718508, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    they culd have reported the court case, “police files” notwithstanding

  101. areff
    #2718509, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    “appropriate” … anyone who uses that word should be shot

  102. DrBeauGan
    #2718510, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Lord help me but I have to get a different job.

    Best of luck, Gab. Being a lot more competent than your boss is bound to lead to problems unless they’re smart enough to realise it and get out of your way.

    I feel much sorrier for her than I do for you. You’ll do OK. She won’t. You can safely leave it to the ineffable doctrine of Karma to take care of her.

  103. Boambee John
    #2718511, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    areff
    #2718505, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:37 pm
    so why haven’t they reported the Stevens abuse?

    They are not willing to abide by the same standards they demand of others?

    Go full Alinsky on them, make them live up to the same standards they apply to others.

  105. Rae
    #2718513, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Eric Abetz is a prissy version of John Malkovich.

  106. Motelier
    #2718514, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Had one female boss … she hated me. But that’s because about 10 years earlier, I had taught her everything she knew. (But, not stupidly, not everything I knew!)

    Had one back in the day. She was to demonstrate our on-line capability. We had to build a website on her Dell notebook cos she was scared the internet would fail.

    Everyone else in the office would ask for a notebook there with a live internet connection.

  107. Geriatric mayfly
    #2718515, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Bang. Abetz fires both barrels.

  108. Rae
    #2718516, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Abetz speaks as if he’s severely constipated.

  109. Geriatric mayfly
    #2718517, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    The bonus issues are beginning to stump Mizzzzz Higgins. Is she obfuscating?

  110. hzhousewife
    #2718518, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Had one female boss … she hated me. But that’s because about 10 years earlier, I had taught her everything she knew. (But, not stupidly, not everything I knew!)

    She finished up screwing the boss, destroying his marriage, then f*cking off with him.

    I did her job, my job, and his job for three years, until he came back, and told me I’d never be leadership material. ;-(

    Far out ! It’s all a big game isn’t it. Once I was promoted by a bloke who wrote me an adverse perfomance report in the very same week. Upon reflection, he probably didn’t even know wh0 I was !!

  111. Geriatric mayfly
    #2718519, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    The watercooleer gets a guernsey.

  112. areff
    #2718520, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    which commercial outfit would hire snowcone and his missus?

  113. Rae
    #2718521, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Louise Higgins is doing very well. Cool and rational and informative in the face of intimidatory questioning by Eric Abetz.

  114. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2718522, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    bugman finished playing Cock Hero

  115. Boambee John
    #2718523, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    I was recovering from my Repetitive Scrolling Injury, but it is back again!

  116. stackja
    #2718524, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Gina R been quiet. Other business fems being in trouble.

  117. Rae
    #2718525, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Malkovich is quite crazy in most of his film roles. Abetz does a very good impression of being the same.

  118. JC
    #2718526, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Gargs

    What’s going on in the basement?

  119. hzhousewife
    #2718527, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Gina R has Chinese partners these days, she will be minding her p’s and q’s.

  120. Geriatric mayfly
    #2718528, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    The Hijab Show is on the table at $1555 per minute production costs. “A garment of oppression,” says Eckers.

  121. Geriatric mayfly
    #2718529, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Yammy got $3000 for her efforts in the Hijab Show.

  122. Rae
    #2718530, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Higgins rocked Abetz by informing him that the $50M to be returned to Consolidated Revenue this financial year is in fact part of the $254M in saving over the 5 years from 2014. He backpedalled on that line of questioning very quickly.

  123. Geriatric mayfly
    #2718531, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    That American poseur is back. Bed.

  124. JC
    #2718532, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    You just gotta love his tenacity. Always be escalating.

    Donald J. Trump
    ‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump
    50m50 minutes ago

    SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history!

    and

    Donald J. Trump
    ‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump
    1h1 hour ago

    “It’s clear that they had eyes and ears all over the Trump Campaign” Judge Andrew Napolitano

    Trump’s really angry this morning.

    Check out his twitter.

  125. Rae
    #2718533, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Kristina Kenneally enunciates her Dorothy Dixers beautifully. And Louise Higgins responds with exactly the right answers.

  126. Slayer of Memes
    #2718534, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Embarrassment for The New York Times after failed hit piece needs four major corrections

    The New York Times issued four different corrections to an antagonistic, failed hit piece on Foundation for Defense of Democracies CEO Mark Dubowitz, who once opposed President Barack Obama’s Iran nuclear pact.

    The embarrassing article falsely claimed that Dubowitz “paid himself” nearly twice as much as his think-tank peers; that the FDD is linked to Israel’s Likud Party; and that a Republican donor with financial ties to the Emirates provided $2.7 million to fund an anti-Qatar conference.

    None of those things are true.

    The Times issued a lengthy correction explaining that a board of directors determined Dubowitz’s compensation, which is on par with other think-tank leaders; that the FDD is not directly involved with the Likud Party; and that donor Elliott Broidy gave $360,000 for the conference.

    “What’s left after the corrections is a dispatch about a think-tank exec with no genuine public-policy power who originally opposed the Iran deal, thought he could convince Trump to mend it without ending it, and is now getting flak from fever-swamp leftists who didn’t like his original opposition,” Media Research Center contributing editor Tom Blumer wrote. “Why was this even a story in the first place?”

    Blumer pointed out that, in addition to the four errors, it is hard to ignore the “hostility” that Times international diplomacy reporter Gardiner Harris apparently has toward Dubowitz and the FDD. The May 13 piece headlined, “He Was a Tireless Critic of the Iran Deal. Now He Insists He Wanted to Save It,” mentions Dubowitz “wears tailored French suits and keeps his curly hair just so.”

    Blumer asked, “Who except an angry, jealous, agenda-driven reporter would care about ‘tailored French suits’ and ‘keeping his curly hair just so’?”

    The FDD is a non-profit group that bills itself as a non-partisan group with a “mission to promote pluralism, defend democratic values and fight the ideologies that drive terrorism.” Dubowitz, the group’s leader, was a robust adversary of Obama’s Iran nuclear deal back in 2015 but tried to save portions of it before President Trump announced that the United States would pull out. Harris apparently isn’t a fan of Dubowitz’s evolving position, as he attacked the FDD leader with a plethora of misinformation.

    MRC’s Blumer wrote that the piece is “uniquely embarrassing” because of the “sheer volume” of embarrassing gaffes in addition to “how easy it should have been for his editors to catch them.”

    The entire correction states: “An article on Monday about Mark Dubowitz, the chief executive of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, and his perspective on nuclear negotiations with Iran referred imprecisely to Mr. Dubowitz’s salary as compared with those of leaders of other Washington think tanks. Mr. Dubowitz’s $560,221 compensation in 2016 was determined by the foundation’s board of directors and is commensurate with the average annual salary of other think-tank leaders in Washington in recent years. It is not nearly twice as much as the salaries of his counterparts. The article also inaccurately linked the foundation to Israel’s Likud party. While the think tank does align with some of Likud’s positions, it is not directly involved with the party. The article also referred imprecisely to the funding of conferences held by the foundation and the Hudson Institute. While Elliott Broidy provided $2.7 million in funds for consulting, marketing and other services, the foundation says it received only $360,000 from Mr. Broidy for one conference.”

    #NYTisFakeNews

  127. max
    #2718535, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Everyone going in to bat for the ABC is on one side.

    Surely that says all we need to know about its impartiality.

  128. Infidel Tiger
    #2718536, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Phillip Roth brown bread.

    Bad month for American literature.

  129. Zatara
    #2718537, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    From Blue Wave to Blue Trickle to Blue Gurgle

    Democrats entered 2018 with a double-digit lead in the congressional generic ballot, upwards of 15 points in some polls. Yet somehow in May, their lead in the RealClearPolitics average has shrunk to just four points. In some generic polls, such as the Reuters survey, the Democrats’ lead has disappeared entirely. In fact, in the most recent Reuters’ poll, Republicans are up more than six points generically.

    I’m actually growing more and more convinced that Democrats will find themselves in the minority after November 8, staring into a bleak future, experiencing a gut-wrenching, soul-crushing moment, with the horror of a Trump re-election in 2020 staring right back in their faces.

    ‘Blue Wave’ flattens, Trump wave builds, tops Dems on economy, security

  131. Makka
    #2718539, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Look who’s getting nervous
    Holder: DOJ, FBI should reject Trump’s requests

    Firmly in the frame, with Lynch.

    It won’t matter what he whines about. His worst nightmare may come true if Rosenstein gets the pink slip from The Don. He won’t be able to rely on his buddies to look out for him.

  132. JC
    #2718540, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    She’s really cute and does a better version of Dancing In The Dark, than the Springster himself. A little advice would be to lighten up on the eye make up.. too heavy!

    I gotta say, an orchestra really makes modern music, but the cost would be very high, I guess.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQGmyOgnXsQ

  134. DrBeauGan
    #2718542, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    C.L.
    #2718538, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:29 pm
    West Hollywood to present Stormy Daniels with Key to the City.

    A man will leave it on the dresser as he leaves, I guess.

    That was funny, CL. So were the comments at the link.

    It amazes me that lefties can be so dumb. Still, I no complain. Dumber the better.

  135. Leigh Lowe
    #2718543, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Infidel Tiger

    #2718536, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Phillip Roth brown bread.

    Bad month for American literature

    Hopefully Michael Wolff is next.

  136. hzhousewife
    #2718544, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Just checked go fund me Peter Ridd – goal $260,028 reached
    Raised by 2,405 people in 3 months

    Only 2405 contibutors ! Imagine the economic power of 10 times as many people contributing.
    Peter Ridd was pretty good on Outsiders last Sunday (only saw it yesterday when we had time to catch up)

  137. JC
    #2718545, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    It won’t matter what he whines about. His worst nightmare may come true if Rosenstein gets the pink slip from The Don.

    Friday is the cut-off for Rosenstein to front up with all the files requested. It’s a booting trap.

    If he gives up all that’s requested, he’ll get booted for not doing it earlier. If he doesn’t , he gets booted anyway. I reckon Gowdy could have the job.

  138. Makka
    #2718546, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Will Trey Gowdie replace Rosenstein?

  140. JC
    #2718548, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Talking about American authors…
    My kid was told John Steinbeck once lived in the building we bought into. Some sour grapes there. Not!

  141. JC
    #2718549, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    Will Trey Gowdie replace Rosenstein?

    That’s what was being chatted about on Twitter yesterday.

    If he gets the job, I reckon the Hotilne is going to receive its first set of American customers.

  142. hzhousewife
    #2718550, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    Hey JC, I remember you were a bit nervous about the “interview” re getting accepted to buy into your building – clearly it went OK since you “passed inspection”, was it as hard as you expected?

  143. EvilElvis
    #2718551, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    Oh, Ma. Look what they done to the ABC, Ma.

    Crikey Moses, SH. Pics like that of Sarah Handsoff Bung need to be consigned to history…

  144. Rae
    #2718552, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    John Steinbeck was a brilliant writer. I have a few of his books:

    Of Mice and Men
    The Grapes of Wrath
    Cannery Row
    East of Eden

  145. Makka
    #2718553, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    If he gets the job, I reckon the Hotilne is going to receive its first set of American customers.

    The tears of blood from leftards will be epic. Make sure mUnty gets your Hotline number on your next dinner date.

  146. JC
    #2718554, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    Hey JC, I remember you were a bit nervous about the “interview” re getting accepted to buy into your building – clearly it went OK since you “passed inspection”, was it as hard as you expected?

    It was a total waste of time on our part. They just wanted to see no one had two heads and three arms. Typical NY though, the board president was coincidentally leaving the building just as we arrived waiting for the two board members to interview us. He obviously was checking us out. Like I couldn’t figure that out because I was only born yesterday. 🙂

  147. max
    #2718555, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    Sabbath’s Theatre is a helluva a book.

    So is American Pastoral.

    I went off him a bit more recently.

  148. Oh come on
    #2718556, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    Trey Gowdy to take Rosenstein’s job? That would be the best.

    I wonder how m0nts would spin that.

  149. Rae
    #2718557, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    Enough of Senate Estimates for tonight. Eric Abetz is babbling on about too many extraneous issues as an attempted point-scoring exercise.

  150. hzhousewife
    #2718558, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    Yep, procedures. Congrats on going the distance JC, you will no doubt love NY.

  151. Oh come on
    #2718559, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    JC is practically a Manhattan native!

  152. Mitch M.
    #2718560, posted on May 23, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    Thanks JC, that is an excellent rendition. It is a pity more modern music doesn’t use orchestral backing.

  153. hzhousewife
    #2718561, posted on May 23, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    Trey Gowdy has been keeping his powder dry. I hope he doesn’t get sucked into something he has no control over long term, because he is a genuine treasure and has the USA at heart. I don’t want to see him as part of the revolving door syndrome.

  154. Rae
    #2718562, posted on May 23, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    JC is practically a Manhattan native!

    But is he worth $24 in beads and trinkets?

  155. max
    #2718563, posted on May 23, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    JC, I just read about the following on Ibn Warraq’s blog. You might find it of interest:

    For architecture, the extraordinary service that Nikolaus Pevsner, a non-Englishman, rendered to all lovers of architecture with his comprehensive guides to every single structure, house or building worthy of aesthetic interest in England including London, has been mirrored in the equally astonishing and encyclopedic guide to New York’s architectural heritage by Norval White and Elliot Willensky’s AIA Guide to New York City, which records every single building of architectural worth in witty, erudite and terse fashion. Here is a sample:

    “ [B1] Madison Square Station, U.S. Post Office, 149 E. 23rd St., bet. Lexington and Third Avenues, 1937. Lorimer Rich, architect. Louis A. Simon, Supervising Architect of the Treasury.
    A cool, stripped Classical building in polished dark red granite that was, surprisingly, in its time, the idiom of 1930s Washington, Albert Speer’s Berlin, or the revived memory of the mortuary temple of Queen Hatshepsut at Deir-eal-Bahari (1500 B.C.). Plus ça change…

    [B4] Originally B.W.Mayer Building (offices) now Friends House in Rosehill, 130 E. 25th St. SW cor. Lexington Ave. 1915-1916.Herman Lee Meader. Restored, 1995-1996. Cindy Harden & Jan Van Arnam.
    A simple terra-cotta façade by the architect of the amazing Cliff Dweller’s Apartments on Riverside Drive at West 96thStreet. Now a hostel for AIDS. Coiled snakes and cattle skulls lurk about the second floor.

    [B5] Originally “I Love You Kathy” (apartments), 160 E. 26th St., SW cor. Third Ave. Altered, 1975, Stephen B. Jacobs.
    The 26th Street façade is stuccoed sculpture, a classy solution to the architecture of fire escapes when altering an old tenement. (The building’s name refers to the developer’s emotional life).”[1]

  156. Oh come on
    #2718564, posted on May 23, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    Bloody SAS (I suppose) are doing some kind of training exercise – very noisy chopper squadrons flying fast and low have buzzed the neighbourhood a few times tonight.

  157. JC
    #2718565, posted on May 23, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    Yep, procedures. Congrats on going the distance JC, you will no doubt love NY.

    You know I was never really worried about the interview, because I interview really well 🙂

    I was about to pull the plug a few times because of the onerous disclosure. They wanted originals of bank and brokerage accounts, notarized titles copies of real estate I own , several business and personal references. At one stage the board wanted two years maintenance up front because I’m a foreigner. They also did a credit check both here and in the US. It’s really oppressive stuff.

  159. JC
    #2718567, posted on May 23, 2018 at 11:20 pm

    Oh and they wanted to know where out kid living in NYC went to school when we lived there and later, which college.

  160. JC
    #2718569, posted on May 23, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    Fucking A. What a find. I hope it goes to private hands.

    A Spanish galleon laden with gold that sank to the bottom of the Caribbean off the coast of Colombia more than 300 years ago was found three years ago with the help of an underwater autonomous vehicle operated by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, the agency disclosed for the first time.

    New details about the discovery of the San Jose were released on Monday with permission from the agencies involved in the search, including the Colombian government.

    “We’ve been holding this under wraps out of respect for the Colombian government,” said Rob Munier, WHOI’s vice president for marine facilities and operations.

    The exact location of the wreck of the San Jose, often called the “holy grail of shipwrecks,” was long considered one of history’s enduring maritime mysteries.

    The 62-gun, three-masted galleon, went down on June 8, 1708, with 600 people on board as well as a treasure of gold, silver and emeralds during a battle with British ships in the War of Spanish Succession. The treasure is worth as much as $17 billion by modern standards.

    http://www.wbur.org/news/2018/05/22/woods-hole-colombian-shipwreck

  161. C.L.
    #2718570, posted on May 23, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    Are there any Kramers or Newmans in the building, JC?

  162. hzhousewife
    #2718571, posted on May 23, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    It’s really oppressive stuff.

    In a file somewhere never to be retrieved. Except if you turn out to be an axe murderer.

  163. JC
    #2718572, posted on May 23, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    Are there any Kramers or Newmans in the building, JC?

    I’m sure.

    When we first looking through the building there was a really old dude waiting for the elevator. The broker later told us he’s a gym trainer in the building’s gym. He trains some of the old gals in the building. He 90! That’s what I always missed about the place…the place seems to throw up all sorts of unique people.

  165. Infidel Tiger
    #2718574, posted on May 23, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    I was about to pull the plug a few times because of the onerous disclosure. They wanted originals of bank and brokerage accounts, notarized titles copies of real estate I own , several business and personal references. At one stage the board wanted two years maintenance up front because I’m a foreigner. They also did a credit check both here and in the US. It’s really oppressive stuff.

    Let’s be honest. They wanted to make sure you weren’t a n1gger or a Trump supporter.

  166. Some History
    #2718575, posted on May 23, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    LOL

    At a wedding, this guy’s determined to flip his dance partner @ 2:08

  167. JC
    #2718576, posted on May 23, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    Except if you turn out to be an axe murderer.

    Pleaze.

    On the subject of axe murderers I watched a Netflix doco called Evil Genius a short while ago.

    The story.. A guy walks into a bank and tells the teller to give him all the money in the place because he’s wearing a neck collar with a bomb attached. The cops nab him in the bank car park, cuff , sit him down and then guard the guys at a distance. The collar begins to ping, the bomb goes off and blows his head off.

    The cops didn’t have a clue. The bomb collar was built by a genius, according to the FBI.

    A few years later, 911 gets a call from a dude saying he has a frozen corpse in his garage freezer and the story goes from there.

    Only in America.

    It’s really worth watching.

  168. Some History
    #2718577, posted on May 23, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    That should have read:

    At a wedding, this guy’s determined… I mean determined…. to flip…. I mean flip… his dance partner @ 2:08

  169. C.L.
    #2718578, posted on May 23, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    Mandelbaum!

    Ahahahahaha.

  170. Bela Bartok
    #2718579, posted on May 23, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    Hi Calli

    #2718257, posted on May 23, 2018 at 4:45 pm
    Did she have her head covered and wear long sleeves and trousers, Bela?

    I can go into the synagogue if I’m wearing a dress and The Beloved is wearing a kippah. And I had no problem going into a mosque provided I was dressed appropriately.

    Or was this exclusive for the Dome?

    Yes, she was modestly attired, but not the right skin tone, apparently…
    we simply didn’t meet their entry criteria to enter the dome.
    It was quite clear we were ‘tolerated’ but grudgingly: comments, pointing at us, mocking our (student) intensity etc. just made us aware we were not welcome.

    Totally different to Rae’s comparison with shorts and the Vatican.

  171. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2718580, posted on May 23, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    Thinking about New York and nostalgia on the thread about authors no longer with us: Tom Wolfe and Bernard Lewis.

    Then I drop in here and whaddya know, the discussion is that JC has had some level of achievement up the greasy totem pole of NY ‘acceptability’.

    Baby steps, JC, but well done so far. No farting in the lift though. Social ruin can still loom.

  172. m0nty
    #2718581, posted on May 23, 2018 at 11:47 pm

    Just an update for all you Trumpkins out there.

    Out: Trump is totally innocent, no meetings with Russians, no secret payments, he never did nothin’, no puppet, you’re the puppet.

    In: Okay so Trump is totally the puppet, but he was set up you guys, entrapment means it doesn’t count, barley cross fingers. Also, sure Trump colluded with Russia, fine whatever, but it wasn’t illegal due to… um… dunno.

    In a recent interview with HuffPost, Giuliani initially disputed the notion that Trump’s daily citing, in the final month of his campaign, of Russian-aligned WikiLeaks and its release of Russian-stolen emails constituted “colluding” with Russia.

    “It is not,” Giuliani said.

    Then he switched tacks.

    “OK, and if it is, it isn’t illegal… It was sort of like a gift,” he said. “And you’re not involved in the illegality of getting it.”

    So, are we clear? There’s no use denying that Trump and his minions committed major crimes. That jig is up. The only argument left to you mooks is that the Deep State made him do it.

    This timeline is instructive:

    Hope Hicks: “It never happened. There was no communication between the campaign and any foreign entity during the campaign.”

    2. February 2017: There were no communications, “to the best of our knowledge”

    Sarah Huckabee Sanders: “This is a non-story because, to the best of our knowledge, no contacts took place.”

    3. March 2017: There were communications, but no planned meetings with Russians

    Donald Trump Jr.: “Did I meet with people that were Russian? I’m sure, I’m sure I did. … But none that were set up. None that I can think of at the moment. And certainly none that I was representing the campaign in any way, shape or form.”

    4. July 8, 2017: There was a planned meeting at Trump Tower, but it was “primarily” about adoption and not the campaign

    Trump Jr.: “We primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children that was active and popular with American families years ago and was since ended by the Russian government, but it was not a campaign issue at that time and there was no follow-up.”

    5. July 9, 2017: The meeting was planned to discuss the campaign, but the information exchanged wasn’t “meaningful”

    Trump Jr.: “No details or supporting information was provided or even offered. It quickly became clear that she had no meaningful information.”

    6. December 2017: Collusion isn’t even a crime

    President Trump: “There is no collusion, and even if there was, it’s not a crime.”

    Jay Sekulow: “For something to be a crime, there has to be a statute that you claim is being violated. There is not a statute that refers to criminal collusion. There is no crime of collusion.”

    (Technically speaking, the criminal code doesn’t use the word “collusion,” but it’s generally understood as a broad term that could encompass more specific, codified crimes. And even special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s team has used it in court filings.)

    7. May 2018: Even if meaningful information were obtained, it wasn’t used

    Giuliani: “And even if it comes from a Russian, or a German, or an American, it doesn’t matter. And they never used it, is the main thing. They never used it. They rejected it. If there was collusion with the Russians, they would have used it.”

    At this rate, by the time the midterms come around, Giuliani will be arguing that hanging is too harsh and lethal injection is the only humane way for the old man to go.

  173. JC
    #2718582, posted on May 23, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    In the Seinfeld Mandelbaum episode.

    Jerry is going to Florida to help his parents move out of their Del Boca Vista condominium. Kramer asks him to pick up some “Cubans” for him

    Jerry returns to New York, where Izzy Mandelbaum has come to see a back specialist.

    Kramer’s Cubans arrive, but they are people, not cigars. (Kramer knew they would be people; Jerry didn’t.) Unfortunately for Kramer’s latest get-rich-quick scheme, the “Cubans” are really Dominicans who are trying to pass as Cuban cigar rollers; his plan to involve investors in making Cuban-quality made-in-America cigars therefore fails.

    Funny as.

  174. max
    #2718583, posted on May 23, 2018 at 11:53 pm

    I couldn’t believe this when I heard it this morning:

    A young kid lost the only key to his car, a Toyota, maybe a few years old,not too many.

    Tried to get a replacement from a dealer. Cost – $4700 !!!!!

  175. JC
    #2718584, posted on May 23, 2018 at 11:53 pm

    So, are we clear? There’s no use denying that Trump and his minions committed major crimes. That jig is up. The only argument left to you mooks is that the Deep State made him do it.

    No, you idiot. Giuliani was obviously shooting the breeze and is in hypothetical mode.

    The obvious point being if Crooked buys opposition “research”, Trump’s team can also talk to the Russians.
    Go suck down a dunut.

  177. Some History
    #2718586, posted on May 23, 2018 at 11:56 pm

    What gives Mont with these near-midnight posts? Does the nurse give you 10min access to the internet before meds and beddy-bye?

  178. JC
    #2718587, posted on May 23, 2018 at 11:58 pm

    Monst

    You do realize that if (more like 100%) these accusations of campaign spying etc are true more than a few people are going to jail, right?

    Has this dawned on you?

  179. m0nty
    #2718588, posted on May 24, 2018 at 12:00 am

    Giuliani was obviously shooting the breeze and is in hypothetical mode.

    Don’t come the raw prawn, JC. You don’t entertain hypotheticals like that with reporters if there is no basis to them. You just say no comment. Basic PR 101.

    Giuliani is rolling out the next set of talking points for you. It’s just like how I predicted you lot would be all over #TheStorm a few weeks ago, and here you are, talking up a bulldust 4chan conspiracy theory meme. Pretty soon you’ll be chirping about how the Deep State actually engaged in entrapment so all those indictments on Trumpkins for collusion-related crimes will get overturned.

  180. Some History
    #2718589, posted on May 24, 2018 at 12:00 am

    Monst
    You do realize that if (more like 100%) these accusations of campaign spying etc are true more than a few people are going to jail, right?
    Has this dawned on you?

    I think his 10 mins are up. You’ll have to wait until tomorrow night at 11:50pm for a response.

  181. m0nty
    #2718590, posted on May 24, 2018 at 12:02 am

    What gives Mont with these near-midnight posts? Does the nurse give you 10min access to the internet before meds and beddy-bye?

    I have a young family, and I am heavily involved in caring for them when I’m not working. This is the only time of the day at the moment when I get some peace and quiet.

  182. JC
    #2718591, posted on May 24, 2018 at 12:04 am

    monst

    Explain to us what this Wussian calushion is all about, because almost two years in and I haven’t a clue and probably neither do you.

    The only thing we know is Trump’s son and a few others met with a Wussian lawyer in Trump Tower, when this looked like a bullshit meet up Trump’s son left the meeting.

    What else?

  183. Infidel Tiger
    #2718592, posted on May 24, 2018 at 12:05 am

    Back on the bath salts Monts?

  184. Some History
    #2718593, posted on May 24, 2018 at 12:05 am

    I have a young family, and I am heavily involved in caring for them when I’m not working. This is the only time of the day at the moment when I get some peace and quiet.

    I had an inkling. Just joshin’, Mont. There was no need to respond.

  185. m0nty
    #2718594, posted on May 24, 2018 at 12:06 am

    Monst
    You do realize that if (more like 100%) these accusations of campaign spying etc are true more than a few people are going to jail, right?
    Has this dawned on you?

    Yes JC. But if the best the conspiracy theorists can produce as a mole “inside” the Trump campaign is an academic in Cambridge, then it’s extremely weak. So far all of Nunes’ stuff has been as strong as a fart in a hurricane. This is his narrative, and he’s batting .000 so far.

  186. JC
    #2718595, posted on May 24, 2018 at 12:09 am

    Trump’s latest tweet.

    Donald J. Trump
    ‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump
    34m34 minutes ago

    WITCH HUNT!
    11,895 replies 6,337 retweets 20,276 likes

    Trump is the best troll god I’ve ever seen. He’s now just fucking with the D’rats.

  187. C.L.
    #2718596, posted on May 24, 2018 at 12:10 am

    There’s a hilarious clip today of Don Lemon-head interviewing Clapper and trying to coach him into dismissing the spy charges against Obama.

    But oops: Clapper says, sure, we were spying on Trump (which is illegal) but it was a good thing:

  188. m0nty
    #2718597, posted on May 24, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Explain to us what this Wussian calushion is all about, because almost two years in and I haven’t a clue and probably neither do you.

    Haha, that hasn’t stopped you asserting that there’s nothing to it. Good to see you finally admit your ignorance.

    I’ll keep it short and simple for you JC. Russia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Israel all had domestic and regional reasons to want Trump in office instead of Hillary. They all made overtures to the campaign to help Trump, some explicit and some shady. Some of the offers were taken up, illegally.

    We can certainly see the pro quo in action with all four of those actors as Trump has basically done everything they asked for in the Middle East, it’s a matter of whether Mueller can prove the quid.

    There is also the ancillary stuff about obstruction of justice and corruption. But the meat of it is the meetings with representatives of foreign governments and the paper trail around them. The Trumpkins can bleat all they want about their innocence, but if Cohen kept tapes of phone convos which implicate them (or less likely, that the feds intercepted such convos), they are gone.

  189. Makka
    #2718598, posted on May 24, 2018 at 12:18 am

    It’s all crashing down for mUnty. Just diseased mangy squirrels.The midterms will spell disaster for the Dems. Roadkill under the Trump train.

    Wussia!Cohen!Stormy! Mueller!! Nothing is sticking to Teflon Don.

  190. JC
    #2718599, posted on May 24, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Yes JC. But if the best the conspiracy theorists can produce as a mole “inside” the Trump campaign is an academic in Cambridge, then it’s extremely weak.

    Well no, no one has gone close to suggesting the English guy was an insider. He was US&UK intel fly catcher and handler.

    So far all of Nunes’ stuff has been as strong as a fart in a hurricane. This is his narrative, and he’s batting .000 so far.

    Are you just insane or fucking stupid. The US and UK intel apparatus was being used to find information on Trump and then pass it on to Crooked or use it in such a way as to destroy him.

    He’s actually avoided a bullet by winning because if he hadn’t won, he would be facing jail time by now on false charges.

  191. JC
    #2718600, posted on May 24, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Haha, that hasn’t stopped you asserting that there’s nothing to it. Good to see you finally admit your ignorance.

    Huh, you’re hallucinating again.

    I’ll keep it short and simple for you JC. Russia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Israel all had domestic and regional reasons to want Trump in office instead of Hillary. They all made overtures to the campaign to help Trump, some explicit and some shady. Some of the offers were taken up, illegally.

    Specifics, not made up leftwing conspiracy theories.

    Go!

    We can certainly see the pro quo in action with all four of those actors as Trump has basically done everything they asked for in the Middle East, it’s a matter of whether Mueller can prove the quid.

    So the j3ws were in on it too, hey? You verring awfully close to citing the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion, Monst you idiot.

    Let me get this right, the J8ws and the Arabs all wanted Trump to win. LOL.

    There is also the ancillary stuff about obstruction of justice and corruption. But the meat of it is the meetings with representatives of foreign governments and the paper trail around them. The Trumpkins can bleat all they want about their innocence, but if Cohen kept tapes of phone convos which implicate them (or less likely, that the feds intercepted such convos), they are gone.

    So we’re back to D-cup Daniels.

  192. Makka
    #2718601, posted on May 24, 2018 at 12:25 am

    mUnty;
    ” But if the best the conspiracy theorists can produce as a mole “inside” the Trump campaign is an academic in Cambridge, then it’s extremely weak. “

    Clapper shreds mUnty;
    “James Clapper Says ‘Good Thing’ Obama FBI Was Spying On Trump”

    Hahahaha.

  193. areff
    #2718602, posted on May 24, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Has this dawned on you?

    Even the sun doesn’t dawn on him.

    Congrats on the apartment, JC. The two nicest buildings in NYC:

    The Woolworth building, particularly inside and

    The Fred French building (what a lobby!)

    Ex has taken up with a pommy poofter (yeah, I know that’s a tautology), so no staying at her place when I visit next. But you’d have a guest complex in the pad, JC, so I’ll await an invitation.

  194. C.L.
    #2718603, posted on May 24, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Greg Sheridan has a column today (The Gospels must be Gospel) decrying the West’s civilisational decline, at the heart of which is the rejection of Christianity, Christian self-confidence and theological orthodoxy. He was recently shocked to discover something heretical distributed to Australian parishes and that episode becomes the kernel of this piece. Here it is in its entirety:

    What use to the world would be a Christian church that no longer believed in the Gospels? This is not just a religious question. It penetrates to the heart of the civilisational crisis afflicting the West.

    In Europe recently I saw the crisis in the West at its most acute. In part it is a crisis of belief. As Douglas Murray argued in the The Strange Death of Europe, Christianity is almost gone and nothing good has replaced it.

    Late last year, 13 leading European intellectuals, including the great Roger Scruton, issued the Paris Statement, a withering analysis of Europe’s malaise combined with a call to action.

    The deep analysis of Scruton and friends will be unsympathetic to liberal ears. It is that a Europe that denies its Christian roots, and has abandoned its beliefs, is being subsumed into debilitating entropy, a disorder of public affairs stemming from a disorder of the soul.

    The Catholic Church in particular in Australia is battered by the clerical child sex abuse scandals. However, apologising and atoning for these scandals does not absolve it of its central mission, which is to teach the Gospels.

    Ross Douthat, a columnist on The New York Times, in his superb study Bad Religion, argues that the great historical contribution of Pope John Paul II, who died in 2005, was to assert emphatically that the church “still believed in itself”.

    Christianity is a universal religion but its decline in the West is a civilisational, indeed geo-strategic, crisis. The loss of belief afflicts institutions. Many no longer believe in themselves.

    Two weeks ago, in Catholic parishes around Australia, a little publication called Our Sunday Celebration was distributed. This is prepared by the Paulist Press. It contains the Bible readings for the relevant week and generally a short reflection on the Gospel. That Sunday was the Feast of the Ascension. This term describes the episode, recounted in the Gospels and in the Acts of the Apostles, where Jesus, after his death and resurrection, is “assumed” bodily into heaven.

    He rises from the earth and is covered by clouds. What happens to him after that is a mystery. But Catholic doctrine, and normal Christian belief, is that he has risen from the dead in his body, that he is a physical person. He is “assumed” into heaven in a way that is just one of many Christian mysteries.

    It is in the essence and the nature of the Christian religion that it encompasses many miracles: God becoming man, the bodily resurrection from the dead, the countless miracles in the Gospels and, among others, the Ascension. The scripture reflection in the Our Sunday Celebration began with the words: “The account of the Lord’s Ascension in today’s first reading does not mean that Jesus, at the end of his earthly career, literally ascended as described.”

    This is a bizarre and revolutionary statement to find in an official Catholic publication. The historicity of many episodes in the Old Testament is open to wide interpretation. Almost no mainstream Christian believes the Book of Genesis, for example, is a literal account of creation. The different genres of the Old Testament books — poems, allegories etc — mean they need to be read differently.

    But on the New Testament the Catholic Church has always been clear. It actually happened. The general cultural illiteracy of our time includes an ignorance about the content of Christian belief, just how counterintuitive and beyond any naturalistic interpretation its claims are. If you have a predominantly naturalistic outlook, which sadly was the trend of a certain type of biblical scholarship over recent decades, you are kind of embarrassed by these claims and look for ways of explaining them away.

    But the official teaching of the church is absolutely clear. The Catholic catechism says: “The church holds firmly that the four Gospels, whose historicity she unhesitatingly affirms, faithfully hand on what Jesus, the son of God, while he lived among men, really did and taught for their eternal salvation, until the day when he was taken up.”

    On the Ascension itself, the catechism describes it as “the historical and transcendent event of the Ascension”.

    Seeking enlightenment from my betters, I put a question to the office of Melbourne Archbishop Denis Hart, the recently retired president of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference. Did the Ascension really take place as described in the New Testament? Although suffering from a seriously annoying temporary illness, the archbishop was kind enough to provide an answer: “Yes, Jesus physically ascended into heaven. That is the church’s teaching.”

    That statement, by the way, is representative of the strength of Hart — straightforward, direct, no nonsense. It also means, in my view, that the Bible commentary in Our Sunday Celebration is complete nonsense.

    This was the view also of the Sydney archdiocese publication, The Catholic Weekly. In a brilliant editorial that unequivocally condemns the Our Sunday Celebration scripture reflection, it said: “The problem is one of trust, about Scripture and the historicity, in particular, of the Gospels, Acts and Letters … (They) can be taken by anyone who reads them as both accurate and reliable. If they are not, then they are not worth reading.”

    This, as I say, for my purposes, is not just a religious question. It is to be expected that the Christian churches have a big problem convincing the secular West that they are telling the truth in their religious claims. What is profoundly distressing, and a sign of the ruinous moment we are living through, is they seem to be having the greatest problem convincing themselves that they are telling the truth in their central claims.

    In reality, if you accept the Gospels are just metaphor and figurative language and all the rest, even if allegedly conveying deeper truths, you immediately enter a fatal swampland of subjectivity. If the Gospels are true like novels or poems are true, why not make a religion of Shakespeare or Game of Thrones? Better still, why not forget the whole thing and go to the races?

    Ultraliberal Christianity generally consumes itself and dies as it hollows out, first, form, then metaphysical substance, then finally finds no reason for attachment to Christianity at all. The loss of belief, with vast historic consequence, is everywhere around us.

    Greg Sheridan, September 2017: Yes to same-sex marriage.

  195. areff
    #2718604, posted on May 24, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Funny-sad, ain’t it, that the intrepid hounds of the Australian media aren’t combing the four corners for Alexander Downer? There should be a Khemlani-style pursuit in progress, with his daughter in Mayo being asked about Pop.

    But ….. nothing.

  196. areff
    #2718605, posted on May 24, 2018 at 12:37 am

    CL: When the fruit of my loins was 12 and being prepared for Confirmation (I would have slapped him a lot harder than the Bishop did) , the session for kids and parents immediately before the sacrament saw the instructor say, “When we take Holy Communion, it is symbolic of Jesus.”

    Jesus wept alright.

    Apparently the religious wars of Europe were fought, in part, over a point on which both sides are now in agreement.

  197. m0nty
    #2718606, posted on May 24, 2018 at 12:41 am

    The US and UK intel apparatus was being used to find information on Trump and then pass it on to Crooked or use it in such a way as to destroy him.

    Yeah about that, JC. If Hillary knew all the stuff about Trump that has since come out after the election, why didn’t she use it before the election? Even with the stuff we know now, there is enough there to derail his campaign if Hillary had leaked it. Your conspiracy theory makes no sense.

  198. Old School Conservative
    #2718607, posted on May 24, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Steyn’s latest nails the key issue in America right now:

    As I think most persons paying attention now realize, the investigation into foreign interference with the 2016 election was created as a cover for domestic interference with the 2016 election.

    Brennan and Clapper and Comey and McCabe…took tools designed to combat America’s foreign enemies and used them against their own citizens and their political opposition. It was an intentional subversion of the electoral process conducted at the highest level by agencies with almost unlimited power.

    A powerful summary.

  199. JC
    #2718608, posted on May 24, 2018 at 12:47 am

    If Hillary knew all the stuff about Trump that has since come out after the election, why didn’t she use it before the election?

    She couldn’t use anything about Wussian collushion because there was nothing there other than the dossier HER CAMPAIGN PAID FOR, which was leaked to the media before the election.

    Even with the stuff we know now, there is enough there to derail his campaign if Hillary had leaked it. Your conspiracy theory makes no sense.

    What didn’t we know, Monster, that he was rooting lots of women? About a dozen came out saying they had sex with Trump. No one cared, because Crooked’s husband had been accused of raping women, which was the contra story. There was also the pesky fact that Crooked abused some of these women who accused Bill of raping or acting inappropriately toward them.

  201. m0nty
    #2718610, posted on May 24, 2018 at 12:56 am

    No JC, I am not talking about the Stormy sideshow, I mean the collusion. If it came out that his people had met with four countries about paying their agents money to run campaign services, it would have been a major disaster. It would have knocked Hillary’s emails into a cocked hat.

    I mean, this is one of the dumber conspiracy theories you lot have rolled out. Trumpkins kept on contacting agents of foreign governments to talk about deals to influence the election. It is the FBI’s job to monitor the activities of those foreign agents, in part to stop them influencing elections. The cops were just doing their jobs. And all you can say is, “OMG they were probably Hillary plants”.

    If it comes out that Trump did kill a man on Fifth Avenue, you lot will cheer when 4chan doxxes every detective on the case.

  202. JC
    #2718611, posted on May 24, 2018 at 1:24 am

    If it came out that his people had met with four countries about paying their agents money to run campaign services, it would have been a major disaster.

    You mean like the Crooked campaign PAID foreigners to dig up dirt on Trump? Is that the sort of foreign influence you’re talking about?

  203. OldOzzie
    #2718612, posted on May 24, 2018 at 1:26 am

    ‘Too Politicized’: There Are FBI Agents That Want To Torch McCabe And Comey Before Congress

    Sources tell The Daily Caller several FBI agents want congressional subpoenas to testify about the agency’s problems.

    The sources claim there is a demand within the agency to prosecute former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. They also say the bureau has become totally politicized.

    The subpoenas are desired by the FBI agents because it requires Congress to pay for their legal fees and protects them from agency retribution.

    Many agents in the FBI want Congress to subpoena them so they can reveal problems caused by former FBI Director James Comey and former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, three people in direct contact with active field agents tell TheDC.

    “There are agents all over this country who love the bureau and are sickened by [James] Comey’s behavior and [Andrew] McCabe and [Eric] Holder and [Loretta] Lynch and the thugs like [John] Brennan–who despise the fact that the bureau was used as a tool of political intelligence by the Obama administration thugs,” former federal prosecutor Joe DiGenova told The Daily Caller Tuesday. “They are just waiting for a chance to come forward and testify.”

  204. Makka
    #2718613, posted on May 24, 2018 at 1:29 am

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/31/turley-sessions-using-utah-federal-prosecutor-much-better-trump-2nd-special-counsel/

    Sessions. Doing God’s work.

    WASHINGTON, DC – Professor Jonathan Turley, a top national legal expert on government investigations, commented on Thursday about Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to bring in U.S. Attorney John Huber. Turley called it “brilliant”to combine all the powers of the U.S. Department of Justice’s inspector general with a prosecutor who can bring charges, seek indictments, and get results for President Trump far more quickly than a second special counsel.

    During an interview on Lou Dobbs’s Fox Business Network show, Turley explained to guest host Stuart Varney that the media are wrongly reporting that Sessions will not appoint a second special counsel. “He did not foreclose the possibility of a special counsel,” he insisted.

    Instead, Turley explained that Sessions has ordered Huber to “team up with the inspector general (IG) within the Justice Department to investigate these matters.”

    Sessions informed Congress in his letter that all the matters recommended for investigation by Goodlatte, Gowdy, and Grassley are “fully within the scope of [Huber’s] existing mandate.” He also informed the chairmen that Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who is working with Huber, has a staff of 470 investigators, giving Huber access to enormous investigative firepower that far exceeds the staff of any special counsel.

    That point is critical because as Sessions’ March 29 letter explains, the inspector general’s jurisdiction to conduct civil and criminal investigations includes “actions taken by former employees after they have left government service.” Then Huber can act on any of those matters.

    As a U.S. attorney, Huber has full authority to empanel a grand jury and to file criminal charges. A grand jury can be empaneled anywhere, which means that it could be a group of citizens from deep-red Utah – in the heart of Trump country – instead of the D.C. Swamp that decides whether to hand down indictments for felony prosecution.

    “The Inspector General’s jurisdiction extends not only to allegations of legal violations, but also to allegations that Department employees violated established practices as well,” Sessions added in his letter, which means that the IG’s report can hold people accountable even for actions that do not violate a specific statute.

    They are assembling the firing squad mUnty.

  205. OldOzzie
    #2718614, posted on May 24, 2018 at 1:30 am

    Robert Mueller IS The Creature From The Black Lagoon
    Photo of Bill Thomas

    And that’s where Robert Mueller enters the picture.

    Following in the muddy footsteps of Sen. Joseph McCarthy, he and his assistants, most of them donors to the losing side, have been trying for a year to prove that candidate Trump was helped by Russians, with nothing to show for the effort but swamp gas.

    Meanwhile, there’s plenty of evidence that the Obama administration used corrupted federal intelligence agencies to spy on Trump during the campaign, then to undermine his presidency after he won.

    Now one of the Russian companies indicted by Mueller for interfering with the 2016 election has spoiled everything by actually appearing in court, where the prosecution will have to present proof it’s never had of a crime that never happened.

    Mueller’s whole case, along with his reputation for upright competence, is falling apart the way things often do at the end of monster movies. Like the defeated creature in the film who vanishes into the Black Lagoon never to be heard from again, Mueller, who’s compromised up to his neck in dirty politics and conflicted interests, is sinking fast in the same swamp he came from.

1 2

