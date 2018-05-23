Liberty Quote
So the answer to the question of whether climate denialism is morally worse than Holocaust denialism is no, at least, not yet.— Clive Hamilton
-
-
Wednesday Forum: May 23, 2018
It’s not just Vesey at AGL who is against coal but also the idiot running Energy Australia:
https://www.energymatters.com.au/renewable-news/utilities-clean-energy-transformation/
Socialism is practised again and again as if result will change. Stalin, Castro, Chavez etc.
See y’all at the Friedman.
Mine will be a VB please.
Another yank @rsehole.
cohenite – EA knows how to scheme too. MT could change all this, but seemingly won’t.
In India, we were buttonholed by a group of teens wanting to try out their English. Mrs B in WA loved it and encouraged them. One of the kids asked: “He your husband?”, pointing at me.
“Oh, no”, Mrs BiWA intoned sweetly. “That’s my father.”
No matter what I said, or how much I showed my wedding ring, they wouldn’t believe I was her husband. 😀
From Zippy’s American Spectator link at 5:52 – a couple of things jumped out:
A few weeks ago on Ben Pile’s Clim8te-resistance Twitter feed he reTweeted a short notice from former UK Ambassador Craig Murray that the UK government had issued a D-Notice ( no publication ‘requested’ ) on former UK spy Pablo Miller.
Who ?
THAT Sergei Skripol. Poisoned in Salisbury.
Amazing coincidence.
Any more turn up about – for example – Skripol and Estonia ? Yup – seems there are some real investigative journalists in the world still:
Skripal poisoning shines new light on activities of former spies
Timeline.
From AmSpec again:
A lot of stuff here about connections between Downer, Halper and Sir Richard Dearlove.
So – putting Mueller’s Wussia-Wussia Find ANYTHING and Find it Now ! drift net fishing expedition aside,
there is enough material here to suggest that not only the US intelligence community but the willing co-operation of the British intel community and help from at least the Estonians PLUS some curious Australian involvement has gone in to framing the Trump-Russia story. Which if tracked back to the sources could pose some serious diplomatic issues.
This goes some way to possibly explaining why the DoJ investigations in to the FISA warrant on Carter Page and associated matters is taking so long.
A fair bit of information has been posted on mysocapny/capnophobia…. the antismoking zombies. The constant exaggerations of being enveloped in “clouds” or “walls” of smoke. Their inability to see the dinner plate in front of them on the table due to smoke. Their taste buds going “dead” because of the smoke. And the “stink”. Well. On returning from a night out at a smoke-filled venue, their clothes reeked of smoke, their hair reeked of smoke, their skin reeked of smoke. They had to go home and immediately put their clothes in the wash and sit under the shower “scraping” the “smoke” from their skin.
People think this is parody.
Have a read of this guy’s article on an Australian travel blog:
http://www.traveller.com.au/australia-smoking-ban-the-nanny-state-rule-that-deserves-to-be-applauded-h10eel
The problem with low mean IQ and poor diet is the positive feedback. It is true that if you fed them properly, in three or four generations there would be a big improvement in IQ. The trouble is, it isn’t going to happen short of taking over the country. Stupid people do stupid things and inevitably make their situation worse.
The moral thing to do would be to re-establish the British Empire. But it would cost to much.
A lovely story, Bruce in WA.
We’ve often come across groups of young people (and their teachers) from all parts of the world. Most of the resort patrons stand back and eye them from a distance, not criticising, but lacking confidence to interact with the visitors.
Years of teaching (contract and relief) prods me to wander over and say hello, which usually sparks animated conversations, questions and observations.
As they say, old teachers never die…
Too much
How many of the world’s problems are the result of the UN? FAO, WHO, UNESCO etc.
From the end of the month yarragrad scrap metal buyers can no longer pay cash for scrap, but must pay into a bank account.
Australia has imported Gross Domestic Product boosters, in the form of gangs that loot metal from infrastructure and sell it for cents in the dollar as scrap.
Finally, after years of this GDP boost, comes the partial crackdown.
Dodgy scrap buyers will get around this, how many good explanations can there be for a trailerload of manhole covers, or electrical cables?.
https://brandongaille.com/20-extraordinary-copper-theft-statistics/
I’ve mentioned this before.If you want to despise Sweden and Germany to a lessor extent because of their gerbil warming degeneracy, you should read, Rupert Darwall’s book, Green Tyranny.
The New Totalitarians is also a very good book about Sweden in the written in the 1970s,
Some reviews:
This book made a huge impression on me when I read it as a young socialistic liberal in my mid 20’s still enamored with the much-touted “benevolent socialism” of the “Scandinavian system”. Huntford, a historian best known for his work on polar exploration, took a polemical detour with “The New Totalitarians” to write a blistering critique of the Swedish system, which he derided as soulless “soft totalitarianism” more akin to Huxley’s _Brave New World_ than the Stalinist monstrosities in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union at the time. Scathing and unsentimental, Huntford painstakingly and angrily documents how the Swedish system, which was presented unequivocally by most on the Left as proof positive that “socialism works”, did little more than create a sterile, spiritually barren society populated by a docile, hyperconformist populace. With the “Swedish experiment” now seemingly in the final stages of unraveling as it reaches increasingly bizarre and cartoonish extremes in its reach for egalitarianism while simultaneously being assaulted with massive waves of unassimilable Third World immigrants, this book is proving to be not only prescient, but also timely as well. It’s too bad that it is out of print with the available copies seemingly only available for a vastly inflated price, but a copy should be available from a decent university library.
A brilliant book. Huntford’s insights have come to fruition and not just in Sweden, but in Scandinavia at large. The heart of the question becomes, what is the proper balance of freedom and individual thought vs. security provided by a government which takes over those responsibilities. Huntford maps how this happened in Sweden, how the Swedes over centuries, have been lulled into sleepwalking and what they have lost in the process of giving up the living of their lives to a “benevolent” bureaucracy making life’s decisions for them. A great read and never more appropriate than the present, as the Swedish government mandates an immigration policy with which most Swedes are unable to cope.
Roland Huntford’s “The New Totalitarians” is a book far more prophetic than George Orwell’s “1984”. Written several decades ago, Huntford’s book has accurately foretold the kind of “soft totalitarianism” that is overtaking the west today. The Swedish model is that of a heavily taxed, bureacratic, totalitarianism in which “consensus” is achieved by ostracisizing dissenters, establishing unlegislated but very real thought and speech boundaries, compelling everyone to think alike and behave alike and discouraging individuality at every opportunity. The situation has been made much worse by the blossoming of a psychopathic feminist movement with idiot females misdefining every concept from “rape” to you name it. The average Swede literally lives in a mental strait jacket.
The same thing is happening outside of Sweden where Swedish socialist tax and regulate everything from finance to thought and behavior now flourishes everywhere. This was just getting started in Huntford’s day but now it is on a rampage. Read the book – and tremble for the future.
He’d obviously never seen “The Great Escape” as a kid.
Ooh MS, my head hurts.
From Wiki
The New Totalitarians
The New Totalitarians is a 1971 book by British author Roland Huntford. Huntford analyzes the political and social climate of early 1970s Sweden, and argues that it resembles a benevolent totalitarian state in the mould of Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World. The main thesis was that the Swedish government relied less upon the violence and intimidation of the old totalitarians than upon sly persuasion and soft manipulation in order to achieve its goals. The influence of the state and official ideology were the most visible in the most private of matters, where little or no consciously “political” control had stretched before.[1]
At the time, Sweden was a nation under the yoke of the Social Democratic Party of Sweden, which had ruled the country’s government for over 40 years. Huntford argues that this had led to the complete dominance of socialist thought at all levels of the government, including the bureaucracy and the judiciary, which were all controlled by a powerful interconnecting network of Social Democratic labour unions, lobby groups, and partisan organizations. He also points to the fact that these networks made it very difficult for non-socialists to achieve any position of real power in Sweden, but noted that few Swedes seemed to view this massive politicization of their state with any concern.
The New Totalitarians also analyzes Swedish society in a broader historical context, arguing that since the country bypassed the feudal system and has always been a very centralized state, Sweden never really developed a civic culture that champions individualism like other countries of Western Europe. He thus argues that the country’s political culture and institutions are very much the product of a unique socio-political context, and thus not applicable to otherwise comparable Western nations.
At the same time he analyses how s3x was being “politicized” by design from above. The changes in the s3xual behaviour of the Swedes was a matter of official direction. S3x had become the vicarious passion of a society trapped in boredom and “engineered consent”
ABC hearings at Estimates about to kick off. Could be fun.
Streaming here:
https://www.aph.gov.au/News_and_Events/Watch_Parliament
Yep.
ABC hearings at Estimates about to kick off. Could be fun.
Is Benny Wrong making an appearance?
Estimates. The ABC turkey Sutherland has presented his credentials via a lackey. Mizzzz Guthrie has a “family commitment.”
ABC Drive had a guest this evening who said Archbishop Wilson is the highest Church figure convicted of … not doing something (or something.)
“Unless the Cardinal is convicted,” she added, excitedly.
Thanks Baldrick at 4.57.
Two fires that destroyed almost 200 homes in parts of the Blue Mountains community in October 2013 were caused by trees falling on power lines, the NSW deputy coroner has found.
Not by climate change as reported by the Climate Council, friends of the ABC, and then reported lovingly by the ABC.
And certainly Green policies about no burning off and resultant fuel accumulation never seem to find their way into climate alarmist reports on why bushfires are worse than they should be.
I think Benny Wrong is on the pizza diet and is morphing into Little Big Man.
Sutherland’s Court Jester is reeling off a load of tripe. with a touch of hyperbole and the danger of a tear trickling down the cheek.
About time John C
I was really annoyed at the lazy police response to my and my neighbour’s shop copper taps being ripped off and water left to gush for hours.
The local water authority who sent someone to close off the neighbour’s water because I could not contact them said it was an ongoing problem.
Pretty obvious that the recycling place didn’t care either.
High trust quickly turning onto low trust.
THE Chinese government has threatened to wage war on Australia’s beef and wine industries, in a move that would cut our imports by billions of dollars.
Damn, Urquhart the Black Death, is given the floor. She luuuuurves the ABC.
Their lucy turnbull wants Sydney stacked tighter and higher and faster with decolonisers.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5759961/Pauline-Hanson-says-Lucy-Turnbull-doesnt-know-Sydney-not.html
Their abc today in yarragrad ran a story about a company that cannot recruit or keep as workers anybody with options, so is now demanding a hundred refugees to work for it. If the government subsidises their housing, as Big Australia demand makes it too expensive to get accommodation on the wages the company intends paying.
Newsworthy as the company is rural Australia based, and the next big push is to decolonialise rural Australia through demographic change by mass importation into refugee dispersal areas out bush.
No hamlet so small and lowly as to escape fashionable decolonialisation theory.
Comrades.
Comment of the day, on the Oz, about Sarah Sea Patrols ravings…
Any open border advocate in this country should be made to walk around Malmo for a few days. The body cam footage with translations should be live streamed. Canary countries such as Sweden can serve a useful educational service. Btw, where is Monty?
I did but see her passing by….
ALP-ABC having an unseemly love-in at Senate Estimates.
Had a water meter stolen a while back from a roadside paddock.
The fuel cost of driving out and stealing the meter would have exceeded the scrap value, but I suppose if the car was stolen as well, then the fuel was free.
China threatening to keep their own people hungry and sober? Gosh, that’s gonna hurt. I think I can make up the difference, not to worry guys.
76% to 81% increase in Australian content on the ABC in the last year and “We are very proud of that.”
Usually makes me run to the little room.
old bloke, thanks for the link to Hugh Fitzgerald on Lewis at 4.20.
I really enjoyed this bit:
Quality snooping Myrdden.
The moral thing to do would be to re-establish the British Empire. But it would cost to much.
Wouldn’t cost much on a “shoot first” basis to establish that The West had got it’s balls back.
The British always seemed to make a point of “disproportionate response”, appeared to work well.
Kim Jong Haircut is propped up by an ‘elite’ with no useful skills other than those acquired in 70 years of Stalinist power politics, running a tyranny, and threatening utter destruction to imaginary enemies. They have no place in any Korean Sunshine Policy future and must know they are rather likely to end up being quietly shot.
Someone from Moon’s entourage has probably pointed out that if Kim attempted to hand over the keys to the nukes at the first meeting, he would likely experience a tragic accident back at the ranch.
I do hope you warned them to be on the look out for drop bears.
Higgins blithely talks about all the TV stations and radio and online and how this sprawling empire needs lotsa taxpayer money to sustain. The idea that Australia doesn’t really need a taxpayer-backed country & western music channel she studiously avoids.
Anybody imagine recolonizing Rhodesia or South Africa?
Quite so. Just 12 months ago such musings would have been unimaginable. But here we are and the final truth is likely even more incredible.
Establish it out of what?!?
Someone from Moon’s entourage has probably pointed out that if Kim attempted to hand over the keys to the nukes at the first meeting,
Trump’s new D-CIA is just getting her feet under the table. That entourage will need to be on their toes.
Zippy
Well – that didn’t take long.
Moi:
Ermmm – maybe ‘not so long’ as our brilliant leadership seem to have simultaneously pissed off both the ChiComs and The Donald.
JBish, Trumble and the rest must cry themselves to sleep at night that Killary didn’t win and all those cozy UN-type jobs disappeared.
All international guests are aware of the sharks, stingers, snakes and spiders, but are totally ignorant when it comes to drop bears.
Strange that more international tourists haven’t been killed.
I do hope you warned them to be on the look out for drop bears.
Of course I did, Mote, with qavering, fearful voice that wiped every trace of enjoyment from their beaming, foreign faces.
result in greater sums of money being used to employ Arabic-speaking Muslims who will, in their gentle and sly ways, not only be used to first introduce innocent American students to the declensions and conjugations of Arab nouns and verbs, but who will also, along the way, with those encouraging smiles at the tentative first steps of the unaccustomed tongue, and those little asides about “life under occupation” in “Palestine,” or about the “exaggerations” in the American press,
Are their not Arabic speaking Christan, Zoroastrian et al (ie non-Muslim) refugees from Islamic countries who could be employed on this task?
I had ABC24 on in the background yesterday morning when news of Wilson come through and you could just see how cockahoop they were.
The ability of the ABC to race to breaking news across any part of Tasmania troubles Urquhart. Scramble boys and girls, road kill in Risdon.
totally ignorant when it comes to drop bears.
That’s a clever site, Mote. Thanks for posting. My Grandies will love it.
Just listening to Richo talking to Keith Suter. What an absolute load of ignorant crap.
A sock-free page so far. Bliss!
You’re welcome Delta A.
Aust is a scary place to big city international tourists.
However Vegemite cures a lot of things. 😆
Donald J. Trump
✔
@realDonaldTrump
If the person placed very early into my campaign wasn’t a SPY put there by the previous Administration for political purposes, how come such a seemingly massive amount of money was paid for services rendered – many times higher than normal…
Now we’re cutting the muscle. Still enough fat to fly those fluff-heads to London for the wedding. For which I could see no meaningful return.
I’ve seen members of Uncle Sam’s Misguided Children (the United States Marine Corps) in the bush, with rifles at “Present Arms”, and bayonets fixed, because of the dangers of “drop bears.”
Sea Patrol is now up. Reaches for the Valium.
Vegemite cures a lot of things
Hmm, maybe. It looked more like instant noodles all round in that camp kitchen. Made my sticky chicken wings and hasslebacks seem like haute cuisine.
Guess who wrote Sea Patrol’s questions? Could have been Snowcone himself.
Drop bears.
Of couse it does.
Just watching eating vegemite on toast for breakfast to get immunity from sea slug urine is a hoot. The Aussie tour driver had to walk away when I told that one.
Is it mandatory for Lefty docos visiting the US to drive open top Mustang coupe Carbonators?
Sarah Enhanced-Dung and whomever it is that she’s questioning from the ABC are going to start crying at the evil government trimming a little of its funding.
You can fit in US high school students, Chinese tourists or Members of the Irish Guards in the above statement.
louise higgins, ABC chief financial officer.
So far, all today, not one critical questioner.
Further previous.
Interesting speculation by that guy writing at TheMarketsWork about the Wussia-Wussia stuff.
Retirement of Admiral Mike Rogers from head of the NSA. ( Rogers detected and stopped the unauthorised FISA inquiries by FBI contractors. ).
He acknowledges the support of his boss – the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff:
Looks like the Marines are standing by their motto.
I had three female bosses in my working life. Two out of the three are micro-managing psychopaths.
Fucking nightmare.
The ABC complaints process. You jest surely. Hendo will already be typing these very words…”What a stunning performance by…”
Sarah Enhanced-Dung and whomever it is that she’s questioning from the ABC are going to start crying at the evil government trimming a little of its funding.
Oh, Ma. Look what they done to the ABC, Ma.
https://imgur.com/UzOlaWD
Sam Clovis: FBI, suspected informant wanted to create ‘audit trail’ to justify FISA warrants
So it’s not just me?
I was threatened with the sack after someone forwarded my response to an enquiry to them, that obviously differed from theirs – I left of my own volition after that and backed up my advice with extra info.
Mueller Probe Appears More Illegitimate by the Day
I had three female bosses in my working life. Two out of the three are micro-managing psychopaths.
Fucking nightmare.
One, female Principal during one of our contretemps inquired of me, ‘What do you see as your role here?” “‘Firstly, to kick arse,” I replied. “And why is that necessary?” says she aghast. “So others can get on with their job with as few hassles as possible.” She could not and would not make the connection. Another one of those fizzer wimminzes appointments, who had spent as much of her time as possible in the regional office.
I had one who had to have pre-meeting meetings so she wouldn’t like a dunce during the actually meeting.
Sea Patrol has been studying Rodin’s ‘Thinker.’ Pose perfect.
Trump declines to back Rosenstein amid FBI informant spat
Higgins is selectively quoting the ABC Charter. She seems to have read it, which deserves a tick.
egg
I was threatened with the sack after someone forwarded my response to an enquiry to them, that obviously differed from theirs – I left of my own volition after that and backed up my advice with extra info.
One of the essential employment skills is to identify when the boss’s request for your considered advice is actually a demand that their pre-conceived opinion be reinforced.
Look who’s getting nervous
Holder: DOJ, FBI should reject Trump’s requests
Every male boss I’ve worked for has been good. Annoying at times but really just left me to get on with the job/ “This is what has to be done. How you do it is your business. Ask if you need to clarify something and let me know when it’s done”.
I have to copy the sheboss in on every email. Every fucking email and every meeting I attend or initiate. And she never ever lets anyone finish a sentence. Ever. Well anyone below the CEO, that is. Everything is her way or no way. I once watched as she re-wrote a five word sentence six times.
My referees both stipulated to HR that I don’t do well when micromanaged, obviously that message was lost on the current mob.
Lord help me but I have to get a different job.
/rant over.
Be prepared for the usual suspects to push the “Stormy! Stormy! STORMY!!” narrative hard over the next few days….
It was obviously political; I was a contractor, and I quoted an authority and she obviously overreached, but don’t threaten the egg!
lol – I am a female boss ! I admit I wasn’t very good at it when first thrust into the limelight 20+ years ago, but the last 15 years have been OK, I have survived !
Even the MD that loaded me up with more work and handed me an explosive transport problem (yes, literally) that had been plaguing the company for years. Even he just left me to get on with how to solve the problem. Which I did, btw.
Hz, I think it’s lefty female bosses that are the problem.
Indeed.
West Hollywood to present Stormy Daniels with Key to the City
mirror mirror
“If anyone did infiltrate or surveil participants in a presidential campaign for inappropriate purposes, we need to know about it and take appropriate action,” Rosenstein said Sunday,
Had one female boss … she hated me. But that’s because about 10 years earlier, I had taught her everything she knew. (But, not stupidly, not everything I knew!)
She finished up screwing the boss, destroying his marriage, then f*cking off with him.
I did her job, my job, and his job for three years, until he came back, and told me I’d never be leadership material. ;-(
Jon Stevens the p***do is in Abetz’s sights.
Finally!
Higgins getting antsy.
so why haven’t they reported the Stevens abuse?
Look after the pennies and the pounds will look after themselves.
U.S. worker in China suffers brain injury due to mystery sound ‘sensations’
they culd have reported the court case, “police files” notwithstanding
“appropriate” … anyone who uses that word should be shot
Best of luck, Gab. Being a lot more competent than your boss is bound to lead to problems unless they’re smart enough to realise it and get out of your way.
I feel much sorrier for her than I do for you. You’ll do OK. She won’t. You can safely leave it to the ineffable doctrine of Karma to take care of her.
areff
#2718505, posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:37 pm
so why haven’t they reported the Stevens abuse?
They are not willing to abide by the same standards they demand of others?
Go full Alinsky on them, make them live up to the same standards they apply to others.
Go Abetz!
Eric Abetz is a prissy version of John Malkovich.
Had one back in the day. She was to demonstrate our on-line capability. We had to build a website on her Dell notebook cos she was scared the internet would fail.
Everyone else in the office would ask for a notebook there with a live internet connection.
Bang. Abetz fires both barrels.
Abetz speaks as if he’s severely constipated.
The bonus issues are beginning to stump Mizzzzz Higgins. Is she obfuscating?
Far out ! It’s all a big game isn’t it. Once I was promoted by a bloke who wrote me an adverse perfomance report in the very same week. Upon reflection, he probably didn’t even know wh0 I was !!
The watercooleer gets a guernsey.
which commercial outfit would hire snowcone and his missus?
Louise Higgins is doing very well. Cool and rational and informative in the face of intimidatory questioning by Eric Abetz.
bugman finished playing Cock Hero
I was recovering from my Repetitive Scrolling Injury, but it is back again!
Gina R been quiet. Other business fems being in trouble.
Malkovich is quite crazy in most of his film roles. Abetz does a very good impression of being the same.
Gargs
What’s going on in the basement?
Gina R has Chinese partners these days, she will be minding her p’s and q’s.
The Hijab Show is on the table at $1555 per minute production costs. “A garment of oppression,” says Eckers.
Yammy got $3000 for her efforts in the Hijab Show.
Higgins rocked Abetz by informing him that the $50M to be returned to Consolidated Revenue this financial year is in fact part of the $254M in saving over the 5 years from 2014. He backpedalled on that line of questioning very quickly.
That American poseur is back. Bed.
You just gotta love his tenacity. Always be escalating.
and
Trump’s really angry this morning.
Check out his twitter.
Kristina Kenneally enunciates her Dorothy Dixers beautifully. And Louise Higgins responds with exactly the right answers.
#NYTisFakeNews
Everyone going in to bat for the ABC is on one side.
Surely that says all we need to know about its impartiality.
Phillip Roth brown bread.
Bad month for American literature.
From Blue Wave to Blue Trickle to Blue Gurgle
‘Blue Wave’ flattens, Trump wave builds, tops Dems on economy, security
West Hollywood to present Stormy Daniels with Key to the City.
A man will leave it on the dresser as he leaves, I guess.
Look who’s getting nervous
Holder: DOJ, FBI should reject Trump’s requests
Firmly in the frame, with Lynch.
It won’t matter what he whines about. His worst nightmare may come true if Rosenstein gets the pink slip from The Don. He won’t be able to rely on his buddies to look out for him.
She’s really cute and does a better version of Dancing In The Dark, than the Springster himself. A little advice would be to lighten up on the eye make up.. too heavy!
I gotta say, an orchestra really makes modern music, but the cost would be very high, I guess.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQGmyOgnXsQ
Abetz is truly painful.
That was funny, CL. So were the comments at the link.
It amazes me that lefties can be so dumb. Still, I no complain. Dumber the better.
Hopefully Michael Wolff is next.
Just checked go fund me Peter Ridd – goal $260,028 reached
Raised by 2,405 people in 3 months
Only 2405 contibutors ! Imagine the economic power of 10 times as many people contributing.
Peter Ridd was pretty good on Outsiders last Sunday (only saw it yesterday when we had time to catch up)
Friday is the cut-off for Rosenstein to front up with all the files requested. It’s a booting trap.
If he gives up all that’s requested, he’ll get booted for not doing it earlier. If he doesn’t , he gets booted anyway. I reckon Gowdy could have the job.
Will Trey Gowdie replace Rosenstein?
Lol.
Talking about American authors…
My kid was told John Steinbeck once lived in the building we bought into. Some sour grapes there. Not!
That’s what was being chatted about on Twitter yesterday.
If he gets the job, I reckon the Hotilne is going to receive its first set of American customers.
Hey JC, I remember you were a bit nervous about the “interview” re getting accepted to buy into your building – clearly it went OK since you “passed inspection”, was it as hard as you expected?
Oh, Ma. Look what they done to the ABC, Ma.
Crikey Moses, SH. Pics like that of Sarah Handsoff Bung need to be consigned to history…
John Steinbeck was a brilliant writer. I have a few of his books:
If he gets the job, I reckon the Hotilne is going to receive its first set of American customers.
The tears of blood from leftards will be epic. Make sure mUnty gets your Hotline number on your next dinner date.
It was a total waste of time on our part. They just wanted to see no one had two heads and three arms. Typical NY though, the board president was coincidentally leaving the building just as we arrived waiting for the two board members to interview us. He obviously was checking us out. Like I couldn’t figure that out because I was only born yesterday. 🙂
Sabbath’s Theatre is a helluva a book.
So is American Pastoral.
I went off him a bit more recently.
Trey Gowdy to take Rosenstein’s job? That would be the best.
I wonder how m0nts would spin that.
Enough of Senate Estimates for tonight. Eric Abetz is babbling on about too many extraneous issues as an attempted point-scoring exercise.
Yep, procedures. Congrats on going the distance JC, you will no doubt love NY.
JC is practically a Manhattan native!
Thanks JC, that is an excellent rendition. It is a pity more modern music doesn’t use orchestral backing.
Trey Gowdy has been keeping his powder dry. I hope he doesn’t get sucked into something he has no control over long term, because he is a genuine treasure and has the USA at heart. I don’t want to see him as part of the revolving door syndrome.
But is he worth $24 in beads and trinkets?
JC, I just read about the following on Ibn Warraq’s blog. You might find it of interest:
Bloody SAS (I suppose) are doing some kind of training exercise – very noisy chopper squadrons flying fast and low have buzzed the neighbourhood a few times tonight.
You know I was never really worried about the interview, because I interview really well 🙂
I was about to pull the plug a few times because of the onerous disclosure. They wanted originals of bank and brokerage accounts, notarized titles copies of real estate I own , several business and personal references. At one stage the board wanted two years maintenance up front because I’m a foreigner. They also did a credit check both here and in the US. It’s really oppressive stuff.
Thanks Max.
Sometimes, you just look at the buildings and wonder at the sheer beauty.
I always loved Teddie Roosevelt’s home 28 East 20th Street, between Park Avenue South and Broadway.
Oh and they wanted to know where out kid living in NYC went to school when we lived there and later, which college.
Fucking A. What a find. I hope it goes to private hands.
A Spanish galleon laden with gold that sank to the bottom of the Caribbean off the coast of Colombia more than 300 years ago was found three years ago with the help of an underwater autonomous vehicle operated by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, the agency disclosed for the first time.
New details about the discovery of the San Jose were released on Monday with permission from the agencies involved in the search, including the Colombian government.
“We’ve been holding this under wraps out of respect for the Colombian government,” said Rob Munier, WHOI’s vice president for marine facilities and operations.
The exact location of the wreck of the San Jose, often called the “holy grail of shipwrecks,” was long considered one of history’s enduring maritime mysteries.
The 62-gun, three-masted galleon, went down on June 8, 1708, with 600 people on board as well as a treasure of gold, silver and emeralds during a battle with British ships in the War of Spanish Succession. The treasure is worth as much as $17 billion by modern standards.
http://www.wbur.org/news/2018/05/22/woods-hole-colombian-shipwreck
Are there any Kramers or Newmans in the building, JC?
In a file somewhere never to be retrieved. Except if you turn out to be an axe murderer.
I’m sure.
When we first looking through the building there was a really old dude waiting for the elevator. The broker later told us he’s a gym trainer in the building’s gym. He trains some of the old gals in the building. He 90! That’s what I always missed about the place…the place seems to throw up all sorts of unique people.
Mandelbaum!
Let’s be honest. They wanted to make sure you weren’t a n1gger or a Trump supporter.
LOL
At a wedding, this guy’s determined to flip his dance partner @ 2:08
Pleaze.
On the subject of axe murderers I watched a Netflix doco called Evil Genius a short while ago.
The story.. A guy walks into a bank and tells the teller to give him all the money in the place because he’s wearing a neck collar with a bomb attached. The cops nab him in the bank car park, cuff , sit him down and then guard the guys at a distance. The collar begins to ping, the bomb goes off and blows his head off.
The cops didn’t have a clue. The bomb collar was built by a genius, according to the FBI.
A few years later, 911 gets a call from a dude saying he has a frozen corpse in his garage freezer and the story goes from there.
Only in America.
It’s really worth watching.
That should have read:
At a wedding, this guy’s determined… I mean determined…. to flip…. I mean flip… his dance partner @ 2:08
Ahahahahaha.
Hi Calli
Yes, she was modestly attired, but not the right skin tone, apparently…
we simply didn’t meet their entry criteria to enter the dome.
It was quite clear we were ‘tolerated’ but grudgingly: comments, pointing at us, mocking our (student) intensity etc. just made us aware we were not welcome.
Totally different to Rae’s comparison with shorts and the Vatican.
Thinking about New York and nostalgia on the thread about authors no longer with us: Tom Wolfe and Bernard Lewis.
Then I drop in here and whaddya know, the discussion is that JC has had some level of achievement up the greasy totem pole of NY ‘acceptability’.
Baby steps, JC, but well done so far. No farting in the lift though. Social ruin can still loom.
Just an update for all you Trumpkins out there.
Out: Trump is totally innocent, no meetings with Russians, no secret payments, he never did nothin’, no puppet, you’re the puppet.
In: Okay so Trump is totally the puppet, but he was set up you guys, entrapment means it doesn’t count, barley cross fingers. Also, sure Trump colluded with Russia, fine whatever, but it wasn’t illegal due to… um… dunno.
So, are we clear? There’s no use denying that Trump and his minions committed major crimes. That jig is up. The only argument left to you mooks is that the Deep State made him do it.
This timeline is instructive:
At this rate, by the time the midterms come around, Giuliani will be arguing that hanging is too harsh and lethal injection is the only humane way for the old man to go.
In the Seinfeld Mandelbaum episode.
Funny as.
I couldn’t believe this when I heard it this morning:
A young kid lost the only key to his car, a Toyota, maybe a few years old,not too many.
Tried to get a replacement from a dealer. Cost – $4700 !!!!!
No, you idiot. Giuliani was obviously shooting the breeze and is in hypothetical mode.
The obvious point being if Crooked buys opposition “research”, Trump’s team can also talk to the Russians.
Go suck down a dunut.
Oops, forgot those last two links.
What gives Mont with these near-midnight posts? Does the nurse give you 10min access to the internet before meds and beddy-bye?
Monst
You do realize that if (more like 100%) these accusations of campaign spying etc are true more than a few people are going to jail, right?
Has this dawned on you?
Don’t come the raw prawn, JC. You don’t entertain hypotheticals like that with reporters if there is no basis to them. You just say no comment. Basic PR 101.
Giuliani is rolling out the next set of talking points for you. It’s just like how I predicted you lot would be all over #TheStorm a few weeks ago, and here you are, talking up a bulldust 4chan conspiracy theory meme. Pretty soon you’ll be chirping about how the Deep State actually engaged in entrapment so all those indictments on Trumpkins for collusion-related crimes will get overturned.
Monst
You do realize that if (more like 100%) these accusations of campaign spying etc are true more than a few people are going to jail, right?
Has this dawned on you?
I think his 10 mins are up. You’ll have to wait until tomorrow night at 11:50pm for a response.
I have a young family, and I am heavily involved in caring for them when I’m not working. This is the only time of the day at the moment when I get some peace and quiet.
monst
Explain to us what this Wussian calushion is all about, because almost two years in and I haven’t a clue and probably neither do you.
The only thing we know is Trump’s son and a few others met with a Wussian lawyer in Trump Tower, when this looked like a bullshit meet up Trump’s son left the meeting.
What else?
Back on the bath salts Monts?
I have a young family, and I am heavily involved in caring for them when I’m not working. This is the only time of the day at the moment when I get some peace and quiet.
I had an inkling. Just joshin’, Mont. There was no need to respond.
Yes JC. But if the best the conspiracy theorists can produce as a mole “inside” the Trump campaign is an academic in Cambridge, then it’s extremely weak. So far all of Nunes’ stuff has been as strong as a fart in a hurricane. This is his narrative, and he’s batting .000 so far.
Trump’s latest tweet.
Trump is the best troll god I’ve ever seen. He’s now just fucking with the D’rats.
There’s a hilarious clip today of Don Lemon-head interviewing Clapper and trying to coach him into dismissing the spy charges against Obama.
But oops: Clapper says, sure, we were spying on Trump (which is illegal) but it was a good thing:
Haha, that hasn’t stopped you asserting that there’s nothing to it. Good to see you finally admit your ignorance.
I’ll keep it short and simple for you JC. Russia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Israel all had domestic and regional reasons to want Trump in office instead of Hillary. They all made overtures to the campaign to help Trump, some explicit and some shady. Some of the offers were taken up, illegally.
We can certainly see the pro quo in action with all four of those actors as Trump has basically done everything they asked for in the Middle East, it’s a matter of whether Mueller can prove the quid.
There is also the ancillary stuff about obstruction of justice and corruption. But the meat of it is the meetings with representatives of foreign governments and the paper trail around them. The Trumpkins can bleat all they want about their innocence, but if Cohen kept tapes of phone convos which implicate them (or less likely, that the feds intercepted such convos), they are gone.
It’s all crashing down for mUnty. Just diseased mangy squirrels.The midterms will spell disaster for the Dems. Roadkill under the Trump train.
Wussia!Cohen!Stormy! Mueller!! Nothing is sticking to Teflon Don.
Well no, no one has gone close to suggesting the English guy was an insider. He was US&UK intel fly catcher and handler.
Are you just insane or fucking stupid. The US and UK intel apparatus was being used to find information on Trump and then pass it on to Crooked or use it in such a way as to destroy him.
He’s actually avoided a bullet by winning because if he hadn’t won, he would be facing jail time by now on false charges.
Huh, you’re hallucinating again.
Specifics, not made up leftwing conspiracy theories.
Go!
So the j3ws were in on it too, hey? You verring awfully close to citing the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion, Monst you idiot.
Let me get this right, the J8ws and the Arabs all wanted Trump to win. LOL.
So we’re back to D-cup Daniels.
mUnty;
” But if the best the conspiracy theorists can produce as a mole “inside” the Trump campaign is an academic in Cambridge, then it’s extremely weak. “
Clapper shreds mUnty;
“James Clapper Says ‘Good Thing’ Obama FBI Was Spying On Trump”
Hahahaha.
Has this dawned on you?
Even the sun doesn’t dawn on him.
Congrats on the apartment, JC. The two nicest buildings in NYC:
The Woolworth building, particularly inside and
The Fred French building (what a lobby!)
Ex has taken up with a pommy poofter (yeah, I know that’s a tautology), so no staying at her place when I visit next. But you’d have a guest complex in the pad, JC, so I’ll await an invitation.
Greg Sheridan has a column today (The Gospels must be Gospel) decrying the West’s civilisational decline, at the heart of which is the rejection of Christianity, Christian self-confidence and theological orthodoxy. He was recently shocked to discover something heretical distributed to Australian parishes and that episode becomes the kernel of this piece. Here it is in its entirety:
Greg Sheridan, September 2017: Yes to same-sex marriage.
Funny-sad, ain’t it, that the intrepid hounds of the Australian media aren’t combing the four corners for Alexander Downer? There should be a Khemlani-style pursuit in progress, with his daughter in Mayo being asked about Pop.
But ….. nothing.
CL: When the fruit of my loins was 12 and being prepared for Confirmation (I would have slapped him a lot harder than the Bishop did) , the session for kids and parents immediately before the sacrament saw the instructor say, “When we take Holy Communion, it is symbolic of Jesus.”
Jesus wept alright.
Apparently the religious wars of Europe were fought, in part, over a point on which both sides are now in agreement.
Yeah about that, JC. If Hillary knew all the stuff about Trump that has since come out after the election, why didn’t she use it before the election? Even with the stuff we know now, there is enough there to derail his campaign if Hillary had leaked it. Your conspiracy theory makes no sense.
Steyn’s latest nails the key issue in America right now:
As I think most persons paying attention now realize, the investigation into foreign interference with the 2016 election was created as a cover for domestic interference with the 2016 election.
…
Brennan and Clapper and Comey and McCabe…took tools designed to combat America’s foreign enemies and used them against their own citizens and their political opposition. It was an intentional subversion of the electoral process conducted at the highest level by agencies with almost unlimited power.
A powerful summary.
She couldn’t use anything about Wussian collushion because there was nothing there other than the dossier HER CAMPAIGN PAID FOR, which was leaked to the media before the election.
What didn’t we know, Monster, that he was rooting lots of women? About a dozen came out saying they had sex with Trump. No one cared, because Crooked’s husband had been accused of raping women, which was the contra story. There was also the pesky fact that Crooked abused some of these women who accused Bill of raping or acting inappropriately toward them.
He’s done. Comey wheels out the kids.
No JC, I am not talking about the Stormy sideshow, I mean the collusion. If it came out that his people had met with four countries about paying their agents money to run campaign services, it would have been a major disaster. It would have knocked Hillary’s emails into a cocked hat.
I mean, this is one of the dumber conspiracy theories you lot have rolled out. Trumpkins kept on contacting agents of foreign governments to talk about deals to influence the election. It is the FBI’s job to monitor the activities of those foreign agents, in part to stop them influencing elections. The cops were just doing their jobs. And all you can say is, “OMG they were probably Hillary plants”.
If it comes out that Trump did kill a man on Fifth Avenue, you lot will cheer when 4chan doxxes every detective on the case.
You mean like the Crooked campaign PAID foreigners to dig up dirt on Trump? Is that the sort of foreign influence you’re talking about?
‘Too Politicized’: There Are FBI Agents That Want To Torch McCabe And Comey Before Congress
Sources tell The Daily Caller several FBI agents want congressional subpoenas to testify about the agency’s problems.
The sources claim there is a demand within the agency to prosecute former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. They also say the bureau has become totally politicized.
The subpoenas are desired by the FBI agents because it requires Congress to pay for their legal fees and protects them from agency retribution.
Many agents in the FBI want Congress to subpoena them so they can reveal problems caused by former FBI Director James Comey and former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, three people in direct contact with active field agents tell TheDC.
“There are agents all over this country who love the bureau and are sickened by [James] Comey’s behavior and [Andrew] McCabe and [Eric] Holder and [Loretta] Lynch and the thugs like [John] Brennan–who despise the fact that the bureau was used as a tool of political intelligence by the Obama administration thugs,” former federal prosecutor Joe DiGenova told The Daily Caller Tuesday. “They are just waiting for a chance to come forward and testify.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/31/turley-sessions-using-utah-federal-prosecutor-much-better-trump-2nd-special-counsel/
Sessions. Doing God’s work.
They are assembling the firing squad mUnty.
Robert Mueller IS The Creature From The Black Lagoon
Photo of Bill Thomas
And that’s where Robert Mueller enters the picture.
Following in the muddy footsteps of Sen. Joseph McCarthy, he and his assistants, most of them donors to the losing side, have been trying for a year to prove that candidate Trump was helped by Russians, with nothing to show for the effort but swamp gas.
Meanwhile, there’s plenty of evidence that the Obama administration used corrupted federal intelligence agencies to spy on Trump during the campaign, then to undermine his presidency after he won.
Now one of the Russian companies indicted by Mueller for interfering with the 2016 election has spoiled everything by actually appearing in court, where the prosecution will have to present proof it’s never had of a crime that never happened.
Mueller’s whole case, along with his reputation for upright competence, is falling apart the way things often do at the end of monster movies. Like the defeated creature in the film who vanishes into the Black Lagoon never to be heard from again, Mueller, who’s compromised up to his neck in dirty politics and conflicted interests, is sinking fast in the same swamp he came from.