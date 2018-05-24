Liddell, renewables and the future of the Australian economy

I had a piece in the Australian Spectator on the saga that is AGL’s determination to milk the regulatory induced energy price hikes. Here is an extract
Like a border skirmish that develops into a global conflagration, John Howard’s policy to require “two per cent additional energy” be met with renewables has escalated into a measure destroying the electricity market. Back in 1998, the idea sounded good: give renewables a leg-up while they march to their inevitable destination involving cost-competitively displacing fossil fuels in electricity supply.
In the interim, an immediate bonus would be that the subsidised renewables, being virtually all sunk and no variable cost, would automatically bid into electricity supply taking whatever price they could get. This would, so all the modelling demonstrated, bring lower market prices from the get-go.
There was a shadow of guilt by those who recognised that a subsidised product, in depressing the price of coal-generated electricity with its huge fixed sunk costs would be partially expropriating those investments. Moreover, in having “must-run” characteristics the renewables’ intermittent nature imposed unanticipated stop-start costs on the dinosaurs they were to replace.
But few gave much thought to these considerations – after all, it was said, the investments themselves were made many years ago and were overdue for the scrap heap.
Then it all went pear-shaped. Once existing power stations were confronted by new costs – either because things broke or Worksafe started demanding new spending – they closed down. The fabled permanent low priced transition to the renewable future unravelled. Prices doubled in 2016 to $80 per MWh
The Liddell issue is only the latest flashpoint.
If Liddell’s continuation meant an electricity price of $10 per MWh lower than would follow from its closure, AGL was likely to forego profits of around $300 million a year.
The government’s acceptance of the closure of Liddell is one prediction that is certain to prove unfounded – there is now just too much awareness of the costs of displacing coal with wind/solar and, economic impacts aside, the political consequences of the higher cost, less reliable system this will entail.
The formerly low-cost Australian electricity system, once the cheapest supplier in the world, has been destroyed by regulatory requirements for high-cost renewable electricity. Electricity generators as beneficiaries of renewable subsidies and of the general increase in prices this has caused are complicit. And the complexity of the electricity market, the vast revenues that subsidies have created and a media ideologically disposed towards green fundamentalism has landed us in the present impasse. Patch-ups through jawboning, new forms of carbon tax, and the horrendously expensive Snowy 2.0 pumped storage cannot remedy this.
Great article thanks Alan. In summary the political class are trying to destroy the economy and society. HoWARd really wasn’t as good we liked to think. He seems pretty cool with the current LP leadership team too.
Another lasting legacy of the Kevin-‘I’m from Brissie and I’m here to help’-Rudd government, probably as damaging in the long term as the deficit.
I remember Costello before the 2007 election almost pleading with the electorate that ‘changing the government wasn’t just like changing the furniture around’.
Disappointing that Costello walked after 2007.
Absolutely nothing will change until Australia become a basket case. Then the blame game will begin.
Some $4 billion was spent on a desalination plant in Victoria (and elsewhere) that has ostensibly been mothballed, but the taxpayers keep paying for no output.
As I keep saying, no Green scheme has ever worked.
We must be close to a tipping point.
A local up here with a fish farm has a food mill, makes fish food by the tonne.
Guess what, he said that he is thinking of running his food mill for a month on his 110 kva genset to see if it is cheaper than the metered cost of electricity.
Manalive and miltonf.
Ffs, Costello did not have the balls to challenge Howard.
I doubt he would have been very good.
Well looking back on the years 96 to 07 with the benefit of hindsight, you are probably right. Bringing in the GST wow- a new tax and another impost on business.
Australian elite politicians work for the UN, not Australia.
Handcuff time for all of them.
IMO the only way forward is to put all Essential Services on Notice that Compulsory Acquisition will proceed if the services are being compromised in anyway in it’s delivery/supply to the Nation & public. That’s it. Just as the Government can do the same to ordinary citizens and their Land, so it should be that any business that is an essential service ie. water, gas, power etc., that holds the Government & it’s citizens to ransom for supply, should suffer the consequences of acquisition. It is enough that the Taxpayers of this nation have supported these services with all the handouts, subsidies & grants only to be kicked in the guts for the necessity of using them.
After KRudd and the utter failure of the Liars boat policy that cost somewhere north of ten billion dollars and 50,000 self-selecting illegal immigrants electricity is the greatest policy failure Australia has ever seen. Reffos are easy to explain – the moral vanity of the Liar’s Left faction.
Electricity is harder to explain. At every stage of the process government has been advised by IYI experts who produce modelling that shows electricity prices will fall in a few years time – as they continue to do to this day. There is a parallel with the reffos with Gillard’s handpicked experts saying the illegal enterprise was due to push factors that couldn’t be stopped, right up until Abbott showed that it could. Government has now so thoroughly corrupted the NEM it is incapable of producing economically rational outcomes, something that AGL, Energy Australia and other participants are happily exploiting on a daily basis.
Now the same IYIs who created the problem are dishing up the NEG with more government and more modelling showing prices falling … in the future of course. The answer, as always, is to get government out of the way but both factions of the UniParty are signed up to Paris and the economic destruction of the UN. Things will get worse before (if?) they get better.
The hypocrisy of our politicians is that nuclear energy is also “virtually all sunk and no variable cost”. Because the fuel cost is quite small they also are in a better position to provide spinning reserve than coal plants can.
Of course the Left and the Greens, who won their stripes in the no-nuke political campaigns of the seventies, have so inflated capital costs of nuclear plants through red and green tape that no one dares build one here.
Despite all of the obvious – at least in hindsight – faults of John Howard and Peter Costello, it is only now that I truly appreciate how rare decent governments have become anywhere one tends to look.
Think about it:
– Surplus within two years of being elected
– Tax cuts almost every year
– Huge boost to retirees via removing all tax on superannuation after age 60, coupled with a, generally greatly under appreciated, simplification of the rules governing that sector.
– At least some resistance to political correctness, climate-related scams and cultural Marxism.
All of the above has been thrown away and we are now very competitive for medal positions when it comes to ‘ruinable’ energy, gender-neutral policies and growth in government debt & spending.
No government is perfect, and personally I think that the less government, the better, but some are still much better than others.
The recent ones, both Labor and Liberal, are not in that category.
EJ, that way lies the road to full fascism, rather than the fascism-lite we now have, I’m afraid.
In the hope that a pollie will read this, I will phrase in very simple terms that hopefully they will understand (even if by sheer fluke):
A company that owns 2 products, one product (A) is heavily taxed, the other (B) is heavily subsidized.
In addition the less A that is produced increases income from the more rewarding B.
So yes, it is in AGL’s (and every other organization that owns both wind and coal generation assets) to destroy as much coal generation as they can.
Maybe they do understand it and just want to fsck the country over.
The first sentence is incorrect. From the get go, the electricity generation industry anticipated the supply difficulties that would be caused accomodating mandated non-dispatchable generation. Players in the electricity generation/distribution sector pointed this out to State and Commonwealth governments in complete and accurate detail – as far back as 1998/99, during the consultation process for the Renewable Energy (Electricity) Bill 2000.
The second sentence is correct. The political pressure caused by AGW hysteria trumped any consideration of paying attention to the ‘dinosaur keepers’ grim prognostications. The Explanatory Memorandum to the Bill happily dismissed the industry alarmism regarding costs:
And concluded that the cost would be:
But not the ~40% that actually occurred.
No sooner had the RET passed into law than the Commonwealth bureaucracy began bedwetting about the practical difficulties of implementation – in particular the low cost of competitive coal-fired electricity and the infrastructure issues associated with intermittent supply.
You get a flavour of how of how coal was viewed from the following chilling paragraph:
The fact is that, for the past 20 years, government at all levels, has deliberately and clear-sightedly destroyed the economic benefit of low priced electricity. The mess we are in is not a market failure.
AGL: Australian Greenwash Ltd.
Explains everything, including the Incoherent Rambler’s observation that subsidised product is preferred to the unsubsidised. This is about ripoff industry, not about CO2 reduction or any other green goal. If this were not the case, then Germany’s emissions would be dropping as their wind farms increase in number, but it has been stable for the last 6 or 7 years.
So, greenwashed language in public, while quietly grabbing the money.
It never sounded like a good idea, let alone ever being one. Government market manipulation and interference is invariably a bad thing.
The increased costs come about from the increase in the complexity of the grid to effectively deal with a myriad of tiny contributors. Ask any sparky about setting up the balance needed for multiple gen sets and you will get an idea of what is required. Simply extending the life of Liddell and/or building a replacement coal or gas fired generator plant will not change the current trend of increasing costs that are in many ways due to increased complexity. In a sense the horse has bolted.
So the question is how to rein the bolter back in – reducing subsidies is a possbility and other one is to produce greater volumes of usable energy – brave one that as it leads to reduced margins. Who is going to invest?
Ian, your can continue to have the grid destroying rooftop solar and wind turbines.
But it is only input to the grid, IF and only IF the grid wants the input.
(Yes, I know that means that the wind turbine power would never be used)
Surely even as crippled as our Federal model is people can look at states essential services, compare outcomes and draw conclusions?
https://www.canstarblue.com.au/energy/electricity/electricity-costs-kwh/
State Average Electricity Usage Rates (per kWh)
VIC 27.5597c/kWh
QLD 29.0135c/kWh
NSW 33.3283c/kWh
SA 43.6706c/kWh
You mean the myriad of ruinables contributors beyond the black stump?
If Grid connection costs are so prohibitive, don’t approve the junk contributors.
Next.
This idea has NEVER sounded good and never could. Everyone at the time who knew what they were talking about said as much.
This was always going to end with “formerly low-cost Australian electricity system, once the cheapest supplier in the world, has been destroyed by regulatory requirements for high-cost renewable electricity.”
It could end no other way.
Which should carry jail time for everyone involved not just be discussed as a casual talking point or something.
Also this was 1998, a time where most people had no idea what AGW was, a time with no “climate sections” in any newspapers and it wouldn’t be until almost another decade that this issue would take off.
Basically the World Greatest Living Conservative along with Costello and a government that had Abbott in it are responsible for leading the way in creating the environmentalist bureaucracy that has now destroyed the energy sector in our country.
All the people that post “grrrr Rudd and Gillar and Turnbull” while correct are simply mouthing empty slogans if they don’t realize the Howard, Costello and Abbott are so much worse.